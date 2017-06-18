30 Sultry, Sexy Q’s To Seriously Turn Up The ‘Dirty Talk’ Heat

30 Sultry, Sexy Q’s To Seriously Turn Up The ‘Dirty Talk’ Heat

by

Want to really get dirty with him?

For upping the passion and heat in a bedroom, there’s almost nothing that beats dirty talk. But what if you don’t know what to say? Are you nervous or do you feel awkward and lost when it comes to what to say?

Well, I’ve got good news – I’ve got 30 dirty questions to ask him in the bedroom to really turn up the passion (1). You’ll be asking him questions, which means you don’t have to come up with something to say on the spot.

Plus, the point of these questions is so you can learn more about each other – and figure out each other’s kinks and desires in a safe, fun way. Plus, what guy wouldn’t want an adventurous girl who wants to know more about what gets him off?

These 30 questions are great for dirty talk (2) – and they’re also great for inspiring you to think of some questions of your own, based on the ones below. Remember – you don’t have to be super dirty to get him turned on, in fact a more “innocent” question that hints at something dirty can be hotter than the dirtiest question you can imagine!

The Best Dirty Questions To Ask Your Guy

1. Do you like it when I take control in bed, or do you like being in control?

2. Have you ever had sex in a public place (3)?

3. Do you think you could get me off just by kissing me and touching my breasts? Want to try?

4. Ever get your neighbors angry because of how loud you were in the bedroom?

5. Which is more important to you – boobs or butt?

6. Have you ever been to a strip club? When’s the last time you went?

7. Do you like me with makeup, or without?

8. You get to sleep with one and only one celebrity – who is it?

9. Would it make you upset if you saw me making out with a really hot woman?

10. Out of everything you’ve ever done during sex, what was your favorite?

11. Did you watch or read 50 shades of grey, and if you did, did it turn you on?

12. Have you ever juggled two girls at the same time?

13. Choose one – I wear yoga pants for the rest of my life, or I wear super short skirts for the rest of my life.

14. When I’m on top, what’s your favorite position?

15. Ever wake up in the morning next to someone you instantly regretted sleeping with?

16. Have you ever tried anal sex? What did you think?

17. Do you prefer if I shave, trim, or let it grow down there?

18. Have you ever seen me talking to another guy and it made you jealous?

19. Choose one – I’m slightly overweight or slightly underweight, which would you prefer?

20. When was the last time I was in one of your dreams?

21. Try to guess – what’s the color of my underwear right now?

22. What’s your nastiest, most x-rated fantasy?

23. What’s the dirtiest thing you’ve ever done with someone?

24. What part of your body is the most sensitive – and how do you want me to touch it?

25. When you’re on top, what’s your favorite position?

26. Has anyone ever caught you while you were masturbating?

27. Ever try using a sex toy during sex?

28. Have you ever messed up and called a girl by the wrong name in the bedroom?

29. Be honest – when’s the last time you masturbated?

30. ok – so you can only have one type of sex for the rest of your life – oral, anal, or regular. Which one do you pick?

38 comments… add one
  • shapnam julie June 18, 2017, 4:41 pm

    wow thanks guys for helping me out because i had few words which could turn my guy on but now with this list, am safe.

    Reply Link
  • august April 3, 2017, 8:05 am

    these questions are so lame! Talking dirty n Sexy is amazing!..heres a example..if ur both at work..why not txt ur woman at lunchtime..say something like…”Do something for me”? she will reply “what”!'” Spread ur legs open just a little bit”!..something along those lines!

    Reply Link
  • John February 14, 2017, 2:42 pm

    These are okay questions… my questions are much more naughty and dirty then these. Any girls game for mine?

    Reply Link
    • Amy March 27, 2017, 8:21 am

      Give me your dirtiest questions don’t hold back

      Reply Link
  • Ellen Penfold April 9, 2016, 7:25 am

    I like the whole thing …But i am Single looking for a nice man for a relationship

    Reply Link
  • xxxxx March 29, 2016, 8:14 am

    ;

    Reply Link
  • Kathryn Talbot January 23, 2016, 8:01 am

    These are some very specific questions……I like it!

    Reply Link
  • Barbara Rodriguez January 22, 2016, 7:13 am

    LOL, #19 could be a disaster in the making.

    Reply Link
  • Susan Lopez January 20, 2016, 3:32 pm

    I never wear makeup, so I am guessing that turning up the heat would include that option.

    Reply Link
  • Mary Holt January 20, 2016, 2:13 pm

    Great list. I am not that creative to come up with things like this. It will really help me.

