You have this vibe that something is just off. You don’t know what it is, but something tells you that your man is secretly with another woman.
Maybe there are clues or maybe it’s just a nagging, gut instinct. You might try not to think about it because every time it crosses your mind, it makes you feel sick.
Let’s take the following scenario just to give an example of the kind of thing women go through when it comes to cheating.
You’re out with your guy and he keeps anxiously looking at his cellphone. Odd, he never texts you as much as he’s currently texting the person he is right now. He excuses himself… and takes his phone with him.
Usually he’s really quick at using the bathroom, but right now it feels like you are living each second as a year while you wait for him to get back. You look at your phone, and it’s been ten minutes before he finally gets back to the table and sits down.
What Are Signs He’s Cheating On Me?
|Should You Be Worried?
|What Is He Doing?
|What Should You Do?
|Yes
|Staying out late, changing his hygeiene drastically, avoiding you, lashing out
|Have an open honest conversation about trust with him
|No
|Not returning texts for an hour or two, staying out with his friends
|Get to the root of why you don’t trust him (and solve it)
The rest of the night seems to go well, so you try and let it go. You ask if he can show you a picture he took of the two of you together as an excuse to look at his phone to figure out if he’s secretly texting some girl behind your back. Then he starts acting shady again the minute you ask the question.
“Yeah, I can, hold on a moment”, he rushes to do something on his phone and doesn’t let you look at it. What is he doing?
Again, you let it slip to the back of your mind… until you start to notice other strange things he says and does. He suddenly stops wanting sex so much. He is spending more and more time at work. He starts taking phone calls in other rooms… and then the suspicion smacks you in the face:
“Is he cheating on me?”
The question hits your chest like a lead weight. You love him and you really thought he loved you! Why would he suddenly start cheating on you? Is he really seeing someone else? Does he even like you anymore? You feel like you have to know or your brain will explode.
Unfortunately there is no guideline that tells you exactly how to tell if a guy is cheating on you. Unless you either catch him in the act or he confesses, you can’t know for sure.
Or can you?
Here Are 10 Signs Your Man Might Be Cheating On You:
1. He Is Using His Phone A Lot More (And Not For You)
If he suddenly starts texting more often, but he still takes forever to reply to you… that may be a sign that he’s cheating. It doesn’t mean he is definitely cheating on you. He could just be having an important conversation…
2. He Suddenly Cares About His Hygiene
You’ve known him long enough to know how he typically cares for himself. If he takes a sudden interest in how he looks, his physical health, and even starts showering more, who is he trying to impress? (Was he trying to impress you or someone else?)
3. He Goes Out More
Whether he’s going out “with friends” or has something come up with family, this could be a red flag that he’s really seeing someone else.
4. He Keeps Working Late
Sudden work emergency? Big project that he didn’t tell you about in advance? If he starts working overtime and is hours on sporadic days of the week working late, he might not actually be working…
5. He Avoids Getting Close To You
If you notice that your guy suddenly avoids intimacy with you (or stops entirely), that’s a huge red flag. Some men who fear intimacy will cheat to feel like they still have power over their sex life, and some men cheat simply because they want someone “young and new”… Which leads to my next sign.
6. He’s Selfish
If your man is self-indulgent and puts himself before everything, never compromising with you, he could be the kind of guy to cheat, as infidelity is a selfish act on it’s own.
7. He Follows A *Lot* Of Sexy Women On Social Media
Have you noticed him “liking” a lot of sexy pictures on his Facebook? What about who he watches on Instagram? If they’re mostly hot young women, you can probably guess what’s on his mind…
8. He Didn’t Update His Dating Profile (Even If You Started Dating Him)
Maybe you met on Plenty of Fish, or eHarmony, ChristianMingle, or even Match. You updated your profile to proudly show you met a guy you love… and he didn’t update his profile. That could be a sign he’s still looking for someone else.
