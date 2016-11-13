You’re not in love, right?

After all, you know the signs that mean you’re in love with him. Whether you’ve been in love before or not, you’d be able to tell whether you were in love.

Unless you’re afraid you might be in love with the wrong person.

Unless you don’t know how he feels about you.

Unless he’s in a relationship or terrified of commitment and loving him would be a waste of time.

Unless you’re sure you’re not in love with him…

Unless you do not want to be in love right now and love is not in the cards for you at this moment and you have no intention of being in love because you’re just not …

When you take the time to think about it, are you sure?

Even if you’ve never said the “l-word” to him, even if you’re not even together, even if you’ve sworn you would never fall in love with him… there’s a chance you might have gone and fallen in love anyway.

Love is strange. It’s wild, uncontrollable, and can happen totally by accident when you least expect it. If you read anything on this list and think, “Hmmm, weird…” I hate to break it to you, but you might be in love.

Sign #1: You obsessively check your phone every 10 seconds

Maybe you’re checking to make sure you still have service. Or that your volume is still on. Or that you haven’t missed any calls.

Or that you haven’t missed any texts… from him…

If you’re glancing at your phone all the time, if the sound of your phone going off sends a tingle down your spine and has you lunging for your purse… we might be talking about love.

Sign #2: Everything reminds you of him

Whether you’re walking around, see a Starbucks and wish he was there with you…

Or you’re shopping around at Bed, Bath & Beyond and can’t help but wish he was there choosing random pillows…

No matter what, everywhere you go, you think of him. It’s a strange feeling you can’t help. He just pops into your head at the most random times.

Sign #3: You’ll happily jump through hoops without even thinking about it to spend time with him

If it means being able to spend more time with him, you’ll sacrifice a lot.

You’ll drive an hour out of your way just to see him. Or you’ll change around your entire schedule just so you can find 30 minutes to have coffee with him.

And most importantly – you don’t mind at all. It doesn’t even seem like a pain to reshuffle your whole life to carve out an hour to spend with him. You don’t even think about it – you’re just happy to do it.

Sign #4: You find yourself always talking about him

You can’t help it. Someone says or does something that reminds you of him and before you even realize it you’re talking about him.

It doesn’t matter who you’re talking to. You could be talking to the lady who does your hair, or your mom, or the cashier at the grocery store and he’ll still come up in conversation.

Most importantly, you can’t stop bringing him up around your friends. If they’re tired of hearing about him, that’s a dead giveaway that you’re “guilty” of this sign…

Sign #5: You re-read his text messages

This is an undeniable one.

You keep the entire texting conversation you have with him. When he sends you a text, you often smile and read it a couple times just for good measure.

Feeling down? All you have to do is re-read the conversation you had with him a few days ago to put a smile on your face.

Even if you’re someone that regularly deletes your emails and texts, with this guy, you’re the total opposite. The reason? Because his texts literally brighten your day and make you smile from ear to ear.

Sign #6: 2 minutes with him is worth more than a whole day without him

Ever get a short text from him that sends a jolt of excitement through you and puts a smile on your face for the rest of the day? Does your heart skip a beat if he calls you just to say hi or to talk about anything for a couple minutes?

Any tiny interaction, even if he isn’t saying something romantic, makes your whole day. And it can leave you smiling inside for hours after.

Sign #7: It never feels like you’re wasting time with him

What’d you do yesterday?

Ugh, nothing. Just hung out on the couch watched Netflix and ate pizza. I totally wasted my day.

Now, change one thing about that scenario:

What’d you do yesterday?

It was GREAT! I hung out with ____, watched Netflix on the couch and ate pizza. What a great day.

Yup. Time “wasted” with him doesn’t feel wasted at all.

Sign #8: You’re endlessly curious about him

You literally can’t help but be interested in every little detail about him.

It’s crazy, but everything from his random stamp collection to his boy scout medals as a little kid to his stories about his crazy first job make you smile inside.

When he tells you stories about his life and how he is as a person, you find yourself hooked on every word he says.

Sign #9: Your appetite shrinks

You know the feeling of getting butterflies in your stomach when you think about a guy?

Wait, before you get mad at me, I’m not saying YOU get butterflies when you think about him. I’m just asking you if you know the feeling.

Butterflies are a super common and easy way to tell if you’re in love – in other words, it doesn’t belong on this list.

But just because you don’t CALL them butterflies doesn’t mean you’re not feeling them. If you’ve been feeling a lot less hungry lately and you don’t know why, it might be because you’re in love… and the “not butterflies” in your stomach are going crazy.



Sign #10: You lose track of time and no amount of time spent with him is ever enough

You could spend hours and hours talking on the phone to him or cuddling up together watching movies all day, but it wouldn’t matter. At the end of the day, it still only feels like you spent brief moments with him.

Even if you spent all weekend together, you’d still have trouble saying goodbye. It always feels like “it’s never enough.”

Sign #11: He drives you crazy, but you still can’t help but love being around him

Sometimes, he says things that just drive you CRAZY. Every time he does something dumb it makes you want to grab his head and shake it until all the dumb falls out.

He pushes your buttons in ways that no one else ever could, and it makes you want to scream in frustration. How could he spark something this intense in you?

The answer to that question lies in this piece of wisdom: The opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference.

Sign #12: You have more energy

As you go through your day, you feel more alive and energetic, as if you have a constant adrenaline rush going through you.

