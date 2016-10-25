The Top 29 Healthy Snacks Under 100 Calories

Eat a healthy snack in between meals. You hear it all the time.
But what is this elusive healthy snack?
It’s certainly not your run of the mill canister of Pringles, or a pack of those vending machine cheesy crackers that should have been banded back in the 70’s along with Ding Dongs.
That’s the unhealthy extreme of course, and most savvy health conscious eaters know these overpriced quick fixes aren’t the answer.
On the other hand, a zip-lock bag full of bland celery and carrots really isn’t that appealing either. There needs to be a happy medium.
Problem solved, here are 29 healthy snack options that are 100 calories or less … easy guilt-free snacks that you will actually enjoy!
The Top 29 Snacks Under 100 Calories That Are Healthy For You
1. 1 Cup Celery with 2 tbsp Simply Organic French Onion Dip
Remember that boring Celery? Make it “delicieux” with some French Onion Dip.
2. 1 Cup of Carrots with 2 tbsp of Trader Joe’s Mediterranean Hummus
A little of this hummus goes a long way and changes your rabbit food into a gourmet snack.
3. 1 Cup Raspberries with 1 tbsp of plain Greek yogurt and 1 tsp of honey
Plain yogurt and raspberries a bit too tart for you? Add a touch of honey to sweeten the pot and get a little energy boost at the same time.
4. 5 Greenwise Organic Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
Sweet tooth attack? We all get them, and here’s your alternative to the Snickers bar … and it will still satisfy you.
5. 2 egg whites with a slice of Seeded Rye Bread
Trying to stay away from white bread? Try Rye Bread with caraway seeds. These little tasty seeds are full of fiber and minerals and dress up those plain Jane eggs.
6. 3 Slices of tomato with ¼ cups avocado and ½ tsp Olive oil drizzle
Sprinkle a little pepper on top and you have yourself a gourmet snack worthy of a 5-Star restaurant. Adding ½ tsp of cottage cheese on the side wouldn’t be a deal breaker either… shhhh!
7. 1 Cup Edamame
Feel like munching? Munch on some lightly salted protein-packed Edamame pods. Some bags are microwavable making cooking them fast and easy, yet the snack itself last a long time.
8. 10 Shrimps and 3 Tbsp of Cocktail Sauce
You don’t have to wait to go to a fancy restaurant to have one of your favorite appetizers. You can have this low calorie snack anytime.
9. 1 Healthy Warrior Chia Bar in Apple Cinnamon
Pack a few of these guilt-free granola bars in your pocket, purse, gym bag, or car so you always have a healthy snack on the fly. Eat one of these after a work-out to curbyour post work-out appetite.
10. 2/3 Cup Kashi Heart to Heart Warm Cinnamon Oat Cereal
Oats are good for you, but you may not always be in the mood for hot oatmeal. The great thing about this oat cereal is that it’s tasty, quick, and crunchy. It’s also portable, so measure out a few servings for the week and eat it on the go.
11. 1 Wild Blueberry VitaTop Muffin Top
If you love muffins in the morning, but wish there was a low-calorie option, then you are in luck. VitaTop carries an assortment of healthy muffins along with other snacks that are low-cal such as banana nut bread. Now all you need is coffee and you’re off.
12. 10 Everything Pretzel Crisp by Snack Factory
Everything Pretzel Crisps have a special “twist.” This satisfying pretzel is garnished with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. When you crave carbs and salt, this snack is your best bet at only 100 calories.
13. 1 Bar Nature Valley Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bar
This crunchy bar is a portable alternative to peanut butter on toast. You still get 9 grams of whole grains and the nutty taste of peanut butter. Each wrapper comes with 2 bars so share with a friend and you can both skip the vending machine.
14. 6 oz Carnation Breakfast Essentials Frozen Mocha Latte
Carnation Instant Breakfast (Sugar Free) packets are a great way to save money on pricey iced-coffees. Just blend ¾ packet of rich milk chocolate flavored Carnation Breakfast Essentials, 1 cup ice, 1 cup fat free milk, and 1 tsp instant coffee and presto, you have a yummy low-cal latte.
15. 3 Cups of Air Popped Popcorn
This timeless classic is often forgotten, yet it’s the perfect snack while zoning out in front of the TV. The movie may make you think twice, but this snack is a no brainer.
16. 1 Chobani Simply 100 Crunch Greek Yogurt
Chobani Yogurt not only tastes great, it contains protein and fiber to keep you full longer.
17. 3 Slices of Applegate Turkey Bacon
Two minutes in the microwave, and you have a healthy alternative to bacon. Just lay 3 slices of this sodium nitrate free turkey bacon on a napkin and plate in the microwave and you have a crispy savory meat to get you through till lunch or dinner.
18. ½ cup Cantaloupe balls and 1/3 cup low-fat cottage cheese
Use an ice cream scooper to scoop out some luscious cantaloupe balls packed with vitamins and water for added hydration during the day. Top it off with low-fat cottage cheese which is loaded with calcium and protein.
19. ½ cup of Jell-o Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding
Compared to chocolate frozen yogurt or ice cream, this pudding contains less sugar yet still delights most chocoholics.
20. 1 Ounce Smoked Salmon on a half mini bagel with 2 cucumber slices
This bite-sized snack tastes more like a complete gourmet meal. It’s a great way to get your carbs, omega 3, and veggies. It’s the perfect mid- day snack.
21. 1 Pagoda Vegetable Egg Roll with ½ packet sweet chili sauce
Feel like splurging on expensive Chinese take-out during the day? Try baking this 15 minute snack and save yourself some time and calories.
22. 3 Totino’s Pizza Rolls Pizza Snack Supreme
Ordering an entire pizza or even a large slice can turn snack time into a weight loss … well loss. Pop a few of these bite-sized pizza rolls and thank yourself for not overindulging.
23. 1 Cup of Strawberries and 4 tbsp of Fat-Free Redi-Whip
Fat-Free Redi-Whip with strawberries is so freakishly good; you won’t believe you’re eating low-cal.
24. 1 Banana
Getting brain fog during the day? You may be low on potassium. Feed your think tank a banana and get back in the game.
25. 2 Ounces of Hormel Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
Pair this nitrate free Turkey with hot mustard, or horse radish mustard for a lean protein pick-me-up with a kick.
26. 1 Glenny’s 100 Calorie Brownie, Chocolate Chip
This brownie packs a whopping 7 grams of dietary fiber, and 4 grams of protein. It’s got your daily sugar allowance as well, but if you love brownies; cut down on sugar elsewhere and go for it.
27. 2 Frigo Light String Cheese Sticks
Thank goodness Frigo’s cheesy thinkers thought up this playful low-cal treat. Now we can all enjoy some quilt-free cheesiness.
28. 1 Pack Emerald 100 Calorie Jalapeño Cashews
If you crave something hot and spicy, this ingenious little snack does the job better than high carbohydrate potato chips. Emerald also has other 100 calorie cashew packs in salt-and-pepper, dill, and honey. Just in case.
29. 1 Sliced Tomato With Olive Oil And Feta Cheese
Slice up a tomato and drizzle (just a little!) olive oil and feta cheese on top for a delicious and satisfying snack.
Happy Snacking!
