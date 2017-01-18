6 Easy Ways To Lose Belly Fat At Home

So you want to lose belly fat from the comfort of your home. Great! Let’s get started.

Luckily, you don’t need gym equipment to get into shape. Actually working out at home is a great way to get your feet wet if you have time constraints or don’t know your way around a gym.

Plus any start is a good start because belly fat isn’t just bad because it looks bad; it’s actually bad for your health in general.

Under the outer layer of fat you see, called subcutaneous fat, there is another type of fat called visceral fat. Visceral fat affects your cardiovascular health, puts you at risk for various diseases, and slows down your metabolism.

more: Exactly How To Lose Belly Fat In 7 Days

Although you can’t specifically target your belly when you diet and exercise, you can reduce your total body fat percentage. If you follow this sensible plan, you’ll begin to see results not just in your belly, but in the way you look and feel all over.

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

How To Lose Belly Fat From The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Step 1: Curb Cravings with Healthy Snacks

Sweets like pastries and salty foods like chips are certainly tempting and easy. However, if you want to lose fat it’s best to swap these snacks for healthier ones.

Stock your kitchen with whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, oats, vegetables, and nuts. These snacks are healthier for you because they aren’t loaded with added sugar, unhealthy fats, or excessive amounts of salt.

Plus these snacks make you feel fuller so you avoid future cravings for addicting, fattening foods. In terms of calories, swapping out unhealthy snacks helps you cut up to 500 calories a day. That’s a pound of fat per week!

more: 19 Easy Ways To Lose Weight Fast

Step 2: Get Mobile

Unhealthy snacks plus a sedentary lifestyle is a recipe for disaster. To shed fat and keep it off, your body needs to stay active.

Ways to stay active around the house might include working in the garden, mowing the lawn, doing floor exercises or dancing while watching tv.

Cleaning the house is surprisingly good for burning calories. You could also take the stairs instead of the elevator if you live in an apartment.

If you have kids, take a break and play with them. You can even turn exercising into a fun game for you and your kids. These simple activities can help you burn up to an additional 200 calories per day!

more: This Is The Most Effective 1200 Calorie Meal Plan To Lose Weight Quickly

Step 3: Do Cardio at Home

Getting your blood pumping with cardio is one sure way to burn fat.

Cardio exercises you might do around the house include jumping rope, jogging in place, kick boxing, karate, or calisthenics. If you have a treadmill or stationary bike in your home, definitely use those.

If you have a hard time making up a routine, then get yourself some exercise videos that teach Zumba, belly dancing, or Barre. These videos are fun and make the time pass quickly.

Speaking of time, 40 minutes of vigorous cardio per day can help you lose up to 4 pounds or more per month.

more: The 21 Best Foods For Fast Weight Loss

Step 4: Do Resistance Training at Home

Cardio and diet will help you lose fat, but you don’t want to lose muscle while you’re at it. If you don’t have much muscle to begin with, then performing resistance training at home will do wonders for you.

Muscle helps burn fat because it raises your resting metabolic rate, meaning you burn more calories at rest (sitting around or even sleeping).

Having muscle is also great for your posture. Poor posture can give your stomach a pot belly look. Resistance training uses your own body’s weight to strengthen your muscles, so no equipment is necessary.

Resistance exercises you might do at home include push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges, sit-ups, Pilates, sun salutations, and more. Just remember to warm up and stretch your muscles before and after resistance training to avoid injury.

more: 10 Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat

Step 5: Eat Healthier Meals

In addition to snacking healthy, meals need to be healthy and balanced. The United States Department of Agriculture has a website called “choose your plate” that you can use to construct a balanced meal.

One sure way to balance your meal and lose fat is to eat a salad for lunch or as a side to a meal. Swap out your French fries and hamburger for a side salad and bean burger on whole grain bread.

The more fibrous vegetables you can eat the better. Most people don’t get their 2 serving of fruit, and 3 servings of vegetables per day.

more: 15 Ways To Burn More Fat

Meals that consist of mostly refined bleached breads and processed packaged foods only add fat to your body overtime, so it’s best to avoid them.

Also having soda with a meal adds fat to your body. Soda is full of sugar and harmful additives. Even diet soda isn’t great for you.

Drinking water, unsweetened tea, or milk in place of soda will help you lose weight. Following these recommendations alone will help you cut at least 500 calories a day.

more: Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat At Home

Step 6: Stay Motivated!

Lastly, working out and dieting at home can feel like you are alone in your goals. Plus it’s too easy to cut a work out short and just flop onto the couch.

Things you might try at home to stay motivated would be trying new work out videos, starting an online blog, or reaching out through social media to other people who are trying to reach their goals.

Good luck!

Want to find out which unique veggies fight abdominal fat? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?