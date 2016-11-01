Question: Before we started dating, my guy had just gotten out of a really bad relationship. He was engaged to another woman who treated him like garbage before she eventually cheated on him and ended their relationship.
He told me that he has trust issues and isn’t ready for a serious relationship. He said that he hasn’t been dating anyone other than me, but he won’t actually call me his “girlfriend” or make our relationship “official”.
He even said that just because he isn’t ready to start a serious relationship now, he might be able to later.
A few weeks ago, when I brought it up again, he said he wasn’t able to commit to me because of his job and that he isn’t able to move away from it. (We only live a few hours apart.)
Every time I try talking to him about our future, he always has a reason or an excuse to not have the conversation. It’s beyond frustrating at this point. He will either have to do something for work, or have to go out. And last time, he claimed he was “feeling sick” and went to bed. It was only 7pm on a Saturday.
I’m worried that he’ll never be serious about our future and that he will never commit to me. I’m mostly just confused. Did I do something wrong to make him feel this way?
How Do I Make Him Commit To Me?
I know how frustrating it is to be in love with someone who refuses to commit.
It makes you feel unwanted and undesirable when your man doesn’t give you the same love you give him. It feels like he isn’t meeting you halfway (or even a quarter of the way) and like he just doesn’t see how great your future could be together.
You torture yourself thinking over and over again, “Does he see a future with me? Is there a chance that this could work out?”
“Will he stick around, or is he just biding his time until something better comes along?”
Or even worse, “Does he really love me?”
It’s confusing and it hurts, and every time he avoids the conversation or gives you a reason why he can’t commit it gives you a sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach. But you have hope that sometime in the future, he will finally come around and commit himself to you in the way you want.
Based on what you told me, it sounds to me like he is very happy with the “relationship” you currently have and that he simply isn’t ready (or willing) to slap a label on it just yet.
Remember, he just had a bad experience with his last relationship. If he committed to his ex 100% and things fell apart, he might believe (on a subconscious level) that if he starts making commitments to you, the same thing will happen and the relationship will go downhill just like his previous relationship.
Or maybe he is going through a rough period in his life and doesn’t feel ready for a relationship right now. Maybe he’s having some family issues or has financial problems that are the #1 priority on his mind right now. The list of reasons could go on and on. The most important thing to realize is:
It’s not your fault that he does not want to commit to you. It means nothing about who you are as a person. Remember that, and you will save yourself a ton of heartbreak if you learn to not take it personally.
You cannot control the actions of another person. All you can control are your own reactions to situations life throws your way.
The truth is, the actual reason a man gives when he says he does not want to commit is irrelevant. Let’s say the reason he doesn’t want to commit is because of past heartbreak. Or because he isn’t in a place in his life where he feels ready for a serious relationship. There are tons of reasons he could give as “excuses” for why he does not want to commit.
The bottom line is you should focus on the fact that he does not want to commit, and listen to a man when he says it. Don’t focus on the reason he gives. The reason he gives is simply to soften the blow.
A major mistake so many women make is trying to change themselves to fit some mold of the ideal woman they think will be worthy of commitment from him. A lot of advice in magazines will tell you to change yourself, to take up his hobbies and interests and to wedge yourself into his life.
The truth is, when you try to force a man to do anything, he runs in the opposite direction. Trying to force him to commit makes him feel like he is under pressure. When a man feels pressured and obligated to do something, he associates those bad feelings with you.
If you step back, take a deep breath and realize that the only way to motivate him to commit is by dropping the fixation you have with commitment, you will have a much better shot of actually making him want to be in a long-term, exclusive relationship with you.
Instead of obsessing over a title or a grand gesture of commitment, turn your attention to enjoying the quality of time you spend together. That’s what a man pays attention to in a relationship. He focuses on how he feels when he’s with you and if it’s a good time.
Another big mistake is buying into the huge (but very common) misconception that trying to show him how you would be the perfect girlfriend and trying to convince him why you two should be together will work.
The harsh reality is that men who say they do not want commitment always give a reason to soften the blow. Don’t focus on the reason, focus on the fact that he doesn’t want to commit.
It’s not a challenge for you to overcome. He’s not playing games with you.
So, back to the question… How Can You Make Him Commit?
