The Best 14 Day Keto Diet Plan

When starting a new diet, one of the biggest struggles that people have is figuring out what to cook.
You know what foods to avoid, and what foods to eat, but it can be hard to come up with a solid meal plan and recipes that will keep you on track.
If you have a meal plan prepared for you in advance, it makes following a diet so much easier. For example, you can base your grocery shopping lists based on the recipes you will make that week.
more: The Best Beginner’s Low Carb Diet
Here is a great diet plan that will help you achieve all of your health and weight loss goals while following a ketogenic diet.
Why This 14 Day Keto Diet Plan Works
This meal plan is a basic outline, so once you’ve tried all these; it’s easy to insert other recipes you might like. To make this diet plan even easier to follow, try cooking up larger batches of food so you will have leftovers for lunch (or dinner) the next day! Variety is important on a ketogenic diet so that you don’t get bored. The recipes in this diet plan are all delicious and will keep you excited and looking forward to eating every meal.
We’ve made sure to include mouthwatering recipes from a variety of cultures, so we are positive you will find some new food combinations that you would never have thought of!
Day One: Monday
Breakfast – Keto Chorizo Shakshuka
Shakshuka is a traditional Middle Eastern dish that consists of eggs poached in a rich tomato sauce. It’s a one pan family-style dish that is easy to prepare using ingredients that you probably already have on hand!
more: 50 Healthy And Delicious Low Carb Foods
Lunch – Grilled Cheese Sandwich
This grilled cheese sandwich is quick and easy to make. The bread is made from coconut flour, it’s gluten-free, low carb, and only takes 2 minutes to make in the microwave!
Dinner – Mini Mozzarella Stuffed Italian Meatloaves
These mini meatloaves cook much faster than a big meatloaf would, and you don’t need to roll them into balls. They make for the perfect weeknight meal when you need something quick and delicious to feed yourself and your family.
Mini Mozzarella Stuffed Italian Meatloaves
Day Two: Tuesday
Breakfast – Salmon Benny Breakfast Bombs
Smoked salmon, hollandaise, egg, and chive breakfast bombs. These are creamy, delicious, and great for breakfast on the go.
Lunch – Cauliflower Bagel blts
The blt is a classic combination that always tastes good. This recipe features bagels made out of cauliflower, eggs, almond flour, and coconut flour.
more: The 25 Healthiest Low Carb Vegetables
Dinner – Broccoli Cheese Soup
This creamy soup is gluten-free, delicious, and takes just 20 minutes to make, plus you only need 5 ingredients to make it.
Day Three: Wednesday
Breakfast – Low Carb Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
These pancakes are keto friendly, full of flavor, and they only take a couple of minutes to make.
Low Carb Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
Lunch – Dill Chicken Salad
After you make this easy and inexpensive dill chicken salad, you will never go back to buying store-bought chicken salad again!
Dinner – Keto Mushroom Bake
This recipe is inspired by a Russian dish called mushroom julienne. It is supremely rich and creamy, and it has a layer of golden baked cheese on top.
more: 20 Delicious, Healthy, And Filling Low Carb Meals
Day Four: Thursday
Breakfast – Keto Lemon Poppyseed Muffins
Lemon and poppy seed go so well together. These muffins are easy to make and they store great in the freezer. They make for a great breakfast throughout the week. To make them taste even better, warm them in the microwave for 20 seconds and then put some butter on them.
Lunch – Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches
This recipe features a low carb flax bread stuffed with a creamy cucumber filling.
Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches
Dinner – Low-Carb Indian Vegetable Samosas
Traditional samosas are high carb, with a filling of potatoes and a dough made out of wheat flour. These samosas have a filling of cauliflower and onions, and the dough is made out of mozzarella and almond flour instead.
Low-Carb Indian Vegetable Samosas
Day Five:Friday
Breakfast – Keto Breakfast Tacos
These breakfast tacos have a homemade shell made out of one ingredient – cheese! The avocado adds the perfect creamy touch to the final product.
Lunch – Loaded Jalepeño Burger
These burgers are heartier than most because of the portobello mushroom buns.
Dinner – Indian Spiced Meatballs in Curry Sauce
You know a recipe is going to be good when it’s fun to make, easy to cook, and off the scale with flavor. These meatballs in curry sauce combine all three of the above!
Indian Spiced Meatballs in Curry Sauce
more: The Easiest Lifesaving Low Carb Diet Meal Plan And Menu
Day Six: Saturday
Breakfast – Bacon Cheddar Chive Omelette
This bacon cheddar chive omelette contains the perfect mix of ingredients that go so well together. It’s the perfect breakfast to enjoy on a Saturday morning (or any morning).
Lunch – Pressed Cubano Sandwiches
Smoked ham and pork tenderloin together on a low carb (and gluten-free) sandwich bread makes for the perfect lunch.
