The Top 29 Healthy Snacks Under 100 Calories

Eat a healthy snack in between meals. You hear it all the time.

But what is this elusive healthy snack?

It’s certainly not your run of the mill canister of Pringles, or a pack of those vending machine cheesy crackers that should have been banded back in the 70’s along with Ding Dongs.

That’s the unhealthy extreme of course, and most savvy health conscious eaters know these overpriced quick fixes aren’t the answer.

On the other hand, a zip-lock bag full of bland celery and carrots really isn’t that appealing either. There needs to be a happy medium.

Problem solved, here are 29 healthy snack options that are 100 calories or less … easy guilt-free snacks that you will actually enjoy!

The Top 29 Snacks Under 100 Calories That Are Healthy For You

1. 1 Cup Celery with 2 tbsp Simply Organic French Onion Dip

Remember that boring Celery? Make it “delicieux” with some French Onion Dip.

2. 1 Cup of Carrots with 2 tbsp of Trader Joe’s Mediterranean Hummus

A little of this hummus goes a long way and changes your rabbit food into a gourmet snack.

3. 1 Cup Raspberries with 1 tbsp of plain Greek yogurt and 1 tsp of honey

Plain yogurt and raspberries a bit too tart for you? Add a touch of honey to sweeten the pot and get a little energy boost at the same time.

4. 5 Greenwise Organic Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds

Sweet tooth attack? We all get them, and here’s your alternative to the Snickers bar … and it will still satisfy you.

5. 2 egg whites with a slice of Seeded Rye Bread

Trying to stay away from white bread? Try Rye Bread with caraway seeds. These little tasty seeds are full of fiber and minerals and dress up those plain Jane eggs.

6. 3 Slices of tomato with ¼ cups avocado and ½ tsp Olive oil drizzle

Sprinkle a little pepper on top and you have yourself a gourmet snack worthy of a 5-Star restaurant. Adding ½ tsp of cottage cheese on the side wouldn’t be a deal breaker either… shhhh!

7. 1 Cup Edamame

Feel like munching? Munch on some lightly salted protein-packed Edamame pods. Some bags are microwavable making cooking them fast and easy, yet the snack itself last a long time.

8. 10 Shrimps and 3 Tbsp of Cocktail Sauce

You don’t have to wait to go to a fancy restaurant to have one of your favorite appetizers. You can have this low calorie snack anytime.

9. 1 Healthy Warrior Chia Bar in Apple Cinnamon

Pack a few of these guilt-free granola bars in your pocket, purse, gym bag, or car so you always have a healthy snack on the fly. Eat one of these after a work-out to curbyour post work-out appetite.

10. 2/3 Cup Kashi Heart to Heart Warm Cinnamon Oat Cereal

Oats are good for you, but you may not always be in the mood for hot oatmeal. The great thing about this oat cereal is that it’s tasty, quick, and crunchy. It’s also portable, so measure out a few servings for the week and eat it on the go.

11. 1 Wild Blueberry VitaTop Muffin Top

If you love muffins in the morning, but wish there was a low-calorie option, then you are in luck. VitaTop carries an assortment of healthy muffins along with other snacks that are low-cal such as banana nut bread. Now all you need is coffee and you’re off.

12. 10 Everything Pretzel Crisp by Snack Factory

Everything Pretzel Crisps have a special “twist.” This satisfying pretzel is garnished with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. When you crave carbs and salt, this snack is your best bet at only 100 calories.

13. 1 Bar Nature Valley Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bar

This crunchy bar is a portable alternative to peanut butter on toast. You still get 9 grams of whole grains and the nutty taste of peanut butter. Each wrapper comes with 2 bars so share with a friend and you can both skip the vending machine.

14. 6 oz Carnation Breakfast Essentials Frozen Mocha Latte

Carnation Instant Breakfast (Sugar Free) packets are a great way to save money on pricey iced-coffees. Just blend ¾ packet of rich milk chocolate flavored Carnation Breakfast Essentials, 1 cup ice, 1 cup fat free milk, and 1 tsp instant coffee and presto, you have a yummy low-cal latte.

15. 3 Cups of Air Popped Popcorn

This timeless classic is often forgotten, yet it’s the perfect snack while zoning out in front of the TV. The movie may make you think twice, but this snack is a no brainer.

16. 1 Chobani Simply 100 Crunch Greek Yogurt

Chobani Yogurt not only tastes great, it contains protein and fiber to keep you full longer.

17. 3 Slices of Applegate Turkey Bacon

Two minutes in the microwave, and you have a healthy alternative to bacon. Just lay 3 slices of this sodium nitrate free turkey bacon on a napkin and plate in the microwave and you have a crispy savory meat to get you through till lunch or dinner.

18. ½ cup Cantaloupe balls and 1/3 cup low-fat cottage cheese

Use an ice cream scooper to scoop out some luscious cantaloupe balls packed with vitamins and water for added hydration during the day. Top it off with low-fat cottage cheese which is loaded with calcium and protein.

19. ½ cup of Jell-o Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Instant Pudding

Compared to chocolate frozen yogurt or ice cream, this pudding contains less sugar yet still delights most chocoholics.

20. 1 Ounce Smoked Salmon on a half mini bagel with 2 cucumber slices

This bite-sized snack tastes more like a complete gourmet meal. It’s a great way to get your carbs, omega 3, and veggies. It’s the perfect mid- day snack.

21. 1 Pagoda Vegetable Egg Roll with ½ packet sweet chili sauce

Feel like splurging on expensive Chinese take-out during the day? Try baking this 15 minute snack and save yourself some time and calories.

22. 3 Totino’s Pizza Rolls Pizza Snack Supreme

Ordering an entire pizza or even a large slice can turn snack time into a weight loss … well loss. Pop a few of these bite-sized pizza rolls and thank yourself for not overindulging.

