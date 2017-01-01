The Best 14 Day Keto Diet Plan

When starting a new diet, one of the biggest struggles that people have is figuring out what to cook.

You know what foods to avoid, and what foods to eat, but it can be hard to come up with a solid meal plan and recipes that will keep you on track.

If you have a meal plan prepared for you in advance, it makes following a diet so much easier. For example, you can base your grocery shopping lists based on the recipes you will make that week.

more: The Best Beginner’s Low Carb Diet

Here is a great diet plan that will help you achieve all of your health and weight loss goals while following a ketogenic diet.

Take the Quiz: Discover your unique Metabolic Type to burn fat as quickly as possible! Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) "What's Your Metabolic Type" Quiz right now and find out your unique metabolic type and your unique #1 fat burning blocker... Why This 14 Day Keto Diet Plan Works This meal plan is a basic outline, so once you’ve tried all these; it’s easy to insert other recipes you might like. To make this diet plan even easier to follow, try cooking up larger batches of food so you will have leftovers for lunch (or dinner) the next day! Variety is important on a ketogenic diet so that you don’t get bored. The recipes in this diet plan are all delicious and will keep you excited and looking forward to eating every meal.

We’ve made sure to include mouthwatering recipes from a variety of cultures, so we are positive you will find some new food combinations that you would never have thought of!

Day One: Monday

Breakfast – Keto Chorizo Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a traditional Middle Eastern dish that consists of eggs poached in a rich tomato sauce. It’s a one pan family-style dish that is easy to prepare using ingredients that you probably already have on hand!

Keto Chorizo Shakshuka

more: 50 Healthy And Delicious Low Carb Foods

Lunch – Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This grilled cheese sandwich is quick and easy to make. The bread is made from coconut flour, it’s gluten-free, low carb, and only takes 2 minutes to make in the microwave!

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Dinner – Mini Mozzarella Stuffed Italian Meatloaves

These mini meatloaves cook much faster than a big meatloaf would, and you don’t need to roll them into balls. They make for the perfect weeknight meal when you need something quick and delicious to feed yourself and your family.

Mini Mozzarella Stuffed Italian Meatloaves

Day Two: Tuesday

Breakfast – Salmon Benny Breakfast Bombs

Smoked salmon, hollandaise, egg, and chive breakfast bombs. These are creamy, delicious, and great for breakfast on the go.

Salmon Benny Breakfast Bombs

Lunch – Cauliflower Bagel blt s

The blt is a classic combination that always tastes good. This recipe features bagels made out of cauliflower, eggs, almond flour, and coconut flour.

Cauliflower Bagel blts

more: The 25 Healthiest Low Carb Vegetables

Dinner – Broccoli Cheese Soup

This creamy soup is gluten-free, delicious, and takes just 20 minutes to make, plus you only need 5 ingredients to make it.

Broccoli Cheese Soup

Day Three: Wednesday

Breakfast – Low Carb Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

These pancakes are keto friendly, full of flavor, and they only take a couple of minutes to make.

Low Carb Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

Lunch – Dill Chicken Salad

After you make this easy and inexpensive dill chicken salad, you will never go back to buying store-bought chicken salad again!

Dill Chicken Salad

Dinner – Keto Mushroom Bake

This recipe is inspired by a Russian dish called mushroom julienne. It is supremely rich and creamy, and it has a layer of golden baked cheese on top.

Keto Mushroom Bake

more: 20 Delicious, Healthy, And Filling Low Carb Meals

Day Four: Thursday

Breakfast – Keto Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

Lemon and poppy seed go so well together. These muffins are easy to make and they store great in the freezer. They make for a great breakfast throughout the week. To make them taste even better, warm them in the microwave for 20 seconds and then put some butter on them.

Keto Lemon Poppyseed Muffins

Lunch – Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

This recipe features a low carb flax bread stuffed with a creamy cucumber filling.

Cucumber Cream Cheese Sandwiches

Dinner – Low-Carb Indian Vegetable Samosas

Traditional samosas are high carb, with a filling of potatoes and a dough made out of wheat flour. These samosas have a filling of cauliflower and onions, and the dough is made out of mozzarella and almond flour instead.

Low-Carb Indian Vegetable Samosas

Day Five:Friday

Breakfast – Keto Breakfast Tacos

These breakfast tacos have a homemade shell made out of one ingredient – cheese! The avocado adds the perfect creamy touch to the final product.

Keto Breakfast Tacos

Lunch – Loaded Jalepeño Burger

These burgers are heartier than most because of the portobello mushroom buns.

Loaded Jalepeño Burger

Dinner – Indian Spiced Meatballs in Curry Sauce

You know a recipe is going to be good when it’s fun to make, easy to cook, and off the scale with flavor. These meatballs in curry sauce combine all three of the above!

Indian Spiced Meatballs in Curry Sauce

more: The Easiest Lifesaving Low Carb Diet Meal Plan And Menu

Day Six: Saturday

Breakfast – Bacon Cheddar Chive Omelette

This bacon cheddar chive omelette contains the perfect mix of ingredients that go so well together. It’s the perfect breakfast to enjoy on a Saturday morning (or any morning).

Bacon Cheddar Chive Omelette

Lunch – Pressed Cubano Sandwiches

Smoked ham and pork tenderloin together on a low carb (and gluten-free) sandwich bread makes for the perfect lunch.

Pressed Cubano Sandwiches

Dinner – Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl

This egg roll in a bowl recipe captures the delightful essence of an egg roll without any of the carbs.

