7 Tips To Make You More Attractive To Men

Believe it or not, the majority of men do not simply look at physical attractiveness as the end all be all when choosing a woman. Naturally, it will often be your looks that catch a guy’s attention. However, there are other factors such as personality, attitude, posture and voice tone, to name but a few, that can all have a significant influence on your level of attractiveness.

Thus, in order to be more attractive to men, you are going to want to focus on both how you look as well as various qualities, characteristics and behaviors.

Below are six of the top tips that can help to make you more attractive to the guys.

To read even more tips on how to improve your attractiveness you can read my article about it here.

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You” Quiz right now and find out if he likes you…

Tips To Make Yourself More Attractive To Guys

Be Confident

This one goes for both men and women as it is a universally attractive quality to possess. A person who is confident in themselves will naturally grab the attention of the opposite sex and create some degree of intrigue much more easily that someone who is lacking in this important trait.

Being confident in both how you look and who you are as a person is vital to portray a positive self-image.

more: 16 Powerful Ways To Attract Men

Being more confident in the way you look can simply be improved by keeping yourself in great shape, going to the gym and eating a healthy diet. As you feel healthier, you will also start to feel better about yourself. Paying attention to your wardrobe can also help you to look great and feel more confident.

You also want to feel confidence in your abilities and who you are as a person. Spending time getting to know yourself a little better by reflecting on your values can help you to gain a deeper insight into what you have to offer. Reflecting upon your achievements and planning to strive for new ones can also contribute to boosting your sense of self-worth.

If you want to take it a step further, take up new hobbies and learn new skills. This is a great way to build your self-esteem and who knows, you may also meet some great guys at your new evening class!

Be Independent

When it comes to men, being independent is something that is very desirable. Men love women that showcase their own independence whether it be through being able to take care of themselves financially to being able to make their own decisions.

Not having to rely on other people to help you with day to day life is something that can instantly make you more desirable to men. This shows them that you are both willing and able to stand on your own two feet and are a person who can also be supportive and relied upon in situations when the going gets tough, rather than being a burden that he has to look after.

more: Exactly How To Know For Sure If A Guy Likes You

Be Feminine

Certainly, the vast majority of guys out there are going to want a woman who is feminine. This is natural as guys are more attracted to feminine qualities in a woman. However, there is also such a thing as being too feminine so try to avoid being the girl that always dresses in pink and talks about kittens and fluffy bunnies.

Be Intelligent

This doesn’t mean you need to be a brain surgeon or a rocket scientist so don’t worry. No, it’s not necessary to be super-brainy, you just need to be a person that has her own views and opinions and takes an interest in the world. When it comes to choosing a girlfriend, most guys will want someone that then can have a meaningful conversation with and someone who will stimulate their interest.

If you think you may need to put a little work into this area, then you will want to hit the books, educate yourself, keep up with current events, and do a bit of travelling. By doing all of these things, you should be able to hold a decent conversation and also impress him with your life experiences.

Have a Personal Style

Your style should be a full on expression of your own personality. Rather than follow what is trendy or copy someone else’s style, you will want to try to develop your own personal style that you will be able to implement into your wardrobe which can really help you stand out from other women.

more: The Best Way To Make A Man Jealous

Use Eye Contact

We’ve all heard that the eyes are the window to the soul, well this may certainly be true when it comes to love.

When it comes to attraction and love, how we communicate with our eyes can make a big difference in the messages that we are sending to the other person and therefore, make us more attractive to the person we are communicating with. You can find out more about this here at coopervision.com.

Allowing your gaze to linger on the other person for just a second longer than would otherwise be normal, maintaining eye contact with a soft yet slightly intense gaze and strategically allowing your gaze to pass from one eye to the other, then to the mouth and then back to the eyes again are all techniques that can convey attraction with the eyes, according to this article by femalesecrets.net.

Don’t Over-Do The Makeup

A lot of women have a tendency to wear too much makeup, thinking that it will make them more attractive to guys. However, guys don’t like too much makeup as it just doesn’t look good if it is plastered all over your face. Wearing too much makeup can also make a woman come across as shallow and insecure.

A little makeup is nice and can certainly help to enhance your features. However, less is always more when it comes to makeup. Guys do notice and appreciate a woman who can look good with-out makeup.

Reading this may have shocked you and caused you to worry if you may be wearing too much makeup. If that’s the case then take a look at this article by makeup.allwomenstalk.com to find out if you need to change how much you are wearing.

Summary

There are quite a few things that a woman can do to make herself more attractive to men, and this list is by no means exhaustive.

Some of the most important things to focus on are your self-confidence and really loving yourself. No man is going to be able to love you if you are not able to love yourself. Establishing your independence is also going to go a long way with men as it shows them that you are a mature woman who is not going to be reliant on him for financial support.

Article by the American Dating Society – www.asnamnat.org.

Want to find out if the man you want really likes you? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You?” Quiz right now and find out if he likes you…

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?