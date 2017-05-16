How To Have The Hottest Make Out

It’s true that just a few seconds of kissing is enough to send shivers down your spine, but if you want that truly spine tingling experience, making out is where it’s at.

That’s because when it comes to kissing, nothing compares to the intensity, sexuality, and intimacy of a really hot make out session (1).

There are a few things you need to remember if you want to have a good make out, but lucky for you, they’re easy and they’re all here even if you aren’t sure if you’re a good kisser or not and don’t really know what to do.

So here’s everything you need to know about making out to really turn up the heat and passion between you and your partner.

1. How To Start The Make Out

If you’re looking to lock lips and start smooching, you need a jumping off point to get you two going. Luckily, if he already likes you, this should be easy. A great way to indicate interest and start making out is to lock eyes with him. You want to make eye contact and give him a small smile, to show him you mean business. Another great way to build intimacy is to put your hand on his face, touch his leg, or put your forehead against his to get the connection between you growing. Remember – you don’t need super intense eye contact here to get things started. A few seconds of eye contact should be enough for him to get the message.

When you’re getting ready to start your make out, remember to avoid moving quickly, and allow yourself to move slowly and gently (2). You don’t want to headbutt each other in the face, do you? Make sure to move slowly in the beginning, and also to change positions very slowly, so you don’t bump teeth with each other. Start by kissing each other’s lips, and then moving on to french kissing if you’re ready. If you’re french kissing each other, your tongues are going to be in each other’s mouths, so try moving them slowly in whatever way feels good for you without getting messy (3).

Make sure that you don’t let your hands just hang limply by your side – after all, you’re making out with each other, you should be forming a connection. However, I’m not saying that you should use your hands to grope your partner every chance you get. Instead, allow your hands to slowly explore his body – as long as he’s comfortable. Keep your hands moving so that things don’t start to get boring. Great places to touch are his face, his waist, holding his hands, touching his chest, his neck, and the back of his head.

Don’t forget that teasing can be a super fun and exciting part of a make out session. Just because you’re making out doesn’t mean you can’t play hard to get in the middle! When things are going amazing, you can pull back for a brief second and look deeply into his eyes. This will make him want to kiss you even more badly – and will up the intensity when you dive back in. Don’t do this all the time though, this is a move that works best in moderation.

Take breaks to breathe! Getting enough air is important, for obvious reasons – and you’re not going to bother him by breaking it off for a second to catch a breath. If you want a break but you don’t want to stop, it’s totally fine to run to the bathroom or grab a glass of water.

2. Keeping The Make Out Hot

While making out for hours might seem like a fun time, chances are, one or both of you might get bored. That’s why adding some communication into the make out is a great way to keep both parties present and engaged. If you want to say something to him, you can break off the kiss and say something quietly to him, that’s totally fine. Just don’t ruin the mood by saying something awkward or off subject, like talking about work or something.

Don’t take it too seriously! Too many make outs have been ruined by super-serious people who want to devote all the attention to the kiss – and none to having fun. Fact is, there are going to be awkward moments you have while making out – and that’s totally fine! Every single person who’s made out with someone has experienced them. All you have to do is not take it so seriously, and all of a sudden that horrible awkward thing because something you can both lightly laugh about.

If you want, you’re more than welcome to kiss your partner on places other than their lips – like their face and neck. You definitely want to still move slowly, remember, fast movement is the enemy of a good make out. Try kissing them on the corner of their mouth, and then moving your way down his jawline and to his neck. It’ll send a shiver down his spine.

One of the best feelings that can happen during a make out is when your partner runs their fingers through your hair – so return the favor! You can run your fingers through his hair on his scalp and then run them all the way down his neck to make him melt like a puddle. Remember, the head and scalp has tons of nerve endings, so put them to good use!

If you’re feeling especially frisky, you can nibble on his bottom lip a little bit to spice things up. You can even nibble other places, like his ears or his neck to give him a burst of sensation. Just remember – be very gentle! This is a move that’s best used when you know the other person a little better and you’re ready to start experimenting. If he responds well, you can keep going, otherwise stick to the make out.

One of the best ways to get shivers racing up and down his spine is by whispering in his ear during the make out. It’s a great way to keep his engine running hot even while you’re taking a break from kissing. You can lean in and whisper something short and sexy into his ear, like “I’ve been waiting to kiss you all day,” or “You drive me crazy.” He’ll love it.

The most important single rule of making out with someone is that the longer you stay together and enjoy each other, the more comfortable you should be experimenting and trying new things. You never know when you’ll discover something that you both really like, and you don’t know for sure until you try it.

So when you get comfortable with him, try adding a couple new twists and tricks into each make out session to experiment. It’s not about trying 50 different things in one evening, it’s about adding something new or different each time.

3. Letting The Make Out Wind Down

Communication is super important in pretty much everything to do with relationships, and make outs are no exception. If you think you’re ready to take a break, tell your partner. You can either let them know you’re ready to move onto something more intense and R-rated, or you just need to take a break from kissing. As always, you want to move slowly, not quickly. You’re looking to move away from him slowly, giving him one more passionate kiss, and then letting the kiss end. Remember, this doesn’t have to be abrupt, it can and should wind down slowly.

One of the best parts of being with someone kind is that they give you all sorts of validation. This is something to shoot for in any relationship, both from your partner and as something to give to your partner. After you’re done making out, you should definitely tell him how much you enjoyed it (assuming you enjoyed it). You can give him a big hug, one more kiss, or a huge smile – all of those will make him feel really good.

Finally, assuming you enjoyed making out with him, a great way to wind things down is to leave him wanting more. Make sure he knows that you’re interested in having more make outs in the near future – like by telling him how you can’t wait to see him again or texting him to tell him how much fun you had later. Remember, if you leave him feeling happy and excited when you leave, he’s going to want to do it again – and soon. Have fun with it!

