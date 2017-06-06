Here Are The Absolute Best Ways To Lose Weight After A C-Section

Did you know that after a pregnancy, it takes around 6 months to get back to your pre-pregnancy weight?

A c-section takes longer to recover from, and sometimes longer to lose the weight as well. After getting a c-section, it’s not safe to exercise for at least 6-8 weeks after the procedure.

The best ways to lose weight is through diet, exercise, and breastfeeding. In this article, you will learn about the best ways to lose weight quicker than you thought possible after your c-section.

How To Lose Weight After A C-Section

Why Breastfeeding Is So Good For You

Breastfeeding helps you lose weight because your body burns calories while doing it. It takes a lot of energy to do, and your body works hard to produce the milk.

A scientific study posted in the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations called Breastfeeding answers made simple (2010) goes more into depth about why and how breastfeeding aids with weight loss.

Breastfeeding mothers can burn anywhere from 250-500 calories a day on average, sometimes even more depending on their weight and how often they breastfeed.

You can continue breastfeeding your baby until they are 4-6 months old, and even longer if necessary.

Stick to a Healthy Diet

Food is such an important part of weight loss.

If you’re trying to lose weight, never skip breakfast! Or any other meal for that matter.

When you skip meals, your body can go into starvation mode, where it will hold onto everything that you eat. This is because it’s unsure when you will be eating again.

It’s better to eat smaller meals with snacks throughout the day if you don’t want to eat 3 large meals.

Make sure to drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated, and also to flush out toxins and excess water weight.

Eat foods that are high in nutrients, low in calories, and high in fiber. The best foods to eat for weight loss are fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, nuts, seeds, and root vegetables.

These foods are naturally low in calories, are full of all the vitamins and minerals you need, and they contain lots of fiber to keep your digestive system healthy and working smoothly.

Avoid Unhealthy Processed Foods

When you are trying to lose weight, it’s best to stay away from processed foods as much as you can. This includes candy, chocolate, baked goods such as cookies and cakes, fast food, and fried food such as fries and chicken nuggets.

These foods can be very addicting, and the more you eat them, the more you will crave them. Avoid pre-packaged processed food and try to make your own food from scratch at home, where you know all of the ingredients that go into it.

Processed foods are full of empty calories that are nutritionally inadequate, and sugar that contributes to blood sugar spikes and weight gain.

Fried foods and fast food contain high amounts of fat that your body will likely hold onto, and processed foods usually contain no fiber and are very hard to digest. Find healthier alternatives made out of whole foods to enjoy instead.

Add in Exercise Slowly

A c-section can be extremely hard on your body. The healing and recovery process will be different for everybody.

It’s dangerous to do high intensity or even moderate exercise too soon after a c-section. It can interfere with the healing process and do more harm than good.

Walking is a good low impact exercise to do, and you can do it with your baby as well by pushing them in a stroller.

In addition to walking, there are many stretching exercises you can do, including yoga. Yoga is great because there are so many low-intensity yoga poses you can do from the comfort of your home.

One important thing to remember about exercise is you don’t want to create too much of a caloric deficit.

The reason why is because your body still needs enough energy to be able to make an adequate supply of breast milk. Make sure that your caloric deficit is no more than 500 calories a day so you don’t run into any problems with breastfeeding.

Six months may seem like forever when you want your body back, but remember time goes by faster than you think. It’s what you do with that time that counts.

The better your diet is and the more you make time for the exercises suggested here, the greater your chances of reaching your pre-pregnancy weight and shape will be.

