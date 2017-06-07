The 6 Best Foods That Burn Belly Fat Fast

If you are looking for an effective way to burn fat and keep the weight off, you have to work with your body instead of against it.

Your body wants to get rid of excess fat just as much as your mind does, but in order to do so, you need to provide it with the proper tools.

You can do this by focusing on two things: sleep and diet. Sleep is so important for your body. If you have a healthy sleep routine, you will wake up feeling refreshed and energized. If you don’t give your body enough sleep, you will wake up tired, unmotivated, and you are more likely to have food cravings and give into them.

You need to work with your body by giving it enough sleep, and you can also make an effort to eat/drink foods that promote deep sleep.

For example, end your night with a warm and relaxing cup of chamomile tea, drink some cherry juice, or have a snack of a handful of almonds before bed.

All of these things are beneficial to your body and will promote a night of healthy sleep. Once you have your sleep schedule under control, it will be much easier to burn belly fat. Here are the 6 best foods that help you burn fat.

The Best Foods That Burn Belly Fat

If you want to burn belly fat fast, look no further than these 6 foods. Cherries, nuts, oats, milk, fish, and watermelon all promote vital processes in your body that helps you lose weight faster and get rid of more belly fat. They all contain vital nutrients your body needs in order to get healthy sleep, regulate your metabolism, keep your bones and internal organs healthy, and keep your body functioning properly. They also are full of fiber, which helps keep you feeling full and ready to lose weight!

1. Cherries

Cherries, especially the Montmorency variety, are extremely beneficial for weight loss. They are a natural source of melatonin, which promotes sleep.

Our body produces melatonin on its own in our pineal glands. It naturally triggers sleepiness during night hours, but artificial lights can inhibit this natural process.

Melatonin can be considered a vitamin since it’s found in some foods, and it is also an antioxidant. A scientific peer reviewed article posted in Ovid Insights called Melatonin goes into more detail discussing the exact process of how melatonin promotes sleep.

In order to boost your melatonin levels, you can consume foods that naturally contain it. The more melatonin your body produces, the easier it will be to sleep.

As mentioned above, a healthy sleep schedule promotes the burning of belly fat. Tart cherries are a great source of melatonin.

You can consume them in the form of juice, add frozen cherries to your smoothie or oatmeal, add dried cherries to your oatmeal and cereal, or make granola out of them.

2. Nuts

Nuts are an incredible fat burning food source. They are full of the essential mineral magnesium. This mineral is required for over 300 biochemical reactions in the body!

Some of these include regulating body temperature, detoxifying, producing energy, forming healthy bones and teeth, treating insomnia and depression, and regulating high blood pressure.

This relates to fat burning because magnesium helps immensely with sleep. Nuts are delicious and nutritious, and now you have even more of a reason to eat them. Walnuts and almonds are particularly high in this mood-boosting mineral.

To back up this great news, the us National Library of Medicine published a scientific study in 2012 called The effect of magnesium supplementation on primary insomnia in elderly.

The study had 46 subjects consume 500 mg of magnesium every day for 8 weeks. The study concluded that an increase in magnesium improved subjective measures of insomnia such as sleep efficiency, sleep time, sleep onset latency, early morning awakening, and production of melatonin.

If you’ve been struggling with getting enough sleep, try eating a handful of nuts every day to get enough magnesium in your diet. Other dietary sources of magnesium include whole grains, wheat germ, fish, and green leafy vegetables such as kale, swiss chard, and spinach.

3. Oats

Oats are a great food to eat for burning belly fat. They are the perfect fat burning breakfast.

Oatmeal is full of fiber, so it’s extremely filling and satisfying. Its versatile flavor means that you can add any of your favorite toppings to make it taste good.

Top your oatmeal with fruits, nuts, seeds, and granola for added nutrients. Oats are also very low in calories; 1/2 cup of dry oats only has 150 calories.

If you don’t have time to sit down and eat oatmeal every morning, you can make overnight oats the night before and put it in a jar to take to school or work.

Oats are high in magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus. Their complex carbohydrates will keep you energized, and the fiber in oats will keep you full and prevent cravings. It will also promote regular bowel movements.

4. Milk

We all know what milk is good for – calcium. Calcium is an essential mineral that actually plays a large role in reducing belly fat.

This was proven in one 16-week double-blind placebo controlled trial with overweight adults. The group that supplemented with 1050 mg of calcium daily had a significant decrease in belly fat, specifically visceral fat.

Visceral fat is also called abdominal fat; it is the inner fat that surrounds the organs. This is amazing news because visceral fat is the type of fat that is usually harder to get rid of, and it’s the fat that is associated with the most disease risk.

Calcium isn’t just great for reducing visceral fat; it comes with so many other benefits.

It strengthens bones, protects cardiac muscles, prevents colon cancer and kidney stones, controls blood pressure, helps transport nutrients, and so much more.

Milk isn’t the only source of calcium. Other high-calcium foods and drinks that you can consume to get similar benefits are dark leafy greens such as watercress and kale, Chinese cabbage, tofu, fortified orange juice, fortified non-dairy milk, okra, broccoli, and almonds.

5. Fish

Fish is a great food to help burn belly fat because of the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids that it contains. Omega-3s are such a powerful nutrient that we all need, it benefits our body and brain so much.

They can fight depression and anxiety, improve eye health, reduce the risk of heart disease, lower triglycerides which help with weight loss, fight inflammation and autoimmune disorders, and so much more.

The types of fish that have the highest amounts of omega-3s are mackerel, salmon, tuna, sardines, and herring. Other foods that contain high amounts of omega-3s include chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds, and hemp seeds.

Many studies have been done on the benefits of omega-3s and how they affect our bodies.

In one particular study, people were placed into two groups to see the effects that omega-3s had on cardiovascular disease. One group received 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids daily for 12 months, where the other group received 1 gram of olive oil as a placebo.

After the 12 months was over, the group who consumed the omega-3 fatty acids daily were in significantly better health and had a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

The other group did not experience those benefits. Overall, omega-3 fatty acids are something that we should be consuming on a daily basis for our bodies to be in their best state possible.

6. Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the best fruits that you can eat for weight loss. Many people are afraid to eat fruit because it’s a form of simple sugar.

This is true, but the sugar in fruit is natural. Watermelon is the best fruit to eat because it contains 92% water, and 8% sugar.

Due to the extremely high water content that it contains, it is very low in calories. One cup of watermelon only contains 46 calories! It is extremely high in vitamin A and C. It is also full of fiber which promotes regular bowel movements, making a flat stomach easier to achieve.

Watermelon also contains a substance in it called citrulline. This is an amino acid which converts into arginine with help from the kidneys.

Citrulline has been proven to reduce the accumulation of fat in our fat cells. When you consume citrulline (which watermelon is full of), it has the ability to block the activity of tnap (tissue-nonspecific alkaline phosphatase).

This process leads our fat cells to create less fat, which naturally prevents an over accumulation of body fat. Watermelon is a hydrating and delicious fruit to eat to help burn belly fat.

Start with these 6 foods and watch the fat fly off to reveal a new slimmer you.

