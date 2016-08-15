10 Easy Relaxation Techniques That Quickly Relieve Stress

Stress can run your life if you let it.
Stress is like a nagging companion on a really long road trip. Sometimes it’s helpful and makes you grow as a person, but other times you want to slam on the brakes and say “enough … get out!”
Plus, stress leads to complications like chronic disease, inability to lose weight quickly, and other undesirable conditions.
Luckily, there is a middle ground and you don’t have to go far to find it. Instead of allowing stress to blow your fuses, make losing belly fat impossible, and wreck your health, ease off the gas and follow these 10 diy Relaxations Techniques.
1. Take Deep, Slow Breaths
The fastest way to relieve stress is to take a deep breath. Actually take several deep breaths and focus your attention on your breathing. Deep breathing stimulates your parasympathetic nervous system which calms you down. As a result, stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline normalize. When these hormones are in check, your immune system and overall health improves.
2. Relieve Tension In Your Body
Before you move onto meditation, it’s a good idea to decompress. Stress does a number on your body, getting you all tensed up – especially in the shoulders, face, back, and neck. Plus whatever is stressing you out is likely stuck in your mind playing on loop like a broken record. Decompression is getting rid of all that pent up junk. One good way to decompress is to roll on top of a tennis ball, exercise ball, or foam roller. For your face, put a warm wet cloth over it to relieve tension. Breathe as you do this and clear your mind of negativity.
3. Practice Meditation
Now that you are ready to meditate, find a comfortable position. I recommend lying on your back on a yoga mat on a hard floor. This will align your body and help work out any kinks in your back. This especially helps if you sit at a computer all day. Next breathe deeply for a minute and then slow your breathing. Now think positive thoughts or try not to think of anything specific for awhile. You can get as creative as you want with your meditations like adding soft music or scented candles. Each time you meditate your mind forms new pathways for coping with stress.
4. Listen to Music
Certain kinds of music can really relax you. I recommend music with no lyrics. Classical music, Native American flute, or Celtic music is all quite effective. Of course you can always jam out to your favorite rock or dance tunes. It’s really all in what you prefer. It may also be helpful to make a play list of your feel good music, that way you aren’t spending your relaxation time playing dj.
5. Be Thankful
As you meditate or listen to music, think about all the things you are thankful for. Think of the people who have helped you when you needed them the most. I find when I do this I am reminded to reach out to my friends or family to say hello. This opening up on my part often leads to making fun plans. Then I have something to look forward to and it gives me an opportunity to thank my loved ones in person.
6. Get Connected
Being Thankful is often the first step to connecting with friends and family, but we can also connect with new people and helpful social groups.
Positive interaction with others is always a great stress buster. Having a feeling of belonging is a basic human need. If we neglect this part of ourselves, we often find that stress is our only companion. And we don’t want that.
7. Laugh it off
Humor is good for the soul and for reducing stress. If you’ve had a long, serious-minded day, kick back and turn on a good comedy. Or I like to call one of my funny friends … someone I know that likes to crack jokes or pokes fun at things. You might even try cracking a few jokes yourself.
8. Live in the Now
Some call this “being present”. This means don’t worry about the past or the future; just enjoy what’s in front of you now.
Most of the time when we live in the now, we notice that there’s nothing actually wrong. We look around and everything is fine. Sure you may be in a circumstance that you wish you were out of. Yet even in that circumstance you are ok until you find a way out.
9. Listen to Your Body
Under stress, we tend to forget about our bodies and our health. We just power forward full throttle without thinking about blowing a gasket. Instead, slow down and listen to your body. Quiet your mind and see if you can pin point any pain in your body. There may be pain from anxiety that’s like a sinking feeling in your chest making you sad. That’s okay, just breathe it out. If there’s muscle pain, massage it out. Listen all over and relax it all out.
10. Get Up And Active
Last but not least, make a move to change your mood. Go for a walk, ride a bike, do some cardio on the floor. Do some Yoga. It’s truly remarkable how exercise and getting fresh air can totally change your mood. Just remember when you start, forget about your problems. Don’t carry them on the walk with you. They’ve had enough of your precious time. This is your time and you deserve it.
Hey you only live once, and although stress has a way of stalking you, you don’t have to give it the keys to your life. Put the brakes on stress, and live your life in peace and happiness.
The Best Relaxation Techniques To Relieve Stress
- Take deep, slow breaths
- Relieve tension in your body
- Practice meditation
- Listen to music
- Be thankful
- Get connected
- Laugh it off
- Live in the now
- Listen to your body
- Get up and active
meditation and listening to my body is a contact practice for me..it helps relieve stress and calm my inner being
i love hanging out with my friends..they keep me grounded whatever the case may be. but i like it most when ‘m really down and they cheer me up and feel recharged.
taking deep breaths really relaxes me..and if i try to be thankful for everything i have, i know i’ll be over any stress. thanks for this reminder.
i love music, it’s my passion and it keeps me going whenever i’m down
oh i need this too bad..im so stressed out and need some pampering, thinking of getting a massage.
i make it a point to be thankful for everything morning and evening. it’s a time of reflection for me and it relaxes me, making me look forward to another day.
these are all great tips..i do most of them as well. :)
all the stress and tension released when i go to the gym..this is also true to many of my friends.
i love walking to the park or going for a jog whenever im stressed out..it helps a lot
with all that’s happening around us, we really need to take time out and breathe.
thanks you for this, i appreciate posts like this. it’s as if i’m already being relaxed just reading through it.
ive learned to think of happy thoughts and good things happening in my life..and the awesome people around me…they keep me grounded and thankful
i love this article, appreciate the pointers esp that i’m really so pressured at work right now
i meditate and do yoga..that’s what keeps me sane from all the stress i get from work, etc
i usually take my dog for a walk and listen to music when i get stressed out
just reading this article makes me calm and feel like im already relaxing. thank you!!
thank you for this post! need this so badlyyyyy
i always go for a walk listening to music whenever i feel my stress levels arise
get connected & laugh it off..this has always been my secret to living w/ less stress
i normally just stay calm & listen to my playlist..it relieves the stress
makes sense that you listen to your body. you cant just get into hardcore sports/workout just because a friend of yours does it to relax or relieve stress
its important to “live in the now” instead of the past nor the future. dont stress yourself out about the past, and dont pressure yourself so much about the future. enjoy life, live life.
music relieves me from any kind of stress esp pressures from my very demanding job
i luv this post..for me i try to stay connected w/ family esp my closest friends
listen to your body – i always do this and it makes sense. you can’t just do what everyone else does.
for me..being thankful is the most relaxing way of getting my mind out of trouble and stress. it makes you really calm when you realize how blessed you are with people and things around you.
whatever stress u hav..try 2 stay positive & calm urself 1st b4 making any drastic moves
i always listen to music whenever im stressed & pressured
ooohh..just reading this makes me calm..im definitely gona try these
im so in need of this right now..thx 4d reminder