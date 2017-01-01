If you’re following a low-carb diet, it’s easy to quickly become discouraged. It sometimes feels like all you’re doing is avoiding foods and cutting back.

However, low carb diets can be a great opportunity to try new foods and new recipes! There are still so many foods you can eat. You’d be surprised at the delicious, easy meals you can create.

Introduce your taste buds to a world of new flavors and textures with these recipes. Here are 20 great meals to eat on a low carb-diet.

Take the Quiz: Discover your unique Metabolic Type to burn fat as quickly as possible! Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) "What's Your Metabolic Type" Quiz right now and find out your unique metabolic type and your unique #1 fat burning blocker... 20 Delicious, Healthy, And Filling Low Carb Meals 1. One Pan Healthy Italian Sausage & Veggies This one pan recipe is so easy to make! Enjoy some delicious Italian-seasoned veggies and sausage for a meal, plus it makes extra so it’s a great meal prep idea.

You can easily customize this dish by adding in your favorite veggies, and you can use whatever sausage you like best.

One Pan Healthy Italian Sausage & Veggies

2. Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

Staying on a low carb diet is easy with recipes like this one. This is also a super fun recipe for kids.

These turkey taco lettuce wraps are light and refreshing, and you don’t feel weighed down at all after eating them.

Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps

3. Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

This beef and cabbage stir fry is fast and easy to make, not to mention extremely filling. It’s full of flavor and has endless possibilities for customization.

Some ideas of other ingredients to add are sliced mushrooms, thinly sliced bell peppers, or water chestnuts.

Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

4. Delicious Almost No Carb Pizza Recipe

A pizza with almost no carbs?! Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, it’s not.

This almost-no-carb pizza is perfect for diet plans such as Atkins, low carb or ketogenic diets, or anyone looking to reduce their carb intake in general.

You can add some freshly chopped basil on top for added flavor and color. Just a heads up – the crust is not as crisp as traditional pizza.

Delicious Almost No Carb Pizza Recipe

5. Low Carb Pancakes

Who says you can’t have pancakes on a low carb diet? This low carb pancake recipe is the perfect recipe when you’re having pancake cravings.

You can still have traditional breakfast foods while eating low carb. The great thing about this recipe is you can make a bit extra and put them in the fridge to heat up for breakfast the next morning too!

Low Carb Pancakes

6. Loaded Cauliflower

This loaded cauliflower made with butter, sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, and bacon is the ultimate low carb comfort meal.

Cauliflower is definitely the unsung hero of the low carb world. If you are craving loaded baked potatoes, this meal is the perfect alternative.

Loaded Cauliflower

7. Spaghetti Squash with Bacon, Spinach, and Goat Cheese

This spaghetti squash dish is a great low carb alternative for wheat pasta.

Even die-hard pasta fans will love this meal, it’s the perfect texture and combination of flavors.

Spaghetti Squash with Bacon, Spinach, and Goat Cheese

8. Low Carb Pigs in a Blanket

These are tender and tasty dough wrapped (yes, with low carb dough) around juicy grass-fed beef hot dogs.

These are more of an appetizer than a meal, but they are totally worth including on this list!

Low Carb Pigs in a Blanket

9. Low Carb Taco Night With Cheese Taco Shells

Just because you eat low carb doesn’t mean you have to give up on taco night. Try making these cheese taco shells that are made from baked cheddar cheese formed into the shape of a taco.

Then, fill them with some delicious low carb ingredients and you’ve got yourself a low carb taco meal.

Low Carb Taco Night With Cheese Taco Shells

10. Creamy Cucumber Salad

This German cucumber salad is extremely easy to make, creamy, and so delicious! It only takes 7 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

This salad is great any time of the year, but it’s especially good with fresh garden-grown cucumbers. You’ll be surprised how simple the ingredients are, chances are you already have them in your fridge.