9. He Lashes Out At You
If your guy starts arguments with you, especially if it’s over something simple, he could be looking for an excuse to get away from you and towards someone else…
10. He Needs “His Privacy”
You thought he was comfortable with you knowing more about him and being close to him, and suddenly he starts needing more and more time by himself. What could he even be doing with all of that time alone? That might be a sign he’s cheating on you.
So What Happens Next?
If you have a gut instinct your guy is cheating on you, then that signals to me that you’re missing one crucial ingredient to a healthy, loving relationship: trust.
If you’ve noticed your guy is doing 1-3 of these things, I would chalk it up to coincidence. Now, if you noticed he was doing 7 or more… then you might be more worried.
If you can’t trust your guy to be faithful to you and you look for signs he’s cheating on you, it’s only going to sow seeds of more suspicion and mistrust in the relationship.
A healthy, fulfilling relationship cannot be built on a basis of suspicion and mistrust. It’s setting yourself up to fail.
Instead, bring a vibe of trust and acceptance into your relationship. Your man will subconsciously notice the change in your vibe and react to it positively.
If he feels safe, happy, and fulfilled, he won’t look to another woman for those same emotional needs to be filled.
If you’ve caught him in the act of cheating, I only have one question for you… Is that a relationship you want to be in?
Hey…i m in a delima whether my bf is cheating on me or not …well thngs are nt working properly between me n my bf from past few months .basically. we met on social networking site n when i di met many times .. whenever he met me he really treats me so well. Bt frm past few mnths his behaviour cheamged totally .. he always argues with me.. n.. i have many issues regarding his carelessness his frequency .. of talking decreases.. he himself didnt message me n dont even call me .. instead i messaged him n he replied me late.. or very late.. n whenever he talk me it feels as if he is nt interested in me now n when i complaint him or ask him why he is behaving in such a rude way he simlpy say u r mad n i cant talk to u 24 hrs bt .. in reality he didnt talk to me 1 hr prpoerly in a day.. late nyts i do wait fr him to be online… n he come too late.. n then reply me in 2 min interaval in each message or 19-15 min gap.. sometimes found him online.. bt nt talking to me. n when i asked him he said he was talking to her so called sis.. or frn.. n.. this hurts me.. he didnt have tym fr me ..bt he has tym fr his frns..n he do . to talk to thm late nyts.. .
Even.. he blocked me on fb.. i thought he deactivated his account.. bt.. no.. he was on fb n he blcked me i asked him about this bt he said i had tild u about tht.. bt i m sure.. he didnt asid anythng lyk this.. n even now also .. he didnt unblocked me .. n i made another account n was checking his profile.. i found tht many grls lyked his pics .. tht…i didnt see before.. i thought there is smthng .. going wrong.. so i asked him to give me his id pass of fb bt he refused to give me his passwrd i did every possible thng to get his passwrd.bt he didnt give me.. after 15 days.. i again askhim to give me his passrd on a condition tht i wont eat anything until he give me his passwrd… so he give me his pass id.. n say bye gn on wtsapp… n.. immediately. i tried to login bt he give me wrong passwrd i message him on wtsapp bt he deleted his account n his no is swtched off .. frm tht day.. i tried to contact him cause it had been 5 days he didnt contacted me n his no is swtched off i messaged his roommate .. n.. after 1-3 days i found his roommate has blcked me this made me so angry i made another account n ask his frn why he blcked me.. i wanna talk to my bf his no is swched off frm past few days coz he didt do this before.. so i was worried …n finally his frn replied me.. he was harsh n.. jst saying dont disturb me i dont know anythng about ur bf… bt… the way.. he is talking i gotta know tht he was my bf… nt his frn n he blcked me… n my bfs deacticated his fb account… after few days.. he reactivated his account n i ask my bf tht why he is doing so.. why he swtched off his no.. n not evrn contacted me.. i mean.. how can u do this .. bt … he.. scholded me.. n.. vry rudely… say tht he swtched off his cell coz i disturb him by calling him… n thts why he did so.. n he said plz stop disturbing me i wanna study.. so.. i didnt say much i said okk.. sorry fr disturbing u n i wont disturb u ever… thts it… i really got so hurt by his sudden change in behaviour… i dont know wht to do… n i didnt messaged him or call him frm tht day bt i check his profile he was uploading pics on fb showing his half naked body… tht kind of pics.. n all.. n he was even online late nyts… n he said me he wanna study so i dont disturb him n wht he is doing… i dont know whts this… it had been more thn 20 days n i still wait fr his call.. daily.. bt didnt try to contact him… n.. i thought he was cheating on me … bt…when i met him.. he was so loving n caring.. loyal.. i dont know whts wrong n whts ryt… i m too tensed i do even had sex with him once.. coz i love him alot i dont wanna losw him … bt… there r so many quetions in my mind… i need help.. plzz… help me.. i wanna know …did he cheating on me..
