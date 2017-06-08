The Best Ways To Lose Belly, Arm, And Leg Fat In 8 Weeks

When it comes to weight loss everyone wants to lose weight fast! However, it is a gradual process.

When you lose weight you need to have a diet that you follow and an exercise program that helps you build muscle and burn fat.

You cannot target weight loss from your belly, legs or arms. If you want to lean out and lose fat the only solution is to go on a diet with a calorie deficit and burn more calories than you consume.

Why Lose Belly Fat

When you look in the mirror you will see what is called subcutaneous fat, which is the fat under your skin.

However, in your body you may have fat around your organs called visceral fat. The visceral fat is what increases your risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes and shortens your life expectancy.

Studies show that the more subcutaneous fat you carry the more likely you will have increased visceral fat.

When you diet and workout you burn both kinds of fat in all places of your body. As long as you continue to lose 1-2 pounds a week you will see progress and lose belly fat.

In addition, you will reduce your visceral fat and decrease your health risks.

How Fat Is Removed

Some people will lose fat from their belly first, and lose it last in places like their arms or legs last. Conversely, some lose it in the legs and lose it in their belly and arms last.

It will vary. You can’t target fat in your belly, legs or arms. All the bicep curls in the world will make you stronger, but will not remove arm fat.

You need to continue to do a workout that builds muscles in all areas of your body, including your arms and legs. And as you do rigorous cardio you will see fat removed from all places of your body.

Do not get discouraged in your battle to lose fat. If you are a larger person that weighs 250 pounds, then losing 10 pounds may not show much of a difference in your belly, legs or arms.

But if you weigh 130 pounds and lose 10 pounds, you will see a noticeable difference and get leaner abs, arms and toned legs. Stay at it and you will see progress.

The Best Way To Get Rid Of Fat

Losing fat from anywhere on your body requires one thing: that you burn more calories per day than you take in. You can achieve that in a couple of different ways – you can restrict the number of calories you eat, you can add exercise to your routine to burn more calories, or you can do a combination of the two. It’s counter-productive to restrict your calories too far or to try to burn too many calories – so aim to burn 500 calories per day and you’ll lose at least a pound of fat per week.

8-Week Plan for Fat Loss

A pound of fat is roughly 3,500 calories. By removing about 500 calories a day from your diet you can lose 3,500 calories over the week – which is roughly a pound of fat.

Before making adjustment to your diet find out how many calories you need to consume over the next 8 weeks given your current metabolic rate and activity level. Use the nih Body Weight Planner.

Everyone has a different rate of metabolism for their body, different activity levels, and different intensity when exercising. This calculator gives a rough estimate of how many calories you should consume for weight loss.

Eat 5-6 small meals over the course of day to keep your sugar under control and to keep you full so you do not over eat.

Make sure to consume high protein foods like chicken breast, salmon, turkey breasts, quinoa, and beans.

Eat in moderation high complex carbohydrates like whole wheat pasta, oatmeal. Eat fruits before the gym for an energy boost or to satisfy a sugar craving.

Avoid soda, sugary sweet, baked cooked which have lots of fat content. On the weekends, limit your alcohol intake. If you can avoid all together that is great, but if not, limit to 1-2 drinks of light beers.

Be sure to consume high fiber foods like oatmeal, blue berries, and almonds to aid in your fat lost and keep you satiated so you do not binge eat. Drink 8 glasses of 8 ounces of water a day.

Use a food journal to monitor your progress each day and weigh yourself every 3-4 days first thing in the morning.

8 Week Exercise Plan for Fat Loss

Take your exercise in the gym to a whole new level. Try doing total body circuit training in which you go from one exercise to the other without rest.

This will allow you to work all the muscles, and the fast pace will help you burn more calories. Here is a circuit you can do to get strong and lean.

Squats: 10-15 reps

Chest press: 10-15 reps

Pull-ups: 10-15 reps

Jump squats: 10-15 reps

Push-ups: 10-15 reps

Dumbbell rows: 10-15 reps

Biceps curls: 10-15 reps

Overhead Triceps Extensions: 10-15 reps

Do this circuit as quickly as possible with good form. After you complete the circuit take a short 30 second rest then immediately repeat the circuit.

Aim to get 4 circuits, and do this routine 3 times a week. As you develop stamina try to do 6-8 circuits.

You will notice that you will get stronger and burn more calories. Then follow up with 30 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity with running, cycling, boxing or even a dance class.

As you get more stamina try interval training with sprints. Sprint for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, then sprint again. Try to do 4-6 circuits.

You will increase your basal metabolic rate and burn more calories after your lift.

Personally, I like to mix it up and each day will do a different cardio exercise. Some days I sprint, other days I use a Stairmaster, and some days I will use the rowing machine or play ice hockey.

Be sure to do a variety of abdominal exercises each day to strengthen your abs. While this will not target belly fat, it will show off a lean 6-pack after you burn off that fat.

When you are not in the gym, stay active even at work by using the stairs instead of the elevator. And park far from work so you walk further.

You can even keep track of how many steps you walk on your phone. Keep pushing yourself in the gym, and maintain a clean diet to lose 1-2 pounds a week.

Over the next 8 weeks you will see the fat strip away and develop a toned and lean physique!

