Does He Know I Like Him Back? Top Signs He’s Trying To Figure Out How You Feel About Him

So you’re here because you want to know how to tell whether he knows you like him back.

It’s always nervewracking when you like a guy and you’re not sure how he feels about you.

It’s even worse when you’re pretty sure he likes you, but he’s still not making a move.

What is he doing? Why isn’t he asking you out? Doesn’t he know that you like him back?

One of the biggest reasons he might be afraid to ask you out is because he’s not sure how you feel about him – and that’s making him hesitate before asking you out (because he doesn’t want to get rejected).

So if you want to know whether he’s trying to figure out how you feel about him, I’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of the biggest signs that a guy is trying to find out how you feel about him. They double as signs he’s into you, so if you’re not sure how he feels about you, these signs will give you a pretty good hint.

The Top Signs A Guy Is Trying To Figure Out How You Feel About Him

1. He Keeps Inviting You Out On “Not Date” Dates

When a guy likes you, he wants to spend as much time with you as possible.

But if he’s kind of shy, he might not want to put himself out there to get rejected.

That’s where “not date” dates come in.

In his mind, if he’s just inviting you to “hang out”, or “go to my friend’s party, but just as friends,” he’s removing the chance of being rejected – since he’s not asking you out in the first place.

Yeah. I know. It’s annoying. Especially because if he just asked you out you’d say yes!

But if he’s still afraid you don’t feel that way about him, and he’s the type of guy who religiously avoids rejection, he’s going to ask to spend time with you “as friends” rather than on dates.

If he does that pretty consistently, it’s a good bet that he likes you and he’s not sure how you feel about him.

2. He Texts You First All The Time

This is an especially obvious sign if you guys talk over texting all the time. If he’s the one who usually texts you first to initiate the conversation (rather than the other way around), it’s a good bet he likes you.

He feels safe texting you because you guys are always texting, which means that he knows he’s not going to get rejected or have to come out of his comfort zone to text you.

At the same time, he really likes talking to you (because he likes you), and so he’s always texting you first to get the conversation going.

If he’s doing this but still not asking you out, it’s likely that he likes you and is just unsure about how you feel about him.

3. He Explicitly Denies Liking Other Women When He’s With You

Maybe you teased him about another woman friend of his, or maybe you’re out at a bar and you make a joke about how he should go hit on someone else there.

Whatever the situation, when the subject of him being interested in someone other than you comes up, he vehemently denies it.

He’s definitely not interested in other women – and he’ll tell you so to your face.

He’s just too nervous to tell you that you’re the woman he really is interested in – because he’s not sure how you feel about him.

4. He Makes Sure You’re Going Somewhere Before He Decides To Go

If a guy likes you, he wants to see you. He wants to spend time with you. That’s kind of a given.

Of course, a guy who’s too nervous to ask you out is going to be too nervous to drop any obvious or direct signs that he likes you. That’s why it’s important to look at his behavior to see what that says about how he feels about you.

A guy who usually doesn’t go out all that much except when he knows you’re going to be there is a major clue as to how he feels about you.

If he doesn’t make the effort to go out in groups unless he’s sure that you’re definitely going to be there (because he texted you and asked you, or because he texted a friend and asked whether you’d be there), that’s a huge sign that he’s interested in you.

And if he hasn’t made a move, it’s probably because he’s not sure how you feel about him.

5. He Texts You Late At Night

The type of guy who’s too nervous to make a move or ask you out definitely isn’t going to be booty calling you or sexting you late at night (unless he’s really drunk).

But if he likes you, you’re definitely going to be on his mind, especially in the later hours of the evening.

So if he’s texting you late at night (but not for a booty call – I hope you’d figure out how he feels about you if he was booty calling you!), it’s a good sign he’s interested in you but too afraid to say anything.

6. No Favor Is Too Big For You

If he likes you, he’s going to be subconsciously trying to show you how good he would be to you, and he’s going to want to see you happy.

That’s why a guy who likes you (even if he won’t ask you out) is going to help you out with anything that you need help with.

Moving? No problem, he’s there to help. Need a ride to the airport? He’s your man.

Unless he’s a really, really good friend, he’s not going to be always up to do you enormous favors unless he has feelings for you. And if he hasn’t asked you out yet, it’s probably because he’s afraid you’ll say no, because he doesn’t know how you feel about him.

7. He Takes Every Excuse He Can Find To See You

Like I said before – if he likes you, he’s going to want to be around you.

That means that he’s going to find reasons to come by and spend time with you.

He might be “in the neighborhood” because he went to grab food at a place he knows is near your house. Or he could “drop by because he’s close” – because he’s on a bike ride that coincidentally happens to take him by your house.

Whatever the reason, he’s never going to miss an opportunity to spend time with you.

And if he’s giving you this sign, plus the other signs on this list, it’s safe to say that he’s into you, and he’s just not sure how you feel about him.

Depending on how socially adept he is, dropping hints about how you feel about him might not work. With this type of guy, it might be better to be direct with him.

Either way – if he’s got many of the signs on this list, it’s very likely that he has some sort of feelings for you. Good luck!