Keto Egg Roll in a Bowl

Day Seven: Sunday

Breakfast – Jalapeño Popper Egg Cups

These little egg cups are a fantastic breakfast, and you can make them in advance too. They store great in the fridge.

Jalapeño Popper Egg Cups

Lunch – Homemade Unwich / Lettuce Wrap Sandwich

Have you ever wanted to try a lettuce wrap sandwich that doesn’t fall apart when you eat it? This recipe shows you exactly how to make one, step-by-step!

Homemade Unwich / Lettuce Wrap Sandwich

Dinner – Ketogenic Pizza Pocket Recipe

These are the perfect alternative for anyone craving traditional carb loaded pizza pockets.

Ketogenic Pizza Pocket Recipe

Day Eight: Monday

Breakfast – Keto No Bake Cookies

Cookies for breakfast?! Yes, please! These delicious cookies only take 5 minutes to make. They are creamy, fudgy, and crunchy. Grab a couple to eat on your way to work and you are good to go!

Keto No Bake Cookies

more: The Best Low Carb Diet For Diabetes

Lunch – Low Carb Crab Melt Sandwich

This recipe combines a creamy crab salad and melted cheese on a base of a portobello mushroom. They make for a satisfying and delicious lunch.

Low Carb Crab Melt Sandwich

Dinner – Mongolian Beef, Scallion, and Ginger Stir Fry

This Mongolian beef recipe is packed with delicious flavors, vibrant colors, and satisfying textures. It’s a must-try!

Mongolian Beef, Scallion, and Ginger Stir Fry

Day Nine: Tuesday

Breakfast – Scrambled Eggs with Ricotta

This scrambled eggs recipe is quick to prepare, nutritious, and filling.

Scrambled Eggs with Ricotta

Lunch – Chicken Avocado Lime Soup

Although this might seem like a weird combination, it makes for a light yet satisfying and delicious lunch.

Chicken Avocado Lime Soup

Dinner – Keto Lasagna

This keto lasagna uses zucchini as a noodle replacement. I guarantee you won’t miss the noodles one bit!

Keto Lasagna

more: Take The Quiz – Do You Know The Unique Veggies That Burn Abdominal Fat?

Day Ten: Wednesday

Breakfast – Flaxseed, Cream and Goji Cup

This breakfast is delicious, nutritious, and full of fiber. It is great if you are craving something sweet in the morning.

Flaxseed, Cream and Goji Cup

Lunch – Keto Cobb Salad

This salad is so simple to prepare and perfect to bring to work or school.

Keto Cobb Salad

Dinner – Coconut Shrimps And Avocados

This flavorful dinner recipe only takes 10 minutes to make, and will blow your taste buds away.

Coconut Shrimps And Avocados

Day Eleven: Thursday

Breakfast – Low Carb Pancake Sandwich

If you were a fan of the McDonald’s McGriddle sandwich before following the keto diet, you will love this low-carb alternative!

Low Carb Pancake Sandwich

Lunch – Turkey Club Roll-Ups

This ketogenic lunch recipe ditches the carb-filled wrap for something way more clever. It only takes minutes to prepare, and it’s perfect to bring to work with you.

Turkey Club Roll-Ups

Dinner – Low Carb Shepherd’s Pie

This shepherd’s pie recipe uses a mixture of cauliflower and cheese to replace potatoes and corn, and it is truly a game changer!

Low Carb Shepherd’s Pie

Day Twelve: Friday

Breakfast – Raspberry Brie Grilled Waffles

If you are craving sweet waffles for breakfast, this recipe will be a life saver. It is sweet, satisfying, and so delicious.

Raspberry Brie Grilled Waffles

Lunch – Low Carb Cheeseburger Salad

This salad has all of the flavors of a juicy cheeseburger in a light and lovely salad.

Low Carb Cheeseburger Salad

Dinner – Beefy and Cheesy Low-Carb Green Chile Bake

This is a casserole recipe that the whole family will enjoy. If you don’t have a large family, you are sure to have leftovers for days afterward.

Beefy and Cheesy Low-Carb Green Chile Bake

Day Thirteen: Saturday

Breakfast – Pumpkin Spiced French Toast

This breakfast is perfect to make in the fall. It’s sweet, satisfying, and will definitely keep you full until lunch!

Pumpkin Spiced French Toast

Lunch – Keto Avocado Pepperoni Salad

This salad is easy, full of flavor, and only takes a couple of minutes to put together. It’s the perfect lunch to bring to work or school.

Keto Avocado Pepperoni Salad

Dinner – Creamy Sun Dried Tomato and Parmesan Chicken Zoodles

This is such a comfort food dinner, and the best part about it is that it’s totally keto-friendly. Zucchini noodles (zoodles) makes for an awesome pasta alternative.

Creamy Sun Dried Tomato and Parmesan Chicken Zoodles

Day Fourteen: Sunday

Breakfast – Blackberry Chocolate Shake

Smoothies are the perfect breakfast for on the go. If you are a chocolate lover, this one is for you.

Blackberry Chocolate Shake

Lunch – Tuna Salad in a Pickle

For any pickle lovers out there, this is the low carb lunch of your dreams.

Tuna Salad in a Pickle

Dinner – Keto Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast

A cheese spinach filling, wrapped in tender crispy chicken and smothered in flavorful marina sauce. What more could you want?

Keto Cheesy Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast