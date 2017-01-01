The Greatest Truth Or Dare Questions And Dares You’ll Ever Read

Who doesn’t love a great game of truth or dare?

A classic game by any standard – it should be inducted into the party/sleepover/hangout game hall of fame and it should be inducted yesterday. I don’t care that there is no such hall of fame – it should still be in there.

Truth or dare’s beauty lies in its simplicity. You get together with a group of people and take turns picking someone and asking them “Truth or dare?”

If the person picks truth, they have to answer whatever question they get asked truthfully – that means no lying. If they don’t like the question, they can switch to dare – but they have to complete the dare. Also – no daring someone to answer a question – that’s absolutely against the rules.

If they pick dare, then the person who picked them gets to give them a dare challenge to complete. If they don’t like the first dare, they can ask for a second one – but they have to do the second one if they switch.

Truth or dare is great for finding out stuff about your friends – whether it’s embarrassing, or simply gives you way more insight into why they are the way that they are. Plus, if they won’t answer questions, you can always give them crazy dares to complete – so either way things get wild quickly!

This article is going to give you some of the best truth or dare questions to ask your friends – as well as some outrageous dares if they don’t want to answer questions. The best way to play truth or dare is to start slow and let things grow organically – basically feel out the room and see where the game is going.

No one wants to play truth or dare with someone whose first dare is “i dare you to go jump in front of a car lol.” At the same time, if every question is, “Um… what’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” – things can get boring really quickly.

The best way to play truth or dare is with a group of friends that you’re comfortable with, or at least with people you enjoy the company of and who you’d like to get to know better. Let the group dynamic develop on its own and you can be rewarded with some pretty crazy and hilarious truth or dare stories.

Just don’t get dark with it and ask someone questions that they really don’t want to answer and wind up hurting them – and definitely don’t go overboard with crazy dares and get someone hurt. That’s a great way to never hang out with that group of people again.

Ready? Let’s talk about some of the best and craziest truth or dare question ideas. If you have great questions or dares of your own, leave them in the comments!

The Best Truth Or Dare Questions

What’s the most embarrassed you’ve ever been in front of your parents?

When was the last time you wet the bed?

Describe the worst date you’ve ever been on.

Who are you most attracted to in this group of people?

What’s the most embarrassing time someone accidentally saw you naked?

Who here has the best butt you’d like to squeeze the most?

Have you ever cheated in any of your relationships?

Who was your first kiss and how would you describe it?

What’s the grossest thing that’s ever come from your body?

When was the last time you got intimate with someone and describe how it went.

Have you ever hooked up with anyone in this group?

What’s your biggest fear that you’re most ashamed of?

What’s the worst lie you’ve ever told to someone that they believed?

What’s the thing about yourself that you’re most embarrassed about?

Who do you absolutely most regret hooking up with – and describe why?

Have you ever taken nudes to send to a guy or a girl, and who did you send them to?

When was the grossest time you ever threw up and where were you when it happened?

Describe exactly what you’d do if you woke up tomorrow and for 24 hours you were the opposite gender.

When did you let someone else take the fall for a mistake you made and what happened?

What’s the most embarrassing thing that you couldn’t live without because you’re emotionally attached to it?

What’s the meanest thing you’ve done to someone as a “joke”?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve done to try to impress your crush?

What’s the worst time you ever got shot down by your crush – what did they say or do?

When is the worst and most embarrassing time you farted in public?

If you had to pick someone out of this group to date for a month, who would you pick and why?

What’s the most embarrassing picture that anyone’s ever taken of you?

What’s the most embarrassing place you ever peed when you just couldn’t hold it any longer?

Why did your last relationship end – why did you dump them (or why did they dump you?)

What’s the worst, most awkward hookup you’ve ever had?

What’s the thing you regret doing the most in the last year?

Who are you crushing on the most right now?

Who in this group is the person you’d most want to hook up with?

Describe the most embarrassed you’ve ever been in the bedroom with someone else.

Have you ever “trusted a fart” and accidentally crapped your pants – and where did it happen?

What’s the most disgusting thing that’s ever been in your mouth?

Tell a truth about yourself that you don’t want me to know about.

What’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to someone who didn’t have it coming?

What’s the biggest secret you’ve told a friend that they repeated to other people?

What’s the one photo on your phone that’s the most embarrassing to you right now?

What’s something that you’ve been keeping secret from your parents that they still haven’t found out about?

Who’s someone that you’ve had unrequited love for – who you loved but didn’t love you back?

What’s the most babyish habit that you still have now?

What do you have in your room right now that would be most embarrassing for everyone to find out about?

What’s the dumbest thing you ever did?

What’s the meanest insult that anyone has ever said to you?

What’s the worst habit that you have right now?

What’s the strangest thing that you’ve ever done to keep a boyfriend or a girlfriend happy?

