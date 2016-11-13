You’re not in love, right?
After all, you know the signs that mean you’re in love with him. Whether you’ve been in love before or not, you’d be able to tell whether you were in love.
Definitely.
Unless…
Unless you’re afraid you might be in love with the wrong person.
Unless you don’t know how he feels about you.
Unless he’s in a relationship or terrified of commitment and loving him would be a waste of time.
Unless you’re sure you’re not in love with him…
Unless you do not want to be in love right now and love is not in the cards for you at this moment and you have no intention of being in love because you’re just not …
When you take the time to think about it, are you sure?
Even if you’ve never said the “l-word” to him, even if you’re not even together, even if you’ve sworn you would never fall in love with him… there’s a chance you might have gone and fallen in love anyway.
Love is strange. It’s wild, uncontrollable, and can happen totally by accident when you least expect it. If you read anything on this list and think, “Hmmm, weird…” I hate to break it to you, but you might be in love.
Sign #1: You obsessively check your phone every 10 seconds
And no, I’m not talking about Candy Crush.
Maybe you’re checking to make sure you still have service. Or that your volume is still on. Or that you haven’t missed any calls.
Or that you haven’t missed any texts… from him…
If you’re glancing at your phone all the time, if the sound of your phone going off sends a tingle down your spine and has you lunging for your purse… we might be talking about love.
Sign #2: Everything reminds you of him
Whether you’re walking around, see a Starbucks and wish he was there with you…
Or you’re shopping around at Bed, Bath & Beyond and can’t help but wish he was there choosing random pillows…
No matter what, everywhere you go, you think of him. It’s a strange feeling you can’t help. He just pops into your head at the most random times.
Sign #3: You’ll happily jump through hoops without even thinking about it to spend time with him
If it means being able to spend more time with him, you’ll sacrifice a lot.
You’ll drive an hour out of your way just to see him. Or you’ll change around your entire schedule just so you can find 30 minutes to have coffee with him.
And most importantly – you don’t mind at all. It doesn’t even seem like a pain to reshuffle your whole life to carve out an hour to spend with him. You don’t even think about it – you’re just happy to do it.
Sign #4: You find yourself always talking about him
You can’t help it. Someone says or does something that reminds you of him and before you even realize it you’re talking about him.
It doesn’t matter who you’re talking to. You could be talking to the lady who does your hair, or your mom, or the cashier at the grocery store and he’ll still come up in conversation.
Most importantly, you can’t stop bringing him up around your friends. If they’re tired of hearing about him, that’s a dead giveaway that you’re “guilty” of this sign…
Sign #5: You re-read his text messages
This is an undeniable one.
You keep the entire texting conversation you have with him. When he sends you a text, you often smile and read it a couple times just for good measure.
Feeling down? All you have to do is re-read the conversation you had with him a few days ago to put a smile on your face.
Even if you’re someone that regularly deletes your emails and texts, with this guy, you’re the total opposite. The reason? Because his texts literally brighten your day and make you smile from ear to ear.
Sign #6: 2 minutes with him is worth more than a whole day without him
Ever get a short text from him that sends a jolt of excitement through you and puts a smile on your face for the rest of the day? Does your heart skip a beat if he calls you just to say hi or to talk about anything for a couple minutes?
Any tiny interaction, even if he isn’t saying something romantic, makes your whole day. And it can leave you smiling inside for hours after.
Sign #7: It never feels like you’re wasting time with him
What’d you do yesterday?
Ugh, nothing. Just hung out on the couch watched Netflix and ate pizza. I totally wasted my day.
Now, change one thing about that scenario:
What’d you do yesterday?
It was GREAT! I hung out with ____, watched Netflix on the couch and ate pizza. What a great day.
Yup. Time “wasted” with him doesn’t feel wasted at all.
Sign #8: You’re endlessly curious about him
You literally can’t help but be interested in every little detail about him.
It’s crazy, but everything from his random stamp collection to his boy scout medals as a little kid to his stories about his crazy first job make you smile inside.
When he tells you stories about his life and how he is as a person, you find yourself hooked on every word he says.
