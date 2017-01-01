Lose Weight Fast With This 1200 Calorie 7 Day Meal Plan

If you want to lose weight fast, this is the perfect 1200 calorie meal plan. It provides you with 3 main meals and 2 snacks a day for 7 days.

The best part is, we do all of the planning and work for you! Every meal plan comes with all of the recipes and ingredients that you will need, and we count all the calories for you and include them beside each meal.

We partnered with nutritional experts to design this meal plan gives you everything you need to lose weight!

The meals are delicious, and you will lose weight if you follow this plan. The calories are listed by every meal, so you can swap what you want as long as you keep the calories equal. You can eat what you want as long as you follow the calorie plan. Please talk to your doctor if you need to control another specific nutrient or change this meal plan to meet exactly what your body needs.

Ready? Let’s get right to the plan!

Day 1

Breakfast (346 calories)

Bagel with Avocado and Tomato

1 everything bagel

1/2 of an avocado

Half a small tomato

1/8 teaspoon of salt

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper

Toast the bagel. While the bagel is toasting, mash the avocado. Then spread the avocado onto the bagel halves. Slice the tomato and add that as well. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

10:30 Snack (120 calories)

15 baby carrots

2 tablespoons hummus

Lunch (343 calories)

1 serving of crockpot quinoa

2 cups romaine lettuce

Chop the romaine and put the crockpot quinoa over it, to form a quinoa salad.

4:00 pm Snack (70 calories)

Small apple

Dinner: (316 Calories)

Chicken Breast With Vegetables

1/2 of a chicken breast

1/2 cup of a mix of frozen corn, carrots, and green beans

1 medium potato

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Rub the olive oil on the chicken and sprinkle the lemon and black pepper on it, as well as a pinch of garlic powder. Bake at 350F for 15 minutes. Turn over, add more of the same seasoning to the other side, and bake for another 15 minutes. Finish with salt and pepper to taste. Steam the mixed vegetables for 10 minutes. Also steam the potato (chopped) and garlic in a steamer basket over biting water for around 15 minutes until the potatoes pieces are tender. Warm the chicken broth up, then add the potatoes, garlic, salt, and pepper to the broth and mash all together until smooth. Serve on a plate and enjoy.

Day 2

Breakfast (273 calories)

Blueberry Oatmeal

1/2 cup of quick oats

1/2 cup of frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon of crushed pecans

In a pot, cook the oats with the almond milk until the desired consistency is reached. Near the end, add the frozen blueberries and mix well. Mix in the brown sugar, and top with the pecans.

10:30 Snack (120 calories)

2 rice cakes

2 tablespoon of jam

Lunch (359 calories)

Bulgur & Asparagus Salad

1 cup of cooked bulgur

1 cup of spinach

1 cup of romaine lettuce

1 tablespoon of pine nuts

1 oz of goat cheese

2 asparagus stalks

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 garlic clove

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Cook the bulgur according to the instructions on the package. While that is cooking, chop the asparagus and garlic and fry them with the olive oil. In a large bowl start adding the lettuce and spinach. When the bulgur and asparagus are done, add those as well. Add the pine nuts, goat cheese, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

4:00 pm Snack (86 calories)

2 cups of organic unbuttered popcorn

Dinner: (378 Calories)

Honey Garlic Shrimp With Rice

2 oz of honey garlic shrimp

1 cup of steamed broccoli

1/2 cup of cooked brown rice

Cook the shrimp, the rice, and steam the broccoli. Once everything is done serve together and enjoy. You can pour some of the leftover sauce that was used to cook the shrimp to the rice to add more flavor.

Day 3

Breakfast (221 calories)

Scrambled Eggs With Vegetables

2 eggs

1/2 cup of mushrooms

1/4 cup onions

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup of chopped bell peppers

1 cup of kale

First, sauté the chopped onion and garlic with a little bit of water. Then add the mushrooms, bell pepper, and eggs. Mix well and scramble the eggs. Next chop the kale and add that as well.

10:30 Snack (85 calories)

1 cup of blueberries

Lunch (520 calories)

Spicy Tuna Wraps

4oz of canned tuna

1.5 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

2 teaspoons of sriracha

2 mini tortilla wraps

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

1/4 of an avocado

1/2 cucumber, cut into long strips

In a small bowl, mix the tuna, mayonnaise, soy sauce, and sriracha. Get your wraps ready and divide the tuna salad between the two wraps. Add the carrots, cucumber, and avocado to each wrap. Wrap and enjoy.

