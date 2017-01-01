The Complete Beginner’s Guide to the Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that involves reducing carbs low enough to induce a metabolic state called ketosis.

This type of low-carb eating has been shown in several studies to help people lose weight and lower risk factors for cardiovascular disease.(1, 2, 3, 4)

Recent studies are also finding that the diet is safer for long term use than once was thought. (5)

Ketogenic diet studies also reveal potential benefits for improvingtype 2 diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and epilepsy. (6, 7, 8, 9)

To find out if the ketogenic diet is right for you, this article gives you a complete guide explaining all you need to know.

Just keep in mind the ketogenic diet, while it’s terrific for weight loss, it may not be right for certain people. It’s important to undergo a health screen by your doctor to determine if you have any contraindications or other health related circumstances that would prevent you from starting this diet. (see faq below)

Here's How The Ketogenic Diet Works A ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein diet. Carbohydrates are limited to 50 grams per day and sometimes even lower at 20-30 grams per day. Lowering carbs to this extent puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis. Ketosis is a natural process the body undergoes when food intake is low. During a starvation state, we produce ketone bodies, which are produced by the liver from the metabolism of fats. The aim of a ketogenic diet is to reduce carbohydrates to starve the body of its primary energy source – glucose. Without a steady supply of glucose the body is forced to breakdown fats into ketones to be used as an alternative energy source.

Ketones are water-soluble molecules that are able to cross the blood-brain barrier, meaning they also supply energy for the brain when glucose is low.Ketones may have a neuroprotective effect and are more energy efficient than glucose. (10)

Insulin levels are also low during ketosis. Health conditions affected by high blood sugar and insulin may be better managed on a ketogenic diet. (11)

To Sum Up: The ketogenic diet induces weight loss by replacing carbohydrates with high-fat foods that force the body to burn fat and use ketones as its primary source of energy. Ketogenic diets helps stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels.

How Do Ketogenic Diets Help You Lose Weight?

It may seem counterintuitive to eat more fat to lose weight. After all isn’t fat what we want to get rid of? That’s why we see so many low-fat diets. On the surface low-fat diets appear to make sense, but from a biochemical standpoint they don’t.

Low-fat diets don’t condition your body to efficiently burn fat for energy. On a low-fat diet your body is accustomed to using carbohydrates as its main fuel. The problem with using carbohydrates for energy, especially processed carbohydrates, is that they don’t satisfy your hunger for long.

Carbohydrates spike your insulin which forces the glucose from the carbs into your fat cells. Now the energy from glucose is trapped in your fat cells. Instead of utilizing that stored glucose, your body demands additional glucose from food to compensate for the dip in blood glucose. Thus you feel starved and crave more carbs.

When you eat more fat you feel more satiated. This is because fats don’t spike your insulin, so you don’t experience the sudden starvation that comes from insulin highs and lows. In fact, your blood glucose remains more stable.

Maintaining a stable blood glucose gives your body more time to access the fuel that’s stored in your fat cells. In the absence of additional carbohydrates, as with the ketogenic diet, your body shifts its metabolism towards burning fat for fuel on an on-going basis.

The ketogenic diet is so much more filling than the low-fat diets that people often lose weight without counting calories. (12)

Studies have shown that ketogenic diets outperform low-fat diets for weight loss, lowering risk factors for disease, and for improving triglyceride and hdl cholesterol levels. (13, 14, 15)

Ketogenic diets also improve insulin sensitivity better than low-fat diets. (16)

To Sum Up: Ketogenic diets help you burn fat more efficiently than low-fat, high-carb diets. A ketogenic diet is also more filling, so you lose weight without feeling starved or craving carbohydrates.

Why Are Ketogenic Diets Good For You?

There are two main reasons why Ketogenic Diets are good for you. One is that a ketogenic diet helps you lose excess fat. Excess fat is often associated with metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease. (17, 18, 19)

The second is that a ketogenic diet improves insulin sensitivity by way of weight loss. When insulin sensitivity is improved the body is more effective at clearing excess fat, regulating blood glucose, and avoiding the many health complications that are linked to insulin resistance. (20, 21, 22)

The Ketogenic diet may also provide benefits for other insulin-related disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome and acne. (23, 24, 25)

Interestingly the ketogenic diet may have benefits for neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, brain injuries, and even brain cancers. (26)

To Sum Up: Ketogenic diets help improve a wide range of health conditions by improving insulin sensitivity, enhancing fat burning, providing neuroprotective benefits, and lowering blood glucose and blood pressure.

What Foods Make Up The Ketogenic Diet?

Ketogenic diets aim to eliminate foods high in carbohydrates and replace them with healthy fats and a moderate portion of proteins. Some carbohydrates are allowed, but only low-carb, non-starchy ones that also contain high amounts of fiber and other vital nutrients.

Here are the ketogenic diet rules:

Carbohydrates to Avoid

Sugar Sweetened Foods: Candy, cakes, pies, ice cream, fruit juice, soda, cookies, frozen yogurt, etc. Plus condiments, sauces, sugar-free diet foods that contain sugar alcohols, alcoholic beverages, low-fat high- carb diet foods and other sugary products.

