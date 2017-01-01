40 Amazing And Delicious Low Carb Recipes

Once you decide to start eating low carb, staying low carb is not as easy as it might seem.

A low carb diet can get boring pretty quick if you don’t have enough variety in your diet.

The best way to get variety is to try out new foods and new recipes!

Here are 40 delicious low carb recipes that will keep you motivated and inspired to stay on track with your low carb weight loss efforts.

Low Carb Breakfasts

1. Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Cereal

When you go low carb, most people don’t expect to be able to eat cereal again. This recipe allows you to enjoy cereal because instead of carb and sugar filled processed cereal, it’s made out of coconut! You only need 5 ingredients to make this delicious recipe.

Cinnamon Toasted Coconut Cereal

2. Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Waffles

Not only are these wonderful waffles low carb, they are gluten free as well. Waffles make the start to any day great. Yum!

Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Waffles

Flourless Egg and Cottage Cheese Savory Breakfast Muffin

4. Cottage Cheese Pancakes

These pancakes will impress even the pickiest of eaters. Vanilla and honey give them a delicately sweet flavor, while the eggs and cottage cheese used in these pancakes provide a decent amount of protein.

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

5. Simple Egg Salad

Eggs are a staple breakfast food for people following a low carb diet, and for good reason. This egg salad is so simple and quick to prepare (it only has 6 ingredients). It’s seasoned with chives, lemon juice, and celery.

Simple Egg Salad

6. Tomato and Zucchini Frittata

Frittatas are such an inexpensive meal to make. Not only are they low carb, but they are gluten free too. This recipe is full of fiber from the zucchini and tomatoes, which is great for your digestion and keeps you full longer.

Tomato and Zucchini Frittata

7. Peppermint Patty Protein Shake

Shakes and smoothies make the quickest breakfasts. This cool protein shake includes cottage cheese which gives it a rich consistency. It also includes stevia as a sweetener which helps to keep the carbs low.

Peppermint Patty Protein Shake

8. Chia Breakfast Bowl

Chia seeds are a superfood, and one of the healthiest foods in the world. This super bowl is such an easy breakfast to make – it only takes two minutes to mix all of the ingredients in a container, and then put it in the fridge overnight. Once you wake up your breakfast will be ready to eat.

Chia Breakfast Bowl

9. Eggs in Avocado Boat

You can’t go wrong with this recipe. It only contains four ingredients, yet the flavor is out of this world. Try it for yourself to see!

Eggs in Avocado Boat

10. Jumbo Chickpea Pancake

If you are looking for a low carb vegan breakfast recipe, this is the perfect one. It is full of fiber and protein. The chickpea pancake is made out of chickpea flour.

Jumbo Chickpea Pancake

11. Low Carb Microwave Bread

This bread is more on the soft side, and it has a distinct “eggy” flavor. The main ingredients used are egg and coconut flour. This bread readily absorbs any topping that you want to put on it, such as butter, coconut oil, honey, jam, or cream cheese.

Low Carb Microwave Bread

12. Baked Eggs and Asparagus with Parmesan

If you like both runny egg yolks and asparagus, this is the perfect recipe for you. It’s especially ideal to make when fresh asparagus is in season.

Baked Eggs and Asparagus with Parmesan

13. Low Carb Banana Bread Bites

Bananas are very high in potassium, which is an important mineral for your heart health. These banana bites are more on the sweet side. They’re the perfect thing to start your day off with if you have a sweet tooth in the morning.

Low Carb Banana Bread Bites

14. omm French Toast

Who doesn’t love French toast for breakfast? Instead of bread, this recipe uses a coconut muffin that is similar to an English muffin.

omm French Toast

15. Low-Carb Strawberry Cream Cheese Muffins

Muffins make the perfect breakfast food, but it can be hard to find a good low carb muffin recipe. Unlike most other baked goods, these muffins only get better once they are refrigerated. They are made using almond flour, which is high in protein and low in carbs.

Low-Carb Strawberry Cream Cheese Muffins

Low Carb Lunches

16. blt Spring Rolls

Fresh spring rolls that are full of crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, herbs, and bacon make the perfect lunch to bring to work or school.

blt Spring Rolls

17. Shawarma Chicken Bowls with Basil-Lemon Vinaigrette

You’ll have no desire to eat out for lunch if you know you have this delicious chicken shawarma waiting in the fridge!

Shawarma Chicken Bowls with Basil-Lemon Vinaigrette

18. Tofu Living Salad with Sesame-Lemon Dressing

This is the perfect recipe to make if you want to go meatless for a meal. This salad in a jar is so convenient and it’s very easy to prepare in advance as well.

Tofu Living Salad with Sesame-Lemon Dressing

19. Tempeh “Bread” Kitchen Sink Sandwich

This is another meat-free recipe. It’s vegan, and gluten free. Stuff your tempeh bread with whatever veggies and ingredients you want. Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumber all taste great together!

