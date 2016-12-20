The Truth Of How Guys Deal With Breakups

A lot of women come to me feeling very confused about their guy’s actions after a breakup… and the question usually goes like this, “How do guys deal with breakups?”
Now, most of the time, if a woman is asking me this question, her boyfriend is doing one of four things:
-
He cut off all contact and is ignoring her
-
He seems like he’s being a huge jerk to her all the time
-
He started having tons of one night stands with different women
-
He jumped headfirst right into a new relationship
And I totally understand why those actions would be confusing to a woman who just had her relationship end. Many women wind up totally lost as to why he would do those things if he cared about her, and wondering if her ex still loves her – or if he ever cared at all.
Here’s the source of the confusion: it’s not about you.
Take The Quiz: Is He Selfish?
Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Is He Selfish” Quiz right now and find out if he’s really selfish…
His Actions Aren’t About You Or Your Relationship
The problem with that mindset is that it assumes he’s doing these things specifically to get a reaction out of you. That mindset looks at his behavior and makes it about you, when it’s really all about him.
All of the actions listed above are in response to one thing – how he’s feeling inside himself. If you start to look at them through that lens, they all make perfect sense.
Every one of those behaviors from him is a way of dealing with the emotional turmoil inside himself. Let’s go through them one by one so you can see exactly what I mean (and stop being confused by his post-breakup actions, so you can stay strong after your breakup).
He Cut Off Contact
If he wound up cutting off all contact with you, it means he doesn’t want to deal with the negative emotions he has surrounding your breakup.
He knows that talking to you is only going to make him feel worse – and he also probably knows that it’s not going to accomplish anything.
If he doesn’t want to get back together with you, he knows that if he talks to you, all it’s going to do is make him feel horrible – and he wants to avoid that.
He’s not trying to be a jerk – he’s just trying to preserve his emotional sanity and wellbeing.
A lot of the time when a guy cuts off contact with a woman after a breakup, she assumes that he never cared about her at all. Far from it.
It’s not that he never cared about you – it’s that he’s trying to give himself space to heal. If he keeps talking to you, he won’t be able to do that.
He Seems Like He’s Being A Huge Jerk To You
If he comes off as being a massive jerk to you after breaking up – chances are it was really rough on him.
The more of a jerk it seems like he’s being, the worse he’s feeling about the breakup. Some people lash out to avoid dealing with negative emotions inside themselves – it’s their way of trying to cope with their inner anguish.
It doesn’t excuse his actions if he really is being a huge jerk – but it does tell you why he’s doing it.
Note – I’m not saying that it’s ok for a guy to be a jerk after a breakup – far from it. What I’m saying is that his jerky actions are about him… not about you.
In fact, you can take this principle and apply it to your whole life. Have you ever had a complete stranger act like a huge jerk to you – like yelling at you over something really minor or having a huge angry blowup over nothing?
100% of the time – that huge angry blowup from a stranger is about what’s going on in their life – not about you. How could it be about you anyway – since it’s coming from a stranger?
If someone has a strong emotional reaction to something seemingly minor – it’s all about how they’re feeling inside and the problems they’re dealing with – and completely not about you.
When you realize that it’s not about you, you can approach from a position of sympathy – and sidestep 99% of their anger.
It’s the same with your ex. If he seems like he’s being a huge jerk to you – it’s about what’s going on with him, not about you. When you realize that, you can rise above it and not let it affect you – rather than playing back into it and making yourself feel horrible.
He Starts Having Tons Of One Night Stands
If a guy does this, to the woman it can seem like he moved on really quickly after the breakup – which couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Guys that do this are usually the type that need external validation to feel good about themselves. His feelings of worth and self-esteem come from positive attention from women – and when you guys broke up, he lost his source of self-esteem.
When guys who think that way suddenly lose their source of self-esteem, sometimes they panic and wind up sleeping with tons of different women in an attempt to “prove” to themselves that they’re a worthwhile person.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t work. Deriving your self-esteem from outside sources and validation never works out in the long run. True self-esteem has to come from within – it can’t be taken from without.