4:00 pm Snack (160 calories)

1 oz of almonds

Dinner: (225 Calories)

Beef & Broccoli Stir Fri

1 cup of beef & broccoli stir fry

1/2 cup of cooked brown rice

Day 4

Breakfast (275 calories)

Yogurt With Fruit & Granola

1 cup of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup of granola

1/2 of a chopped banana

1/2 cup chopped strawberries

Put everything in a glass, layer it, and enjoy.

10:30 Snack (118 calories)

2 stalks of celery

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

1 tablespoons of raisins

Spread the peanut butter onto the celery stalks. Sprinkle with raisins.

Lunch (398 calories)

Herbed Cheese & Tomato Sandwich

1 English muffin

1/4 cup low fat cottage cheese

2 slices of tomato

1/4 of an avocado

1 tablespoon of mustard

1 leaf of butter lettuce

1 tablespoon of chives

Garlic powder to taste

Assemble everything onto the English muffin.

4:00 pm Snack (49 calories)

1 cup of strawberries

Dinner: (343 Calories)

Quinoa & Romaine Salad

1 serving of leftover crockpot quinoa

2 cups romaine lettuce

Chop the romaine and put the crockpot quinoa over it, to form a quinoa salad.

Day 5

Breakfast (285 calories)

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

1 pack of instant oatmeal

1 grated apple

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/8 cup of crushed walnuts

Cook the oatmeal with water. Mix in the cinnamon and grated apple. Top with walnuts.

10:30 Snack (76 calories)

1 hard boiled egg

Salt and pepper to taste

Paprika to taste

Lunch (380 calories)

Hawaiian Veggie Burger

1 whole wheat bun

1 veggie burger patty

1/4 of an avocado

1 round of canned pineapple

2 tablespoons of bbq sauce

sauce 1 handful of alfalfa sprouts

Bake the veggie burger according to instructions on the package. Assemble the burger with all of the ingredients and enjoy.

4:00 pm Snack (80 calories)

2 cups of diced watermelon

Dinner: (352 Calories)

Brushcetta Chicken

1 serving is one chicken breast, with 1/3 cup of bruschetta. So have 2 chicken breasts with 2/3 cup of bruschetta.

Day 6

Breakfast (245 calories)

Green smoothie

2 frozen bananas

1 cup of almond milk

1.5 cups of spinach

Place all of the ingredients in the blender and then blend.

10:30 Snack (62 calories)

1 cup of grapes

Lunch (435 calories)

Bell Pepper Nacho Boats

Yields 18 boats. One serving is two nacho boats. 145 calories per serving.

4:00 pm Snack (140 calories)

1/4 cup of cashews

Dinner: (242 Calories)

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 small chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

1 tablespoon of dried thyme

1 liter of vegetable broth

Salt & black pepper to taste

Fry the onion and garlic with the olive oil. Then add all of the ingredients along with the broth. Cook for 25 minutes, or until the cauliflower is soft. Then blend and serve. Makes 4 servings, 121 calories per serving.

Day 7

Breakfast (225 calories)

Scrambled Eggs With Vegetables

2 eggs

1/2 cup of mushrooms

1/4 cup of red onion

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup of chopped bell peppers

1.5 cups of spinach

First, sauté the chopped onion and garlic with a little bit of water. Then add the mushrooms, bell pepper, and eggs. Mix well and scramble the eggs. Next add the spinach.

10:30 Snack (89 calories)

1 cup of blueberries

Lunch (352 calories)

Leftover Bruschetta Chicken

2 servings of skinny bruschetta chicken

1 serving is one chicken breast, with 1/3 cup of bruschetta. So have 2 chicken breasts with 2/3 cup of bruschetta.

4:00 pm Snack (120 calories)

15 baby carrots

2 tablespoons of hummus

Dinner: (402 Calories)

Leftover Honey Garlic Shrimp With Rice

2 oz of honey garlic shrimp

2 cups of steamed broccoli

1/2 cup of cooked brown rice

Cook the shrimp, the rice, and steam the broccoli. Once everything is done serve together and enjoy. You can pour some of the leftover sauce that was used to cook the shrimp to the rice to add more flavor.