Well ,
My opinion’s once cheater = always cheater …
If not this girl where’re another girls …
I know it Just it dont like it and i dont want to believe it !!! change??? … Maybe for a year again they’ll repeat it ! also if you forgive him once always you will and he knows it !
Mine have all the signs but I don’t care anymore. He must do what ever he want at anytime that’s suit him. Not because I don’t love him but it doesn’t help me.
I know he is cheating but how can I catch him?
Hi my name is Livia and I was wonder my man showed me a while back him trying to cheat and apologies for it and said he will either delete his account on fb and make a new one or delete hot porn fb crap and I was wondering is he cheating on me he has all the signs just no physical time and if my mad did I do know he stopped but I want know from all you women is it true? And I am to scared I believe with all my heart he is a good man very global and oblivious but yet smart he can come off as cheating but he doesn’t. I mean he showed me without asking I had to go on his fb which he gave me his info and delete them now he has a new fb and forgot to well friend request me and IDK what goes on he doesn’t let me see everything unless I’m logged on into but if I get mad and delete people int the past he would refriend them and wait til I ketch them and delete a lot of his words ad u can’t undrstand the covo and talking to his ex give them his number saying we went dating in January well we talked about that one. But yall understand where I’m coming from right
These signs are so true if your experience any of this leave now he’s a no good rotten dog trust I would know (get out why you can lady’s)
My boyfriend stephen is an auto body technician weve been together for a year now ive met his kids ive met his ex ive met all his family and i basically lived at his place all year. Hes very selfish and never compromises with me when i want something and lately hes been wanting time to himself. He lives with a female roomate that ive been around almost everyday. I went to her baby shower. He comes over to my house every other day and stays the night on my twin bed but im thinking what hes doing those days hes not here. Am i crazy and sabotaging my relationship.
Omg that’s incredibal Id be so concerned aswell
how to tell if Benjamin Ford loves me?
I am dating a 11th grader named Benjamin Ford i love him with all my heart i was asking him earlier if he was cheating on me he said no.then i ask him again.then he no babe i am not cheating on you.Ben has alot of female friends.i am a afriad that he might do it.I really care about him alot. the only thing is. he is always honesty and loving.I invented Ben to my house.the night we kissed was magically. some body please help me out.
ive been with the same guy forever and i just found where he has been cheating on me STILL
he begs me for faithfulness and loyalty yet refuses to give such
You probably need to concentrate on your education. Your grammar and spelling is horrifying. Instead of worrying about anyone cheating, you should probably look into bettering yourself. Your child may end up repeating a dumb bum cycle.
Well I bin with my man for a year in a half and at first we will spend time with each other with no problem now he argues with me he blames me for his situation I even came out pregnet by him and I took it out because he said he didn’t want it because his sons mother won’t let him see his son if she finds out but they haven’t bin together for three years he bracks up with me because he says I’m a burden to him that I’m crazy that I over exaggerated and that I’m jelouse of him and all I do is help him out everything he ask me I do for him he took me on a cruise for 8 days and treated me horrible he even throw me out the room and told me to sleep on the deck of the boat
you are just as bad as him for killing your baby, no man is worth that!