So after he has all his random one night stands and flings they’ll start to feel hollow to him – and he’ll be left to face the negative feelings inside himself. He can’t run from them forever – because they’re inside him, following him wherever he goes.
He Jumped Right Into A New Relationship
There are a couple different scenarios for this one: either he dumped you and got into a new relationship right away, or you dumped him and he got into a new relationship right away.
If he dumped you – then I’m sorry to say that he probably met someone new that he wanted to be with and ended things with you because of it.
That sucks – and I’m sorry it happened. Everyone’s been through something like that at one point or another and the only thing to do is work through the pain of the breakup and move on.
If you broke up with him – then this is a very similar situation to the guy who goes out and has tons of one night stands with different women.
He’s trying to fill the hole in his life that you occupied. He took a lot of his self-worth from the fact that he was in a relationship – so when you ended things he felt a strong need to get his source of self-worth back as quickly as possible.
That means going out and finding someone else to be with as quickly as possible. And from your perspective I totally understand why it might seem like he never cared about you.
But when you look at it from his perspective – he’s trying to fill a hole in himself because he feels horrible about himself if he doesn’t.
It says nothing about you or the relationship you had – and everything about what he needs to feel good about himself.
Here’s the main point to take away from all this: after a breakup, if he does one of these four things, it’s because he’s trying to run away from the negative feelings of a breakup.
And the truth is, no matter how fast you run, you can never run away from negative feelings inside yourself.
You can try to cover them up, or bury them in sex, or alcohol, or any other kind of escape… but after you get tired of running the negative feelings will still be there inside you waiting to be addressed.
The only way to deal with negative emotions is to acknowledge them, face them head on, and work through them.
So don’t worry about his actions post breakup – they don’t mean anything about you and they don’t say anything about what your relationship really meant to him.
When you have the empathy to realize that everything he’s doing stems from negative feelings inside himself that he’s trying to deal with, then everything becomes clear – and you never have to feel confused or awful about how a guy deals with a breakup ever again.
Want to find out if he’s really selfish? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Is He Selfish” Quiz right now and find out if he’s really selfish…
in a way yes, you told him your taking your daughter which is his daughter as well. Your literally taking a piece of him women don’t understand how connected a father feels to their children. My ex she decided she didn’t love me anymore she wanted to work and I was a stay at home dad I raised both our boys since birth 7 years and 3 years know I have to move out of the home we just bought I see our boys on the weekends so from raising them since birth being the 24/7 to 2 days out of a week. Thankfully your daughter is very young because seeing her parents like this would cause some emotion problems. I don’t know what the fight was about but you 2 had a baby together I’m sure with how I felt I was destroyed so I can see him being a broken man he didn’t just lose you he’s losing his daughter to.
I have been in a real auto ship with this guy who is 29yrs old I’m 23 for 3 yrs now.we just had a baby and our daughter is 4months old.one day we got into a huge fight I left the house and when I told him I was coming back to pick up my stuff n the baby I was leaving him he flipped out and didn’t let me see my daughter for a whole month it really hurt me b/c he ignored me completely that whole month as I was trying to talk sense into him about how keeping her from me isn’t doing any good because he’s mad I left him.after a month I finally talked sense to him one day in a text message and he let me finally take my daughter but. The day after he got arrrested for drinking and driving I just think it’s pretty coincidence that the same day he finally said yes he was arrested at night.is it normal for me in some way to feel guilty about this?? about how he ended up in jail what does this mean?please help I need a second opinion.
I left him for the 5th time because we just couldn’t see eye to eye. We have been together 4.5 years from the age of 18 to 22. He stopped running back to fix things and started screwing around with whoever and whatever… He even screwed his bestfriend’s girlfriend of 6 years, poor guy was going to propose to her in a month… It also happened in his friend’s house as well! Almost two months into the breakup. I do not even know who this guy is anymore… I still love him, i wish he would just grow up and get his shit together, but I can’t even look at him after what he has done to his bestfriend, what a monster.