    Reply Link
    • Charlotte Greene January 22, 2016, 7:24 am

      I felt the same way. I feel like I could come up with my own original questions for something like this, but when I have a nice long list like this, why bother? :)

      Reply Link
  • Joann Perkins January 19, 2016, 6:31 pm

    LOL. My man would not have be able to handle me asking these questions. I would have to be very careful how I word them :)

    Reply Link
  • Tiffany Herring January 18, 2016, 2:48 pm

    I had a guy one time tell me that he was an ass man. Then things seem to change over the next two years. I think it had something to do with my implants :)

    Reply Link
  • Carolyn Moore January 18, 2016, 2:36 pm

    I would agree that these questions would be turning up the heat. I personally am not a fan of the dirty talk, but to each their own.

    Reply Link
  • Melissa Spencer January 15, 2016, 8:15 pm

    I always thought that it was a little weird that woman found strip clubs interesting.

    Reply Link
    • Ruth Cabot January 19, 2016, 6:39 pm

      Me, too. In my case, I would question their reason.

      Reply Link
  • Peggy Swanson September 26, 2015, 9:21 am

    I was always told that I looked great without makeup, but do you think for one second I would step outside without it? :)

    Reply Link
    • Barbara Brown January 23, 2016, 8:11 am

      I have been told that as well, but when I look in the mirror I feel like something is missing.

      Reply Link
  • Hilda Webb September 25, 2015, 8:58 am

    I have always been shy and reserved. For that reason, these look like some that I would not ever even think let alone say. How to I break that shell and just go for it?

    Reply Link
  • Krista King September 24, 2015, 8:53 am

    oh baby, some of these are getting me all worked up. I am going to have to remember a few of them for our date later on ;)

    Reply Link
    • Yolanda Delucia January 15, 2016, 8:27 pm

      I know it. I cannot read half of the blogs on this page.

      Reply Link
  • Catherine Fowler September 24, 2015, 8:43 am

    I had a guy ask me one time what I thought of anal sex. It was sort of out of nowhere so I was not prepared, but since I do enjoy it, I wasn’t sure how to tell him without getting too excited :)

    Reply Link
  • Stephanie Wilkins September 22, 2015, 12:44 pm

    I am glad my man gets to talking dirty to me. I never really experienced that until now, so it was pretty intense.

    Reply Link
  • Kimberly Smith September 18, 2015, 2:08 pm

    LOL! I think #3 would have most of the guys I dated in high school screaming for more without a doubt!

    Reply Link
  • Mary Edwards September 17, 2015, 9:54 pm

    Some of these are REALLY good! Thank you, I am going to take notes now!

    Reply Link
  • Margaret Wolff September 17, 2015, 9:44 pm

    Does anyone want to tell me if these questions really work? I would like to get things spiced up, but I want to do something that is proven!

    Reply Link
    • Angelica Elliott September 22, 2015, 2:05 pm

      You know it is going to come down to a preference and things like that. I am guessing that some that work on one person, will not work on another!

      Reply Link
  • Mary Barnes September 16, 2015, 12:23 pm

    That “boobs or butt” question is one that can get a little tough to answer. I would think that guys would think you are trying to trap them.

    Reply Link
    • Ami Batiste September 18, 2015, 2:29 pm

      LOL, I like this one too.

      Reply Link
  • Larry Rich September 16, 2015, 12:13 pm

    As a guy, I can see how these questions might lead to some dirty talking and things like that. When my g/f wants to play a little, I play along because the end result is that much better!

    Reply Link
  • Lisa Bunnell September 15, 2015, 10:13 am

    I love this post :) I am always looking for ways to surprise my b/f and get him all worked up. I think some of these will help!

    Reply Link
  • Gabriela Smart September 15, 2015, 10:02 am

    I think it is smart to find out where the control is going to be before you get into bed with a man. It is just awkward otherwise, don’t you think?

    Reply Link
    • Katherine Gibson September 25, 2015, 8:47 am

      I do think so. It just gets awkward when you do not know where it is.

      Reply Link
  • Yvonne Daniels September 14, 2015, 11:27 am

    Oh, I like some of these. I never really get dirty like this and I think it might get my husband going. It seems that he has been ignoring me recently.

    Reply Link
  • Hazel Freeman September 14, 2015, 11:16 am

    I like to ask about the strip clubs. Sometimes, at first there is a little excitement in their eyes, then all of a sudden its like they realize who they are talking to :)

    Reply Link
  • Connie Jones September 11, 2015, 6:06 pm

    I never talked dirty before, but I am always thinking about it during sex. Should I just blurt things out or see if he is ok with it first?

    Reply Link
  • Lucy Ramirez September 11, 2015, 5:52 pm

    Personally, I love it when my man talks dirty, but I was shy at first to ask him too.

    Reply Link
    • Mary Nagle September 26, 2015, 9:30 am

      Definitely. It is not an easy topic to bring up :)

      Reply Link

