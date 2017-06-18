Want to really get dirty with him?

For upping the passion and heat in a bedroom, there’s almost nothing that beats dirty talk. But what if you don’t know what to say? Are you nervous or do you feel awkward and lost when it comes to what to say?

Well, I’ve got good news – I’ve got 30 dirty questions to ask him in the bedroom to really turn up the passion (1). You’ll be asking him questions, which means you don’t have to come up with something to say on the spot.

Plus, the point of these questions is so you can learn more about each other – and figure out each other’s kinks and desires in a safe, fun way. Plus, what guy wouldn’t want an adventurous girl who wants to know more about what gets him off?

These 30 questions are great for dirty talk (2) – and they’re also great for inspiring you to think of some questions of your own, based on the ones below. Remember – you don’t have to be super dirty to get him turned on, in fact a more “innocent” question that hints at something dirty can be hotter than the dirtiest question you can imagine!

The Best Dirty Questions To Ask Your Guy

1. Do you like it when I take control in bed, or do you like being in control?

2. Have you ever had sex in a public place (3)?

3. Do you think you could get me off just by kissing me and touching my breasts? Want to try?

4. Ever get your neighbors angry because of how loud you were in the bedroom?

5. Which is more important to you – boobs or butt?

6. Have you ever been to a strip club? When’s the last time you went?

7. Do you like me with makeup, or without?

8. You get to sleep with one and only one celebrity – who is it?

9. Would it make you upset if you saw me making out with a really hot woman?

10. Out of everything you’ve ever done during sex, what was your favorite?

11. Did you watch or read 50 shades of grey, and if you did, did it turn you on?

12. Have you ever juggled two girls at the same time?

13. Choose one – I wear yoga pants for the rest of my life, or I wear super short skirts for the rest of my life.

14. When I’m on top, what’s your favorite position?

15. Ever wake up in the morning next to someone you instantly regretted sleeping with?

16. Have you ever tried anal sex? What did you think?

17. Do you prefer if I shave, trim, or let it grow down there?

18. Have you ever seen me talking to another guy and it made you jealous?

19. Choose one – I’m slightly overweight or slightly underweight, which would you prefer?

20. When was the last time I was in one of your dreams?

21. Try to guess – what’s the color of my underwear right now?

22. What’s your nastiest, most x-rated fantasy?

23. What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever done with someone?

24. What part of your body is the most sensitive – and how do you want me to touch it?

25. When you’re on top, what’s your favorite position?

26. Has anyone ever caught you while you were masturbating?

27. Ever try using a sex toy during sex?

28. Have you ever messed up and called a girl by the wrong name in the bedroom?

29. Be honest – when’s the last time you masturbated?

30. ok – so you can only have one type of sex for the rest of your life – oral, anal, or regular. Which one do you pick?

