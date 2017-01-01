The Best 40 Healthy Breakfasts To Get You Going On A Busy Morning

I know you probably hear it all the time, but breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day.

It might seem convenient to skip breakfast when you are running late, but that’s a bad idea. Skipping breakfast leads to powerful food cravings later which typically results in weight gain.

Plus, you just won’t feel your best running on empty.

Instead of forgoing breakfast use these quick, satisfying recipes that are perfect for when you’re on-the-go. You can easily prepare many of these in advance (such as the night before).

Experiment with these 40 healthy breakfast recipes for busy mornings to see which ones you like best and which ones are easiest for you. Then pick a few to have as staples!

If you crave something savory in the morning instead of sweet, this recipe is perfect for you.

It’s filling and the healthy fats from the avocado will give your brain lots of fuel. You can even sprinkle on some hemp seeds for some omega 3 fatty acids.

Recipe: Avocado and Tomato Toast

2. Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding

This is one of those recipes perfect for on-the-go because you can prepare it the night before and just grab it to eat on your way to work or school.

You can adjust the sweetness to your liking and you can also substitute the blueberries for any other berries of your choice.

Recipe: Blueberry Chia Seed Pudding

3. Carrot Cake Oatmeal

One of the greatest things about oatmeal is that there are literally hundreds of combinations that you can make.

If you’re trying to get more veggies and fiber into your diet, this carrot cake oatmeal is the ideal breakfast.

Carrot Cake Oatmeal

4. Peach Mango Smoothie

Smoothies are literally one of the quickest breakfasts you can make. Throw all the ingredients into a blender, pour into a mason jar, and that’s it!

Drink it on your way to work, and if you don’t have time you can also pour it into a stainless steel water bottle so no one will even know you’re drinking your breakfast while at work or school.

Peach Mango Smoothie

5. Spinach, Mushroom and Tomato Omelette

If you have a bunch of hungry mouths to feed instead of just one, this is the perfect breakfast to make.

It doesn’t take too much time, everyone will get a healthy dose of veggies in, and it can all be made in one pan!

Spinach, Mushroom and Tomato Omelette

6. Cinnamon French Toast Bites

We’ve all heard of French Toast before, but how many of us have had french toast bites?

These are super fun to make, and in total it only takes 15 minutes. They’re the perfect sweet breakfast to get you in a good mood to start your day.

Cinnamon French Toast Bites

7. Spinach Banana Green Smoothie

If you are someone who hates eating salad and struggles to get enough greens into your diet, this smoothie will be your life saver.

Even though it contains 4 cups of spinach, you can barely tell, and the greens don’t have an overpowering flavor at all. Give it a try!

Spinach Banana Green Smoothie

8. Oatmeal Breakfast Bites

These are easy to make and great for on-the-go breakfasts.

They are perfect for those busy mornings because you can make them in advance and store them in an airtight container. This recipe makes 12 cookies.

Oatmeal Breakfast Bites

9. Refreshing Fruit Cereal

This cereal is a great way to get some fresh fruit and fiber into your system first thing in the morning.

It’s crunchy, unique, and has the perfect balance of fresh and dried fruit. It’s also full of nutrients and antioxidants to power and fuel your cells.

Refreshing Fruit Cereal

10. The Best Pancake Recipe Ever

Can you think of a better way to start your day off than with the best pancakes ever?

To make these pancakes even better, add some microwaved berries on top!

The Best Pancake Recipe Ever

11. Southwest Tofu Scramble

This recipe is perfect for people who don’t eat eggs and who are trying to limit the amount of cholesterol in their diet.

It’s simple and light, but still filling and satisfying. It’s savory and packed with lots of protein to fuel you throughout the day!

Southwest Tofu Scramble

12. HashBrown Waffles

If you have a waffle iron lying around your house, this is a great recipe to make.

The nice thing about waffle irons is once you put the batter in, you can just leave them for a few minutes while you get yourself prepared for your day ahead.

HashBrown Waffles

13. Banana and Almond Butter Toast

This breakfast really couldn’t be any simpler!

However, it’s full of nutrition. The rye bread contains lots of slow digesting carbohydrates to give you energy, the almond butter contains healthy fats, and you get potassium and fiber from the banana. It’s the perfect combination.

