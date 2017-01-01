19 Easy Ways To Lose Weight Fast

So, you want to lose weight, and you want to do it quickly. Here’s how! It’s easier than you think.

The number one thing you need to realize is that you don’t need to make big changes to see large results. Small, gradual changes can be just as efficient for weight loss, and more sustainable.

Don’t start out your weight loss journey by trying to run for one hour every day, or cutting out 1000 calories from your diet. This will only set you up for failure.

more: 5 Scientifically Proven Ways To Lose Belly Fat

It’s too much all at once, and it is not sustainable! It just won’t work long term. What you should do is make a few tweaks to your daily routine.

Here Are The Best Shortcuts To Lose Weight Fast

1. Try New Things

If you hate going to the gym, maybe it’s because you’re sick of the same old same old. You need to try something new!

There are other ways to workout and get fit other than going to the gym. Try something new such as a yoga class, a spinning class, or even something fun like Zumba or pole dancing.

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

Changing your workout routine and the activities you do will mix things up. It will feel less like work, and it will be more fun! You will also meet new people and you might begin to really look forward to working out.

2. Add More Veggies To Your Meals

Whatever your favorite meal is, try adding veggies to it! Or at least eating a salad alongside it or before it.

Adding veggies to your meals will fill you up faster due to their high water and fiber content. They will also help you eat less of the unhealthy stuff, and keep you full for longer periods of time.

more: The 21 Best Foods For Fast Weight Loss

For example, if you are craving a pizza, you can still eat pizza! Just make sure that it’s loaded with veggie toppings. It’s much harder to eat a bunch of slices if they’re loaded up with broccoli and other vegetables compared to if it was just pepperoni and cheese.

3. If You Must Eat Fast Food, Order Down A Size

If you have to eat fast food, don’t just order the large or extra large by default. Order a small!

Fast food cravings rarely extend past the first few bites, and then you are usually over it. Try ordering a size or two less than what you would normally order. This will automatically keep the calories you eat under control, while still helping you lose weight.

4. Cut Down On Salty Snacks

Salt is addicting. Consuming high amounts of sodium causes water retention which leads to weight gain.

To cut down on salty snacks, avoid the snack aisle at supermarkets. Whenever you buy groceries, make sure that you don’t buy salty snacks. Now every time that you crave them, you’ll have to go to the store.

Chances are that will be too much of an inconvenience so you’ll eat something healthier instead that you already have in your house.

more: The Top 29 Healthy Snacks Under 100 Calories

5. Skip The Midnight Snack

Remember- crazy, unachievable and unpractical goals only set you up for failure. Don’t try to stop eating late every single night or else you’ll fail and completely abandon your plan.

Instead, just try to curtail eating late for 4 or 5 nights a week. Try to stop eating after 7pm 5 nights a week, and see how it helps you lose weight. Once you see the results it will be easier to keep doing that.

6. Don’t Beat Yourself If You Slip Up

Mistakes happen. Accidents happen. If you slip up one time, that’s okay! Instead of mourning over it and regretting what you did, just move on.

There is no point in beating yourself up over it, because that will only make you feel worse, and then you might feel like there’s no point and just give up all together.

It’s okay to make mistakes, and you can just get back on track the next meal or the next day.

7. Small Bursts Of Exercise

Attempting to go to the gym for an hour every single day is a recipe for failure. Instead of trying to work out for one hour straight, try doing short bursts of exercises.

more: 3 Scientifically Proven Steps To Lose Weight Fast

Doing exercises such as sit-ups or jumping jacks during commercials while watching TV will get you off the couch and active. It will get your heart beating and boost your metabolism too.

8. Eat A Healthy Breakfast

Skipping breakfast is not a good weight loss decision. If you skip breakfast, you’re going to be more likely to binge on unhealthier foods later on in the day.

Try to make your breakfast high in protein and whole grains to keep you full throughout the day. Aim for around 300-350 calories for weight loss but also to sustain you until lunch.