I’m a dude and I’ve been through 3 good and serious relationships and now my third break-up. I’ve come to learn drinking with the purpose of escaping your problems doesn’t help, but drinking for a good reason and with a good mindset can benefit you while going through a break-up. Now going out and drinking specifically to sulk or escape from dealing with the heart of the matter is a bad idea. But, it’s okay to accept the fact you’re sad and maybe a little bit depressed and recognize you’re going to experience these drastic emotions very similar to the grieving process, while you get over him/her. With that comes the realization your mind deserves a vacation from this temporary state for a little relief every once in a while. That doesn’t necessarily have to mean drinking, it can be any hobby. But it doesn’t make sense to stop doing something you enjoyed pre-breakup, as long as you’re doing it in a healthy and positive manner. This article is wrong, it’s totally acceptable to forget about your problems for a little bit and give yourself a break from feeling down. Just like an actual vacation from work is supposed to help you feel refreshed and re-motivated, a vacation from the negative thoughts is okay too, even if you are delaying the inevitable. It is important to maintain a balanced mindset and realize there’s always going to be ups and downs in life. The hard part is just remembering that when things go shitty.
Many males fail to address their emotions in any insightful way after breakup. I believe ladies have more experience with communication that fosters an understating about how and why they feel the way they do, especially after break-up. Most males do not have access to or experience with coping strategies that may, in a sufficient way, alleviate inner emotional anguish; so, sex-as-a-bandaid or other, temporality, self-affirming behaviors or emotionally numbing behaviors (alcohol or drug use) can follow in men more than in women, generally, after break-up. Most women have a supportive social network to fall back on, most men do not. So, the difference in social support, in addressing emotional pain after break-up, makes a big difference. Further, even if a male has a socially supportive network , chances are, in communication between those men after break-up, men are more process-oriented, addressing underlying problems and possible solutions: actionable ends to pursue. Notice how that’s not sharing experiences and having those experiences affirmed, which does a better job of managing emotional pain rather than discussing how to “fix” it.
Ugh
What a mess!!
I married my husband 8 years ago
We were complete opposites however I went through the ceremony
I left two years later because he lacked emotional fiber
Well. I wound up going back for another three years trying to work it all out
Still no emotional fiber
My Father passed away and I (of course)
Went down to where I grew up to bury him
I flew to Colorado to my best friends to cope and a week later I found out that I needed surgery
My husband was understanding yet did not join me to be by my side
I returned home after several surgeries and my anger inside was so deep
He tried to be kind yet I was just so angry that I could not even take it
I left again because I had to have another surgery
Again. No husband
I went to return home and he stated that he was totally done and not trying anymore
I was floored
He is not with anyone and the home was in a total disaster mode
I left without a fight and sought out an annulment which he will not sign
I pleaded cried and begged yet he keeps saying I am not signing anything with crap in it
He blocks me then unblocked me several times
I finally blew up last week stating that we were going to go the divorce route and stated why
He said he was blocking me yet emailed me I don’t want to be bitter
I am confused
What is he thinking
He wants to not work on us yet he does not sign docs
What is going on here????
Women I am a man and I have done a few of these and I fully regret them al but they are right it was to help me cope us guys have 3 emotional states in a break up insecurity angre and pure sadness and we think we are doing good to help our selfs cope with the stress and issues we have without thinking about the consequences of the other in the relationship
One thing that I am currently experiencing is when the guy dumps you because he has feelings for someone else ans gets in a relationship with the girl two days after the breakup and gets mad by taking it on his friend almost like he regrets his friend introducing me and him when it isn’t his friends fault he is the one that dumped me for someone else and now he gives me the cold shoulder guys are just weird I don’t understand this
I find this true on how man react because they are to proud to feel heartbroken.Im going to a break up myself and it all strated from me leaving him and moved to a friends house because of an argument. At first couples of weeks he was blowing off my phone to come back home i explaned i need it time because i hated to argue almost all the time he so stubborn that it was not easy to be apart from each other…. later days pass by and stopped talking to me he even blocked me i went to look for him and the stuff where gone from the apartment we where living in and end it up pay for that month i was not living their. When i went Back to clean the apartment i found dress and sweater ask neighbors if he brought a girl over they said yes and a few times. I confrunted HIM ABOUT iT bad idea he keeped makinG exCUses of a friends gf change and left it tHeir but who know. Later i try working thinks out and he keeped telling me how he would want the same how he loves me but keeped pushinG me awaY found out he had been talking to a Girl suppose To make me jelouse but have not done anything with her but i was still blocked phone off. After that i just left him alone stoped calling him or text him. A moth after he calls me and i dont answer then texts me saying how he misses me and are daughter did not reply i call him back a day later i was still blocked. Guys always
think with what they have in btw their legs on with their brain i know he loves me but he tries not to feel it.
