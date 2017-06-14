The 10 Biggest Signs Your Ex Misses You

You’re here because you want to know the signs your ex misses you.

Maybe you’ve been feeling mixed messages from him and you want to know how he feels about you once and for all.

Maybe you’ve been broken up for a while and you’re still holding out hope that you could get back together – but you want to know whether he might feel the same way or not.

Maybe you just miss him a lot and hope he feels the same way.

Whatever the reason – you want to know whether your ex boyfriend misses you.

Luckily, there are some very clear signs that you’re on your ex boyfriend’s mind.

If he’s giving you a few of these signs, it’s a very good bet that he misses you and at least part of him wants you back.

The Biggest Giveaway Signs Your Ex-Boyfriend Misses You

He keeps joking about missing you. He asks your mutual friends about your dating situation. You keep running into him “by accident”. He criticizes the new guy you’re seeing. He drunk dials you. He sends you booty calls. He’s not dating anyone new. He likes to reminisce about when you were dating. He goes over the top to make you jealous. He follows all your social media.

1. He Keeps “Joking” About Missing You

Jokes all have their roots in the truth. No joke is a complete joke – at least a little bit of it is true.

So if he’s “joking” about missing you, or about thinking about you – that’s a very obvious giveaway that he actually misses you.

It means he’s feeling bad and missing you, but he would be embarrassed if he told you, so he tells you in a “safe” way by “joking” about it.

This is the number one sign for a reason – if he makes jokes about missing you or wanting you back, he almost certainly does.

2. He Asks Your Mutual Friends About Your Dating Situation

If he didn’t miss you, he wouldn’t care about who you were dating. He would be moving on with his own life and moving on from your relationship.

If he’s still keeping tabs on who you’re dating, that means he still thinks about whether or not he has a chance with you.

And if he seems happy or relieved if he hears you’re not dating anyone, it’s a huge, massive giveaway.

So if he’s asking your friends about what your love life is like after him, it’s a sure bet that’s because he misses you.

3. You Keep Running Into Him “By Accident”

Obviously, if you two work together or go to school together or have some other non-romantic reason to run into each other, this isn’t going to be as strong of a sign.

But if he keeps showing up places that he knows you’re going to be – like at a party, or running into you in your neighborhood, he might be trying to run into you.

And why would he be trying to run into you? Because he misses you of course!

4. He Criticizes The New Guy You’re Seeing

This is a completely obvious sign of pure jealousy.

After all, if he didn’t miss you and he wasn’t interested in you romantically anymore, he wouldn’t care who you were dating. Apart from him being legitimately afraid for your safety, he wouldn’t feel the need to criticize a new bf.

So if he’s going out of his way to trash a new guy you’re seeing, it’s because he’s upset you’re seeing someone new – because he still misses you.

5. He Drunk Dials You

Alcohol brings out the truth in a lot of people.

Being drunk lowers your inhibitions and makes you think that things you thought weren’t such a good idea are actually a great idea.

Drunk dialing you means that his true desire is to talk to you again – but sober he’s holding that desire in check. When he’s drunk, his brain isn’t strong enough to hold it back.

So if he’s drunk dialing you – yeah, it’s a strong bet that he misses. You

6. He Sends You Booty Calls

This one often goes hand in hand with the sign above it.

That is, it’s more likely to happen if he’s drunk, but if it happens it means he’s been thinking about it a lot.

If he’s booty calling you, do you really need a road map to tell whether he misses you? This is a slam dunk sign.

7. He’s Not Dating Anyone New

This one is a little more ambiguous. It depends on how long it’s been since you two broke up, and how long you were dating for in the first place.

If it hasn’t been that long since you broke up, or if you guys dated for a long time, him being single might not mean that he misses you. He might just be recovering from the breakup, or enjoying being single for a while.

But if you know that he turned down dating opportunities, or if it’s been a long time and he’s still not with anyone else, that could mean that it’s because he misses you.

8. He Likes To Reminisce About When You Were Dating

This one is another over the top dead giveaway that he misses you.

If he’s bringing up stuff that happened when you were dating in a positive light – like texting you “remember when…” and getting nostalgic – that’s a hugely obvious sign he misses you.

After all, it means that your relationship is still on his mind even though you’re broken up, and that he’s completely nostalgic for what you once had with each other.

9. He Goes Over The Top To Make You Jealous

This all depends on your interpretation.

If he’s dating someone new and maybe posts a picture of them on Facebook or Instagram? That’s not going over the top.

If he’s posting pictures every 30 seconds and showing up to places where he knows you’re going to be with new girls, that’s a whole different story.

Basically, if he’s making a huge deal out of seeing someone new – whether it’s talking about how crazy he is for her after a short period of time, or posting tons of pictures online, or making their new relationship very serious very fast – it means he’s trying to make you jealous.

And if he’s trying to make you jealous, it’s certainly because he misses you and part of him wants you back.

10. He Follows All Your Social Media

Obviously, if you’re only still friends on Facebook because neither of you deleted the other and you have no evidence that he’s actually looking at your profile, this doesn’t apply.

But if he’s commenting on all the new pictures you put up on Instagram, or liking all your Facebook posts – it means he’s keeping up with you on social media.

And if he’s actively following your social media all the time, it means that he misses you and wants you back in his life – even if it’s just online for now.

