If you want this long distance relationship to work out, it has to feel normal. When you get in contact with each other, it shouldn’t be time you’re “taking out of your day”, it should be a natural habit that happens every day without even thinking about it (1).

And since you won’t be with your partner physically, it’s super important to stay in contact consistently, so that you can keep your emotional connection alive and strong.

Even if some days all you have with each other is some quick checkup texts, it’s way better than nothing. Your goal is to never have a day go by when you don’t talk to each other. And remember – don’t freak out if he doesn’t text you back right away!

A great way to make this easy is to figure out which kind of communication you both like to use. Is he a skype person, or does he like talking on the phone? Do you like video chatting, or writing emails to each other? Experiment and figure out what you like best.

Second, figure out what your schedules are like, and work around them. Find a time that works for both of you, where neither of you feels rushed or pressured so that you can just enjoy talking to each other. That way, you’ll always be able to make time for each other, and you’ll never feel like he’s pulling away.