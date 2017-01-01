The Easiest Ways To Lose Weight In Your Breasts And Back

Carrying around extra weight in your breast and back can cause a lot of unnecessary grief. If you have extra weight up top, you’re probably familiar with the bulge that you get around the back of the bra.

Not only is this “back fat” aggravating, it can be uncomfortable and sometimes painful. Plus extra pounds in the breast area can lead to sore shoulders, slouching, and even back spasms.

If you’re fed up with the bulge and the ill-fitted clothing, then this article was made for you. We’ll show you how to slim down and reduce fat from your breast and back.

It might seem impossible, but it’s not! Soon you’ll also have stronger muscles, better posture, and more fun picking out clothes.

more: 18 Tricks To Get A Flat Belly Fast

The Best Ways To Lose Weight From Your Breasts And Back

Can you just lose weight in the breast and back area?

Unfortunately you can’t just work your upper body to target breast and back fat. The explanation behind this goes back to how you store and burn fat.

When we eat more calories than we burn, our bodies store fat as triglycerides. The areas in which we store triglycerides are based mostly on our genes. When we use fat for energy, triglycerides are taken from fat cells all over the body and not just from the breast and back area.

Thus to rid yourself of breast and back fat, you need to focus on burning “total body fat.”

Total body fat consists of subcutaneous fat and visceral fat. Breasts and back fat is made up of subcutaneous fat. This type of fat is much harder to lose than visceral fat because it’s the outer layer, so it goes last.

Visceral fat, known as “deep fat,” lies under subcutaneous fat, and it’s the first to go. Visceral fat wraps around major organs primarily in the midsection and releases substances that increase your risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis and more. Subcutaneous fat takes longer to work off, but at least it’s not as dangerous.

more: How To Quickly And Easily Lose Arm Fat From Home

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

How Do You Lose Total Body Fat?

Diet and exercise is the most effective way to lose total body fat.

Eating healthier, lowering your caloric intake, and exercising daily is a great recipe for fat loss because it’s the fastest way to create a caloric deficit. A caloric deficit happens when you take in fewer calories (or burn more calories) than your body needs thereby forcing it to convert triglycerides from fat cells into useable energy.

Aim to create a caloric deficit of around 700 calories a day. By doing this, you will be able to lose anywhere from 1-2 pounds a week.

This might seem like a small amount, but the results will be long term and sustainable. Plus this gives your skin time to adjust to the weight loss, so your breasts don’t sag.

Rapid loss in this area could result in loose skin. You can use an online calorie counter to estimate what your deficit should be. Myfitnesspal is a great resource.

Do not starve yourself or create too big of a deficit. Women should never eat less than 1200 calories a day. For men it’s higher at 1800 calories a day.

If you starve yourself, it only works against you, and prevents you from losing weight. Your body will go into starvation mode and hold on to every calorie that you eat. It will even store the calories you eat as fat because it thinks that you are in a famine mode.

Starving yourself can also lead to binge eating where you lose control over how many calories you eat.

more: The Best Natural Ways To Lose Belly Fat In One Week

How To Exercise To Lose Fat

Cardio is the best exercise that you can do for quick and long lasting results.

Cardio burns a lot of calories because you are increasing your heart rate and body temperature. It burns more than exercises that target specific parts of your body such as your back.

A good cardio exercise would be jump rope, boxing, or jogging. You could even do all three of these exercises and just switch them up during the week to keep things exciting.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that you do 30 minutes of moderate cardio 5 times a week.

Adding in strength training to your exercise routine is great for losing fat too. Creating lean muscle on your body is good because it helps boost your metabolism.

more: How To Lose Weight From Your Stomach And Hips

If you have a faster metabolism, your body will automatically burn more calories, even at a resting rate when you aren’t doing anything. This is because muscle burns 10 calories a day and fat only 2.

Muscle can sometimes weigh more than fat, but it takes up way less space in your body, and looks so much better.

Squats, deadlifts, bench presses, shoulder presses, and push ups are all amazing strength training exercises.

It’s important to include some upper body exercises as well to help maintain good posture. Pull ups, triceps, and biceps would be great exercises for achieving better posture.

Strength training also helps women who have skinny legs but a large upper body to balance out their look. Building up the muscle in the legs will ensure that your legs don’t get any skinner as you lose the fat.

more: 7 Exercises To Get Rid Of A Bra Bulge

How To Eat To Lose Fat

A low calorie diet (again, no lower than 1200 calories for women and 1800 calories for men) is a very efficient way to lose fat.

Eating whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and lean meats will give you the best results. Whole foods are naturally lower in calories, and they are full of fiber which helps with weight loss.

Avoid high calorie and processed foods that have no nutritional value. Most processed food such as fast food, candies, baked goods, and pre-made meals are full of empty calories, and are nutritionally inadequate.

more: 6 Exercises To Reduce Breast Size

Whole foods, on the other hand, are full of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that actually help your body breakdown fats.

Make sure to fill your plate with lots of vegetables, and protein.

Vegetables have the highest amounts of minerals and nutrients out of any other food. You can eat them in the form of a salad, steamed, or in soups.

Good protein sources would be lean meats, beans, and legumes. Greek yogurt is very high in protein; it has 23 grams of protein and 134 calories per an 8oz serving.

Top or bottom round steak has 23 grams of protein and 230 calories per 3oz. One cup of cooked lentils has 18 grams of protein and 230 calories.

more: 8 Minute Exercise Plan To Tone Your Upper Body

There are lots of high protein foods out there, so you can still have variety in your diet. Eating lots of protein will help keep you full and satisfied. Protein also helps you build muscle.

Lastly, it’s important to be consistent in your efforts. You’ll lose deep fat and water weight first, but as you continue losing 2 pounds a week, you will burn subcutaneous fat revealing toned shoulders, a smaller back, and lighter breasts.

You’ll look great all over and beshopping for new bras in no time!

Want to find out which unique veggies fight abdominal fat? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat” Quiz right now and find out which unique veggies will shred abdominal fat…

Take The Quiz: Which Veggies Fight Abdominal Fat?