One can cheat but shows none of the above mentioned signs
You know, these tips doesn’t necessarily mean he is a cheat… not all changes mean he is onto another.. you can spy into their social media account or even phones
my has just got a job ,he finishes at weird hours he tries to look good just for work hes on my phone 24/7 even takes it to work.. (he doesnt have a phone) hes lashy doesnt really feel intimate with me ignores me when im talking to him ,hes also being very clingy lately,just makes me wander..? my gut tells me hes not telling me something but i would like to believe hes not cheating
my partner*
What if he is showing about 5 of these signs and you have asked him many times and he says no? I know for a fact he is a really good liar and when i ask he goes into a speal about id never do that to you, why would i cheat?
And then he leaves his phone around me which makes me think, he wouldnt do that if he were! But I cant help thinking if i go through his phone, and cant find anything he could’ve easily deleted things.. expesh if he knows im suspicious about it.. I just cant shake feeling that he is and the signs point to both ways.. I’m so confused. Im not sure if im just going crazy or to listen to my gut? HELP!!
He’s not cheating on you. Stop treating him like a cheater or he WILL become one. If she’s always accusing me I should just do it!!! J/s
Same with me…he is a good liar …has alot of female friends n is always on phone calls…i notice he text alot lately bt never text me…n the last time i happened to go tru his phone they were all deleted…i talked to him about it n he said he’d never cheat on me…. my guts keep telling me he’s cheating. And i don’t have the time to go through the stress of investigating him.
Wat if u see all this signs, you ask him and he said “have I ever cheated on you before” wat do I do?
Break up duh iv been reading these and wow I don’t do any of this stuff to my gf Id been with now for like 7 years and Ya I can’t believe the way some men treat women
And they put up with it!! That’s what gets me! I guess love it blind
And strange..
Whenever I tell my dude he’s been gone for longer than he should have for the task he claims to be doing he starts giving me a time line and I stop listening, which I’m sure he picks up on. The other day he went to hang out with his friend dave and was supposed to pick me up after but he took longer than he said and he said he was in a different part of town than daves house, when I asked him why he was over there he got mad and said I should know because he said he’s getting weed….which he ended up not getting….his phone constantly goes off now and it used to rarely. My gut says he’s a cheater but I kinda don’t want to know
Yeah buddy
If u haven’t met his son and u been seeing him for 5 months now. He met all your family. Is that a red flag for not meeting his son or friends.
that was helpful… but Um still a lil confused
There are many ways to find out if he has cheated on you, but the easiest that I could find was by asking his friends :)
Yeah but as a man I know men will lie to you say yeah he’s cheating to try get im your pants so I wouldn’t believe anything
Just listin to it
So easy to tell. Most men cannot even look you in the face after they have cheated. If they can, those are the ones that you need to run from, fast!
I have noticed things like this in the past with others, but never saw any OTHER evidence of cheating. Sort of weird.
I was afraid I would find some of the signs that I recognized recently, on this post. Time to have a talk with my husband!
I pray for those that are cheated on because it is not something that is easy to handle.
In many cases in can ruin the trust they might have had in the opposite sex, for good.
It might sound weird, but I can usually tell the minute that I lay eyes on the guy. There is just something about his attitude that changes when he cheats.
Oh man, I was hoping that this was not the case. My boyfriend has been so distant lately and I have been wondering about him cheating. I hope it is not true, but I am going to ask.
There is very little that you can do when a guy is cheating. However, if you decide to keep him around, there is little that I could do for you.
Yes, I would say these signs are quite easy to see.
I would question what the reason for following sexy woman on social media would be all about. Why wouldn’t I be the only one he needs to follow?
If you have a man that you have to watch this closely, you might be in trouble. It does not pay to try and “fix” him.
What if he starts to care about his hygiene because he is with me?
Does anyone here really think it is a big deal if the guy doesn’t remove “single” from his dating profile right when you meet? I wouldn’t care.
