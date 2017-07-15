25 Beautifully Romantic Ways To Say ‘I Love You’

Why is it so difficult to say I love you sometimes? Or to be romantic, just for the sake of it? I don’t know if you’re like me, but I feel this unexplainable urge to be hopelessly romantic yet don’t always know how to express it in a way that feels right.

Anyway. Enough rambling.

Do you want to know what marriage and relationship experts agree on?

Not a whole lot.

They’re all constantly fighting with each other and everyone else about the right way to be in a relationship, and the right things to do, and the right things to say to each other.

Take it from me – it’s exhausting.

However – there is one thing that the overwhelming majority of marriage experts agree on – and it’s this:

Saying ‘I love you’ to your partner is about as important as it gets.

It’s all about communicating your love and positive regard to your partner often. And not just often – but in different ways. Some people are confused whether their partner loves them… because they haven’t heard ‘I love you’ in the right way yet.

Not everyone wants to hear ‘I love you’ in the same way. Some people are more affected by metaphor, some people by example, and some people by beauty or wit (1).

Love has a ton of crazy ways of expressing itself.

Whatever it is – the ways people like to hear ‘I love you’ are infinite.

Which is lucky for you… because there’s nothing that keeps the love and affection alive in a relationship like both partners firmly expressing love and commitment to each other – that really can make a relationship last forever .

So if you want to make sure to keep your relationship strong, and you want lots of different ways of expressing your love (like a note tucked in his briefcase, or a short text, or even a heartfelt love letter) (2), well, we’ve got you covered.

The Most Romantic 25 Ways To Say ‘I Love You’

1. Every day I look at you and feel love and inspiration.

2. If I were spelling out my favorite thing in the world, it’d be spelled ‘ y-o-u‘ (3).

3. I don’t even want to think about what life would be like without you.

4. Everything you do in my life adds to my happiness, subtracts from my sadness, and multiplies my joy!

5. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.

6. Sometimes I can’t stop looking at you… you look too damn good.

7. You are the person I want to spend my life with – my soul mate.

8. I can’t believe how perfectly we were made for each other.

9. You are the sunshine in my day and the moonlight of my nights.

10. I just wouldn’t feel complete without you.

11. Everything about you turns me on.

12. I cherish you above anything else in my life.

13. I can’t believe how hard I’ve fallen for you.

14. You make my soul sing when you walk into a room.

15. I feel such powerful adoration for you and only you.

16. You are my treasure – the most precious thing in my life.

17. I love you more and more every day.

18. When I wake up, I’m smiling, because it’s another day with you.

19. I will never love another person with as much intensity as I love you.

20. How did you become the utterly amazing person that you are?

21. You are the best boyfriend/husband in the entire world.

22. I’m so excited that we have so much time to be with each other.

23. Every time I see you, you leave me breathless.

24. To you – the only person I will ever love.

25. I can’t say it enough – I love you more than anything.