Banana and Almond Butter Toast

14. Apple Pie Overnight Oats

This is such an easy recipe to make, and it’s low calorie too (but extremely filling)! Simply make it the night before, store it in the fridge, then grab it in the morning when you are ready to eat.

Overnight oats are perfect for summer days when you want something filling, but not warm.

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

15. Freezer Breakfast Burritos

If you have some extra time on the weekend, why not meal prep some breakfast burritos?

Then put them in the freezer and just take them out and warm them in the morning when you are ready to eat them. These burritos are savory and so delicious!

Freezer Breakfast Burritos

16. Three Melon Smoothie

This breakfast is perfect to make in the summer when melons are in season. It’s quick, easy, and full of hydration and nutrients.

Three Melon Smoothie

17. No Bake Breakfast Granola Cups

If you want something different for breakfast, try these breakfast granola cups!

They are full of yogurt and fruit, and they provide a fresh and colorful start to your day. Plus, these are so much cheaper to make than store bought yogurt cups, and they taste better too.

No Bake Breakfast Granola Cups

18. Banana Ice Cream

Yup, you read that right. Ice cream for breakfast! It’s 100% healthy though, and guilt free. Not to mention, it only contains one single ingredient.

The most important part of this recipe is, of course, making sure that the bananas are frozen, and the riper they are before freezing, the better.

You are guaranteed to have a good day when you start it off with ice cream!

Banana Ice Cream

19. Denver Omelet Breakfast Muffins

These are such a great breakfast option. They are loaded with peppers, onions, ham, and more.

If you have a lot of mouths to feed, this recipe is fantastic because it makes 12 muffins.

Denver Omelet Breakfast Muffins

20. Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

Are you sick of those boring instant oatmeal packs? This comforting bowl of oatmeal is so flavorful and filling.

Not to mention it’s sugar-free, healthy, and full of fiber and vitamin C from the peaches.

Peach Cobbler Oatmeal

21. Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

This smoothie bowl only takes 5 minutes to make, and it brings the tropics to your breakfast bowl.

Any of the ingredients (especially the toppings) can be customizable to suit your preferences.

Mango Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

22. Pan Fried Cinnamon Bananas

This recipe is great on its own for a quick breakfast, or paired with toast.

It’s fast, easy, and the perfect way to use those overripe bananas that you have lying on your counter!

Pan Fried Cinnamon Bananas

23. 2-Ingredient Sweet Potato Pancakes

These sweet potato pancakes are so easy to make, and cheap too.

They are perfect for people with allergies/dietary restrictions because they are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and soy-free.

2-Ingredient Sweet Potato Pancakes

24. French Toast in a Mug

This french toast in a mug recipe is great for when you crave French toast but you don’t have time to get the frying pan out.

It only takes 3 minutes to make and you have way fewer dishes, too.

French Toast in a Mug

25. Maple and Brown Sugar Overnight Oats

Maple and brown sugar oatmeal is such a traditional flavor. Why not switch it up with these overnight oats in a jar recipe?

Simply fill your mason jar with rolled oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, and milk the night before. Then the next morning you can wake up to a quick and healthy breakfast that is gluten-free too.

Maple and Brown Sugar Overnight Oats

26. Best Breakfast Potatoes Ever

This recipe is definitely one to make on those mornings when you have the day off because it does require a longer baking time (to cook the potatoes in the oven).

However, don’t let the long cooking time deter you from making this recipe – it’s so worth it! You can always make extra and keep the leftovers in the fridge to warm up for later, too.

Best Breakfast Potatoes Ever

27. Paleo Morning Glory Muffins

Muffins aren’t typically thought of as a healthy breakfast food. They’re normally loaded with sugar and other processed ingredients. These muffins, on the other hand, are so healthy!

They are loaded with shredded carrots (great for fiber and vitamin A), walnuts, and raisins. Plus, they have no added sugar because they are sweetened with ripe bananas instead.

Paleo Morning Glory Muffins

28. Banana Berry Crunch Baked Oatmeal

We’ve given you a few warm oatmeal recipes, and overnight oats recipes as well. What about baked oatmeal, though? If you’ve never tried it before, you’ve been missing out.