23. 1 Cup of Strawberries and 4 tbsp of Fat-Free Redi-Whip

Fat-Free Redi-Whip with strawberries is so freakishly good; you won’t believe you’re eating low-cal.

24. 1 Banana

Getting brain fog during the day? You may be low on potassium. Feed your think tank a banana and get back in the game.

25. 2 Ounces of Hormel Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

Pair this nitrate free Turkey with hot mustard, or horse radish mustard for a lean protein pick-me-up with a kick.

26. 1 Glenny’s 100 Calorie Brownie, Chocolate Chip

This brownie packs a whopping 7 grams of dietary fiber, and 4 grams of protein. It’s got your daily sugar allowance as well, but if you love brownies; cut down on sugar elsewhere and go for it.

27. 2 Frigo Light String Cheese Sticks

Thank goodness Frigo’s cheesy thinkers thought up this playful low-cal treat. Now we can all enjoy some quilt-free cheesiness.

28. 1 Pack Emerald 100 Calorie Jalapeño Cashews

If you crave something hot and spicy, this ingenious little snack does the job better than high carbohydrate potato chips. Emerald also has other 100 calorie cashew packs in salt-and-pepper, dill, and honey. Just in case.

29. 1 Sliced Tomato With Olive Oil And Feta Cheese

Slice up a tomato and drizzle (just a little!) olive oil and feta cheese on top for a delicious and satisfying snack.

Happy Snacking!

healthy snacks under 100 calories

30 comments… add one
  • jennifer October 25, 2016, 4:28 pm

    i love these snacks and sure will be loving the new ones im going to try soon!

    Reply Link
  • pauline October 24, 2016, 1:07 pm

    i love applegate turkey bacon! :)

    Reply Link
  • camilla October 18, 2016, 3:45 pm

    love this post so much, can’t wait to try them all! (:

    Reply Link
  • jenny October 17, 2016, 5:18 pm

    this article is very helpful, will definitely try some on the list!

    Reply Link
  • marie October 12, 2016, 1:31 pm

    i love peanut butter, will definitely try Bar Nature Valley Crunchy Peanut Butter Granola Bar for my diet! :)

    Reply Link
  • kendra October 11, 2016, 3:11 pm

    this article will definitely help me with my diet, thanks! :)

    Reply Link
  • elaine October 10, 2016, 2:28 pm

    will definitely try some of the products on the list, thanks to this article!

    Reply Link
  • desiree October 6, 2016, 10:57 pm

    i tried Glenny’s 100 Calorie Brownie and i must say it’s really good! (:

    Reply Link
  • vanna October 5, 2016, 2:38 pm

    definitely loving this. thanks for the additional low calorie snack list! :)

    Reply Link
  • darleen October 4, 2016, 7:47 pm

    i would love to lose weight and so i’ll definitely try these snacks

    Reply Link
  • catriona October 3, 2016, 12:19 pm

    i have been trying to keep up with the healthiest diet and these snacks are awesome so i’ll definitely try them out.

    Reply Link
  • alexa September 29, 2016, 12:46 pm

    i love all the items on this list! some i have already tried, some not yet.

    Reply Link
  • marcia September 28, 2016, 11:30 am

    bagels and smoked salmon sounds good! :)
    i usually pack bagels and turkey/chicken with me.

    Reply Link
  • vanessa September 26, 2016, 12:19 pm

    thank for the post, really love the items listed here and will surely try them out soon

    Reply Link
  • olivia September 22, 2016, 3:29 pm

    love this article, it gave me a lot of ideas!

    Reply Link
  • diane September 21, 2016, 8:05 pm

    this article is very helpful!

    Reply Link
  • tory September 20, 2016, 3:03 pm

    i love bagels in the morning, i usually add turkey or chicken. i’m gonna have to try smoked salmon yet

    Reply Link
  • crissa September 19, 2016, 7:03 pm

    now i’m hungry! lol :)
    i love this list, gave me more ideas on what healthy snacks i can indulge in

    Reply Link
  • elsa September 16, 2016, 1:04 pm

    i love snacking on carrots, cucumbers and celeries..it’s a fun & healthy way of staying away from junk food

    Reply Link
  • sabrina September 13, 2016, 1:18 pm

    i love strawberries on my yogurt <3

    Reply Link
  • sari September 12, 2016, 1:08 pm

    oooooh..i love these snacks! some i haven’t tried yet, ill definitely check them out

    Reply Link
  • wynna September 9, 2016, 1:05 pm

    i snack on nuts especially almonds are my favourite! these are healthy and definitely less in calories

    Reply Link
  • marine September 8, 2016, 12:18 pm

    green leafy veggies are great, anytime anywhere

    Reply Link
  • allison September 7, 2016, 6:31 pm

    these are all perfect snacks to indulge in w/ out the guilt! love it!

    Reply Link
  • gwen September 6, 2016, 8:34 pm

    wow, i’m so trying all these stuff soon! thanks for the great tips! :)

    Reply Link
  • maxeen September 3, 2016, 1:00 am

    perfect! i need stuff like this for my diet! :)

    Reply Link
  • saira September 1, 2016, 6:28 pm

    diet tips to go the long way! i like that i can still enjoy food w/out much calories! (:

    Reply Link
  • irish August 31, 2016, 7:47 pm

    i love yogurt, it helps cleanse and keep the body healthy, esp the digestive system

    Reply Link
  • marlim August 30, 2016, 11:55 pm

    awesome tips! these snacks look yum and healthy

    Reply Link
  • camilla August 29, 2016, 6:03 pm

    i love this article! will definitely try these snacks!! (:

    Reply Link

