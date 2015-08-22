ok – so you’re really into a guy, but you don’t know if he feels the same way. Or maybe you caught a guy checking you out and felt like you had a “moment” and you’re wondering if he’s actually interested… , or if he was just bored and it’s all in your head.

Look, it doesn’t matter why – what matters is whether he actually likes you or not .

Here’s exactly how to tell:

1. Watch His Body Language

You can tell a lot about what someone is thinking and feeling just by watching their body language carefully.

In fact, here’s something that most women don’t realize – while women have more than 50 different body language signs that they’re interested in a guy… guys only have about 10 (1).

So what does that mean for you? It means you can pretty easily tell whether he’s interested or not just by watching for a few key signs! All you have to do is know what you’re looking for.

One of the most common signs is that he looks at you a lot. I mean, like a lot . If you catch him raising his eyebrows when he glances at you (usually lasts only a fraction of a second) then that’s a huge sign he’s interested.

If he’s looking at your face a lot or making a lot of eye contact, that’s a sign. Also, if he’s leaning towards you or positioning himself close to you, it’s a major sign.

Want to know if he’s subconsciously interested? Watch his hands, feet, and legs. If they’re pointed or angled towards you, it tells you a lot about what he’s really interested in (2).

When he first sees you, does he groom himself? Does he straighten a tie, or fix his shirt, or smooth down his hair? Pretty dead on sign that he’s thinking about his appearance while you’re near – because he wants you to find him attractive.

Watch his sitting positions too. Men who sit with open legs or with their hands on their hips are trying to impress – and are usually interested in the woman they’re talking to.

2. Eye Contact Eye Contact Eye Contact!

Eye contact is one of the most important things to notice about a guy (3). Many guys will try to secretly look at you when he thinks you’re not watching – so if you catch him looking away when you glance over at him, that’s a good sign! More assured and confident guys will actually make and hold eye contact. It’s true.

If you want to “test out” whether he’s attracted to you, try this: Look over his face for around 3 to 4 seconds (don’t make it awkward and hold it too long!) and then look away. After a second, look back at him – if he holds eye contact with you he’s definitely interested. If he glances towards your mouth he’s really interested. However, if he breaks eye contact and looks away, he’s probably not into you.

If you catch him looking left, then looking right at your face, then looking right – congratulations, he’s very attracted to you. But be careful – don’t confuse a shy guy’s reluctance to make eye contact with a disinterested guy’s. If he’s shy but attracted, he’ll keep looking over at you, you just have to wait and see if he does it.

Let’s say he’s around you and some other people and he makes a joke. Even if everyone laughs, his eyes will still flicker towards you to check if you’re laughing – that’s a sign he wants to impress you!

3. Listen Carefully To Him When He’s Talking To You

So what do most guys do when they like a girl? What do most of them talk about?

It’s pretty simple actually – they talk about themselves. Lots of guys feel like they have to prove themselves to a woman they’re interested in, so they’ll start bragging (or humblebragging) about themselves during conversation.

One good way to see just how interested he is in you is to watch his body language during conversation. Try saying something softly. Does he lean in to hear you? Great! Does he stay closer to you after leaning in, or does he retreat away from you?

Keeping an eye on how he positions himself during conversation will help reveal how interested he is in being with you.

4. Watch How He Feels About Body Contact

Touching someone else and being touched is a super important way of gauging how interested and how intimate he wants to be with you – and a great way to figure out how he feels is to watch how he reacts to touching you and being touched by you.

Guys who are interested will generally find excuses to touch you – like touching your hand when he laughs, or brushing your leg with his without moving it away, or even giving you hugs for the flimsiest of reasons.

Next, watch what happens when you touch him. If you brush your hand gently against his neck or hold his arm gently with your hand – does he flinch away? Does he move his hand away from yours if you touch him? Or does he move to stay in further body contact with you?

Here’s one thing to remember – if he’s typically a shy person, he might jump a little bit when you touch him. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t like you – keep watching him to see the truth.

5. Does He Treat You Differently?

When a guy is interested in you, he might start behaving differently towards you, especially in a group. If he starts acting “protective” towards you, like shifting himself closer to you in any seating arrangement, or putting his arm around the back of your chair, it’s a sign that he’s interested.

One interesting tactic that some guys take is to start flirting with other girls when they’re actually interested in you. A guy will do this when he wants to see your reaction to him flirting with other women – so that he can tell whether you like him .