Candy, cakes, pies, ice cream, fruit juice, soda, cookies, frozen yogurt, etc. Plus condiments, sauces, sugar-free diet foods that contain sugar alcohols, alcoholic beverages, low-fat high- carb diet foods and other sugary products. Refined Carbohydrates: Enriched white bread, white rice, white pasta, chips, breakfast cereal and others.

Enriched white bread, white rice, white pasta, chips, breakfast cereal and others. Starches and Starchy Vegetables: Wheat-based rice, pasta, and cereal, root vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, etc. Plus bean and legumes.

Carbohydrates Allowed

Low-carb Vegetables: This includes most vegetables grown above ground such as spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, olives, asparagus, zucchini, eggplant and others.

This includes most vegetables grown above ground such as spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, tomato, olives, asparagus, zucchini, eggplant and others. Some Fruit: Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, raspberries.

Berries such as strawberries, blackberries, raspberries. Chocolate: 90% Dark

Unhealthy Fats to Avoid

Processed Fats and oils: Mayonnaise, refined vegetable and seed oils such as corn, soybean, canola, safflower, and sunflower oils; hydrogenated oils such as margarine, vegetable shortening, ready-to-use dough, fried foods, coffee creamers, packaged baked goods, and others.

Healthy Fats Allowed

Fatty Fish: Primarily salmon, albacore tuna, lake trout, herring, sardines, and mackerel.

Primarily salmon, albacore tuna, lake trout, herring, sardines, and mackerel. Meat: Beef such as steak, ground beef, roast beef; pork such as ham, sausage, bacon; chicken, duck, and turkey.

Beef such as steak, ground beef, roast beef; pork such as ham, sausage, bacon; chicken, duck, and turkey. Dairy Products: Butter, heavy full-fat whipping cream, cheese such as cheddar, mozzarella, cream, goat, feta, blue, sour cream, and ricotta.

Butter, heavy full-fat whipping cream, cheese such as cheddar, mozzarella, cream, goat, feta, blue, sour cream, and ricotta. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, macadamia, Brazil nuts, flaxseeds, pecans, pine nuts, tahini paste, hazelnuts, chia seeds, almond milk, nut butters, and more.

Almonds, walnuts, macadamia, Brazil nuts, flaxseeds, pecans, pine nuts, tahini paste, hazelnuts, chia seeds, almond milk, nut butters, and more. Unrefined Healthy Oils: Coconut oil, avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil, sesame oil, and flaxseed oil.

Coconut oil, avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil, sesame oil, and flaxseed oil. Eggs: Range free, pastured or omega-3

Range free, pastured or omega-3 Avocado

Ketogenic Snacks Allowed

Berries and heavy cream

Olives

Full-fat Chese

Full-fat Yogurt

Hard Boiled Eggs

Nuts

Seeds

Guacamole and low-carb veggie

Cherry tomatos with mozzarella and olive oil

Slice of roast beef, turkey, or ham

Sardines

Bacon Strips

Dark Chocolate

Cream cheese and smoked salmon

Nut butter and celery

And more

To Sum Up: Ketogenic diets exclude most carbohydrates except for low-carb vegetables and berries, and includes healthy fats from meat, fish, nuts, seeds, dairy, healthy oils, eggs, and avocados. Healthy ketogenic snacks can also be chosen from this list.

What Type Of Ketogenic Diet Is Right For You?

The great thing about the ketogenic diet is that there’s more than one way to go about it. Having a few options other than the standard ketogenic diet, may improve your adherence to the diet. Here are 4 versions of the ketogenic diet:

Standard Ketogenic Diet ( skd ): This version typically breaks down into 75% fat, 20% protein, and 5% carbs. Each day follows this routine.

This version typically breaks down into 75% fat, 20% protein, and 5% carbs. Each day follows this routine. High-Protein Ketogenic: This version is only slightly different and allows for more protein. The ratio now becomes 60% fat, 35% protein, and 5% carbs

This version is only slightly different and allows for more protein. The ratio now becomes 60% fat, 35% protein, and 5% carbs Cyclical ketogenic diet ( ckd ): This diet follows the standard ketogenic diet for 5 days and then allows for a 2 day carb refeed.

This diet follows the standard ketogenic diet for 5 days and then allows for a 2 day carb refeed. Targeted ketogenic diet ( tkd ): This version allows additional carbs to be eaten around workouts.

The tkd diet may suit you better if you are an avid gym-goer and the ckd diet may suit you better if you want to have a couple of days where you get to eat more carbs. The standard keto diet might be best if you want a more routine diet where you get to eat more cheese, oils, and heavy creams. If you are trying to build muscle the High-Protein Ketogenic diet may be best for you.

If you are unsure which to pick it might be easiest to start with the skd diet, and then move on to the more advanced versions.

To Sum Up: There’s more than one way to follow the ketogenic diet. Your level of activity, protein and carbohydrate needs will most likely dictate which ketogenic diet will work best for you.

Are There Side Effects To Going On A Ketogenic Diet?

Adapting to a ketogenic diet takes a couple of weeks and in that time you may experience one or more side effects as your body switches its fuel source from the glucose in carbohydrates to using its internal fat stores. These side effects are generally temporary and can usually be self-remedied.