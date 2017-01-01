How To Take Care Of Your Skin After A Workout

Keeping yourself physically fit is a big do but if you’re dealing with a certain skin condition, your fitness routine could be a big don’t in your skincare. However, it is possible for the two to be in harmony so you can experience healthy and happy skin as well as a fit and energized body.

Learn how you can make the most of your next visit to the gym without putting your skin at risk.

more: The 15 Best Moisturizers For Your Exact Skin Type

When you workout, you sweat. Even though this function is perfectly normal and necessary in regular bodily functions, when mixed with skin disorders, the results can be disastrous.

The presence of constant sweat can be hazardous for those who suffer from acne (especially “bacne”), eczema, oily and dry skin types.

more: The 12 Best Face Washes And Facial Cleansers

Because most gym goers tend to sport tight fitting clothing while working out, this traps the loads of sweat tightly against the skin, clogging pores and inviting a lot of dirt, oil and bacteria.

If left untreated, this can create a breakout of acne on the shoulders, chest and back – commonly know as “bacne.”

Eczema sufferers who sweat excessively during a workout can be tempted to scratch at the area, which can lead to unsightly sores that take forever to heal.

The presence of sweat for oily skin types can wreak havoc on the complexion, causing the sebaceous glands to produce more oil than ever, leading to breakouts.

more: Skincare Rules Before And After A Workout

Dry skin types that sweat can be prone to scratching and damaging their skin.

more: Take The Quiz – Do You Know The Unique Veggies That Burn Abdominal Fat?

In order to fight the negative effects of sweat for these skin conditions be sure to follow these helpful tips before, during and after your workout.

more: The Best Way To Treat Your Skin After A Workout

How To Take Care Of Your Skin During A Workout