What the fuck did you say? Jesus
What if the guy takes it on himself to really reflect on what he did wrong, seek serious changes and changes himself? What if he doesn’t get angry or vindictive or nasty and tries to make the girl feel better or create respect for the time spent together without ego and uses the opportunity to really change himself whether she comes back or not? What if he doesn’t react to the bitter vengeful responses of the girl and shows that he respects himself, the girl and that he doesn’t blame himself because he did the best he could at the time a d niether blames the girl? What does that say about the guy? I did that and didn’t take the ego path or the needy grovelling path.
Thnks uv helped me alot
I appreciate that a break up can affect a guy and a girl in same ways. that is real life and when your heart is in on the hard work it takes to become a happy couple, an end to that can be devestating.
I have seen guys go into a downward spiral after a breakup. It is not a pretty sight.
This is a great write up and one that I agree with and will most likely share with my friends!
My Ex did not seem to be a jerk, he was a total jerk around me for like a month after we broke up. It would have been so much easier if we didn’t see each other all the time.
When it comes to guys and breakups there seem to be many more personality types that take it poorly compared to that of the woman in break ups. Guess that is just part of our makeup.
The guy is a major jerk and that is why I dropped him to the curb!
It is nice to see the effects from the other side of the coin. Men are going to take a break up just as hard if they have been putting as much as they can into it before the end.
It really opens your eyes right?
Even though his reaction are not about me or the relationship, it is really hurtful that he makes comments and acts like nothing is wrong after a break up.
I met a guy that was terrible with a negative situation. We wouldn’t talk for days just because he wasn’t sure how to handle it and that got for hard to deal with.
that would be hard to deal with. did you ever find out what the issue was/
Most of the guys I knew jump right into a relationship with others right away. I do not think that makes much sense if they are so “hurt”.
I have seen guys bounce from one girl to another after a breakup and that to me is just not ever a good thing.
Guys are usually the tough ones in the relationship and also the ones that end it or mess up to the point it will end. It’s hard for me to believe they are taking it hard.
Same goes for any relationship I have had. They are cheating on me and that ends it pretty quickly.
I know guys that do not take break ups well. They will all of a sudden turn into this huge jerk and its more because he is upset about the breakup rather than being mad directly at you.
That is a good point. But some men are just jerks and are going to do this type of thing whether they care or not.
Good article. men should read this.
Well, according to this post, it would seem they do not take it very well.
That is what I got from this post as well.
I can see if I broke up with a guy, but if they break up with me, they never seem to be too heartbroken!
Well, what would you consider “TONS” of one night stands?
For me, having 1 is more than enough.
there is a song that say you are going to have a bad time breaking up i just dont know the title now.
Why is it so hard to break up with a guy that has cheated on you?
I find that is the EASY part. The hard part is trying to figure out if I failed.
I am sure that if you are deep into a relationship with someone, it is going to be hard to leave that. You put so much into a relationship only to see it walk away from you at the last minute and it leaves you feeling dejected.
I never understood why guys become major jerks when you break up with them. That just makes you look like an ass AND pretty much takes away any chance of getting back together with me.
I’m on your side Dorothy, I’ll NEVER, NEVER EVER, EVER, EVER go back with this guy I dating. I finally broke it of for good last week. He said some horrible, I mean horible things to me. No other guy I was dating nor had relationships with never said things to me that he said.