I’m sure that having your man slap a title on your relationship would make you feel more secure, but if you were given the choice of a happy relationship or a title, which one would you choose? I can tell you what your guy would choose: a happy relationship.
Accept your relationship as it is and be happy with it. Don’t expect him to change for you.
When you rely on the title you want for your relationship to bring you happiness, you are unable to enjoy your relationship for what it is – two people choosing to spend their time together and loving each other.
You effectively become dependent on “what should be” and take for granted what actually is right in front of you. You will sabotage the future of your relationship when you only focus on the official relationship title (or lack thereof).
The simple fact is that you can’t “fix” the reason he doesn’t want to commit to you. Take what he says at face value. If he tells you that he enjoys his time with you and he’s sticking around, obviously he’s interested in you. If you are happy with how things are right now, continue. If not, don’t. It’s that simple.
When you can bring happiness into your relationship, your man sees how much you enjoy your time with him and realizes how much he loves being with you. This causes all of the pressure he feels about commitment to evaporate.
If you feel you will only be happy with the status of being “committed”, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. If he changes his mind and comes around, you will be the first to know.
Ok….so he said he wants me in his life but needs “space”. I smiled, said I understood, and that I would love to see him but to expect me to be seeing other men. And I followed through. I met some great guys who made me feel special and wanted. I got him off my mind, spent time with him but also was busy many times when he wanted to see ME. I was the perfect woman the times I was with him but didn’t answer the phone after the first ring when he called. I was unavailable for last minute get togethers. Txt messages were not returned for hours. Suddenly……he changed his mind. He wanted an exclusive relationship.
A man’s imagination is his worst enemy. Use it.
STOP chasing the wrong one, the right one won’t run!!!
Sounds like Dana’s guy right now. Same story. He’s been hurt in the past. I just want to love him and be that woman for him but he is so guarded and wants his life style of other woman. So hard. Grand blanc 41
I have been with a man who always has an excuse for his failure to commit – usually having to do with his children, who are now all over 18. I finally told him that I’ve decided that we have no future together. We will never marry, never be engaged, never live together. It felt so good to say it. I wasn’t mad. He freaked out and has been trying to get me to change my mind and see that we DO have a future together, but I’ve wasted enough of my life with him. I know if I fell for his schtick (again) he would fall right back into the same routine again. Forgetaboutit.
You know a guy had to write it. The truth is, if you and the guy want two different things, LEAVE HIM ALONE. Tell him that you love being around him, but you want something different. If and when he’s ready for what you want, you’d like to hear from him. Otherwise, end contact. Period. End of story. The person who wrote this article would have you waste precious time with a guy who may have you dangling for who knows how long.
I knew a guy wrote this! Lol
Yeah, while you want to enjoy the time you share with him, just don’t waste too much of it. It’s precious time you could be spending with a guy who is actually into you enough to commit. Don’t try and Force him though because you wouldn’t have insecurities with a guy who thought of you as long term. ( players excluded ) They just don’t know what they want but still don’t waste time with him. Take the initiative and Move on.
The primary reason why he won’t commit is because he knows that you will wipe him out financially when you file for divorce.
Most women want a wedding ring but all women want alimony.
Im in the same situation, he isn’t divorced yet but the ex wife has a bf and they have 4 kids together. I have no kids, he loves spending time with me, and we been hanging out more..and more. he’s gotten vulnerable with me but won’t commit..he has dating in the past, but then he sabotage the relationships..cus either long distance or they get dramatic towards him he shuts down completely.. and with me i don’t nag or bug him, we tried dating he freaked out dumped in a text. and then we talked things out taking things slowly, we’re not labeled but hes not dating any one, or am i (he has no time too) but idk should i give up? he comes back around a lot says he likes me, and isn’t use too it. says i’m the one who stayed long enough too know him. he’s damaged..and i see why he has not let anyone close too him. I’m the first non baby moma he hasn’t dated. maybe he feels he’s not good enough i don’t make him feel that way he’s insecure but i take things slowly. we been doing this for a couple months 2…im getting annoyed i dont want labels, but i dont wana waste my time either
I’m scared to commit to a relationship
So commit is only for a “title”? What title would that be? I don’t want just a good name to tell my friends. I want him to want to be with me.
