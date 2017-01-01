Exactly How To Do The Military Diet Plan

The military diet is one that has been increasing in popularity for the past couple of years. It is famous for helping people lose weight fast.
Typically the most weight that you can lose in one week is ten pounds, and the military diet helps you do just that.
The best part is you don’t need to buy any books or supplements in order to follow the plan. The military diet goes by a few other names, such as the 3-day diet, the navy diet, and the army diet.
However, this diet is not affiliated with any military or government institution. Rumor is that this diet was designed by nutritionists with the goal of getting future soldiers into shape as quickly as possible.
The Military Diet Plan Introduction
This diet is unique in the way that you are only provided with a 3-day meal plan for the entire week, instead of a 7-day meal plan. You are supposed to follow the meal plan for 3 days, and then you have the next 4 days off. During those 4 days off, you are encouraged to eat healthy, but there is no specific meal plan to follow. Repeat the weekly cycle of 3 days on the meal plan, 4 days eating normally until you reach your goal weight. For the first 3 days of the military diet, you will notice that the meal plan doesn’t include any snacks. The total intake each day is between 1,100 to 1,400 calories a day. For the 4 days that you have off, you are permitted to eat snacks. Try to keep your calories under 1,500 calories a day for your days off.
What to Drink on the Military Diet
The main thing that you will be drinking on the military diet is water. Water has no calories, and it promotes weight loss.
It boosts your metabolism and keeps your digestion regular and working smoothly. Try to drink a glass of water before every meal to keep yourself full.
If you crave something other than water, you are also allowed to drink coffee and/or tea. However, you are not permitted to add cream or sugar to your coffee. This would add additional calories that can hinder your results.
Therefore, if you wish to drink coffee, you have to drink black coffee. Black coffee is only 5 calories per cup, and you can sweeten it with Stevia.
If you enjoy drinking tea, that’s great because you can drink unlimited amounts of caffeine-free herbal tea on this diet.
Just like coffee, you can sweeten your tea with Stevia. You can also drink hot lemon water in the morning.
Dietary Restrictions
If you have dietary restrictions you can still do the military diet! Whether you are gluten-free, lactose intolerant, vegetarian, or vegan.
Each day of the military diet will include alternatives for the foods that people might want to substitute.
For individuals with gluten intolerance, each time you see the word “toast,” you can simply substitute it with a piece of gluten-free toast.
Day One of the Military Diet
Here is the meal plan for the first day of the military diet. Altogether, the total comes to around 1,400 calories.
Breakfast
- One slice of toast with 2 tablespoons of peanut butter (or any nut butter of your choice)
- Half of a grapefruit
- One cup of black coffee or herbal tea (optional)
Lunch
- One slice of toast
- 1/2 cup of tuna (can be substituted with 1/2 an avocado and 2 tablespoons of hummus)
- One cup of coffee or herbal tea
Dinner
- 3 ounces of any meat (or 3 ounces of lentils, beans, or tofu if you are vegetarian or vegan)
- One cup of green beans
- One apple
- Half of a banana
- One cup of ice cream (can be substituted with a cup of yogurt, a cup of non-dairy ice cream, or a cup of vanilla almond milk)
Day Two of the Military Diet
This is the meal plan for the second day of the military diet. Day two includes around 1,200 calories worth of food.
Breakfast
- One egg cooked however you want (can be substituted with 1/4 cup of any nuts or seeds, or 1/2 cup of baked beans)
- One slice of toast
- Half of a banana
- One cup of black coffee or herbal tea
Lunch
- One hard-boiled egg (or 1/2 of an avocado)
- One cup of cottage cheese (can be substituted with a cup of plain greek yogurt, or a cup of tofu)
- Five saltine crackers (or five rice cakes)
Dinner
- Two hot dogs without the buns (vegans or vegetarians can substitute with soy or tofu hot dogs)
- One cup of cooked broccoli
- Half a cup of carrots
- Half of a banana
- 1/2 cup of vanilla ice cream (refer to substitutions from the dinner on day one)
Day Three of the Military Diet
Day three of the military diet has a total of roughly 1,300 calories.
Breakfast
- Five saltine crackers or rice cakes
- One slice of cheddar cheese (can be substituted with non-dairy soy cheese, or one egg)
- One apple
- One cup of tea or black coffee (optional)
Lunch
- One hard-boiled egg (or 1/2 avocado)
- One slice of toast
Dinner
- One cup of tuna (can be substituted with 1/2 cup of chickpeas)
- Half of a banana
- One cup of vanilla ice cream (refer to substitutions from dinner on day one)
Conclusion
If you follow this military diet, you can look forward to losing up to ten pounds in one week!
Remember, you can repeat this diet week after week until you reach your goal weight.
This is one of the easier diets out there to follow, and it is sustainable since you only need to follow a meal plan for three days of the week.
It is also appealing to many people because it still allows you to eat foods that you would normally eat such as bread, ice cream, etc.
Try it out for yourself to see what results you can achieve while following the military diet!