You feel more productive, like you can take on the world every single day. And you’re not on drugs. Well, you’re probably not on drugs. You’re not on drugs, right?

This weird, natural energy boost that lifts your mood and gets you excited through the day… where did it come from? It’s a crazy experience, it actually feels like you’re high on life.

Could it have come from… him?

Sign #13: You get defensive when your BFF is negative about him

So you know how your BFF’s job is basically to rag on the guy you like, right? Well, maybe normally it wouldn’t bug you and might even be comforting to hear, but in this case, it’s the complete opposite.

You have an instinctual need to protect him if she dares say anything even remotely rude about him. Even if she’s not saying something that bad, her not being super appreciative of his amazing nature is enough to spark a bit of fury in you.

Sign #14: You have fun talking with him no matter what you’re talking about

It doesn’t matter what the topic is, you’re just delighted to be having a conversation with him about anything.

Even the most random, uneventful stuff (like the weather or the news) becomes exciting, engaging and fun. You can even talk about stuff you don’t care about at ALL (like his fantasy football league that you’re not even in) and it still feels like you’re having the most interesting conversation in the world.

(Seriously, dudes, unless we’re in love with you, or IN it, we don’t care about your fantasy football league.)

Sign #15: You totally stop thinking about your ex

So you might have had an obsession with your ex-boyfriend who broke your heart and cheated on you with his ex-girlfriend (or whatever he did).

You might have missed him or completely hated his guts with a burning passion that could light a thousand suns. You might have gone weeks where every morning you wake up and your first thought is wondering whether you could fit him inside a blender.

And now? You actually pretty much don’t care anymore. You don’t fixate on your anger for the guy who screwed you over. You almost feel a sense of indifference.

It’s a crazy experience. You never thought you’d see the day where he’s truly gone from your thoughts, but now he is… because someone else has taken over your thoughts.

Sign #16: You do boring stuff with him just to have the chance to spend more time with him

Does he have to go to the super market because he’s out of eggs? Sounds like fun! He needs to stop at CVS to pick up razors? Sign me up!

No matter how boring it is or how much you’d normally hate it (errands, ugh), you’d never turn down the chance to do it with him.

Sign #17: You can talk to him about anything

And I do mean anything. You’re totally comfortable around him.

You can pee with the door open without feeling weird. You tell him about a gross zit you popped the other day, he laughs and pretends to be grossed out.

And when you have something serious to talk about with him, you know he would give you his full undivided attention about anything… just like you would for him.



Sign #18: You can’t concentrate at work and suddenly have ADD

So you’re at work and supposed to be doing some kind of spreadsheet or paperwork or training the new killer whale at the park to jump through a hoop, and what are you doing instead? You’re daydreaming about him.

Or if you’re around family and friends, your mind is elsewhere. You’re just not present in the moment with them, because you’re thinking of him.

You can’t even help it, it’s like you’re in this beautiful daydream where it’s just you and him in the world. You feel like you’re in a small world built for two, a world only you and him could ever possibly understand.

You might even be dodging your responsibilities in lieu of an all-day text or email chain with him. And when you’re not writing, you’re sitting there obsessively checking your phone or refreshing your email waiting for the second he writes back.

Sign #19: You can’t explain why you’re always happy

All of a sudden you feel giddy and lighthearted for no apparent reason at all. Things that might have annoyed you or brought your mood down before don’t seem to bother you at all now.

It’s like you’re a different person. It’s as if there’s a ray of sunshine splashing across your face. And the best part is the smile on your face comes from a place within. It’s a specific kind of happiness you’ve never experienced before. And it’s beautiful. You can’t even help it.

Sign #20: You’re less attracted to other guys

Ryan Gossling? George Clooney? Brad Pitt?

Eh, whatever.

He is enough. You can see your favorite actor and not even have the same heart-stopping reaction you would have before.

And if you even think of being with another guy, it doesn’t really appeal to you the same way it used to. You don’t feel any kind of intense attraction to them anymore.

All you want is him.

Sign # 21: You mentally make note of the things he likes

Quick: What’s his favorite song? Or his favorite movie? Or his favorite color?

Did you just rattle off the answer?

If he mentions specific, random things he likes you can’t help but take notice. Subconsciously or not, you want to know how to make him happy.

Sign #22: You save and remember all the firsts you have with him

You remember the first time you met him. The first time you kissed. Or you might even have the ticket stub from your first date.

Whatever it is, little moments with him become special, cherished memories. And you remember every detail.

Sign #23: He scares the hell out of you

Deep down, you know in your heart that if he wanted to hurt you, he’d be able to completely destroy you. You might not want to admit it, but he could break your heart so badly it’d bring you to your knees in pain and send tears streaming down your red blotchy face.

If he tries to show you his emotional side, you might try to act like it’s too much too soon but secretly, deep down, you love every second of it.

If you’re really honest with yourself, you’re terrified of where this could possibly lead with him, and yet you can’t help but want to take things further.

And you know that if tomorrow you woke up and weren’t afraid of what the future with him could mean, you would miss it more than anything.

So to sum it all up…

Remember, a lot of the time, the biggest obstacle to love is denial . It’s scary to realize you’re in love, and it’s really easy to say, “Nope, not me, I’m not in love with him, nooooope .”

But if you read this list, and realized that a bunch of these signs apply to you…

Well then I hate to break it to you sister, but you’re in love.

