Exactly How To Slim Down Your Legs Fast

Low intensity steady state cardio (liss) is one of the best ways to slim down your legs.

This type of exercise burns fat. Walking is one of the best forms of LISS because it helps to get rid of excess fat on your lower half, it isn’t too difficult to do, and it’s free!

Higher intensity exercise and weight lifting burn carbohydrates and other metabolic products. They don’t necessarily burn fat. But this type of exercise is still important for losing weight all over (keep reading further down!).

How To Slim Down Your Legs Fast

If you really want to slim down your legs fast, you need to do these things:

1. lots of walking. As I mentioned above, walking is the absolute best exercise for getting slimmer legs so it’s important to do a lot of it;

2. Higher intensity exercise and resistance training to build a moderate amount of muscle; and

3. Eat a healthy and nutritious diet.

Let’s discuss each of these a little further.

lots of walking

Have you ever been on a vacation where you do lots and lots of walking, and you notice your legs slimming down? It’s because walking is amazing for slimming down your legs!

If you want to slim down your legs fast, you need to do lots of walking. Really, the more you can do, the better.

I know walking may not seem too difficult, but it still burns lots of calories and because it’s not as intense as running, you can do it for longer. Don’t underestimate how great walking is for you!

Aim to walk every single day and at least 10,000 steps each day for the best results.

Higher intensity exercise and resistance training

This includes higher intensity cardio such as running, high intensity interval training (hiit) and resistance training.

Running is great because it increases your fitness, burns lots of calories and will help you slim down quickly.

hiit and resistance training are great because they build muscle, which gives you a toned look. But they also make your body burn more calories throughout the entire day. So overall, they will help you slim down quicker too!

Some women have the ability to build muscle very quickly depending on their body types (keep reading below for more information on body types). If your goal is a leaner look, you may not like getting overly muscular legs so you need to be careful with the type of hiit and resistance training that you do. I personally don’t lift any heavy weights or do leg focused hiit exercises because I prefer a leaner look, but it is personal preference.

While walking is great for getting lean legs (and is in my opinion, the best exercise for getting lean legs fast), it is not the most effective way of losing weight from your entire body. If you want to slim down all over and get results in your legs even quicker, you need to do all of the above things.

Eat a healthy and nutritious diet

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but diet plays a huge part in weight loss. It’s really hard to get results without eating the right amount right type of food.

The right type of foods also comes back to your body type. You will slim down faster if you are eating to suit your body type (see below).

bonus tip – get slim legs faster by exercising for your body type

There are 3 main body types – ectomorph, mesomorph and endomorph.

Ectomorphs are naturally very thin and find it difficult to gain and muscle and fat, no matter how much they eat and exercise. Mesomorphs are somewhat in the middle. They can lose or gain weight if they try and their body responds quickly to diet and exercise. Endomorphs are a larger body type, are naturally more muscular and find it difficult to lose weight.

Ectomorphs probably already have slim legs so don’t need to do much cardio. They should focus more on resistance training and a diet higher in carbohydrates.

Mesomorphs should do a combination of all exercises and mix up their workouts for best results. Mesomorphs can build muscle quickly so if they want a leaner look, they should stick to a moderate amount of hiit and lighter resistance training. Their diet should be a balanced combination of carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein.

Endomorphs should focus more on walking and lighter resistance training. Some shorter endomorphs experience their legs getting too big for their liking just from running, so they need to be careful with this too. They should avoid too many leg exercises and heavy weights if they want to achieve leaner legs. Their diet should be lower in carbohydrates and higher in healthy fats and protein.

I hope you found these tips helpful! Just remember that you can get results quickly, but you need to be consistent to keep those results long term. Good luck! xx

Love Rachael

Rachael Attard is a personal trainer and nutritionist, and is the guru on how to get lean legs. Her blog includes lots of tips and workouts to help women get a slim and toned physique. And her eBooks will you help you get lean, model-like legs.

A lot of women want long and lean legs like a model (who doesn’t, right?!). But for some reasons it’s considered “unhealthy” to want skinnier legs. In the fitness world, personal trainers will tell you that you need to focus on being strong and lift lots of heavy weights. That is great if that is your goal. But a lot of women want to look more feminine.

A lot of personal trainers won’t tell you this type of information, so if you want to slim down your legs fast, you’ve come to the right place!