Creamy Cucumber Salad

11. Zucchini Keto Lasagna

This low carb lasagna uses the hearty zucchini as a noodle replacement. You won’t miss those carb-filled wheat noodles one bit in this recipe.

A serving of this lasagna will leave you feeling as full as if you had the carb loaded noodles, but without the feeling that you need to run a marathon afterward to justify eating it.

Zucchini Keto Lasagna

12. Buffalo Chicken Tenders

This is a quick and easy baked chicken tender recipe that you can use as your go-to low carb breading.

The breading sticks to the chicken perfectly and forms a solid outer shell. It’s perfect for dipping or covering in buffalo sauce.

The secret ingredient that makes this recipe low carb is almond flour.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

13. Baked Tilapia in homemade Asian Orange Sauce

This is the perfect meal – it’s tasty, quick, and so healthy for you. It’s high in protein, low fat, low carb, low sodium, low sugar, and completely dairy and sugar-free!

The price for Tilapia fish is pretty low but it has very high nutrition. The Asian orange sauce is also full of nutrients and bursting with flavor.

Baked Tilapia in homemade Asian Orange Sauce

14. Low Carb Salisbury Steak with Mushroom Gravy

This is a low carb and gluten free remake of the classic Salisbury steak. It’s quick and easy to make, and the patties are baked in the oven.

This is a tasty weekend meal that the whole family will love.

Did you know that the Salisbury Steak was invented by a physician named J.H. Salisbury, who was actually a pioneer in the low-carb diet field?

Low Carb Salisbury Steak with Mushroom Gravy

15. Low Carb Zucchini Fries

There are plenty of vegetables other than potatoes that you can use to make fries. Zucchini is one of them.

It’s so easy to make your own zucchini fries, and they are gluten free too. They’re crispy and satisfying, and taste best when served fresh out of the oven.

Low Carb Zucchini Fries

16. Chicken and Asparagus with Three Cheeses

This is an ultra-easy low carb casserole perfect for any occasion. Chicken and asparagus make a great combination when they’re cooked together.

The three kinds of cheeses add so much creaminess to this dish and it’s the perfect comfort food, while still being completely healthy. This would go great with a side of cauliflower rice.

Chicken and Asparagus with Three Cheeses

17. Spinach and Mozzarella Egg Bake

This spinach and mozzarella egg bake is not only low-carb, but gluten-free too. It holds together perfectly, and it makes for an amazing breakfast meal.

You can customize this recipe to add some other green vegetables such as kale or swiss chard in addition to/instead of spinach.

Spinach and Mozzarella Egg Bake

18. Low Carb Mexican Cauliflower Rice

Even the cauliflower haters will love this cauliflower rice. It has a similar texture and totally similar look to real rice, but without any of the extra carbs!

This recipe is healthy, paleo-friendly, and completely vegan, which is rare for low carb meals. It is bursting with Mexican flavors, and it only takes 30 minutes to prepare.

Low Carb Mexican Cauliflower Rice

19. Stuffed Spaghetti Squash with Tomato and Ground Beef

Are you looking for a way to have pasta, but stay on your low carb diet?

This stuffed spaghetti squash with tomato and ground beef will help you get over all your pasta cravings, without actually eating any carbs! It also won’t leave you with that heavy feeling after eating it.

Stuffed Spaghetti Squash with Tomato and Ground Beef

20. Big Mac Salad

Have you ever heard of a big mac salad? This low carb hamburger salad with cheese is perfect for when you’re in the mood for a fast food burger.

It’s super easy to assemble and will fulfill your cravings. The best thing about it is that it’s healthy and completely guilt free.

There are a lot of new recipes to choose from here, but I urge you to give at least a few of them a try.

Making new recipes can be challenging, and it may take you some time to get them just the way you like. But once you perfect one or two, you will find that you have more go-to low-carb options that make staying on your low carb diet much easier and enjoyable.

Big Mac Salad

These Are Great Low Carb Meals