Also, if you’re hungry throughout the day, if you’re at work or school you won’t be able to focus properly and all you’ll be thinking about is food.

9. Get Rid Of The Snacks In Your House

Boxes of snack food clogging up your pantry will eventually clog up your midsection.

If you replace high calorie unhealthy foods and snacks with healthier, lower calorie snacks that’s a great way to lose weight. You won’t want to go to the store for snacks if you’re hungry, so you will naturally eat the healthier options that you have in your fridge or cupboards.

more: How To Lose Weight Fast

10. Make Losing Weight Social

Post-work social actives are fun, but more often than not they involve unhealthy options like beer and takeout food.

These foods are usually loaded with butter and oil, and fried. They are just empty calories.

Instead, try post-work social activities with friends centered around being active, such as going for a bike ride or a walk through the park. Instead of going to a restaurant, have a picnic in the park with healthy food that you made by yourself at home.

11. Set A Fat-Burning Playlist That You Love

The best tunes help you get into the fat burning groove. Music can really empower you and inspire you to work out more.

Find your favorite music and add it to a playlist to listen to at the gym or while you’re doing a 5 minute exercise of your choice. Music will keep you in the zone and give you energy to exercise for longer periods of time.

12. Switch Up Your Food Orders

Try not to eat out as much. It is always better to cook your own food at home instead of ordering from restaurants.

more: The Safest Ways To Lose Weight Quickly And Safely

Not only will you save money, but your waistline will thank you as well. Try to eat out 2-3 times less per week than you do now.

If you make your own food at home, you know exactly what goes into it, and it’s easier to control the amount that you eat.

13. Use Yoga To Slim Your Body Down

Yoga will help you feel more in tune with your body. Being more in tune with your body is amazing because you’ll be able to more easily know when you’re truly hungry versus when you’re just bored and eating for the fun of it.

Being in tune with your body helps you stop eating once you’re full, which will help you lose weight. Yoga is a great exercise that is not too difficult, and it’s very relaxing.

14. Take Advantage Of The Great Outdoors

When you can’t motivate yourself to get in the car and drive to the gym, just go for a walk instead!

If you have a dog, just walk your dog every day around your neighborhood or in a park. This comes second nature to dog owners, but walking around the neighborhood by yourself or with a friend is still a great work out and you get fresh air at the same time. Running outdoors is great too!

15. Don’t Be Afraid Of A Little Dessert

Remember that rigid, super-difficult goals only set you up for failure. If you swear never to eat chocolate again, sooner or later you will fail.

It’s better to build in rewards to your weight loss goals. If you make sure that all your snacks are only healthy ones, it gives you more room to eat a piece of chocolate at night sometimes as a reward. That way you won’t feel guilty after eating it.

more: How To Drop Pounds Quickly

16. If You Smoke, Stop Immediately

Smoking keeps you sedentary, and it’s super unhealthy for you. If you want to get in shape, you can’t be smoking.

If you’re going to quit, try joining a gym at the same time. You will feel so much better and lose lots of weight. Cigarettes contain so many harmful chemicals and they have been proven to contribute to many cancers.

17. Running Really Is The Best Medicine

Running is one of the best exercises that you can do to lose weight. Even if you think you can’t start, just start small and then slowly build up your speed and distances that you run.

Run for one minute, and then walk for a minute. Then repeat. Eventually you will build up your stamina and the pounds will melt off.

18. Cut Down On Alcohol

If you drink alcohol, it would be a good idea to limit the amount you drink.

Alcohol is full of empty calories. It’s all carbs and contains no nutrition. The less alcohol you drink, the less calories you will be consuming, and the more weight you will lose.

19. Get A Support Group

Having a community or a support group is a very important part of successful weight loss.

If you don’t have friends handy that are trying to lose weight, try looking on social media. There are so many health and fitness accounts and groups on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Tumblr, and more.

Want to find out which unique veggies fight abdominal fat? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?