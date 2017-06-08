Exactly How To Lose Weight Fast By Jumping Rope Every Day

Jumping rope is an amazing weight loss exercise. It’s a form of cardio that burns an impressive amount of calories.

It gets your heart rate up in a short amount of time and is one of the best ways to get your blood pumping. If you are starting a new exercise routine, always talk to your doctor about it first.

How To Lose Weight Jumping Rope

Why is Jump Rope Good for Weight Loss?

The reason why jump rope is so effective at helping people lose weight is because of the sheer amount of calories that it burns in a short period of time.

On average, you will burn 730 calories if you jump rope for one hour. The heavier you are, the more calories you will burn.

In order to lose weight, you need to create a caloric deficit. For example, if you consume 2000 calories a day, you need to make sure that you are burning over 2000 calories a day to lose weight.

Your body naturally burns anywhere from 1200-1800 calories a day at a resting rate. When you add on the calories burnt from exercising, it will create a caloric deficient.

A deficit of anywhere from 300-500 calories a day is great for weight loss, and as you can see jumping rope can put you at goal fast.

Will jumping Rope Alone Make You Lose Weight?

Jumping rope is one of the best exercises for weight loss, however, it’s not the only thing you need to do. Losing weight requires a mixture of exercise and a balanced, healthy diet.

If you are jumping rope every day, but not watching what you eat, you might not see results. For example, say you burn 2000 calories a day (this number comes from your natural resting rate, your daily activities such as walking around, and calories burnt from exercise), but you consume lots of junk food, and you eat 2500 calories a day.

If you eat more calories than you are burning, this is creating a caloric surplus. Instead of creating a deficit of 500 calories a day which will help you lose weight, a surplus of 500 calories a day coming from food will cause weight gain.

3500 calories is one pound of fat, so the calories will add up quickly. In order to see results while jump roping, make sure to keep track of the food you eat.

The Best Way to Lose Weight

The best recipe for weight loss is a combination of diet and exercise. Creating a caloric deficit that we mentioned above is the only way to guarantee weight loss.

If you want to lose 1-2 pounds a week, you need to create a weekly caloric deficit of 3500-7000 calories.

If you create a deficit of 500 calories minimum a day, your weekly caloric deficit will be 3500 calories at minimum.

This means that you will lose at least 1 pound a week, which is considered a healthy amount, and the weight will stay off long-term.

Best Foods to Eat

Creating a caloric deficit seems daunting to many because they imagine that they will be hungry all of the time. However, this doesn’t have to be the case.

If you eat a diet rich in whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, they will keep you full and help you lose weight. The reason these foods are so filling is because they contain high amounts of water and fiber, neither of which contribute to weight gain.

Fiber and water significantly help with weight loss. Whole foods are naturally lower in calories, especially vegetables. You can still feel full and satisfied while creating a caloric deficit for yourself by eating these foods for the bulk of your meals.

Before You Pick Up The Jump Rope

Now that you know about the benefits of jump rope, it’s important to check with your doctor first. Jump rope is considered a high impact exercise, so if you are older, it might be best not to do it.

If you struggle with joint pain, injury, or any other medical conditions, you might have to choose a different exercise with a lower impact.

For people who cannot jump rope due to medical reasons, try walking, swimming, or doing yoga instead. The amazing thing about jump rope is that you can do it from the comfort of your home, and once you have a jump rope it’s free.

Exercises such as yoga can also be done from your home, and once you have a yoga mat, it is free as well. Your doctor will help you figure out if jump rope is the right exercise for you or not.

