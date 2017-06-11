The Absolute Best Way To Get Over A Guy Who Doesn’t Like You

So you’re here because you want to know how to get over a guy who doesn’t like you back.

I’m not going to sugar coat it – that situation sucks.

Maybe you’ve admired him from afar and finally worked up the courage to see how he feels – only to get rejected.

Maybe you’ve known each other forever and you’ve always had feelings for him, only to discover that he doesn’t like you “that way”.

Maybe you met someone new and really thought you hit it off, only to find out that your feelings weren’t reciprocated.

Whatever happened, this situation is an awful one to find yourself in.

It’s almost like getting broken up with –except instead of mourning something you lost you’re stuck mourning something you never got to have in the first place.

It’s enough to send anybody into a funk that it feels impossible to climb out of.

Fortunately – I’m here to help.

This article will give you the best way to get over a guy who doesn’t feel about you the same way that you feel about him – and do it as quickly as possible.

No wallowing in pain. No laying awake wishing you could be with him. No weeks of sadness and longing.

Just a simple, easy, quick plan to get you over him and onto the new Mr. Right as quickly as possible.

Are you ready? Let’s start.

How To Get Over A Guy Who Doesn’t Like You

If you want to get over a guy who doesn’t like you, the most important thing to do first is to accept the situation you’re in and stop holding out hope that he’ll change his mind. The longer you hold out hope the harder it will be to let go and move on. Next, give yourself some time to feel hurt and process your pain. When you’re ready, start putting more time and energy into your hobbies and the things you love to do, and let your friends help you get back to feeling better again.

What To Do Right Now

Stop Holding Out Hope That It Will Happen

As long as you’re hoping that maybe he’ll change his mind and want to be with you, you’re never going to get over him.

That’s because whenever you think about him, instead of accepting the reality of the situation you’ll be fantasizing about being together and wondering if today is the day that he finally realizes that you’d be perfect together.

Stop. That’s not going to help you, and is going to keep you stuck in a painful limbo as you wait for something that isn’t going to happen.

The only way to get over him is to full let go of your hope that you’ll be together. If you don’t do that, you’ll still be hung up on him (and unable to find someone new).

Allow Yourself To Feel Hurt

The only way to get through negative emotions is to process them and let them run their course.

Pushing them down, trying not to think about them, or pretending they don’t exist is a one way ticket to a breakdown later, as they push their way to the forefront of your mind.

It sucks to go through sadness and grief, but if you don’t let yourself feel those emotions now then they’ll come out completely uncontrolled later.

Sooner or later, you’ll have to deal with them. Letting yourself process them now is the best way to move past them and put them behind you.

So if you want to write in a journal, or listen to music that really speaks to you, or take some time by yourself to grieve – those are some great ways to process your internal turmoil and move closer to the other side.

What To Do Moving Forward: Turn Your Attention Towards Yourself

Focus On Yourself

The hardest part about getting rejected (and breakups in general) is that it’s completely out of your control.

You can’t control how he feels, or what he wants to do, or whether he wants to be with you. And that kind of lack of control can leave you feeling depressed and not in control of your own life.

So the best thing to do to get over a guy who doesn’t like you back is to take back control of the things you’re in control of.

And that means taking back control of yourself, and what you choose to do.

Go Back To Your Hobbies

The biggest obstacle to feeling better about this is time. Grief takes time to heal, no matter what you do about it.

However, just because you need time to heal doesn’t mean that you have to be miserable in the time you spend healing.

The best way to move past grief and get through a period of sadness over being rejected is by filling the time with things you love to do.

Whether those are hobbies that you have now, hobbies that you let fall by the wayside, or new things that you’ve always wanted to try – doing the things that make you feel happy is the best way to move through the period of sadness after a rejection and towards feeling better.

Channel Your Negative Feelings Into Self Improvement

You’ve got choices in how you deal with feeling sad about him not liking you back.

You can let that sadness overpower you and control your life – to the point where you’re sitting around in your house feeling bad about everything.

Or you can use that sadness and channel it into making yourself stronger moving forward.

The way your body feels is directly tied to the way that you feel inside your head. So if you want to feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to make your body feel better.

And one of the best ways to do that is to pick up exercise that you like to do. Whether it’s joining a recreational sport or going to the gym, exercise allows you to channel the negative energy that you’re feeling into self-improvement, which will make you feel better on its own and moving forward.

Let Your Friends Help You Out

A very natural response to feeling awful about something is to try to keep it inside.

Whether that’s because you feel ashamed about being rejected, or because you don’t want to bring other people down, or because you just don’t feel comfortable sharing weakness – it’s still a reaction that’s going to set you back.

That’s because it always helps to process and move through negative emotions by talking to the people around you who care about you and want you to feel better.

If you’re hesitant to burden your friends about it – think again. Your friends are there to help you feel better and support you. If you talk to them about how you’re feeling, it will help you feel better.

Take A Second To Acknowledge When You’re Feeling Better

Feeling awful about being rejected takes a while to go away – and the process is so gradual that you might not realize the progress you’re making as it’s happening.

That’s why it’s important to recognize milestones of feeling better, especially when you realize that you’re starting to completely move on from him.

You can start small, and move your way up. If you realize that you went a whole day without thinking about him, that’s a huge milestone, and you should acknowledge it accordingly.

Remember, this is always going to be a process – but as time goes on it’s going to get better.

Eventually, you’re going to feel good enough to jump back in the dating pool and start searching for Mr. Right again. Good luck.

