Exactly How To Make A Man Jealous

“How can I make my man jealous?” is a question many women wonder about. Making a man jealous isn’t super complicated… but it can actually backfire if you don’t know how to do it right.

In fact, it could cause so much damage that it’ll end your entire relationship or kill your shot of having a relationship with him because it will come off the wrong way and it’ll be obvious that you were intentionally trying to play a mind game with him.

I’m not saying you are playing a mind game with him, but this is how he will perceive it if you go about this the wrong way. That’s why it’s important to remember: use these methods with extreme caution and be warned…

He might end up becoming extremely possessive, calling you too many times and even demanding to know who you’re talking to and who certain guys are in your life.

He might even start demanding your passwords to all your accounts and social media and feel entitled to behave this way. So don’t say I didn’t warn you that extreme jealousy can be a lot like playing with fire.

Now, I do know how to make a man jealous. And yes, it’s not all that complicated, and yes, I’m going to explain exactly how to do it, don’t worry. However, it’s not the way I would choose to attract a man’s attention and love.

There are much better ways to attract a man and make him chase you than making him jealous. You can find out how to attract him here or how to make him chase you here.

However, with that said, because it is a question do many women ask and want to know I’m going to give you the most powerful ways to make a man jealous.

Some men are more prone to jealousy than others, though, which means that you have to look at your specific situation and only apply the techniques if you feel it will be effective rather than a trainwreck.

First let’s talk about what to do if you’re currently in a relationship.

How To Make Him Jealous If You’re In a Relationship With Him

The Make Him Jealous Steps

Make more of an effort to look good than usual (put in a lot of effort in your hair, what you wear, how you apply your makeup, etc.)

(put in a lot of effort in your hair, what you wear, how you apply your makeup, etc.) Talk to “guy friends” and if he asks who the guys you are talking to are, say “they’re just friends!” (Note: make sure they are actually friends don’t go behind his back and cheat on him, I am not advocating cheating!!!)

and if he asks who the guys you are talking to are, say “they’re just friends!” (Note: make sure they are actually friends don’t go behind his back and cheat on him, I am advocating cheating!!!) Be busy (whether it is going out with your friends more and occupy your time with things other than wanting to spend time with him, joining some new activity or taking up some new hobby)

(whether it is going out with your friends more and occupy your time with things other than wanting to spend time with him, joining some new activity or taking up some new hobby) Be extremely “awesome” when around his guy friends (Don’t do this in an obvious flirtatious way but rather a very “normal,” natural way… so that you are “technically” not doing anything wrong but are in reality knowingly acting a certain way to make his friends see you as amazing. If he sees his friends react to you positively or even make a positive comment about you this will then end up making him feel possessive and jealous.

(Don’t do this in an obvious flirtatious way but rather a very “normal,” natural way… so that you are “technically” not doing anything wrong but are in reality knowingly acting a certain way to make his friends see you as amazing. If he sees his friends react to you positively or even make a positive comment about you this will then end up making him feel possessive and jealous. Be Extremely Friendly and Fun (being extremely friendly, happy, smiling and just enjoying life is a surefire way to attract attention toward you in an organic rather than forced way; this kind of attention you receive will make him feel jealous and possessive because he wants to have you all to himself)

(being extremely friendly, happy, smiling and just enjoying life is a surefire way to attract attention toward you in an organic rather than forced way; this kind of attention you receive will make him feel jealous and possessive because he wants to have you all to himself) Be Vague (for example, if he asks how your night was, say it was good! Don’t go into detail. Let his imagination wander and come up with whatever story it wants to. This is more effective than you filling in details).

Some “Out There” Ideas

These ideas are more “out there” and risky but I will include them in case. Just remember… use extreme caution.

Post sexy pictures of yourself on social media (not too often, though, or it looks obvious)

on social media (not too often, though, or it looks obvious) Send Yourself A Gift or Flowers from “anonymous” and act like you don’t know who it’s from

from “anonymous” and act like you don’t know who it’s from Openly flirt with other men in front of him in an innocent way but just enough so that the guy is clearly attracted to you (only do this in front of him, not behind his back!) This could ignite a primal urge within him to say, “hey! She is mine . Back off.) Be careful with this one; either it will work amazingly well and make him feel a good kind of jealousy or become a trainwreck of accusations and fighting).

General Tips To Make A Guy Jealous If You’re Not In A Relationship

If you are not in a relationship, this is trickier because if he doesn’t have any interest in you in “that way,” it won’t be possible to make him jealous.

So realize this is only going to work if he is already interested in you in some way. If he is not, you will literally be unable to make him feel even one ounce of jealousy.

Flirt with a lot of guys in a carefree, casual, fun way (not a desperate, over the top way)

with a lot of guys in a carefree, casual, fun way (not a desperate, over the top way) Have a friend of yours openly mention how many men are interested in you (the risk here is sounding like it’s being done on purpose, but you at least minimize this risk if it is a friend bringing it up; meanwhile, you will be like “omg stop it, that’s not true!” which makes you seem like you have nothing to prove, thereby making him actually jealous)

(the risk here is sounding like it’s being done on purpose, but you at least minimize this risk if it is a friend bringing it up; meanwhile, you will be like “omg stop it, that’s not true!” which makes you seem like you have nothing to prove, thereby making him actually jealous) Keep your options open (date other men; don’t go out of your way to talk to him about it, simply do it).

(date other men; don’t go out of your way to talk to him about it, simply do it). Be Unavailable Yet Available (give him glimpses of your amazing self in short time increments; do not be too available, make sure to never accept a plan last minute and when you are available show him your absolute best self so he longs for more). Being totally unavailable is a bad idea because you will give him nothing to long for, which is why the tease of being available sometimes and then not having time for him is the best method).

Be Amused And Indifferent To Other Women: never react negatively if he ever mentions finding a woman hot or women who are attracted to him (not reacting is going to be very intriguing to him because most women would react)

react negatively if he ever mentions finding a woman hot or women who are attracted to him (not reacting is going to be very intriguing to him because most women would react) Be Extremely Fun (for example, you can playfully mention how you are sometimes attracted to women, you can be spontaneous and laugh a lot, enjoy life and be energetic and full of life)

(for example, you can playfully mention how you are sometimes attracted to women, you can be spontaneous and laugh a lot, enjoy life and be energetic and full of life) Don’t Contact Him First Often (yes, you can contact him sometimes but try not to be the first one to do it… if he does it this is a much better situation… and you can sometimes reply right away but then wait at least 20 minutes to reply… I repeat… at least 20 minutes…)

(yes, you can contact him sometimes but try not to be the first one to do it… if he does it this is a much better situation… and you can sometimes reply right away but then wait at least 20 minutes to reply… I repeat… at least 20 minutes…) Be Extremely Sweet Yet Unavailable (this is important because a lot of women mistake being bitchy as the secret recipe to make a man jealous because it comes off as aloof and indifferent… nope, the reality is being extremely bitchy makes him less likely to be jealous. Being mean makes him happy he is not more serious with you. I am sorry to have to be so blunt but it is the truth. He will be jealous if you are sincerely sweet and have no air of fake viciousness about you. So many women have the false belief that “men love bitches,” which is literally a complete lie. So it is not your fault if you feel that being mean is the way to rile him up… nope. Being sweet but only being available in small increments will make him extremely jealous. Why? Because he will think to himself, “damn… so many guys would want to be with her…”

(this is important because a lot of women mistake being bitchy as the secret recipe to make a man jealous because it comes off as aloof and indifferent… nope, the reality is being extremely bitchy makes him less likely to be jealous. Being mean makes him happy he is not more serious with you. I am sorry to have to be so blunt but it is the truth. He will be jealous if you are sincerely sweet and have no air of fake viciousness about you. So many women have the false belief that “men love bitches,” which is literally a complete lie. So it is not your fault if you feel that being mean is the way to rile him up… nope. Being sweet but only being available in small increments will make him extremely jealous. Why? Because he will think to himself, “damn… so many guys would want to be with her…” Always Look As Good As Possible If You Know You Are Going To See Him (and even if you are not going to see him; really focus on your appearance so you feel your best).

(and even if you are not going to see him; really focus on your appearance so you feel your best). Date, sleep with or flirt with his friends or relatives (especially if you know of some guy who he specifically feels competitive with or would be jealous of). This is a crazier idea, though, and is to be used with extreme caution. And only do it if you find the man attractive and it feels good to you; don’t just do it if you are going to feel ashamed and bad about yourself.

How To Make Your Ex Jealous

How do you make your ex jealous? You can use the above tips that apply but I want to give you a few specific pointers to make sure you know what to do if you really want to drive him nuts.

Do not contact him at all or show you care (this will confuse him because if you go out of your way to contact him he will feel like he has you obsessed whereas if you don’t he will feel like he’s lost you)

(this will confuse him because if you go out of your way to contact him he will feel like he has you obsessed whereas if you don’t he will feel like he’s lost you) Date someone new (dating someone new is obviously going to make him jealous and feel you moved on; if he has any feelings for you this will make him come running back

(dating someone new is obviously going to make him jealous and feel you moved on; if he has feelings for you this will make him come running back Date someone he knows of (who you know he will find out you are dating but do not make it too obvious because this comes off as very desperate)

There you go… I have given you many ways to make a man jealous.

warning:

Making a man jealous might give you some short term satisfaction but will not lead to long-term success unless you also shift your mindset to looking for a truly compatible match rather than someone you feel the need to “make jealous.”

Making a man jealous is not going to necessarily lead to having the success you want in relationships… I understand what your motivation is behind wanting to do this. There are many different motivations and none of them are “bad” or “wrong.” The truth is, the best thing you can do in general, in life and in love, is to let things happen naturally.

Trying to force jealousy to rile a man up is an artificial way of approaching a relationship and could honestly backfire in ways you cannot even imagine.

Making a man jealous can end up in a total train wreck of a situation. And I mean a total fiasco debacle of the century where you end up bringing out his worst side, making him act out of control, become unbearably possessive and accusatory.

You might want to take a step back and really think about finding a compatible match, someone you organically click with… a man who you just have fun with and do not need to “do things” in order to make him interested in you…

If you find someone who you effortlessly connect with and you are compatible with, this will set the foundation for a truly happy and healthy relationship.

