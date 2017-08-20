Try These 20 Truth Or Dare Questions To REALLY Turn Up The Heat

So before you sit there and say, “ew! Why would anyone in their right mind, especially a mature and respectful woman ever want to engage in something so childish like truth or dare? Who does that?”

Okay, I get that it sounds strange but the fact is: truth or dare lets you say things you would never truly say out loud and do things you’d only have the nerve to do after drinking alcohol. Truth or dare lets you be free, childish in a good way and bond with a guy who you might not bond with otherwise.

If you really want to learn new things about your man – and have fun while you’re doing it, there’s no better game to play with him than truth or dare. Unleash your inner bad girl and play some sexy truth or dare with him tonight.

I mean, you could play monopoly but… you’d probably wind up breaking up and never seeing each other again.

The moral of the story is don’t play monopoly.

Take The Quiz: Are You His Type?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Are You His Type” Quiz right now and find out whether you are his type…

No, I mean the moral of the story is that you can use these super hot questions and dares in a truth or dare game with him to make things really hot, exciting, and entertaining for both of you.

I Don’t Want To Play Truth Or Dare, It’s Stupid

No, you’re stupid.

Truth or dare is a great way to spice things up in the bedroom – because not only do you get to have a ton of sexy fun with him, you also get to learn about his deepest, most secret fantasies in a safe, sexy environment (1).

However – that does not mean you should lead off the bat with the nastiest, most raunchy thing you can possibly think of.

Remember, this isn’t you trying to direct the most x rated movie you can think of – its’ about being honest, open, and fun with each other.

You want to A) have fun with each other and B) learn more about what turns each other on (2).

If you start off with the really nasty stuff, you’ll probably wind up turning each other off, or at least making things weird. So try starting small, having fun, and working your way up from there.

Don’t Do It Before You Read This:

Before you try any of these sexy truth or dare games, you have to be clear on one thing – this is not about using truth or dare to uncover details or secrets about each other’s pasts.

Don’t try to trick your partner into telling you stuff he doesn’t want to tell you – that’s crappy and it could seriously screw up your relationship (3).

Like for instance, if you want to know if he likes to look at other women… and which women he likes to look at – that’d be a bad question to ask him if it would make you upset to find out.

Think about it this way – if you want to ask him a question, but you would get mad if he answered honestly and it wasn’t the answer you wanted to hear – don’t ask him that question .

It’s all about attitude. This is a light, fun, playful game – that has the potential to get very dirty, very fast.

Don’t bog it down with anything negative, unpleasant, or serious.

Instead, use it as an opportunity to explore the unknown with each other. A playful up for anything attitude goes a long long way.

How To Play Dirty Truth Or Dare

ok – so right off the bat, you can’t just come out and say “Hey let’s play sexy truth or dare” when he gets home from work. That’s pretty abrupt – and it’ll probably put him on guard, which is exactly what you don’t want.

So instead, drop the suggestion early that you want to play later that night… after you’ve both had a chance to have some drinks and get a little tipsy and loosened up.

Now, I’m sure everyone remembers how to play truth or dare from being a kid – but this is a little bit different. We’re going to adapt the game for two people, and we’re going to make it raunchy .

Both of you should take 20 slips of paper each and write down 10 truths and 10 dares you want to put to each other. Put all your truths in a pile, and all your dares in a pile, and have him do the same thing.

Next, you’re going to take turns drawing pieces of paper. Have him draw one of your “truth” questions – and if he doesn’t want to answer it than he has to draw a dare and do that instead.

After he goes – you go. Draw one of his truths – and then if you don’t want to answer, draw a dare and do whatever sexy dare he’s thought up for you to do.

So now, all that’s left is writing the truths and dares! Here are some sexy suggestions to liven up your game:

10 Super Sexy Truths

1. What’s the most embarrassed you’ve ever been while having sex?

2. Have you ever had sex with someone much younger or older than you? What’s the biggest age difference?

3. Have you ever been interested in trying out tying each other up?

4. Have you ever been sexually attracted to someone you mentally knew was ugly?

5. You wake up tomorrow as a woman – what dirty things do you do all day?

6. What kind of fantasies do you have while you’re having sex?

7. Quick – when’s the last time you touched yourself?

8. You can only watch one kind of x-rated movie for the rest of your life – what kind is it?

9. If you could pick one person to join us for a threesome, who would it be?

10. Have you ever experimented with another guy? If so, did you like it?

10 Crazy Naughty Dares

1. I dare you to bend over and let me spank you.

2. I dare you to use your tongue and lovingly lick my feet.

3. I dare you to play with yourself in front of me, right now.

4. I dare you to take a super raunchy, nude, sexy photo of the two of us.

5. I dare you to put on my underwear and wear it for at least an hour and see if you like it.

6. I dare you to put whipped cream on the parts of my body you want to lick and lick it all off.

7. I dare you to make a sex tape with me.

8. I dare you to get naked and play naked for the rest of this game.

9. I dare you to try out some sex toys while you’re having sex with me – right now.

10. I dare you to give me some oral attention for the next 15 minutes – or until you make me climax.

These truth or dare questions can really turn up the heat and spice up the passion in your love life, but in any relationship there are 2 pivotal moments that determine if you get to live happily ever after or if it all ends in heartbreak so pay attention because this next step is vitally important. At some point the man you want is going to ask himself is this the woman I should commit to for the long term? And the answer to that determines everything… Do you know how men determine if a woman is girlfriend material (the type of woman he commits himself to) or if he sees you as just a fling? If not you need to read this next: The #1 Thing Men Desire In A Woman… Also a final word of warning because this will destroy even the strongest relationship if you’re not careful: At some point he starts to lose interest. He doesn’t call you back or he becomes emotionally closed off. He seems like he’s losing interest or pulling away – do you know what to do? If not you’re putting your relationship and the future of your love life in great danger, read this now or risk losing him forever: If He’s Pulling Away, Do This…

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Are You His Type” Quiz right now and find out whether you are his type…

Take The Quiz: Are You His Type?