Tempeh “Bread” Kitchen Sink Sandwich

20. Mediterranean Zucchini Noodle Pasta

When you eat regular wheat pasta for lunch, it leaves you feeling heavy and wanting an afternoon nap. Zucchini noodles don’t leave you heavy, so they are a much smarter choice. They are low carb and naturally gluten-free. Plus, they are much lower in calories and higher in fiber.

Mediterranean Zucchini Noodle Pasta

21. Tuna Avocado Salad

This is the perfect lunch to make when you are in a hurry or when you don’t feel like cooking anything. You only need three ingredients to make it.

Tuna Avocado Salad

22. Chicken and Avocado Salad with Lime and Cilantro

This low carb salad includes a refreshing zesty combination of flavors. It’s also gluten free, and the ideal salad to bring to work with you to keep you full until dinner.

Chicken and Avocado Salad with Lime and Cilantro

23. Paleo California Rolls

Who said that rice was a necessary ingredient for California rolls?! This rice-less, soy-free sushi will change the way you look at sushi. You don’t have to give up the traditional foods you eat when you go low carb, you just need to find recipes like this one that makes adjustments and tastes just as good.

Paleo California Rolls

24. Peachy Pork Lettuce Wraps and Cherry Tomatoes

No fork is necessary to eat this lunch! Leftover tenderloin is perfect for lettuce wraps, and the peach jam adds a deliciously sweet flavor.

Peachy Pork Lettuce Wraps and Cherry Tomatoes

25. Shrimp and Cauliflower Salad with Lemon and Dill

This low carb and gluten free salad recipe makes a generous amount of 6 cups. You are sure to have lots of leftovers to eat for lunch throughout the week.

Shrimp and Cauliflower Salad with Lemon and Dill

26. Prosciutto-Wrapped Peach and Pistachio Salad

Prosciutto-wrapped peaches on a bed of bitter greens, is a classic Italian starter. This recipe makes it filling enough for a whole meal, and a beautiful one at that.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Peach and Pistachio Salad

Low Carb Dinners

27. Pizza Frittata

The title of the recipe says enough. This low carb dinner is the perfect satisfying comfort meal that will feed your entire family.

Pizza Frittata

28. Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Spaghetti squash is a wonderful pasta alternative. It’s easy to cook, low calorie, and gluten-free!

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

29. Bacon-Cheddar Cauliflower Chowder

This is a fantastic low carb alternative to baked potato soup. It is extremely thick, creamy, and full of flavor.

Bacon-Cheddar Cauliflower Chowder

30. Seared Scallops with Pancetta and Brussels Sprouts

So many people are afraid to cook scallops at home, but there’s really no reason to be! It is so quick and easy. If you’ve never cooked scallops before, this recipe will be a game changer for you.

Seared Scallops with Pancetta and Brussels Sprouts

31. Paleo Crockpot Chili

This chili is hearty and soul-warming. It is loaded with extra veggies. There aren’t any beans in this recipe, but it’s topped with bacon and avocado. The best part is that if you have a slow cooker, it will do most of the work for you.

Paleo Crockpot Chili

32. Feta Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf with Tzatziki Sauce

This recipe uses coconut flour to help keep the meat moist and hold everything together. It’s such a delicious and filling meatloaf.

Feta Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf with Tzatziki Sauce

33. Portabella and Halloumi “Burgers”

If you are looking for the perfect low carb meatless dinner, these mushroom and cheese sandwiches totally fit the criteria.

Portabella and Halloumi “Burgers”

34. Asian Beef Lettuce Wraps

Try out these fun and delicious Asian beef lettuce wraps for a fresh and healthy twist on your usual dinner menu.

Asian Beef Lettuce Wraps

35. Low Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice

Once you process cauliflower, it turns into the most magical rice substitute. Gluten free and completely low carb. It’s super quick to make, and tastes just like regular fried rice!

Low Carb Cauliflower Fried Rice

Low Carb Desserts

36. Lemon Squares

These lemon bars make the perfect dessert. They would be great for serving at a picnic or gathering.

Lemon Squares

37. Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

These chocolate-dipped dried apricots are a great healthy dessert. You can also use any other dried fruit that you want instead of (or in addition to) apricots.

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

38. Flourless Brownies

These brownies will satisfy all your chocolate cravings. They are totally flourless and gluten-free too.

Flourless Brownies

39. Airy Almond Cookies

These almond cookies are light and airy. They make a wonderful, simple treat for a dessert or snack. You can substitute the almonds for any other nut that you want.

Airy Almond Cookies

40. Cherry Cobbler

This cherry cobbler is easy to make, and of course, low carb. It combines the tart flavor of the red cherries with the sweet and fluffy topping.

Cherry Cobbler

Just these 40 recipes alone will keep you going on your low carb diet for a while. Make one or two recipes per week along with other easy to make low carb meals, so you always have plenty of variety. Also check out some of our ketogenic meals for even more low carb recipes.

The Best Low Carb Recipes