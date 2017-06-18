Want to really get dirty with him?
For upping the passion and heat in a bedroom, there’s almost nothing that beats dirty talk. But what if you don’t know what to say? Are you nervous or do you feel awkward and lost when it comes to what to say?
Well, I’ve got good news – I’ve got 30 dirty questions to ask him in the bedroom to really turn up the passion (1). You’ll be asking him questions, which means you don’t have to come up with something to say on the spot.
Plus, the point of these questions is so you can learn more about each other – and figure out each other’s kinks and desires in a safe, fun way. Plus, what guy wouldn’t want an adventurous girl who wants to know more about what gets him off?
These 30 questions are great for dirty talk (2) – and they’re also great for inspiring you to think of some questions of your own, based on the ones below. Remember – you don’t have to be super dirty to get him turned on, in fact a more “innocent” question that hints at something dirty can be hotter than the dirtiest question you can imagine!
The Best Dirty Questions To Ask Your Guy
1. Do you like it when I take control in bed, or do you like being in control?
2. Have you ever had sex in a public place (3)?
3. Do you think you could get me off just by kissing me and touching my breasts? Want to try?
4. Ever get your neighbors angry because of how loud you were in the bedroom?
5. Which is more important to you – boobs or butt?
6. Have you ever been to a strip club? When’s the last time you went?
7. Do you like me with makeup, or without?
8. You get to sleep with one and only one celebrity – who is it?
9. Would it make you upset if you saw me making out with a really hot woman?
10. Out of everything you’ve ever done during sex, what was your favorite?
11. Did you watch or read 50 shades of grey, and if you did, did it turn you on?
12. Have you ever juggled two girls at the same time?
13. Choose one – I wear yoga pants for the rest of my life, or I wear super short skirts for the rest of my life.
14. When I’m on top, what’s your favorite position?
15. Ever wake up in the morning next to someone you instantly regretted sleeping with?
16. Have you ever tried anal sex? What did you think?
17. Do you prefer if I shave, trim, or let it grow down there?
18. Have you ever seen me talking to another guy and it made you jealous?
19. Choose one – I’m slightly overweight or slightly underweight, which would you prefer?
20. When was the last time I was in one of your dreams?
21. Try to guess – what’s the color of my underwear right now?
22. What’s your nastiest, most x-rated fantasy?
23. What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever done with someone?
24. What part of your body is the most sensitive – and how do you want me to touch it?
25. When you’re on top, what’s your favorite position?
26. Has anyone ever caught you while you were masturbating?
27. Ever try using a sex toy during sex?
28. Have you ever messed up and called a girl by the wrong name in the bedroom?
29. Be honest – when’s the last time you masturbated?
30. ok – so you can only have one type of sex for the rest of your life – oral, anal, or regular. Which one do you pick?
wow thanks guys for helping me out because i had few words which could turn my guy on but now with this list, am safe.
these questions are so lame! Talking dirty n Sexy is amazing!..heres a example..if ur both at work..why not txt ur woman at lunchtime..say something like…”Do something for me”? she will reply “what”!'” Spread ur legs open just a little bit”!..something along those lines!
These are okay questions… my questions are much more naughty and dirty then these. Any girls game for mine?
Give me your dirtiest questions don’t hold back
I like the whole thing …But i am Single looking for a nice man for a relationship
These are some very specific questions……I like it!
LOL, #19 could be a disaster in the making.
I never wear makeup, so I am guessing that turning up the heat would include that option.
Great list. I am not that creative to come up with things like this. It will really help me.
I felt the same way. I feel like I could come up with my own original questions for something like this, but when I have a nice long list like this, why bother? :)
LOL. My man would not have be able to handle me asking these questions. I would have to be very careful how I word them :)
I had a guy one time tell me that he was an ass man. Then things seem to change over the next two years. I think it had something to do with my implants :)
I would agree that these questions would be turning up the heat. I personally am not a fan of the dirty talk, but to each their own.
I always thought that it was a little weird that woman found strip clubs interesting.
Me, too. In my case, I would question their reason.
I was always told that I looked great without makeup, but do you think for one second I would step outside without it? :)
I have been told that as well, but when I look in the mirror I feel like something is missing.
I have always been shy and reserved. For that reason, these look like some that I would not ever even think let alone say. How to I break that shell and just go for it?
oh baby, some of these are getting me all worked up. I am going to have to remember a few of them for our date later on ;)
I know it. I cannot read half of the blogs on this page.
I had a guy ask me one time what I thought of anal sex. It was sort of out of nowhere so I was not prepared, but since I do enjoy it, I wasn’t sure how to tell him without getting too excited :)
I am glad my man gets to talking dirty to me. I never really experienced that until now, so it was pretty intense.
LOL! I think #3 would have most of the guys I dated in high school screaming for more without a doubt!
Some of these are REALLY good! Thank you, I am going to take notes now!
Does anyone want to tell me if these questions really work? I would like to get things spiced up, but I want to do something that is proven!
You know it is going to come down to a preference and things like that. I am guessing that some that work on one person, will not work on another!
That “boobs or butt” question is one that can get a little tough to answer. I would think that guys would think you are trying to trap them.
LOL, I like this one too.
As a guy, I can see how these questions might lead to some dirty talking and things like that. When my g/f wants to play a little, I play along because the end result is that much better!
I love this post :) I am always looking for ways to surprise my b/f and get him all worked up. I think some of these will help!
I think it is smart to find out where the control is going to be before you get into bed with a man. It is just awkward otherwise, don’t you think?
I do think so. It just gets awkward when you do not know where it is.
Oh, I like some of these. I never really get dirty like this and I think it might get my husband going. It seems that he has been ignoring me recently.
I like to ask about the strip clubs. Sometimes, at first there is a little excitement in their eyes, then all of a sudden its like they realize who they are talking to :)
I never talked dirty before, but I am always thinking about it during sex. Should I just blurt things out or see if he is ok with it first?
Personally, I love it when my man talks dirty, but I was shy at first to ask him too.
Definitely. It is not an easy topic to bring up :)