The 25 Healthiest Low-Carb Vegetables

Eating more vegetables is not just a good idea, it is critical for your good health! Vegetables are low in calories but have critical nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, and fiber.

Furthermore, there are so many variations of the type of vegetables (and fruits) you can eat and how you eat them that you can never get bored.

When you are dieting not only do you want to consume vegetables low in calories, but also low in carbs! However, it is important that you understand the distinction between carbohydrates.

Net carbs is a term to describe the grams of total carbohydrates in a portion of food minus its grams of fiber. Although fiber is a carbohydrate, the body is unable to digest fiber, thus, it does not raise your blood sugar levels or trigger an insulin response.

more: Lose Fat With This High Protein Diet For Weight Loss

So although avocado contains 8g of total carbs, a large majority is 6g of fiber! This means, that you are really consuming only 2g of net carbs that you will contribute to your energy levels.

With this knowledge in mind, we now present to you the 25 best low carbohydrate vegetables you should be adding to your diet now!

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

2. Kale

Kale is high in fiber, has zero fat, and contributes to weight loss and provides 1327% of the rda Vitamin K content in one cup [5]. It has high anti-inflammatory benefits, and anti-oxidants and has been shown to decrease coronary artery disease [6].

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 7g of net carbs per 100g serving

3. Spinach

Spinach has been shown to protect the heart by improving the function of nitric acid which can improve cholesterol, blood pressure control and vessel health [7].

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 0.5g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: The Best Beginners Low-Carb Diet

4. Cabbage

Cabbage is high in sulfur which helps treat acne and is essential to make hair, nails and skin healthy [8] and stimulates hair growth of the scalp [9]. Cabbage also contains sulforaphane which is associated with a lower risk of cancer [10].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 3g of net carbs per 100g serving

5. Radish

Radish contains phytochemicals and anthocyanins that have anti-cancer properties and anti-hypertensive properties that control high blood pressure [11]. Another study reported that radish can reduce the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women since it changes the way estrogen is metabolized [12].

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

6. Onions

Onions contain quercetin which is a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties may help decrease heart disease, blood pressure and risk of cancer [13, 14].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 6g of net carbs per 100g serving

7. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are a great source of vitamins A and C which contribute to antioxidant effect that can neutralize free radicals in the body to protect cells [15, 16]. Furthermore, the antioxidant and capsaicin anti-inflammatory components may reduce the risk of diseases and provide anti-cancer benefits [17, 18]. Green, orange and yellow bell peppers have similar nutrient profiles, although red pepper is highest in certain antioxidants [19, 20].

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 4g of net carbs per 100g serving

8. Eggplant

Eggplant also aids in digestion given the fiber content and supports weight loss [21]. The high chlorogenic acid content is linked to enhancement in skin tone and reduction in inflammation [22, 23].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 3g of net carbs per 100g serving

9. Brussel sprouts

Brussel sprouts contain glucosinolates and isothiocyanates that can reduce your risk of cancer [24]. They also contain 270% of your daily Vitamin K which is essential for skeletal structure, prevention of bone mineral density loss, and essential for blood clotting and bone calcification [25, 26].

Carbs: 4g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: The Easiest Low Carb Diet Meal Plan And Menu

10. Asparagus

Asparagus is high in folate content, vitamin A, C and K and low on calories. Some in vitro studies suggest that it may help protect the brain and reduce anxiety [27, 28, 29], however, more trials will be needed to better assess this link.

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

11. Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that has iron, vitamin C, folate, vitamin A and vitamin K [30]. Like other cruciferous vegetables, cauliflower consumption in studies is positively correlated in cancer prevention [31].

Carbs: 2.5g of fiber and 2.5g of net carbs per 100g serving

12. Lettuce

Lettuce not only makes your salad delicious, is packed with nutrients! The darker the lettuce the more folate, vitamin A, C and K it will contain [32]. Lettuce is low on the glycemic index (15) and there is a 2:1 ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids [33].

Carbs: 1g of fiber and 2g of carbs per 100g serving

13. Cucumbers

Cucumbers may not contain as much vitamins and minerals as other vegetables, however, it is interesting to note cucumbers contain Cucurbitacin E, which new studies suggested may reduce the risk of cancer and inflammation [34]. In addition, Cucurbitacin E has been shown in some trials to reduce obesity and metabolic dysfunction [35]. However, further studies need to be tried to get a more conclusive result. It is also suggested that cucumbers may promote joint health due to its silica content [36].

Carbs: 1g of fiber and 2g of carbs per 100g serving

more: 20 Delicious Healthy And Filling Low Carb Meals

14. Olives

Olives contain monounsaturated fat and Vitamin E that help decrease blood pressure. Interestingly, studies reflect that those who consume more Vitamin E and monounsaturated fats are less likely to have colon cancer [37].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 1g of net carbs per 100g serving

15. Zucchini

Zucchini contains potassium, vitamin C, and has been linked with lowering blood pressure and protecting against clogged arteries [38]. It may help improve overall cardiovascular health and give relief from chronic aching symptoms such as rheumatoid arthritis [39].

