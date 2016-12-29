You have this vibe that something is just off. You don’t know what it is, but something tells you that your man is secretly with another woman.

Maybe there are clues or maybe it’s just a nagging, gut instinct. You might try not to think about it because every time it crosses your mind, it makes you feel sick.

Let’s take the following scenario just to give an example of the kind of thing women go through when it comes to cheating.

You’re out with your guy and he keeps anxiously looking at his cellphone. Odd, he never texts you as much as he’s currently texting the person he is right now. He excuses himself… and takes his phone with him.

Usually he’s really quick at using the bathroom, but right now it feels like you are living each second as a year while you wait for him to get back. You look at your phone, and it’s been ten minutes before he finally gets back to the table and sits down.

What Are Signs He’s Cheating On Me?

Should You Be Worried? What Is He Doing? What Should You Do? Yes Staying out late, changing his hygeiene drastically, avoiding you, lashing out Have an open honest conversation about trust with him No Not returning texts for an hour or two, staying out with his friends Get to the root of why you don’t trust him (and solve it)

The rest of the night seems to go well, so you try and let it go. You ask if he can show you a picture he took of the two of you together as an excuse to look at his phone to figure out if he’s secretly texting some girl behind your back. Then he starts acting shady again the minute you ask the question.

“Yeah, I can, hold on a moment”, he rushes to do something on his phone and doesn’t let you look at it. What is he doing?

Again, you let it slip to the back of your mind… until you start to notice other strange things he says and does. He suddenly stops wanting sex so much. He is spending more and more time at work. He starts taking phone calls in other rooms… and then the suspicion smacks you in the face:

“Is he cheating on me?”

The question hits your chest like a lead weight. You love him and you really thought he loved you! Why would he suddenly start cheating on you? Is he really seeing someone else? Does he even like you anymore? You feel like you have to know or your brain will explode.

Unfortunately there is no guideline that tells you exactly how to tell if a guy is cheating on you. Unless you either catch him in the act or he confesses, you can’t know for sure.

Or can you?

Here Are 10 Signs Your Man Might Be Cheating On You:

1. He Is Using His Phone A Lot More (And Not For You)

If he suddenly starts texting more often, but he still takes forever to reply to you… that may be a sign that he’s cheating. It doesn’t mean he is definitely cheating on you. He could just be having an important conversation…

2. He Suddenly Cares About His Hygiene

You’ve known him long enough to know how he typically cares for himself. If he takes a sudden interest in how he looks, his physical health, and even starts showering more, who is he trying to impress? (Was he trying to impress you or someone else?)

3. He Goes Out More

Whether he’s going out “with friends” or has something come up with family, this could be a red flag that he’s really seeing someone else.

4. He Keeps Working Late

Sudden work emergency? Big project that he didn’t tell you about in advance? If he starts working overtime and is hours on sporadic days of the week working late, he might not actually be working…

5. He Avoids Getting Close To You

If you notice that your guy suddenly avoids intimacy with you (or stops entirely), that’s a huge red flag. Some men who fear intimacy will cheat to feel like they still have power over their sex life, and some men cheat simply because they want someone “young and new”… Which leads to my next sign.

6. He’s Selfish

If your man is self-indulgent and puts himself before everything, never compromising with you, he could be the kind of guy to cheat, as infidelity is a selfish act on it’s own.

7. He Follows A *Lot* Of Sexy Women On Social Media

Have you noticed him “liking” a lot of sexy pictures on his Facebook? What about who he watches on Instagram? If they’re mostly hot young women, you can probably guess what’s on his mind…

8. He Didn’t Update His Dating Profile (Even If You Started Dating Him)

Maybe you met on Plenty of Fish, or eHarmony, ChristianMingle, or even Match. You updated your profile to proudly show you met a guy you love… and he didn’t update his profile. That could be a sign he’s still looking for someone else.

9. He Lashes Out At You

If your guy starts arguments with you, especially if it’s over something simple, he could be looking for an excuse to get away from you and towards someone else…

10. He Needs “His Privacy”

You thought he was comfortable with you knowing more about him and being close to him, and suddenly he starts needing more and more time by himself. What could he even be doing with all of that time alone? That might be a sign he’s cheating on you.

So What Happens Next?

If you have a gut instinct your guy is cheating on you, then that signals to me that you’re missing one crucial ingredient to a healthy, loving relationship: trust.

If you’ve noticed your guy is doing 1-3 of these things, I would chalk it up to coincidence. Now, if you noticed he was doing 7 or more… then you might be more worried.

If you can’t trust your guy to be faithful to you and you look for signs he’s cheating on you, it’s only going to sow seeds of more suspicion and mistrust in the relationship.

A healthy, fulfilling relationship cannot be built on a basis of suspicion and mistrust. It’s setting yourself up to fail.

Instead, bring a vibe of trust and acceptance into your relationship. Your man will subconsciously notice the change in your vibe and react to it positively.

If he feels safe, happy, and fulfilled, he won’t look to another woman for those same emotional needs to be filled.

If you’ve caught him in the act of cheating, I only have one question for you… Is that a relationship you want to be in?

