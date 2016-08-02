20 Perfect Responses To Send When Your Ex Texts You

20 Perfect Responses To Send When Your Ex Texts You

You might not be in contact with your ex… But in this day and age, where everyone is constantly addicted to their phones, you might end up being startled by a random text from your ex.

Maybe they’ll text you because they miss you. (Or because they’re secretly still in love with you, read this article to get the signs).

Maybe they’re bored and want to catch up.

Maybe they want to have an argument for no reason.

Whatever the reason may be… Here are some excellent responses that you can give to your ex, depending on whether you want to get back together or not.

This article is organized by the types of texts and then under each category, I am going to give you the script depending on whether you want him back or don’t want him back.

The I Miss You Text

His Text: I miss you a lot.

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

Just ignore him when he texts you and don’t respond.

If he persists:

or:

The I Am In A Relationship & Am Bored Text

His Text: Hey, i’m still with ___ but i still wanna be with you

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I am Bored Text

His Text: hey, what r u up to? I’m bored.

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The You Are A Habit Text

His Text: Hey. how have you been? What have you been up to?

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I Want a Booty Call Text

His Text: Yo, what r u up to right now, wanna chill? (at 12 am on a Saturday night)

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I Am Drunk Text

His Text: heyyyyyy bba=bbeee

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I Need Emotional Support Text

His Text: Hey. i really need you right now. Can you please talk to me I know I hurt you but I really need you right now

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I Am Sad And You Used to make Me Happy Text

His Text: I am so depressed about us.

If You Still Want Him Back:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

The I Love You Still Do You Love Me Text

His Text: I’m still in love with you.

If You Still Want Him Back:

or if you definitely still love him:

If You Don’t Want Him Back:

OK, so now at least you should have some idea of how to respond if your ex texts you out of the blue.

The truth is, if you really want to get him back, you should follow the steps outlined here.

The foundation of any effort to get your ex boyfriend back starts and ends with the no contact rule – which means you probably shouldn’t be texting with him in the first place.

If you want more information on the no contact rule, you can find everything I’ve written about it here.

But whatever you decide, remember that one of your best resources during a bad breakup is the support and help of your friends.

If you can’t stop thinking about texting him (especially if he just texted you), you can text a friend instead.

Doing what’s best for you and how you’re feeling is the best thing you can do – regardless of whether you want him back or not.

And if you do, then all you have to do is read more of my work to find out exactly how.

31 comments… add one
  • amira August 2, 2016, 6:50 pm

    i really don’t want him back so i’ll just ignore him..he knows what i mean when i’m silent

    Reply Link
    • bob April 7, 2017, 6:04 pm

      Really?

      Reply Link
  • jessica August 1, 2016, 9:12 pm

    don’t fall into the schemes of some you know is not truthful..follow your instincts.

    Reply Link
  • arianna July 29, 2016, 9:22 pm

    funny when men they text you like that but when you’re with them they hate texting or being texted

    Reply Link
  • carly July 28, 2016, 6:24 pm

    oh i need these! like really, right now! will be sending these to him to give him some! lol

    Reply Link
  • asha July 27, 2016, 12:21 pm

    i really do want him back..maybe i could use some of these..

    Reply Link
  • chastity July 26, 2016, 12:16 pm

    these are indeed perfect! really on point!

    Reply Link
  • marie July 25, 2016, 11:53 pm

    i like this post..thanks for the sample texts

    Reply Link
  • dharma July 22, 2016, 3:43 pm

    i could definitely identify..haha this is too real

    Reply Link
  • dayna July 21, 2016, 12:31 pm

    will try these text responses haha

    Reply Link
  • gertrude July 20, 2016, 2:49 pm

    haha..nice texts!

    Reply Link
  • shantal July 19, 2016, 1:04 pm

    these responses are perfect esp those if you don’t want him back

    Reply Link
  • drea July 18, 2016, 12:26 pm

    these are really perfect! thanks!

    Reply Link
  • celestine July 14, 2016, 2:04 pm

    i do some of these text messages..haha guilty!

    Reply Link
  • irene July 13, 2016, 2:12 pm

    sometimes we dont realize we’re like this..its a wake up call for us to be really aware of our situations and put ourselves in our partner’s shoes. we won’t know when the time comes we’d be the one needing these.

    Reply Link
  • dollie July 12, 2016, 7:19 pm

    he’s texting just coz hes bored, nothing else. so i wont even bother messaging back

    Reply Link
  • gerri July 11, 2016, 7:53 pm

    i like the “i don’t want him back” sample texts.. lol

    Reply Link
  • georgia July 7, 2016, 11:01 pm

    i love these! will definitely try these tips! haha

    Reply Link
  • caelan July 5, 2016, 1:48 pm

    hhmm..pretty straightforward

    Reply Link
  • brooke July 1, 2016, 12:42 pm

    i dont ever wna have anything 2 do w/ him so ill tell him straight not 2 even text me

    Reply Link
  • brandy June 29, 2016, 8:43 pm

    lol good responses

    Reply Link
  • beatrice June 28, 2016, 7:29 pm

    i will be using these tricks..thx

    Reply Link
  • barbara June 24, 2016, 5:51 pm

    im definitely using these tips

    Reply Link
  • hana June 23, 2016, 7:36 pm

    its better not respond if ur really not interested anymore

    Reply Link
  • filippa June 22, 2016, 12:43 pm

    that i am drunk text lol

    Reply Link
  • gabe June 21, 2016, 5:37 pm

    i dnt want him back so im defo trying these responses haha

    Reply Link
  • raelyn June 20, 2016, 12:07 pm

    these are really perfect examples!!

    Reply Link
  • khloe June 17, 2016, 6:27 pm

    nailed it..like the sample messages lol

    Reply Link
  • laiza June 16, 2016, 5:49 pm

    wow..i see my pathetic self w/ those replies

    Reply Link
  • marlyn June 15, 2016, 12:40 pm

    lol so funny those rejection lines..i do that too

    Reply Link
  • chantal June 14, 2016, 12:34 pm

    ooohh i luv these responses esp those when u dnt want him anymor hahah

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