You know, I searched the internet for signs that he might be cheating on me and this is where I ended up. After reading through this I am afraid that he really is cheating on me :/
I guess if there are some changes in his attitude that might mean something. I would just ask him about it before jumping to whether he is cheating on me or not.
It might at least be a sign that you should ask him about things.
I wonder what a man would think if he read these. Would he take notes and realize what to avoid for being caught?
LOL, probably. Men are so sneaky and jerky about stuff like cheating and things like that.
I hate being cheated on. It has happened so many times that I have sworn off relationships for 1 year.
Everyone does. I think we these signs that point to cheating, you should be quite prepared.
All of these signs are well worth looking out for, however, they might not ALL lead to the conclusion that you are being cheated on.
A lot of these are valid reasons to suspect cheating. In fact, I think they are all quite obvious.
So true Sooooo true
If I noticed ANY of these in a guy that I knew, I would be all over accusing him of cheating and tell his spouse how I felt so she could do the investigation she needs to do.
Oh yeah! There is no doubt in my mind that I would accuse him of cheating!
I avoid all of these things as a man by making sure that my girl knows that she is only thing on my mind, regardless of the situation we are in. Cheating is not cool and I would hate if it happened to me, so I do not do it to others.
If you are going to be one of those people that worry about why your b/f is cheating, then more power to you. If a person is cheating, they do not deserve anything more.
There are many ways to find out if your gut is a cheater. The best is to just ask him, don’t you think? Most of the time you can tell right away from his answer.
I would ask him right away. the look on his face can tell a lot!
I have never cheated on a single girlfriend that I have had. However, if I displayed these signs that I was cheating, I would expect that a person is smart enough to catch onto it!
Getting around the fact that your man might be cheating on you is not easy, however, there is one easy way to find out. Just ask him :) Some times the surprise of the question can garner an honest response. Jut remember, it might be one that you are not going to be happy with.
I always thought that I would be able to tell if my boyfriend/husband was cheating on me. I was wrong and it took a real mistake on his part for me to even notice. I feel like an idiot, especially after reading through these signs.
My husband got a new computer last week and now has it password protected. He claims that the operating system requires that. Is that true or is he hiding something from me?
You never know. Regardless of the operating system requirements, he should give you the password to show that he is not hiding anything.
Very good signs to watch out for. You should also remember to not go overboard and just flat accuse him of cheating. An investigation is most likely needed to be sure you are right before you jump into catch him in the act.
Needs his privacy? LOL, for what? If he cannot share it with me, than I feel that he might be keeping something from me, which usually ends with him being a cheater!
If a guy is asking for privacy, you are either not that serious, or there is something else going on, right?
I tend to think that I might not have updated my online profile because I was spending more time with my new honey :) I will get to it when I am ready.
My husband has been using his phone more, but I just thought it was because it was a new phone and fun to mess with. When I asked him if he is talking to other woman, he said no, do I believe him?
I am not sure that just because he is following “SEXY” woman on Facebook that he IS cheating. However, I would say that if you are uncomfortable with it, something should be said and then you can go from there.
I agree. Very beautiful people have beautiful friends, typically. That does not mean that he is dating all of these woman, right?
It would be bad for me to catch my husband cheating, so are these all of the signs that I should look for? I am curious if there is anything else.
Its too bad that sometimes the signs that he is cheating are NOT that easy to notice. Even though some on this list are quite obvious, you just never know for a fact.
LOL, I would say these signs are quite obvious! IF I saw any of these, I would be asking questions right away!
Especially if all of a sudden he does not want to be anywhere close to you. Even though it does not always mean that he is cheating, it is a sign that something is not right.
He cares about his hygiene? No, maybe that is because I have been getting on his case for the last two months about it and he is finally listening :)
Very good tips and I must say that most of them would point you in the same direction, he is cheating. I would say that if you see the signs, it is time to watch what is going on, or just come right out and ask out of the blue. Sometimes you can catch them off guard and they will answer you normally.
These are all very good signs that he might be cheating. I would think that as soon as you see any of these happening for a long term, you would start to ask questions.