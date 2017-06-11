The Biggest Signs A Guy Likes You More Than A Friend

So you want to know the signs a guy likes you more than a friend.

Maybe you’ve known each other forever and you’re realizing you have deeper feelings for him than you thought.

Maybe you met recently and are still “just friends”, but you’re wondering if there’s a connection and something more between you.

Maybe you just want to know how he feels about you, and whether he’s happy being friends or if he’s looking for something more.

Whatever the reason, you want to know the truth about his feelings about you. And you definitely don’t want to risk the friendship without figuring out how he feels first.

Does he think of you as just a friend? Or does he like you more than a friend?

Keep reading for the 15 biggest signs that a guy likes you more than “just a friend”, and that he has real feelings about you.

The Top 15 Signs He Likes You More Than Just A Friend

1. He Talks To You Differently Than Everybody Else

Listen carefully to the way he talks to you and compare it to the way he talks to his other female friends.

Does he pay more attention in your conversations? Is he flirtier? Does he laugh more, or make more jokes, or treat you more warmly?

It’s a big sign he likes you more than a friend if he treats you differently than his other female friends – so watch for how he talks to you and compare it to how he talks to them.

2. He Remembers What You Like And Don’t Like

If he’s really good about remembering your preferences, it means that you’re important to him.

Some people will remember what toppings their friend likes on pizza, but it takes more than just a friendship to remember all the things they like and don’t like.

So if he’s got an extra impressive memory about the things you like and don’t like, it’s a big sign that his feelings for you aren’t strictly friendly.

3. He’s Always Calling And Texting You First

In a friendship, it’s usually pretty equal how much each person contacts the other.

If one friend is always the one who has to reach out to hang out or talk, it means that the friendship is probably imbalanced.

But if it’s a friendship between a man and a woman, and he’s the one always calling and reaching out to you – it’s because he has a strong desire to spend more time with you and keep talking to you.

And usually, that means that he thinks about you as more than just a friend.

4. He’s Super Curious About Your Life

For all of these signs, it helps to compare them to what you know about how he interacts with his other friends.

After all, some amount of curiosity about a friend is normal.

But when a man likes a woman, he becomes really curious about her life – not only because he wants to know more about her, but also because it gives him an excuse to ask more questions and keep talking to her.

So if he’s surprisingly curious about who you are, where you came from, and what your life is like, it’s a good sign that he’s not just being extra friendly – but that he’s actually interested.

5. He Doesn’t Call You His Friend

Listen carefully for how he introduces you or refers to you in a group.

Chances are, if he’s got feelings for you, he’s not going to say, “My friend [name].”

That’s because in his head he’s thinking about you as more than a friend, and it doesn’t feel right to him to say that you’re just his friend.

6. He Touches You A Lot

If he’s always finding excuses to touch you and make body contact with you, it’s a good bet that he’s interested in you.

Obviously, I’m not talking about him caressing you or touching you in a super intimate way – I think that’d be a pretty obvious clue about how he feels about you.

But if he’s always touching your shoulder when he makes you laugh, or touching your knee when he’s telling you something, or giving you hugs whenever he can find an excuse – it’s safe to say that he really likes touching you… because he thinks of you as more than a friend.

7. He Finds Excuses To Hang Out One On One

If he likes you more than a friend, he’s going to want to hang out with you alone more than he hangs out with you in groups.

So if he’s asking you to plans that would just be the two of you alone, or he’s always trying to get you away from a group and into a one on one hangout, it’s a very good sign that he’s interested in you and wants to be more than friends.

8. He Messages You A Lot On Social Media

A huge sign that a guy really likes you is if he’s always messaging you on social media – especially if he’s usually messaging you right when you come online.

That means that he’s watching (subconsciously or not) for when you come online, and sending you a message as soon as you do. That’s not the behavior of “just a friend” – that’s what a guy would do when he wants something more.

9. He Gives You Lots Of Compliments

This is another clue where it helps to look at how he treats other people.

If he’s the kind of person who’s always complimenting his friends and hands out tons of compliments, then this isn’t a huge sign he likes you more than a friend.

But if he rarely gives other people compliments, but showers them on you… it’s a big sign he might have feelings for you.

10. You Always Catch Him Looking At You

This sign has stayed the same for all time.

Both men and women look at the people they’re interested in. They look at them more than they look at anyone else – because it feels good to look at them.

So if you catch him staring at you and it happens more often than you’d expect, that’s a big sign that he wants to be more than friends.

11. He’s Nervous And Fidgety Around You

Watch his behavior when you’re not around.

If he’s normally a nervous or fidgety guy, then this sign isn’t going to mean much for your chances with him – he’s just acting normal.

But if he’s normally a confident guy who doesn’t really fidget a lot, only to get tongue tied, anxious, and fidgety around you – that’s a big sign that he’s into you and is nervous about screwing it up.

12. He Finds Excuses To Call And Text You All The Time

Friends obviously call and text each other – that’s what makes them friends.

So it’s up to you to determine whether he’s texting you a pretty normal, friendly amount… or he’s texting you a lot more than that.

One way to figure it out is to watch what he’s texting you about. If he’s texting to make plans, or about plans you’ve already made, that’s a pretty normal thing to text about.

But if he’s texting all the time just to say hi, or coming up with excuses to call and text you a lot more than you’d expect from a normal friend, that’s a huge sign he likes you.

13. He Makes Lots Of Eye Contact

People have varying levels of comfort with eye contact – some people are comfortable with it and others don’t really like it.

But one thing usually holds true – if a guy is making lots of eye contact with you when he’s talking to you, it means that he’s very focused on being in the moment with you and connecting with you.

A guy who really wants to connect with you is a guy that’s likely to have more than just friendly feelings towards you.

14. He Gets Jealous About You

This sign is super obvious – if he hears about your love life and responds in a jealous or negative way, it’s a strong sign he likes you.

This is also one of the signs that it’s the hardest to fake or conceal. The stronger his feelings for you, the stronger his reaction will be if you mention seeing someone else.

15. He Notices When You Change Something About Your Appearance

A guy who likes you is going to remember lots of little things about you without even trying – including exactly what you look like.

So if you change something about your appearance, whether it’s small or not so small, and he immediately notices – that’s a big giveaway sign that he thinks about you as more than a friend, and is interested in you.

