Exactly How To Tell Whether Your Ex-Boyfriend Still Loves You

We’ve all been there.

You want to know how to tell whether your ex-boyfriend still loves you.

After a breakup, it’s extremely common. Especially if he’s been acting cold or distant, or he’s done something that makes you wonder if he ever cared at all.

So if you’re looking for signs that your ex still loves you, you’ve come to the right place.

Unfortunately, no sign is going to be 100% accurate. However, if he’s showing more than a few of these signs, it’s a good bet that he still has strong feelings for you.

Before You Check The Signs, Do These First

It stands to reason that if you’re looking for signs your ex boyfriend still loves you, you want to get him back.

And if you want to get your ex back, there are 2 things you absolutely must do.

First, you have to cut off contact with him for at least a month. No ifs, ands, or buts.

This is the most important step towards getting your ex boyfriend back (and making your ex boyfriend want you back). If you want to know the best way to do it (or if you have any questions about it), you can read more about it here on Vixen Daily.

If you don’t follow the no contact rule, you could drive yourself crazy looking for signs you can get your ex back – so just follow the no contact rule.

Second, if you’re going to be able to identify these signs your ex still loves you correctly without getting confused, you have to get your mind in the right place first.

That means that if you want him back, you have to really, truly understand why you want him back.

Wanting to end the pain of your breakup isn’t a good enough reason to want him back – nor is wanting to make your ex miss you.

So think about why you really want him back, and decide whether you have a good reason to get back together with him or not.

In my experience, couples that get back together (and stay together for good) do so because they both have excellent reasons to want to get back into the relationship.

ok, ready?

Here are the signs that your ex boyfriend still loves you:

Take The Quiz: Can You Get Your Ex Back Or Is He Gone Forever?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Can You Get Your Ex Back” Quiz right now and find out if you can get your ex back or if he’s gone for good…

The Top 5 Giveaway Signs Your Ex-Boyfriend Still Has Feelings For You

1. He’s Trying To Make You Jealous

This is a huge sign he’s still in love with you.

When someone is over a relationship, they’re not thinking about what their ex is thinking. They’re not trying to affect their ex in any way – they’re beyond it.

So if he’s trying to make you jealous, by rubbing a new girlfriend in your face, or bringing someone new somewhere he knows you’ll be, he’s trying to get a reaction out of you.

And if he’s trying that hard to get a reaction out of you, he’s still obsessed with you, how you’re feeling, what you’re thinking, and how you feel about him.

And that’s a massive sign that he’s still in love with you.

2. He’s Nice One Day And Cold The Next (And Vice Versa)

If his behavior towards you changes by the day, that’s a very good sign that he’s got unresolved feelings towards you.

When we accept the end of a relationship, we stop letting the breakup affect us so much. We let go of the other person’s stranglehold on our emotions, and move forward with a good understanding of how we feel.

So if he’s acting one way towards you one day, and then completely differently the next, it means he’s still working through his feelings.

That unsettledness is a huge sign that he’s not over you – because if he was, he wouldn’t be having crazy behavior swings towards you.

So if he’s going hot and cold on you it’s a big sign that he still cares a lot about you.

3. He Follows All Your Moves

Like I said before, if a guy is truly over a breakup then he’s not going to be obsessed with his ex and he’s going to let her go.

That means he’s not going to keep a close eye on her… because he’s not going to feel an urge to do it.

So if he’s showing up at places he knows you’ll be, or asking your friends about your love life, or you catch him cyber-stalking you on Facebook or Instagram, that’s a huge dead giveaway sign.

It means he can’t stop thinking about you – and if that’s not a huge sign that he’s still in love with you, then I don’t know what is.

4. He Contacts You By Text, Phone, Or Instant Message

This is about as plain as it gets.

If your ex is calling you, or sending you texts, or messaging you over Facebook or gchat, it means he wants to keep in contact with you – which is a huge sign he still has feelings.

Obviously, if he’s calling to organize getting his stuff back, or trying to coordinate a shared responsibility, that’s not a strong sign he loves you.

But if he’s contacting you just to talk, or to ask you how you’re doing, or to check up on your love life – it’s a dead giveaway that he still cares about you a lot.

5. He Keeps In Contact With Your Family And Friends

Obviously, if you had the same group of friends before you started dating, this rule doesn’t apply.

But if he didn’t know any of your friends or family before you two started dating, and he’s keeping in regular contact with them, it could be a sign that he’s digging for information about you.

And if that’s the case – it means he’s still obsessed with you.

This sign on its own isn’t a guarantee that he still has strong feelings for you.

But if you see this sign combined with a few of the other signs on this list, then you’re in luck…

And the chances are good that your ex still loves you.

This article showed you how to tell whether your ex boyfriend still loves you, and whatever the answer do you know what to do next? Did you know there’s one pivotal moment that will determine if you live happily after together or end up alone and heartbroken? Pay attention because the next step is vitally important: At some point he’s going to ask himself is this the woman I want to get back together with and stay with forever? His answer will determine everything… Do you know how men determine if their ex was really “the one” (the woman they’d do anything to get back) or if he sees you as just another ex? If not you need to read this next: Do You Want Your Ex Back? Use This…

Want to find out if you can get your ex back? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Can You Get Your Ex Back” Quiz right now and find out if you can ever get him back or if he’s gone for good…

Take The Quiz: Can You Get Your Ex Back Or Is He Gone Forever?

Can You Get Your Ex Back?Take the Quiz

In summary…

Here’s How To Tell If Your Ex-Boyfriend Still Loves You