Carbs: 1g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

16. Green peas

Green peas improve your vision since they contain high amounts of carotenoids, and vitamin K which helps regulate blood clotting [40]. Studies have shown that the flavonoids which are found in green peas play an important role in the prevention of diseases like cancer and heart disease, and also provide benefits such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective effects [41].

Carbs: 5g of fiber and 6g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: The Complete Beginner’s Guide To The Ketogenic Diet

17. Celery

Celery contains phytonutrient antioxidants that contain anti-inflammatory properties [42, 43]. Celery also been shown to reduce cholesterol, blood pressure, and protect the liver [44].

Carbs: 1.6g of fiber and 1.8g of net carbs per 100g serving

18. Tofu

Tofu is commonly known as Soya Bean Curd and is jam packed with high protein, calcium and vitamin E content and low content of saturated fats and cholesterol making it an excellent food. Furthermore, tofu helps maintain a healthy heart, builds muscular strength and aids in weight loss [45, 46].

Carbs: 0g of fiber and 2g of carbs per 100g serving

19. Carrots

Carrots have 276% rda of Vitamin A and have shown to improve vision and nourish skin due to the rich beta-carotene content [47, 48]. A Harvard study also reported outcomes that those who ate 6 carrots a week are less like to have a stroke than those that have one carrot a month [49, 50].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 5g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: Take The Quiz – Do You Know The Unique Veggies That Burn Abdominal Fat?

20. Leeks

Leeks have a mild-onion flavor but do not let that discourage you from its benefits that include improved digestion and anti-cancer properties due to its allyl sulfides [51]. In addition, leeks may also help lower blood pressure, and cholesterol [52].

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 4g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: How To Lose Weight As Fast As Possible

21. Jicama

Jicama is a root that is sweet and crunchy that provides high vitamin C content to boost the immune system, help support the eye and skin and has anti-inflammatory [53]. It is also low in sodium but is high in potassium which is vital for cellular function and rich in Vitamin B6 to help nerve function. A recent study also suggests that jicama may have an effect on decreasing blood glucose levels after meals by inhibiting the alpha-glucosidase enzyme [54]. However, this study is limited to mice and has yet to be done on human trials.

Carbs: 5g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

22. Turnips

Turnips are high in vitamin C and help with absorption of iron. Furthermore, this dark leafy green gives you a day’s worth of Vitamin A and K, in addition to folate [55]. These can be easily mixed with your salad.

Carbs: 2g of fiber and 3g of net carbs per 100g serving

23. Tomatoes

Tomatoes while technically a fruit have shown in numerous studies to have a correlation between consuming tomatoes and reduced risk of cancer, and heart disease [56, 57]. It may also suppress dna damage in cells [58].

Carbs: 1g of fiber and 3g of net carbs per 100g serving

more: The Best Low Carb Diet For Diabetes

24. Okra

Okra has been shown to have a high source of Vitamin A, C, E, and K and is linked to reduced cholesterol levels and helps maintain healthy hair and skin [59].

Carbs: 3g of fiber and 1g of net carbs per 100g serving

25. Avocado

Avocado may be used to improve cholesterol levels, treat hypertension and reduce inflammation and diabetes [60, 61]. A study done in 2013 showed that Avocado consumption is associated with improved overall diet quality, nutrient intake, and reduced risk of metabolic syndrome [62]. Interestingly, avocadoes contain a fat called oleic acid, which is known to decrease the rates of breast cancer [63]. Oleic acid can also be found in olives, oil, walnuts and almonds.

Carbs: 6g of fiber and 2g of net carbs per 100g serving

Rajiv M Mallipudi, md, mhs is an internal medicine resident physician, personal trainer, athlete and author. He has over a decade of personal training experience and helped hundreds of clients of all levels achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. This inspired him to work as a clinical researcher at the nationally recognized Johns Hopkins Hospital Weight Management Center. During medical school he and his classmates created the health and wellness organization, medfit, which provided personal training and nutrition counseling to the medical student body. In his spare time, Dr. Mallipudi enjoys playing ice hockey, dancing, and training for his next bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions. Dr. Mallipudi serves as a contributing writer for the Diet and Fitness sections.

disclaimer: Vixen Daily and its authors may offer health, fitness, nutritional advice but this is designed for educational and informational purposes only. All the information contained on Vixen Daily and its articles is not intended to constitute the practice of medicine. The information provided in articles on Vixen Daily should never be relied on, or used as a substitute or replacement for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Vixen Daily and its authors are not responsible for any actions or inaction, safety or liability on a User’s part based on the information that is presented in the Site. If you seek medical advice, speak to a health professional in person about your particular issues.