Baked oatmeal is a simple, healthy and delicious way to start your day. This recipe is made with coconut milk, rolled oats, fresh bananas, berries, and maple syrup.

Banana Berry Crunch Baked Oatmeal

29. Cinnamon Apple Quinoa Breakfast

There’s nothing better in the morning than the smell of cinnamon and apples cooking. It fills your home with warmth and comfort. This recipe couldn’t be easier to make.

All you need is one pot. This breakfast is packed with fiber from the apples, protein from the quinoa, and healthy fats from the peanut butter. It’s balanced and will leave you feeling full and satisfied all morning.

Cinnamon Apple Quinoa Breakfast

30. Vegan Breakfast Bowl

Not only is this breakfast bowl vegan, but it’s gluten-free too.

It’s full of nutritious fruits, nuts, and oats. It’s an amazing way to get yourself energized for the day ahead.

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

31. Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Loaf

This healthy loaf basically tastes like cake for breakfast. It’s perfect to make in advance, and you can store it on the counter or in the fridge.

This loaf is packed full of fresh, juicy berries, with a nice kick from the lemon.

Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Loaf

32. Crepes With Greek Yogurt Lemon Filling

This recipe is definitely more time-consuming than others, but for people who enjoy spending time in the kitchen, it’s perfect.

These delicate crepes are sweetened with honey and then served with a 4-ingredient Greek yogurt lemon filling.

Crepes With Greek Yogurt Lemon Filling

33. Charred Tomatoes with Fried Eggs on Garlic Toast

Did you know that when tomatoes are cooked in a healthy fat such as olive oil, it increases our absorption of the phytochemical lycopene? This can lower the risk of heart disease.

This recipe seems so extravagant, but in reality, it only takes 15 minutes total to make.

Charred Tomatoes with Fried Eggs on Garlic Toast

34. Fig, Rosemary, & Goat Cheese Tartines

Fig season is short, so if you ever see some fresh figs at the farmers market or grocery store, you don’t want to miss out!

This is the perfect combination and makes for a great sweet and savory breakfast to start your day off with.

Fig, Rosemary, & Goat Cheese Tartines

35. Healthy Breakfast Pizza With Granola Crust, Yogurt And Berries

Who doesn’t like pizza for breakfast?! This pizza is healthy, vibrant, delicious, and energy boosting.

You get so many nutrients from the fruit, along with some protein and whole grain carbs in every bite. Plus, it only takes around 15 minutes to make.

Healthy Breakfast Pizza With Granola Crust, Yogurt And Berries

36. Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad

Eating this colorful and vibrant fruit salad for breakfast is sure to put you in a good mood!

It’s full of fiber, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, and antioxidants to fuel your cells for the day ahead.

Honey Lime Rainbow Fruit Salad

37. Ridiculously Easy Maple Pecan Scones

If you have multiple mouths to feed for breakfast, no one will be able to stay in bed once the aroma of these scones begins to waft through the house!

They melt in your mouth and are so delicious, especially with a warm glaze.

Ridiculously Easy Maple Pecan Scones

38. Hawaiian Berry Smoothie

Not only does this layered smoothie taste good, but it is beautifully presented as well.

It’s so healthy for you and has all the vitamin C that you need for the day.

Hawaiian Berry Smoothie

39. Pumpkin No Bite Energy Bites

These no bake energy bites are the perfect thing to make for breakfast because they only take 10 minutes. You can also prepare them the night in advance.

The recipe makes 25 one inch energy bites, and you can just eat a few for breakfast along with some fruit such as grapes. They are packed full of healthy ingredients and superfoods.

Pumpkin No Bite Energy Bites

40. Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola With Honey and Oats

This granola made with honey, oats, and chopped peanuts is unlike any store bought granola you’ve had before.

Add it to a bowl with a sliced banana, your favorite type of milk, and you’ve got yourself a simple and delicious breakfast bowl.

Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola With Honey and Oats

There you have it, 40 Healthy Breakfast Recipes for your busy morning. Pick your favorites so you can stay full, cut down on excessive food cravings, and feel your very best!