Sign #9: Your appetite shrinks
You know the feeling of getting butterflies in your stomach when you think about a guy?
Wait, before you get mad at me, I’m not saying YOU get butterflies when you think about him. I’m just asking you if you know the feeling.
Butterflies are a super common and easy way to tell if you’re in love – in other words, it doesn’t belong on this list.
But just because you don’t CALL them butterflies doesn’t mean you’re not feeling them. If you’ve been feeling a lot less hungry lately and you don’t know why, it might be because you’re in love… and the “not butterflies” in your stomach are going crazy.
Sign #10: You lose track of time and no amount of time spent with him is ever enough
You could spend hours and hours talking on the phone to him or cuddling up together watching movies all day, but it wouldn’t matter. At the end of the day, it still only feels like you spent brief moments with him.
Even if you spent all weekend together, you’d still have trouble saying goodbye. It always feels like “it’s never enough.”
Sign #11: He drives you crazy, but you still can’t help but love being around him
Sometimes, he says things that just drive you CRAZY. Every time he does something dumb it makes you want to grab his head and shake it until all the dumb falls out.
He pushes your buttons in ways that no one else ever could, and it makes you want to scream in frustration. How could he spark something this intense in you?
The answer to that question lies in this piece of wisdom: The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.
Sign #12: You have more energy
As you go through your day, you feel more alive and energetic, as if you have a constant adrenaline rush going through you.
You feel more productive, like you can take on the world every single day. And you’re not on drugs. Well, you’re probably not on drugs. You’re not on drugs, right?
This weird, natural energy boost that lifts your mood and gets you excited through the day… where did it come from? It’s a crazy experience, it actually feels like you’re high on life.
Could it have come from… him?
Sign #13: You get defensive when your BFF is negative about him
So you know how your BFF’s job is basically to rag on the guy you like, right? Well, maybe normally it wouldn’t bug you and might even be comforting to hear, but in this case, it’s the complete opposite.
You have an instinctual need to protect him if she dares say anything even remotely rude about him. Even if she’s not saying something that bad, her not being super appreciative of his amazing nature is enough to spark a bit of fury in you.
Sign #14: You have fun talking with him no matter what you’re talking about
It doesn’t matter what the topic is, you’re just delighted to be having a conversation with him about anything.
Even the most random, uneventful stuff (like the weather or the news) becomes exciting, engaging and fun. You can even talk about stuff you don’t care about at ALL (like his fantasy football league that you’re not even in) and it still feels like you’re having the most interesting conversation in the world.
(Seriously, dudes, unless we’re in love with you, or IN it, we don’t care about your fantasy football league.)
Sign #15: You totally stop thinking about your ex
So you might have had an obsession with your ex-boyfriend who broke your heart and cheated on you with his ex-girlfriend (or whatever he did).
You might have missed him or completely hated his guts with a burning passion that could light a thousand suns. You might have gone weeks where every morning you wake up and your first thought is wondering whether you could fit him inside a blender.
And now? You actually pretty much don’t care anymore. You don’t fixate on your anger for the guy who screwed you over. You almost feel a sense of indifference.
It’s a crazy experience. You never thought you’d see the day where he’s truly gone from your thoughts, but now he is… because someone else has taken over your thoughts.
Sign #16: You do boring stuff with him just to have the chance to spend more time with him
Does he have to go to the super market because he’s out of eggs? Sounds like fun! He needs to stop at CVS to pick up razors? Sign me up!
No matter how boring it is or how much you’d normally hate it (errands, ugh), you’d never turn down the chance to do it with him.
Sign #17: You can talk to him about anything
And I do mean anything. You’re totally comfortable around him.
You can pee with the door open without feeling weird. You tell him about a gross zit you popped the other day, he laughs and pretends to be grossed out.
And when you have something serious to talk about with him, you know he would give you his full undivided attention about anything… just like you would for him.
Sign #18: You can’t concentrate at work and suddenly have ADD
So you’re at work and supposed to be doing some kind of spreadsheet or paperwork or training the new killer whale at the park to jump through a hoop, and what are you doing instead? You’re daydreaming about him.