Ladies…are you serious? Take it slow, yes. But wait around? No. If you do a Google search on dating/marriage statistics, a guy who is serious about you will propose within 18 months. The longer it goes on beyond that, the chances he proposes goes down. After 2 years, get out. He’s either got Peter Pan syndrome or he’s just keeping you around until someone better comes.
Since you like statistics, over 80% of divorces are initiated by women. Men have literally NOTHING to gain from marriage and everything to lose. You really think intelligent men are going to sign their lives away just so she can have her ‘big day’. Just LOL. Keep searching for your alimony provider, I hope it never happens.
You don’t feel men get anything positive from marriage?
..and I’m not ugly, and I know he doesn’t think I am (he uuum..you know what.. to pictures of me, he just won’t touch me physically).. and I often have guys wanting to be with me who I turn down, I only love him :c
What happens if he *does* commit to you, as in, total monogamy and commitment to you alone (for 30 months now) ..says he loves and adores you, begs you not to leave him and literally cries when you say you will, says he wants to spend his life with you, says he can’t live without you, goes out of his way to spend time with you all day every day… But he won’t touch you. Won’t hug you, won’t kiss you, definitely won’t have sex with you, won’t let you see him naked, and won’t let you use any ”relationship labels” ..So, he’s monogamous to you (not seeing anyone else and has no intention to) ..but also won’t commit to a ”relationship” … God I’m so confused.
I am a woman and I have same problem with committing. I like to take my time to know the person and I wait till everything unfold naturally. Men who have bad experience need more time to know what they are getting responsible for. So I think, threatening or being needy to solve the problem, make it worst!
U are wasting ur time if he can not commit. U are being fool. Get a good man and get committed..:)
I have been with a man for 5 years i have bought him a ring,I can’t say he don’t love me because he is a Dam good provider for me and my girls he have no kids he treat my kids like their his kids but he brings up my past alot,he hates when I bring up marriage I have given him a alter mater that if he is not ready to commit that he needs to set me free I love this man dearly in my past he has did some unforgiving things to me,we have been through a lot but instead,he still gives me excuses or not wantin to talk when it comes down to commit, I’m thinking about moving on if he don’t make a commitment by my birthday March 20th
If a man tells you he can’t commit, believe him. Don’t play nice and be positive I hopes that he will come around. Pick yourself up and go out and find a man that can commit.
I am an older lady who has been with a man for 4 years. It took a long time for him to show any comitment but we met one another’s families etc. He treated my house as his own…..then just before Christmas he said we were arguing all the time (we were not) and he reminded me that’ll my home wasn’t his home. However considering he wasn’t happy with the relationship he wasn’t finishing it and still wanted to spend a couple of nights a week with me…..needless to say I respect myself more than that and he’s now gone…..I don’t know for sure if it was comitment issues but he was broken hearted over his relationship before me. When I asked him if I’d meant anything to him he replied ‘of course we had some laughs’ He’d never told me he had any feelings for me in the 4 years together…more fool me for letting it continue….my advice girls is don’t wait too long if your looking for comitment and it’s not happening. Your worth more, don’t waste your time.
Stop waiting for any man to determine what he wants in a relationship. Figure out what you want and set some limits. You do not want to be with a man for years of your life waiting for him to decide to make a commitment to you. Determine what your time frame is to spend on a relationship that is not going anywhere but as a girlfriend. If you want more, after a reasonable period of time… could be one year could be six months, could be two years; if he hasn’t given an indication that you are going to be his wife… you need to set a time frame for commitment, let him know that you will be moving along in say 6 mos if it isn’t looking like you two will be a forever couple. Do you have years of your life to give to every many you date? Think about what you want and stop giving away your power for your future to a man to decide.
I once had a guy who told me he’s not ready for commitment to anyone and all that bs after dating for several months. He got into a relationship with another girl one month later. A guy that my Friend used to like a lot told her that he was not ready for a serious relationship with anyone yet because of commitment phobia. The same guy got married a year later to an intern he met in the office shortly afterwards. I do not need to tell you the reason. It is already staring you in the face. You just have to accept it and move on.
I needed that….so, so much…thank you for being honest and direct…it hurts…but you’re right…I have to accept it and move on…
There are a lot of articles on this site that have to do with men not committing. What does that tell me?
I have a hard time committing because my life was ruined one time and it is hard for me to come back from that.
Good things come to those who wait. Just take your time and see what happens…
That is very true. I have seen it happen :)
i think if you talk with your friends, they will tell you that there is no rush, right?
