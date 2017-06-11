15 Body Language Signs That A Guy Likes You

So you want to know the top body language signs that mean a guy is into you.

If you’re wondering whether he’s into you, one of the best places to look for your answer is his body language.

After all, actions speak louder than words, right?

His actions and his body language are going to reveal the truth, even if his mouth is telling you something completely different.

So if you’re trying to get a straight answer from him and find out once and for all whether he likes you or not, it’s a really smart idea to know what body language hints to look for.

Here are the body language giveaways that reveal his true feelings for you – and that are nearly impossible to fake.

Undeniable Body Language Signs That Give Away If He Likes You

1. He Grooms Himself When You’re Around

A guy who likes you cares what you think of him.

Duh.

So if he’s smoothing out his clothes or running his fingers through his hair when he sees you coming, it’s because he wants to look his best for you – because he likes you.

2. He Reaches Out And Touches Your Shoulder

Body contact is a great way of saying, “I like being around you and I want to get closer to you.”

Touching your shoulder when you’re talking is a way of taking your connection to the next level (and letting you know that he’s into you.)

3. He’s Relaxed When You Touch Him

If a guy flinches when you reach out and make body contact, it’s not a good sign for his feelings about you.

Sure, some guys are naturally skittish – and if he’s shy that makes it more likely.

But if he’s totally relaxed when you touch him? That’s a good sign he was expecting – no – hoping that you would.

4. When You Hold Hands Your Palms Are Touching

Sure, holding hands is a pretty good sign a guy likes you.

But if you’re just loosely holding the tips of your fingers together, does that really mean anything?

If he’s holding your hand so that your palms are pressed together – it means he definitely wants to get closer to you – and he’s into you.

5. His Pupils Dilate When He Looks At You

Sounds complicated, is super simple.

Your pupils respond to things you like. When you see something you like, your pupils will almost immediately get bigger.

So if his pupils dilate when he looks at you – its’ a very very good sign that he likes what he’s looking at.

6. He Keeps His Feet Angled Towards You

It’s a quirk of human nature – people angle their feet towards the person they most like.

Don’t ask me why – it’s just been proven true time and time again in studies.

So if you’re in a group and his feet are always angled towards you – now you know why.

7. He Gives You A Genuine Smile When He Sees You

We all know the difference between a fake smile and a genuine smile.

Fake smiles happen at the mouth – but don’t extend up to the eyes. Your mouth says you’re happy, but your eyes tell a different story.

If his smile extends all the way up his face and crinkles his eyes when he looks at you, it’s a very good sign about his feelings for you.

8. He Gets In Close

When you like someone, you want to get more and more comfortable around them.

The best way to do that is to gently close the distance between you and leave less and less personal space – so that you build the intimacy between you more and more.

If he treats his own personal space as optional when he’s around you, it’s a good bet that he wants to be more intimate with you.

9. He Turns His Body Towards You

This one is just like the feet – only instead of watching his shoes you’ll be watching his torso.

People generally face the people they’re attracted to most in a conversation.

This is a great clue for when you’re in a group of people and you want to know where his interests lie.

One on one he might face away while he’s talking to you – but in a group if you catch him facing you more often than not it’s a very good sign.

10. You Catch Him Gazing At You

This is a sign you definitely should have noticed if you’re looking for it.

People – men and women alike – like to look at what they’re interested in. If he likes you, it means he’s going to like looking at you.

Which means that if he’s a certain type of guy, he’s going to be watching you from afar – and maybe looking away when you catch him (or not!).

So if you catch him looking at you a bunch, that’s a strong sign he likes you.

11. He Touches Your Knee When He Makes You Laugh

This is another sign that means he wants to be more intimate with you.

Shoulder? A great way for you to feel closer to each other.

Knee? That means he’s got a whole lot more on his mind.

12. He Makes Lots Of Eye Contact

When a guy makes lots of eye contact, it’s because he’s trying to build a connection between you.

Eye contact is the best way to accentuate a conversation and build intimacy without touching someone.

Plus, it means he likes gazing into your eyes. Not too hard to figure out what that’s about.

13. He Looks From Your Eyes To Your Lips And Back To Your Eyes

This one’s pretty simple.

If he’s making eye contact and looking between your lips and your eyes, it means that he’s thinking about kissing you.

I’ll leave it up to you to figure out whether that means he likes you or not.

14. He Puts His Phone Away

We’ve all felt the addiction to cell phones at one time or another. You’re having a conversation and there’s a lull – and without thinking before you know it you have your phone in your hand.

So a guy who resists the impulse to check his phone… or even better – doesn’t feel the need to check his phone at all?

That’s a guy who’s into you.

15. He Fidgets When He’s Around You

This one takes a little bit of sleuthing.

If he’s always a pretty nervous guy – he’s shy, he’s not too talkative, and he generally fidgets all the time – this might not be a sign he likes you.

But if he’s normally a pretty confident guy who doesn’t fidget or look uncomfortable – only to get a case of the fidgets when he’s around you – that’s a big sign you make him nervous.

Why would you make him nervous? Probably because he cares what you think about him – because he likes you.