Or if you’re around family and friends, your mind is elsewhere. You’re just not present in the moment with them, because you’re thinking of him.
You can’t even help it, it’s like you’re in this beautiful daydream where it’s just you and him in the world. You feel like you’re in a small world built for two, a world only you and him could ever possibly understand.
You might even be dodging your responsibilities in lieu of an all-day text or email chain with him. And when you’re not writing, you’re sitting there obsessively checking your phone or refreshing your email waiting for the second he writes back.
Sign #19: You can’t explain why you’re always happy
All of a sudden you feel giddy and lighthearted for no apparent reason at all. Things that might have annoyed you or brought your mood down before don’t seem to bother you at all now.
It’s like you’re a different person. It’s as if there’s a ray of sunshine splashing across your face. And the best part is the smile on your face comes from a place within. It’s a specific kind of happiness you’ve never experienced before. And it’s beautiful. You can’t even help it.
Sign #20: You’re less attracted to other guys
Ryan Gossling? George Clooney? Brad Pitt?
Eh, whatever.
He is enough. You can see your favorite actor and not even have the same heart-stopping reaction you would have before.
And if you even think of being with another guy, it doesn’t really appeal to you the same way it used to. You don’t feel any kind of intense attraction to them anymore.
All you want is him.
Sign # 21: You mentally make note of the things he likes
Quick: What’s his favorite song? Or his favorite movie? Or his favorite color?
Did you just rattle off the answer?
If he mentions specific, random things he likes you can’t help but take notice. Subconsciously or not, you want to know how to make him happy.
Sign #22: You save and remember all the firsts you have with him
You remember the first time you met him. The first time you kissed. Or you might even have the ticket stub from your first date.
Whatever it is, little moments with him become special, cherished memories. And you remember every detail.
Sign #23: He scares the hell out of you
Deep down, you know in your heart that if he wanted to hurt you, he’d be able to completely destroy you. You might not want to admit it, but he could break your heart so badly it’d bring you to your knees in pain and send tears streaming down your red blotchy face.
If he tries to show you his emotional side, you might try to act like it’s too much too soon but secretly, deep down, you love every second of it.
If you’re really honest with yourself, you’re terrified of where this could possibly lead with him, and yet you can’t help but want to take things further.
And you know that if tomorrow you woke up and weren’t afraid of what the future with him could mean, you would miss it more than anything.
So to sum it all up…
Remember, a lot of the time, the biggest obstacle to love is denial . It’s scary to realize you’re in love, and it’s really easy to say, “Nope, not me, I’m not in love with him, nooooope .”
But if you read this list, and realized that a bunch of these signs apply to you…
Well then I hate to break it to you sister, but you’re in love.
Based on this list guess I’m not in love lmao
Yep, very accurate… Every single one except I’ve yet to experience #13. Also, a few seem to be missing: “You start taking better care of yourself”, “You start buying clothes, cosmetics, perfumes he might like and start coloring your hair”, “You start buying or stocking some of the foods he likes”, “You have a sudden interest in his cultural background”, “You start buying yourself flowers, candles and vases” and “You start rearranging or detail cleaning your home obsessively in case he wants to drop by”… “You love his choice of cologne but swear he’s eminating highly potent phermones causing the mind controlling day dream episodes”, “He makes you spontaneously tingle and sweat at the sound of his voice and you absorb every intonation”, “You get a sudden sense of panic when you’ve lost track of where you’re navigating him while he’s driving because you’re completely absorbed in his presence”, “You can’t help rolling your fingers in his hair above the collar while he’s driving”…
Lol… I should stop now…
I may be in love with Michael Fassbender based on sign #20.
Y cnt i open my hrt to love? I mentor pple inlove, bt i myself cnt love? Is it dat hvnt see d rit dude, or i wasn’t ment to love?? Plz help wit ans.
I enjoy being with my boyfriend because i could be myself around him. <3 He is the best thing that ever happens to me, & he is the best!
#2 is what happens to me after a breakup. Why does that happen?
