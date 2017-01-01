Exactly How To Lose Belly Fat In 7 Days

So you have some excess belly fat you’d like to see vanish in week. As ideal as that sounds, it’s more reasonable to first follow a few easy steps that will make you appear slimmer now while simultaneously taking action to permanently rid yourself of belly fat long term.

All you have to do is make some small dietary changes to look slimmer, but belly fat takes a more comprehensive approach. Belly fat takes years to accumulate and seems nearly impossible to get rid of.

But it’s not! With the changes you make to your lifestyle this week, you’ll be on your way to making a noticeable a difference in not only how your abdomen looks, but how you feel as well!

Here’s The Real Deal On Actually Losing Your Belly Fat

Getting Rid Of The Belly Fat

It’s important to understand why losing actual belly fat takes time.

Belly fat is made up of subcutaneous fat, which is the fat right under the skin, and visceral fat which surrounds your internal organs. Visceral fat is the first fat to go when you begin exercising because it’s more metabolically active.

Losing this fat first not only immediately makes you look less bloated it has greater health benefits because this type of fat houses toxins and excretes harmful substances that actually make you hold onto weight.

Subcutaneous fat on the other hand takes longer to reduce because it provides a layer of insulation for the body and also helps women sustain the weight of a baby during childbirth.

Before you can reduce this type of fat, you must first shed water weight and any visceral fat you may have. All of this takes time, but there are steps you can take this week to make your stomach look flatter.

How To Make Your Stomach Look Flatter This Week

Here’s how to get a visibly flatter stomach quick. You won’t be losing large amounts of actual belly fat yet, but you will see noticeable changes and look better in a week!

All you have to do is make some simple and easy dietary and lifestyle changes to see an improvement in how your stomach looks.

One easy dietary change that you can start this week is eating smaller meals throughout the day instead of 3 large ones. That way you won’t stuff yourself, and your body will be able to digest everything quicker since your stomach won’t be filled to the brim with food.

Chew food slowly and thoroughly. Digestion begins in the mouth, and the more you chew your food, the easier and quicker it will be for your stomach to digest it.

This means that your stomach will look flatter even after you eat and you won’t have a huge food baby. Also, chewing food thoroughly instead of shoveling it down quickly makes you feel more satisfied.

Avoid chewing gum and drinking with a straw. Both of these things can cause extra air to accumulate in your digestive tract, which contributes to bloating.

Carbonated drinks such as pop are known to cause bloating. If you know you are sensitive to a specific food such as diary or gluten, avoid all foods that contain that! Your stomach will thank you.

Why Is Belly Fat So Hard To Lose?

One pound of fat is 3,500 calories. Therefore, every pound you lose can be lost by eating 3,500 calories less than you burn. Permanent weight loss where you see long term results takes longer than a week.

During a week you can’t afford to have much more than a 3,500 calorie deficit or else you will encounter more complications. You need to still eat enough so that your body is getting enough nutrients. A slow and long term weight loss would be losing around 1-2 pounds of fat a week.

Do Not Follow Extreme Diets Or Calorie Restrict!

Severely restricting your calories is very dangerous and will only cause you to gain more weight. Sure you might lose weight the first couple of days that you do it, but your body will quickly get deprived.

If you restrict too much, your body can go into starvation mode where it holds onto everything you eat because it thinks you are in a famine. Calorie restricting can also lead to binge eating which will cause you to gain more weight than you lose.

Exercise To Lose Belly Fat

Weight loss is around 70% diet, and 30% exercise. Exercise is still a very important part though.

When you are trying to lose belly fat, don’t start out by going to the gym for hours at a time. This will only increase your risk of injury and wear you out quickly.

Try taking it slowly with exercise, doing around 150-250 minutes of exercise each week.

If you stick to an exercise that you enjoy, it will make working out easier. Try running, hiking, swimming, or biking. Weight lifting and strength training are also great for losing weight in the belly.

The more muscle you have in your body, the higher your metabolism will be. This means that you will be burning more calories during the day even while you aren’t exercising.

How To Lose Weight Overnight

A very simple way to lose weight overnight is to cut down on the sodium that you eat! Water weight can look like fat and takes up a lot of space in your body.

Consuming high amounts of sodium cause water retention in your body. Every time you eat a high sodium meal, your body has to hold on to water.

Avoid salty foods such as processed meats, chips, canned foods, and fast food. If you go a few days eating low sodium and drinking lots of water, your body will be able to flush out the excess water retention and you will lose water weight.

Exactly What To Eat To Lose Belly Fat

The easiest way to lose weight is by eating whole, unprocessed foods. By doing this you will automatically be eating less calories, which will help you lose weight.

Try to eat lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Avoid desserts such as ice cream and baked goods. Instead, make your own healthy ice cream out of frozen fruit.

Avoid refined grains such as white bread, and avoid alcohol too. Alcohol is full of empty calories which contribute to weight gain. Instead of eating out at lunch, pack your own lunch from home.

Try adding lots of vegetables to each meal. Vegetables always contain lots of fiber so they fill you up and make you feel satisfied.

Fiber also helps speed up digestion and gives you more regular bowel movements, which in turn makes your stomach flatter. Vegetables are extremely low in calories so they are a great thing to eat.

Do not follow quick fix diets! These are not sustainable, and you will gain the weight back. It is better to start making small, daily changes that add up over time for long term weight loss.

