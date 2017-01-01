The Exact Reasons Why The No Contact Rule Works Every Time

You’re here because you want to know: does the no contact rule really work?

You might think the answer to that question depends on what you’re trying to do.

For instance, you could be asking, “does the no contact rule work to get my ex back?”

Or, you could be asking, “does the no contact rule work to help me get over him?”



Here’s the truth: the answer to both the questions above is yes.

If you want to get your ex back, following the no contact rule gives you the best chance of doing it.

And if you want to get over your ex, the absolute best way to do that is to follow the no contact rule.

What To Do After A Breakup

I know how awful breakups are.

I understand how badly it can hurt not to have the man you want in your life.



To feel like the future you saw with him has been torn away and left with a giant hole in its place.

To worry that you’ll never get him back, and not know what you’re going to do next.

After a bad breakup, it can seem like the only thing you want more than anything else in the world is to have him back in your life… and so it’s natural to think you should grab onto any chance you have to be with him or talk to him.

However, if you really do want him back (or you just want to get over him), the best thing to do is actually to follow the no contact rule.

The reasons and underlying dynamics in your relationship that caused the breakup are still there. If you’re unable to get clear-sighted perspective on your relationship and the real reasons why you broke up, then you can’t fix them.

And if you can’t fix the problems that sank your relationship in the first place, it’s going to be impossible to get back together with him and make it last.

You can’t grow from the breakup and gain perspective if he’s still in your life or you’re still talking to him.

All seeing him and talking to him right after a breakup does is set you back and put you further away from getting back together.



What Is The No Contact Rule?

In a nutshell, the no contact rule is exactly what it sounds like.

You make a decision not to talk to your ex or have any contact with him for a set period of time.

I like to use 4 weeks as the minimum length for a no contact period. That’s enough time for all the positives of going no contact to take hold in your life.

During the no contact period, you should be having absolutely no contact with your ex boyfriend.



That means:

No texting him

No messaging him on Facebook or other instant messaging

No emailing him

No calling him

No “bumping into him by accident”

No letters

No responding to his texts or calls other than to say you’d rather not have contact with him right now

You can read my in depth article on the no contact rule for more information and frequently asked questions.

Now that you know what it is, it’s time to explain why it works.

Top Reasons Why The No Contact Rule Works

It gives you perspective. It lets you see where things went wrong. It helps you recover from a broken heart. It helps you see other opportunities in your life. It gives you a chance to give your dating life some fresh air. It cuts down the chance of a setback with him. It helps you get your head straight.

1. It Gives You Perspective

If you’re seeing your ex all the time and have an open conversation with him, you’re not going to be able to get over him.



What’s worse, you’re not going to be able to get any perspective on what went wrong in the relationship or what to fix if you want to get back together.

In order to be able to see the breakup clearly and understand why things happened the way they did, you need a period of no contact with him so that you can clear your head.

2. It Lets You See Where Things Went Wrong

The reasons for the breakup might not be the absolute obvious reasons at the source.

For instance, if you had a huge fight that led to your breakup, it probably wasn’t the fight itself that caused you to break up.

There were probably underlying issues in your relationship that built and built until it exploded into the fight that actually ended things.



The no contact rule gives you the space to see where things really went wrong, so you can know what to avoid in the future.

3. It Helps You Recover From A Broken Heart

Your heart isn’t going to be able to heal if you’re seeing and talking to your ex all the time.

It needs time and space apart from him in order to start healing its wounds and helping you feel better.

Plus, if you see him all the time right after breaking up, all you’re going to be able to think about is how badly it hurts and how badly you want him back.

If that’s at the forefront of your mind, it’s going to make it much harder to actually get him back, because that heartbreak and longing is going to come through in everything you do and say around him and make him feel like you’re desperately chasing after him.



4. It Helps You See Other Opportunities In Your Life

If you’re still hung up on him, then no other guy in your life is going to be interesting whatsoever, because all you want is your ex.

That’s why the no contact rule is so important. By giving yourself time and space to grieve your relationship, you give your heart a chance to recover and move on.

And with a fresh pair of eyes, you might see other people in your life in a new light that might be better for you in the long run.

5. It Gives You A Chance To Give Your Dating Life Some Fresh Air

This goes hand in hand with the point above.

If you really want your ex boyfriend back, chasing after him begging to be with him isn’t the way to do it.



All that’s going to do is make you seem desperate and push him further away.

If you really want him back, you need to have other options and choices in your dating life, so that you can make a real decision about whether it’s worth it to get back together with him.

Also, by opening up your dating life, it makes him realize that if he doesn’t step up soon he could lose you, which will make him more likely to try to get you back.

6. It Cuts Down The Chance Of A Setback With Him

You might think that responding to a booty call from him and having a fling for a night would give you a better chance of getting back together with him.

After all, spending more time with him should be good, right?

Wrong.



If you let yourself fall into the “on again, off again” pattern with him, it makes it much less likely that a real, long term relationship could ever grow again between you.

That’s because he’ll know that you can still sleep together without having to be in a relationship with each other – and it will make him less likely to want to get back into a relationship with you.

7. It Helps You Get Your Head Straight

One of the worst things about a breakup is that it puts you in a messed up state of mind, where you’re in tons and tons of pain and all you want is to get him back.

Breakups mess up your head… and that makes you prone to making the biggest mistakes that will actually push him further away, like we talked about before.



So if you let the breakup mess with your head and immediately try to get him back, all you’re doing is skyrocketing the chance that you’ll make some huge mistakes and push him away forever.

You’re much better off taking some time to get your head right and feel better internally before you try to get him back.

And the best way to do that is through the no contact rule.

I hope this helped you understand exactly why the no contact rule works so well.