The reason why is because you have things that reminds you of your ex. I know it hurts because I’ve been in that situation before so I know the feeling , time will heal.
I personally like #11. It is the most like me from the ones that are on this list.
It is quite funny how you will eat less when you are in a situation where feelings for the opposite sex are in play.
I LOVE being in LOVE! It is the greatest feeling ever!
I used to get so obsessed with waiting for a text that I would think I felt my phone vibrate and check it.
Being in love is one of the greatest feelings of all time.
Yes it is. I have bee married to my best friend for 10 years now and it has been great!
It is amazing how you will go through whatever it takes to get a few minutes with a new guy like it would be the end of the world if you did not speak for a day.
I really like #9 and #22. They really speak to me and how my relationships have gone in my life.
I thought #9 was pretty good as well!
I agree, I really liked #9 and #21.
I don’t think there is anything weird about these. They are very specific and mean a lot to a person.
Being in love is so important to your life being fulfilled and long lasting. These are great signs of love and anyone would be happy in life to have them coming their way
Do you think you can be in love with the WRONG person?
The person is just wrong for you? is that what you mean?
I usually get a weird feeling in my stomach that lets me know.
Oh yea, I get the same thing. It is like my stomach is doing backflips when I meet a guy that does this to me.
I do not think there is anything weird about these at all. They all seem quite natural, but I guess it is just how you look at them.
I am in love, however I am not sure the guy I love knows it. How do I ask him, or project that I love him to see what happens?
Can you get to know a friend of his to see if he might feel the same way about you?
Who cares about love? I have seen signs like this and they all point to the same ending result.
A bad one? I know what you mean. I am sorry that you feel that way.
I would say that if you are trying to find out any and all information about him, you are totally into him. At least that is what I would say to a friend if that was happening to them.
Being in love is so nice. Especially this time of the year during the holidays.
I thought the same thing until the guy started cheating on me :/ Now it is not so nice, because I am STILL in love with him.
I have told myself that I am never going to say “never”, because you just do not know what will come along in your life.
#8 and #9 are my favorites on this list and are ones that I enjoy and wait for more.
This makes me feel good. After a bad year full of bad things, I am finally starting to get back into dating and I might have found a guy that is showing me these signs.
There is something special about being in love. You get to have such great feelings in your body and the best part is that you are also able to share your life with another person.
There is a reason that you love a person and if these signs point to that, things are good.
Yes they are. #10 and #11 are my favorites!
Sign #22 is especially made for me. I love things like that!
That is one of my favorites as well! Thank you for posting these!
These days, if I could even use the word “might”, that would be nice.
nice, love is a very good thing if managed well
When it comes to love, there is only one way to find out if you are experiencing it and that is to experience it.
When I have a man that is willing to jump through hoops for me, I take full advantage of that and love being treated that way.
Oh no. nooooo I’m trying NOT to be in love with him… IT’S ONLY GOING TO MAKE MY LIFE MISERABLE.
Why would that make your life worse?
Yeah, I do not understand why things would become worse for you?
Now that I know these signs, I can work on making sure that I am giving them the next time I find someone that I feel “love” with :)
The best part is that these are pretty easy to notice, so there is little cofusion.
I agree that these signs will point to love at some point. They are not all going to come at one time, but if you can see these coming gradually, you are going to be in a better place for sure!
If you are going to find the right person, these are the signs that you NEED to look for. I felt that I had this all going the right way with a guy back in the day and it never turned out the way I thought it would. I learned my lesson and moved on from there!
My mom always said that if you get to feel true love, you are going to be the luckiest person around. My guess is that signs like these are a great start to that happening. Right?
I would have to agree with your comment. Your mom is very wise.
Growing up in a loving family, signs like this seemed to be around me all of the time. I guess that is why it is so easy for me to see them in other couples. The produce great feelings and the best relationships are built on things like this, right?
Great post! I am currently dating “Jack” for about 2 months now and even though I “feel” like we are moving closer together, I wanted to be sure. Some of these signs are there, I can see them, but I am not sure that he does. Is this something I just come right out and ask him about?