Have you ever stolen something, and if so – what’s the most expensive thing you ever stole?

Who would you date in this group if you were attracted to the opposite gender that you’re attracted to?

What’s the biggest lie that most of your friends believe about you and think is true?

What’s the worst nickname that people have ever called you?

How many people have you gotten with total?

The Best Truth Or Dare Dares

Sing a love song to the person directly on your right.

Go into another room and switch clothes with [person of the opposite sex], then come back and play in their clothes for a half hour.

Unlock your phone and give it to us for the next 3 minutes to do as we wish.

Get in the shower for 30 seconds with all your clothes on.

Open your phone and look up the 10th person in your contacts, then call them and sing a song that we pick for 20 seconds.

Do whatever you need to do to make everyone in the group smile – you’re not done until everyone’s cracked a smile.

Pretend you’re spinning a hula hoop around your waist for the next two minutes.

Do an impression of any animal someone commands you to be for the next two minutes.

Do your best pole dance routine with an imaginary pole for the next 90 seconds.

Let this group pick any ingredient in the fridge and make tea out of it, then you have to drink at least 3 sips.

Let someone in this group text one text from your phone to any contact that they want to text.

Eat three full tablespoons of any condiment that’s in the fridge right now.

Using only your mouth, open up a package of candy or snacks.

Go drop something that doesn’t float into the toilet, then grab it out of the bottom of the bowl.

Pick someone in this group and let them slap you in the face.

Start cursing, and don’t stop cursing for a full 45 seconds.

Let someone crack an egg open on top of your head.

Pretend that you’re a baby that’s being born – complete with all sounds and physical positions.

Take an ice cube into your mouth and then push it into the person on your left’s mouth.

Try your best to do the worm on the floor right now.

Dance for the group without any music on for a full 90 seconds.

Pick someone in the group that’s the same gender as you and do everything you can to seduce them for the next 30 seconds.

Lick the face of the person in this group that has a birthday closest to your birthday without going over.

Let the group pick an embarrassing phrase and write it on your body with permanent marker (somewhere that you can easily cover up with clothes).

Do a handstand and have someone else help you try to drink a glass of water.

Go into the kitchen and find the spiciest thing in the fridge, then eat a teaspoon of it.

Let the group pick any song they want and then dance to it for the whole song.

Stick out your tongue and let it touch the floor.

Pick someone else in the group and play a song on the drums using their butt until the group guesses the song.

Take something out of the trash can and do your absolute best as a salesperson to sell it to the group.

Let the group come up with a subject, then immediately write a poem about it and perform it to the group.

Using only your nose, spell out a word on whatever surface you choose until the group guesses what word you’re spelling.

Take a half tray of ice cubes and put them down your pants.

Using your best opera voice, sing a love song about the person across from you.

Pick someone else in the group, then pretend to be their loyal pet for the next 3 minutes.

Go into another room and put your underwear on your head, then keep your underwear on your head for the next half hour.

Let the group pick 3 things in the room (nothing dangerous) and try to juggle them for the next 90 seconds.

Pick the person on your right or your left and take a big whiff of their armpits.

Allow the group to pose you in whatever embarrassing position it wants, then take a picture of you.

Do your best impression of a belly dancer – and really try as hard as you can to belly dance.

Pick someone else in the group and let them spank you for being bad.

Talk only using a foreign accent for the next 15 minutes.

If you don’t wear makeup, let the group put makeup on your face. If you do wear makeup, completely wash all the makeup off your face.

Pick a celebrity and do an impression of them until someone in the group guesses who you are.

Make it from one side of the room to the other without using your legs – you can either walk on your hands or have someone hold your legs up while you walk on your hands.

Pick a food and do an impression of that food (not eating the food – the food itself) until someone guesses what food you are – and don’t talk!

Let the person across from you in the group draw on your face with a pen and write whatever they want.

Take the most embarrassing ugly picture of yourself that you can and post it to social media.

Let the group pick someone for you to give a back massage to for the next 5 full minutes.

Pick someone to sit in their lap for the next 3 rounds of the game.

Using only your elbows, unbuckle your belt.

Pick a Disney character that’s your favorite and act like them until it’s your turn again.

Call the closest pizza place and ask for 300 pizzas with only sardines and olives on them.

Go to another room and turn all your clothes backwards, then come back and finish the game.

Pick the person in the group who you think is dressed the best right now.

Pick the person in the group who you think is dressed the worst right now.

Do the entirety of the “this little piggy went to market” routine on one person’s toes in this group.

Pretend that a pillow is a real baby – then feed it, burp it, and rock it to sleep.

Pick someone that’s the same sex as you and absolutely beg them not to break up with you – including crying, begging, pleading, and anything you think would make them take you back.

Let the group write a Facebook status for you, then post it to Facebook and leave it up for at least a half hour.

Do your best to breakdance to a song that the group picks.