It’s pretty easy to spot this tactic though – watch him when he’s flirting with another girl. If he keeps trying to sneak peeks at you to check your response, you can be reasonably confident that he’s doing it to get a reaction out of you.

Try leaving to go to the bathroom or get something from outside, then see if you can find a sneaky observation point to watch him. If he stops flirting with her when you leave the room, that’s a dead giveaway that he’s just trying to see what you’ll do.

6. Does He Act Interested In Things You’re Interested In?

especially if he’s never acted interested in them before!

Look for him to start acting interested in things like a band that you’re into or a tv show you like. If he starts talking about how a band you like is in town in the near future – he’s trying to give you something that you like! He’s interested in you!

Especially keep an eye out if something you brought to his attention becomes his favorite thing. Like, let’s say you told him to watch a tv show because you love it. If it becomes his new favorite thing, chances are he’s interested in you.

7. Does He Look Nervous Around You?

Does he nervously laugh whenever you’re near? Does he get sweaty palms when you’re together? How about – does he take deep breaths? Does he fidget? Does he look away really fast when you see that he’s watching you?

All of those are strong signs that he’s attracted to you.

Guys aren’t nervous around women they aren’t interested in (most of the time), so if he’s nervous around you, that’s a good thing. It means he’s probably worried about making a good impression on you to get you attracted to him as well.

8. Watch His Friends Closely!

If he’s interested in you, he might have told his friends. Or, they might have guessed it from him in the first place.

Whatever the reason – when you’re around him and his friends, watch his friends closely. If they start making subtle jokes and making fun of him, and the thrust is that he’s interested in you – then he probably likes you!

Watch them when you’re with him and his friends. Do they smile when they see you? Do they smirk at him when you walk into the room – like they know something you don’t?

One thing to avoid here – watch out if one of his friends tells you he likes you when you haven’t gotten that vibe from him at all. His friend might be looking out for himself – to your detriment!

9. Watch His Actions – Does He Copy You?

A very good subconscious sign to look for is if he’s mirroring your actions back at you. This is often an unconscious tell that people have that they’re interested in someone – he won’t even know he’s doing it.

If you make a gesture, and then notice he makes the same gesture soon after, it means he’s probably interested in you. A great way to let him know you’re interested too (subtly) is to copy his actions as well! Touch your face after he touches his, smooth your hair when he smooths his, and so on.

This one is kind of obvious – but if he follows you around, he wants to be close to you and therefore he’s interested in you. If he sits down at the same table as you for lunch, or follows you to the break room at work, he wants to be closer to you.

10. Does He Gently Tease You?

If he teases you at all – definitely pay attention. Is it a fun, gentle tease? If so, it could totally mean that he’s attracted to you. Be aware – younger guys are the most likely to use this tactic to demonstrate interest.

However, if he teases every girl he flirts with, it might just be his style. But if you’re the only girl he teases, chances are that he’s got feelings for you.

11. Does He Playfully Punch Your Arm?

This falls under the category of “finding excuses to touch you.” Playfully punching your arm is a way for him to act manly, but still get to touch you – without revealing that he likes you.

If a guy notices that you don’t flinch or pull away when he does it, he’s going to escalate it to finding gentler and more intimate ways of getting in contact with you.

However, if he actually hurts you (jerk!) you shouldn’t take that crap from him – tell him it hurt! If you don’t want to hurt his ego, you can tell him that you don’t mind him touching you – as long as he doesn’t hurt you!

If you’re the kind of woman who doesn’t mind dishing out a good knock when she gets one, you can try play punching him back. Be warned that he might interpret this as – “you’re my friend and I’m putting you in the friend zone”… or he might see it for what it is – an excuse to touch him!

12. Does He Notice When You Change Your Look?

Change your look recently? Maybe you changed the way you do your hair, or put on different makeup, or even changed your hair color. Whatever it is – if he notices and compliments you on it, it’s a big sign that he’s interested.

That’s because if he notices – he’s paying special attention to how you look, which means that he’s attracted to you. If he compliments you – even better, that means he’s trying to get closer to you.

If the guy you like is demonstrating some of these signals – congratulations there’s a good chance that he’s interested in you! The best way for you to demonstrate your interest is to be receptive to his signals – and to look for excuses to spend time alone with him. Good luck!