They should. Good friends will know that it does not pay to rush into anything.
Let’s take a minute to relax. I see no reason to jump to conclusions as to why this guy might not want to commit to you. Take it slow, ask the right questions and see what he has to say about it.
Some of these comments surprise me. I would not want to make a guy commit to me either, but after a while, how long am I supposed to wait?
I don’t think you need to wait at all. This is not something that sneaks up on a couple, right?
I have committed in a few ways that I am not happy with, so now, I am very cautious and I feel that woman should understand that.
I can understand that. Too bad everyone does not see things the same way.
It looks like there is a reason or two to get him to commit, but I do not want to force anything. I am too nice like that.
It is not about being nice, you know how it ends when one person is forced into the relationship, right?
I feel bad for woman that feel they need to stay in a relationship that has no commitment in it. Only for a little while though, then its their fault for not moving on.
If I knew why a man would not commit, I would be rich. I have been through two relationships that ended because of something like this and both times I was shocked.
That is too bad. I do not think this is typical, but I can understand how you feel.
I think it would be quite easy to mention to him what YOUR plans are when he starts to make excuses about a future.
Being open and honest is the best option for you!
There is no reason to make a man commit. If that is the case in your relationship, there are other issues that you need to work out.
I always felt the same way. I have friends that push the issue, but nothing good comes from making a man commit.
The comments from all these women are exactly why us guys will not commit. I mean really? Trap him with a baby if he doesn’t commit?
Look at it from a guys pov. If we commit and YOU decide to divorce. We a stuck with the bill… For everything… For LIFE.
Yea take commitment and ladies… Stick that where the sun dont shine…
Wow, nice comment. Maybe someone had a bad relationship one time and they are taking out on the wrong people?
O thats all a lie. He simply wont commit ever. Because if he shud’ve, he would’ve. This is simply a self satisfaction to a girl who want to keep thinking tht one day he ll finally commit. Sometimes guys keep doing this and at the end of the day everything u’ve done for him goes in vain. He isnt ready for a relationship now, hes trying to run away when u say it now, who knows he ll ever be ready for it later?? Be realistic hun! Its simple but its not easy. Either they commit with u or they dont. Get out of this misery.
Most men will commit if they feel they are in a relationship that is headed that way. If you feel he is not ready, there is no reason that you should not move on.
What if you try and make it seem like it was HIS idea that you both commit? LOL. Crazier things have happened that I can remember. Some just cannot commit and that is their personality, if you want to change that, you change to another man.
LOL, that is a pretty good suggestion. some people need to be led to the water in order to drink it.
There is no reason to “make” him commit, right? Why can’t you just wait to see if he is willing to commit?
I hope that I am not in a position to “make” a guy commit to me. I know that I am not very good a relationships, but I would hope that I could get a guy to WANT to commit to me.
He won’t commit because he does not have to as long as you allow that. Have him make a choice and you will quickly see what kind of “man” you are dealing with.
Commitment is not easy for some people. Maybe you just have to talk to the guy and see what might be stopping him from committing to you. It might not be YOU, but you never know.
I think that many woman beat themselves up thinking of reasons that a man does not commit. I am thinking that it comes down to one thing and that is asking him. Maybe he didn’t think that you were thinking about a committed relationship, or he was reading the signs incorrectly, there is only ONE way to find out.
I agree. Once he is telling you ANY reason that he does not want to commit. Just listen and keep that in mind. If that is something that you cannot deal with, then it might be time to move on yourself.
want to get a guy to commit? get pregnant lol. hes stuck then
Really? How many single mothers do you have living in locally? That is a perfect example of what “men” really do when they commit.
Men dont want to commit because they want to sleep with whoever will let them… their pigs who just want to jump in bed with any woman who says yes and if he doesnt commit he gets to sleep wtih anyone he wants… its not fair…
But what if you have a perfect connection with a guy but he still wants to see other people? When you know that you’re just meant to be together and everything would be perfect except he just won’t settle down?
You CAN NOT force a man to commit! Believe me, I tried! Twice! Even if he says yes all it does it set you up for misery and heartbreak. If he does not want to commit ladies do your self a favor and LET HIM GO. Find someone BETTER! A man who wont commit is a man who will make your life MISERABLE if you try to make him settle down…