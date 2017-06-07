When it comes to weight loss you can read hundreds of articles, but at the end of the day, you want to know the facts in a concise format.

As a physician, competitive bodybuilder and personal trainer I have tried almost every weight loss tip out there. No one said weight loss is easy, but it can be more manageable with the right approach.

Here are our 20 best weight loss tips to help you achieve the body you deserve!

1. Determine your calorie intake for your specific dieting goal

You cannot use the same diet as your friend. You need to find a plan just for you!

Use the nih Body Weight Planner to help you find the specific number of calories you need to eat given your activity level to reach your goal weight in a specific number of days.

2. Eat multiple meals

Divide the number of calories you need to eat a day by 6 so you eat 6 smaller meals a day.

This will reduce cravings for more food.

3. Eat protein in each meal

Try to consume 1g of protein per body weight. Protein is more satiating and takes longer to digest which will reduce cravings.

You will feel less hungry when you eat more protein. Protein is critical to help repair your muscles. Try eating lean chicken breast, fish, and turkey breast.

4. Eat fiber in each meal

Women should consume 25g of fiber a day, and men should consume 35g of fiber a day.

Fiber has been shown to reduce your risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and helps you go to the bathroom regularly.

More relevantly, fiber has been shown to be instrumental in reducing body weight.

5. Stay hydrated

If you are dehydrated you are more likely to binge eat and eat salty foods.Drink 8 glasses of 8 ounces of water a day.

6. Make your own food

You have more control over your diet when you cook in advance. Bring Tupperware to work and eat your own food.

Only you know how many calories are in your food because you cooked it. This puts control in your hand.

The more prepared you are with your meals the less likely you are to deviate from your diet.

7. Sleep 7-9 hours a day

Sleep is critical to keep your hormones balanced, aid in recovery of your muscles, and keep your brain refreshed.

Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep a night has been directly linked it to decreased weight loss. Keep a consistent sleep schedule.

8. Exercise your entire body

You cannot spot reduce belly fat. Doing thousands of sit-ups will make your abdominal stronger but will not take away belly fat.

When you do total body workouts you build muscle throughout your body, and this increases the number of calories you burn.

Furthermore, when you leave the gym, your basal metabolic rate will be higher so you can burn more calories even after the gym.

9. Cardio every day

While it may not be possible to do aerobic activity every day, you should try. Doing 30 minutes a day of moderate intensity exercise can aid in your weight loss.

It does not matter what activity you do. Mix it up for variation. Join a cycling class, run outside, or take a kick boxing class. As long as you are moving and burning calories, you will stay lean.

10. Lift more weight

If you are lifting weights and find that you can do 15-20 reps and not feel a burn, then the weight is too easy.

Do not shy away from going up in the weight. As long as you keep safe form, you will be okay. Push yourself.

If weight lifting is too easy, you will not get benefits. You want to feel a burn, so always try to increase the weight or the number of reps if you can.

Challenge yourself – but safely. Find a personal trainer or a friend with experience to aid you.

11. Keep a food journal

Writing down what you eat keeps you honest with yourself. Do you really need that cookie? When you write things down you are more accountable.

Research shows that keeping a food log helps achieve greater weight loss since people are more aware of what they are eating and can keep better track of the calories.

12. Keep healthy snacks around

We all get cravings when we diet. Choose healthy options. Bring non-salted nuts, yogurt or fruit with you to work. When you got a craving, you can satisfy your urge but with a healthy option.

13. Interval training

While moderate intensity aerobic exercise is a healthy option, as you get more advanced, try interval training.

Doing High Intensity Interval Training (hiit) or Tabata Interval Training (my favorite) allows you to do circuit training that is extremely taxing on your body in a shorter time span.

The benefits are that you raise your metabolic rate more than moderate intensity aerobic exercise, which means more calories are lost.

14. Take a picture

Pictures say a thousand words. And the mistakes of our past are motivation to move forward in the future.

Take a picture of yourself in your underwear – no flexing! Then store it. Look at it every now and then to remind yourself that you want to never look like that again. It will keep you on track.

15. Find an exercise partner

It is so easy to get complacent in the gym when you do the same routine day in and day out. Find a friend (or make new friends in the gym) and workout with that person.

You want to be with someone that is supportive, motivating and focused. When your goals are aligned you will both push each other to new levels!

This is how I met my powerlifting coach and it is he who convinced me to compete. Now I mentor new people in the gym and get them to compete as well!

16. Get a coach

If you are new to dieting and exercise, it may be best to get a coach. Find a personal trainer with experience who can mentor you.

We can always get feedback to help us – no matter what our training level is. I hired a coach recently, and he helped me breakthrough my plateaus in the gym in a whole new way.

17. Brush your teeth after dinner

You are less likely to eat again once you clean those pearly whites and use mouthwash.

18. Be Realistic

Do not assume you will lose 30 pounds in 30 days. It does not work like that.

Expect to lose about 1-2 pounds a week with a healthy diet and exercise plan.

19. When your progress stalls you must adjust

After a few weeks it is expected that the scale may not budge. Your body will get use to your diet and exercise plan.

Now you need to increase your metabolic rate. Start by reducing your calories more and push yourself harder in the gym.

Start doing interval training, and lifting more weight. Go to the gym more frequently too and try different exercises too.

20. Stay focused

Achieving the body of your dreams is about making lifestyle changes. Lifestyle changes are not easy. If you want to look healthy, you need to start by having a focused mindset.

Surround yourself with goal oriented people that will keep you accountable to a healthy diet and exercise program.

Keep reminding yourself of the sacrifices you make. When you are focused, give yourself no choice but to succeed.

Rajiv M Mallipudi, md, mhs is an internal medicine resident physician, personal trainer, athlete and author. He has over a decade of personal training experience and helped hundreds of clients of all levels achieve their weight loss and fitness goals. This inspired him to work as a clinical researcher at the nationally recognized, Johns Hopkins Hospital Weight Management Center. During medical school he and his classmates created the health and wellness organization, med fit, which provided personal training and nutrition counseling to the medical student body. In his spare time, Dr. Mallipudi enjoys playing ice hockey, dancing, and training for his next bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions. Dr. Mallipudi serves as a contributing writer for the Diet and Fitness sections.