Great list! These can be very tempting and if you think you are in love, I pressure you to take a step back and make sure that is what it is. It might just feel that way, but could just be something “new” in your life. Make sure your partner is feeling the same way.
I do not think there is anything wrong with these signs. If you are on the receiving of them, good for you! If you are the one that is sending the signs out to another person, then consider yourself a part of a very small group that knows how to show another person they are interested.
I love the infographic, the resources that you posted and this post in general. Some of the signs brought me back to a time when I knew it was all about love!
This is great. I feel great about the relationship that I am in already and now that I have noticed many of these signs, I think it might have gotten even better.
I can see how you might have more energy. You have a reason to wake up in the morning and smile. The adrenaline in your body is going to power you throughout the day for sure!
You are right about the adrenaline. There will be plenty of that early on in your relationship. I personally like this list and think that anyone that is seeing these signs that they make a point to take advantage of them.
I am not going to say these are crazy signs, but when you see them, they might make you feel crazy on the inside for sure. Having these signs of love appear in your life is one of the greatest things ever!
This is a great list. I think that anyone that sees it would agree that these are the best signs that point to love. I had a relationship that started with many of these signs, however, it did not turn out to be something that I even bring up to this day. You still have to make sure you are compatible with that person before you make big moves with them.
Having the time to bring another person into your life is luck enough these days. When you have and share these types of feelings, that is even better. I love this list and it just makes me want to reminisce with my wife about the good old days :)
Some of the greatest feelings in the world. The signs of true love get me all excited and cozy on the inside. It is too bad that you cannot get a prescription for that :)
The first real girlfriend that I had brought me all of these signs and feelings. It was so great! The months flew by so quickly and now when I look back, I realize that I felt that might never happen again.
Since we broke up, I have had that feeling again and am hoping to be married next summer! Is it possible to get these “true love” feelings more than once?
I always felt that if you were in love, the signs would be there and you would know it in your heart. Isn’t it weird that you start to notice songs more, or even brighter colors when you are in love?
First of all, i LOVE infographics :) Secondly, when I was obsessed with my wife I sent her flower each week until she talked to me. The conversation did not go as planned and I felt like a stalker afterwards. She finally came around and now we have a great family and wonderful relationship together!
I think everyone that comes to this page would agree with this list! It is a nice thing to have these feelings for a person and that you go out of your way to be with them…hopefully the other person feels the same way :)
These are all great signs you are in love. Before I was married, I would have easily done anything I could to get more time with my man! I missed work, school and family functions, which made it very obvious that I was going after the man of my dreams :)
I think the moment that you stop thinking about your ex is a pretty good sign that something has changed. This is a great list! I love to feel these types of things when I am in a new relationship.
I have been in love and it feels great. Obsessing about your smartphone notifications is just the beginning these days :)
I used to sit around all day and wait for the phone call just because I was afraid that if I did ANYTHING, I would miss it, lol. Weird when I look back at that now, don’t you think?
Its all about that adrenaline that you feel when you are about to start a new relationship. That is why the energy levels go up and the appetite goes down for some. I would assume that if you are eating more, you are just stressed about the situation.
Yeah, you nailed just about every single one of the signs. The best feelings in the world, right?
You got that right! These types of feelings are so awesome I can barely contain myself just thinking about those days. When you are young and in love, that is all that you cared about! Great post!
I love to experience these signs! When I was first dating my now husband, I went through this roller coaster of emotions that felt so great! Can you not see any of these signs and still fall for a person?
I do not see why this wouldn’t be possible. It still comes down to how you feel on the inside of your body. If the feeling is there, then you are going to be fine :)
I remember back in the day when I was going through the things on this list. My girlfriend was so cute and we were a perfect match according to our friends. It is such a great feeling when the love signs are right in your face.
I certainly had this feeling one time. A girl that I just met online would not meet me and I can understand that. Over the next few months of not getting to meet her, I found myself getting more in “love” with her without her even knowing it. We are still together today (13 years) and I will never forget those few months at the beginning!