Dinner – Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl
This egg roll in a bowl recipe captures the delightful essence of an egg roll without any of the carbs.
Day Seven: Sunday
Breakfast – Jalapeño Popper Egg Cups
These little egg cups are a fantastic breakfast, and you can make them in advance too. They store great in the fridge.
Lunch – Homemade Unwich / Lettuce Wrap Sandwich
Have you ever wanted to try a lettuce wrap sandwich that doesn’t fall apart when you eat it? This recipe shows you exactly how to make one, step-by-step!
Homemade Unwich / Lettuce Wrap Sandwich
Dinner – Ketogenic Pizza Pocket Recipe
These are the perfect alternative for anyone craving traditional carb loaded pizza pockets.
Day Eight: Monday
Breakfast – Keto No Bake Cookies
Cookies for breakfast?! Yes, please! These delicious cookies only take 5 minutes to make. They are creamy, fudgy, and crunchy. Grab a couple to eat on your way to work and you are good to go!
more: The Best Low Carb Diet For Diabetes
Lunch – Low Carb Crab Melt Sandwich
This recipe combines a creamy crab salad and melted cheese on a base of a portobello mushroom. They make for a satisfying and delicious lunch.
Dinner – Mongolian Beef, Scallion, and Ginger Stir Fry
This Mongolian beef recipe is packed with delicious flavors, vibrant colors, and satisfying textures. It’s a must-try!
Mongolian Beef, Scallion, and Ginger Stir Fry
Day Nine: Tuesday
Breakfast – Scrambled Eggs with Ricotta
This scrambled eggs recipe is quick to prepare, nutritious, and filling.
Lunch – Chicken Avocado Lime Soup
Although this might seem like a weird combination, it makes for a light yet satisfying and delicious lunch.
Dinner – Keto Lasagna
This keto lasagna uses zucchini as a noodle replacement. I guarantee you won’t miss the noodles one bit!
more: Take The Quiz – Do You Know The Unique Veggies That Burn Abdominal Fat?
Day Ten: Wednesday
Breakfast – Flaxseed, Cream and Goji Cup
This breakfast is delicious, nutritious, and full of fiber. It is great if you are craving something sweet in the morning.
Lunch – Keto Cobb Salad
This salad is so simple to prepare and perfect to bring to work or school.
Dinner – Coconut Shrimps And Avocados
This flavorful dinner recipe only takes 10 minutes to make, and will blow your taste buds away.
Day Eleven: Thursday
Breakfast – Low Carb Pancake Sandwich
If you were a fan of the McDonald’s McGriddle sandwich before following the keto diet, you will love this low-carb alternative!
Lunch – Turkey Club Roll-Ups
This ketogenic lunch recipe ditches the carb-filled wrap for something way more clever. It only takes minutes to prepare, and it’s perfect to bring to work with you.
Dinner – Low Carb Shepherd’s Pie
This shepherd’s pie recipe uses a mixture of cauliflower and cheese to replace potatoes and corn, and it is truly a game changer!
Day Twelve: Friday
Breakfast – Raspberry Brie Grilled Waffles
If you are craving sweet waffles for breakfast, this recipe will be a life saver. It is sweet, satisfying, and so delicious.
Raspberry Brie Grilled Waffles
Lunch – Low Carb Cheeseburger Salad
This salad has all of the flavors of a juicy cheeseburger in a light and lovely salad.
Dinner – Beefy and Cheesy Low-Carb Green Chile Bake
This is a casserole recipe that the whole family will enjoy. If you don’t have a large family, you are sure to have leftovers for days afterward.
Beefy and Cheesy Low-Carb Green Chile Bake
Day Thirteen: Saturday
Breakfast – Pumpkin Spiced French Toast
This breakfast is perfect to make in the fall. It’s sweet, satisfying, and will definitely keep you full until lunch!
Lunch – Keto Avocado Pepperoni Salad
This salad is easy, full of flavor, and only takes a couple of minutes to put together. It’s the perfect lunch to bring to work or school.
Dinner – Creamy Sun Dried Tomato and Parmesan Chicken Zoodles
This is such a comfort food dinner, and the best part about it is that it’s totally keto-friendly. Zucchini noodles (zoodles) makes for an awesome pasta alternative.
Creamy Sun Dried Tomato and Parmesan Chicken Zoodles
Day Fourteen: Sunday
Breakfast – Blackberry Chocolate Shake
Smoothies are the perfect breakfast for on the go. If you are a chocolate lover, this one is for you.
Lunch – Tuna Salad in a Pickle
For any pickle lovers out there, this is the low carb lunch of your dreams.
Dinner – Keto Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
A cheese spinach filling, wrapped in tender crispy chicken and smothered in flavorful marina sauce. What more could you want?
Keto Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast