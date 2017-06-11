Exactly How To Tell If A Guy Likes You At Work: 16 Giveaway Signs

So you want to know how to tell if a guy likes you at work.

It’s not as easy as it sounds. After all, no one wants to ask a guy whether he likes them, only to get the wrong answer in return… and then still have to work with him after.

No, you need a way to figure out how he feels about you without directly asking him.

That’s where I come in.

more: These Signs Mean He Definitely Likes You for sure

These 16 clues will give you the evidence you need to figure out whether he likes you or not.

That way, if the answer is no, you won’t be embarrassed in front of a guy that you have to keep working with.

And if the answer is yes? Well… be careful what you wish for. Down the road you might regret starting something up with him if things don’t go well, especially if you work closely together.

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You” Quiz right now and find out once and for all if he likes you…

The 16 Biggest Signs The Guy At Work Likes You

1. He Finds Excuses To Bump Into You A Lot

When a guy likes a woman, he gets a charge out of just being around her. It’s a thrill to talk to her – it gives him an excited feeling that he starts to crave.

So if there’s a guy at work who always seems to bump into you around the workplace, and takes any excuse to start a conversation, it could be a sign he likes you.

Obviously, if you work right next to each other this isn’t going to be conclusive evidence – but if this sign shows up with a lot of the others it’s much stronger.

more: Does The Guy I Work With Like Me?

2. He’s Always Finding Little Ways To Help You Out

Whether it’s covering for you if you’re late, or taking care of the biggest pain in the butt task that’s on your plate, or just jumping to your aid if you’re swamped with work… this kind of gallant behavior is a good sign he likes you.

It’s an even stronger sign if he never seems to have time to help anyone else out – except for you.

3. He Asks You About Your Love Life

There’s normal workplace small talk, and then there’s asking you about your dating life.

If he’s getting personal with his questions, it’s because he’s got a personal interest. Otherwise he would probably stay away from the subject altogether.

Make sure you’re certain he’s asking for himself though. He could be asking for a friend’s sake.

more: The Biggest Signs A Guy Likes You

4. You Catch Him Looking At You

This one is a “guy with a crush” staple from 5th grade on up.

If you catch him staring at you when you’re not looking – only for him to look away (or if he’s bold, hold eye contact) when you look in his direction, it’s a very big sign he likes you.

5. He Always Seems To Take Lunch At The Same Time As You

A guy who likes you is a guy who’s going to take any excuse to spend time with you.

One of the best excuses is lunch. After all, you’ve both got to go back to work – so why not eat lunch together?

If he’s regularly dropping in on your lunches or trying to take his lunch break with you, it’s a good sign it’s because he wants to spend time with you off the company dime.

more: The Top Signs A Guy Is Flirting With You

6. He Winds Up Paired Up On The Same Shifts As You Suspiciously Often

Obviously – this could just be a quirk of scheduling. Maybe he just wants the same shifts that you generally work.

But if he was working a different shift before you met, and then switched shifts so that he’d be working with you, that could be a sign he’s interested.

Just make sure that he’s giving you some of these other signs, or that he doesn’t have a really good reason why he switched shifts.

more: The Biggest Telltale Signs A Guy Is Interested

7. He’s Insistent About Getting You To Come To After Work Outings

A mainstay of lots of work places is grabbing drinks with coworkers after the workday is over to unwind and relax.

If he’s usually “not sure if he’s going to go” until you confirm and say you’re going, or he tries really hard to get you to go, that’s a big sign that he doesn’t care about drinking with your other coworkers – he cares about spending the time with you.

8. He Invites You To Take Breaks With Him All The Time

Everyone’s different. Some people like to take breaks alone, some people smoke, and some people like to take breaks with other people.

The clue to look for is if he’s always inviting you to go on break whenever he’s taking one.

That means that he’s definitely trying to spend time with you outside the office – and build a more personal relationship with you.

more: Ask A Guy: Signs He’s Into You

9. You Two Have Inside Jokes Together

Inside jokes can be one of the most fun parts of work. They’re also great for bringing two people closer and closer together.

After all, if you two have a secret, it instantly makes the relationship between you far more intimate.

So if he’s always starting up nicknames and inside jokes with you, it’s a good sign he wants to get closer with you.

10. He Talks To You About His Personal Life

At work, it’s easy to let the professional override the personal and spend all day talking about work stuff.

In fact, lots of workplaces discourage any sort of personal sharing at all.

So if he’s sharing details from his life – it’s because he wants to share more of himself with you, in the hopes that you’ll share more of yourself with him and you’ll build a deeper relationship.

more: The Top Signs He Doesn’t Like You

11. He Finds Excuses To Message You Outside Work

If a guy at work likes you, he’s probably not going to be happy with only talking to you at work.

In fact, a great sign he likes you is if he asks for your phone number and starts talking to you and texting you outside of work.

That’s a huge, not so subtle sign that he wants to have an out-of-work relationship to add to your in-work relationship, and that he’s interested in you as more than just a coworker.

12. He Gets Jealous If You Have A Date

This one is really straightforward. If he wasn’t interested in you, he wouldn’t care if you were going on a date.

But if he gets jealous if he hears that you’ve got a date? That’s a massive, enormous, neon blinking sign that says he’s interested in you and he’s worried about some other guy taking you away.

more: The Only Way To Know For Sure If He Likes You

13. He Remembers All The Stuff You Tell Him

Some might call this just being a good friend. And most of the time – they’re right. Good friends will remember what you tell them.

But if he’s got an astoundingly good memory for the things you tell him – if he remembers your preferences, what you like, what you don’t like, what you said weeks or months ago – it means that you’re important enough to him that he tries to remember everything you say.

That’s a huge sign he’s into you.

more: 11 Signs Your Co-Worker Likes You

14. He Puts Away His Phone And Gives You His Full Attention

If he’s always giving you his full and undivided attention when you’re talking, it’s a big sign that he’s into you and wants to be present with you.

This goes ditto for if you’re in an office with computers. If when you’re talking to him he’s still facing his computer or typing, it’s a big sign he’s not that interested.

But if he turns away from his computer entirely and gives you his full attention – it’s a good sign that you’re important to him, because he likes you.

more: 11 Telling Signs He Likes You

15. He Goes Out Of His Way To Compliment You

Whether it’s telling you that you did a good job at a work task or telling you that you look good that day – complimenting you is a big sign from him that he’s interested.

It’s worth it to watch how he behaves around other people at work. If he compliments everybody, it doesn’t mean as much when he compliments you.

But if he generally doesn’t give anyone positive words, but always has something kind to say to you, that’s a very good sign that he’s interested.

more: How To Know If A Coworker Likes You

16. He Freaks Out If You Talk About Leaving

If you ever mention that you’re thinking about another job, or that you might be moving in the future, watch his reaction.

If he freaks out, gets really uncomfortable, or just looks crushed – it’s a strong sign that he cares about you much more than as just a coworker, and that he would be really upset if you left work and he couldn’t spend time with you anymore.

I hope this article helps you figure out whether that guy at work is into you. Before you decide what to do next, you need to know about the 2 pivotal moments in any relationship that determine if you get to live happily ever after or he leaves you so pay attention to this next step because it’s vitally important: At some point he will ask himself is this the woman I should commit to for the long term? The answer to that will determine the fate of your relationship: Do you know how men determine if a woman is girlfriend material (the type of woman he commits himself to) or if he sees you as just a fling? If not you need to read this next: The #1 Thing Men Desire In A Woman… The second problem will undermine whatever relationship you have if it’s allowed to fester and destroy your relationship from the inside, so read this right now or risk your relationship because at some point he starts to lose interest. He doesn’t call you back or he becomes emotionally closed off. He seems like he’s losing interest or pulling away – do you know what to do? If not you’re putting your relationship and the future of your love life in great danger, read this now or risk losing him forever: If He’s Pulling Away, Do This…

Want to find out if he really likes you? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You” Quiz right now and find out once and for all if he likes you…

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?