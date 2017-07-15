25 Beautifully Romantic Ways To Say ‘I Love You’

Why is it so difficult to say I love you sometimes? Or to be romantic, just for the sake of it? I don’t know if you’re like me, but I feel this unexplainable urge to be hopelessly romantic yet don’t always know how to express it in a way that feels right.
Anyway. Enough rambling.
Do you want to know what marriage and relationship experts agree on?
Not a whole lot.
They’re all constantly fighting with each other and everyone else about the right way to be in a relationship, and the right things to do, and the right things to say to each other.
Take it from me – it’s exhausting.
However – there is one thing that the overwhelming majority of marriage experts agree on – and it’s this:
Saying ‘I love you’ to your partner is about as important as it gets.
It’s all about communicating your love and positive regard to your partner often. And not just often – but in different ways. Some people are confused whether their partner loves them… because they haven’t heard ‘I love you’ in the right way yet.
Not everyone wants to hear ‘I love you’ in the same way. Some people are more affected by metaphor, some people by example, and some people by beauty or wit (1).
Love has a ton of crazy ways of expressing itself.
Whatever it is – the ways people like to hear ‘I love you’ are infinite.
Which is lucky for you… because there’s nothing that keeps the love and affection alive in a relationship like both partners firmly expressing love and commitment to each other – that really can make a relationship last forever .
So if you want to make sure to keep your relationship strong, and you want lots of different ways of expressing your love (like a note tucked in his briefcase, or a short text, or even a heartfelt love letter) (2), well, we’ve got you covered.
The Most Romantic 25 Ways To Say ‘I Love You’
1. Every day I look at you and feel love and inspiration.
2. If I were spelling out my favorite thing in the world, it’d be spelled ‘ y-o-u‘ (3).
3. I don’t even want to think about what life would be like without you.
4. Everything you do in my life adds to my happiness, subtracts from my sadness, and multiplies my joy!
5. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.
6. Sometimes I can’t stop looking at you… you look too damn good.
7. You are the person I want to spend my life with – my soul mate.
8. I can’t believe how perfectly we were made for each other.
9. You are the sunshine in my day and the moonlight of my nights.
10. I just wouldn’t feel complete without you.
11. Everything about you turns me on.
12. I cherish you above anything else in my life.
13. I can’t believe how hard I’ve fallen for you.
14. You make my soul sing when you walk into a room.
15. I feel such powerful adoration for you and only you.
16. You are my treasure – the most precious thing in my life.
17. I love you more and more every day.
18. When I wake up, I’m smiling, because it’s another day with you.
19. I will never love another person with as much intensity as I love you.
20. How did you become the utterly amazing person that you are?
21. You are the best boyfriend/husband in the entire world.
22. I’m so excited that we have so much time to be with each other.
23. Every time I see you, you leave me breathless.
24. To you – the only person I will ever love.
25. I can’t say it enough – I love you more than anything.
Girl: why are you always so nice to me?
Boy: I’m not being nice…it’s just that…a girl like you deserves love, care and respect.
Attt kra chadi j i lub ju alli ta cirraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
it’s all husband/boyfriend.. all the quizzes are him/his/he/your guy. can we not? haha not everyone reading this is female and not everyone is ‘straight’.
This quotes are outdated iam looking for a love a sweet small girl who is rich
Wow ….super ….amazing line ….
I can’t love anyone without this word
I love it so much
I’m really astonishing……
Like serious
Someone, told me that I love you is understatement.
your partner must feel how important she or he is to you
The tips are good to go.
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need
some advice from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Thank you latahza
Someone once said to me they couldn’t understand why I put up with so much from them and my response was because I find that in those times “I love them more than I love myself.” They didn’t know what to say, but I notice they started doing better and appreciating my efforts more.
Love is such an amazing thing that u feel it but hard to express it,and I always feel amazing when I read those kind of express words!
Love you to the moon and back.
I like this tips
It is fantastic… But can’t use this in the modern world.. Girls are charged….. But romantic…
It did not help you guys need help
These words are really romantic…. I just listed them down in my paper… And also, I decide that everyday I will tell this words to my crush the no.1 on monday the no. 2 on tuesday and so on and on so its 5 weeks!!! But I dont want to tell it in personal or even in a chat because he might avoid going near me talk to me or more but I had a plan…… Thanks for this things I love this website
These words are really romantic…. I just listed them down in my paper… And also, I decide that everyday I will tell this words to my crush the no.1 on monday the no. 2 on tuesday and so on and on so its 5 weeks!!! But I dont want to tell it in personal or even in a chat because he might avoid going near me talk to me or more but I had a plan……
Wow ! This is great words i’ve ever heard in my life, believe me im gonna utter them to my partner without saying I LOVE U
So amazing ey …beautiful
Hmmm it’s true and cool …..this is how my Adorable One tod me
Really fantastic,awesome!!!
That thing about kids using it too much is inaccurate bc you can’t really say I love you too much it’s not like it’s a bad thing and I like the one about having to prove it too
this dayz there are young fellow take love matter with small hand bt is nt love matter is like a big problem
its good bt you need to improve
I love telling my wife I love her., I make her heart shaped toast, I always try new fun ways to let her know how very much I love her..
i think “LOVE”is a powerful word and should be said in all sincerity and proven
Being apart from someone you really love is difficult yes. Especially that all you can do is to tell him what you feel “I LOVE YOU”. Like you have to think of how to say it differently everyday but.. you wouldnt mind it anymore. What i best learned from love is that , if it is true, and if it is meant to be for the both of you , it will last FOREVER.
So sweet! These are great ways to say one thing, without saying the words. I good way to keep the phrase alive and well in your relationship.
Saying I LOVE YOU should be reserved for the times that you are truly in love with someone. I feel that many kids like to use the words way more than they should. By using the phrases that you have listed here, it seems that you can get the same message across without actually saying I LOVE YOU.
Everyone has there own idea about how to have a good relationship. There shouldn’t be anyone judging and telling other people how to handle one.
It is not easy to stick with one part of a routine for a long period of time. It does make the combo is better than any other option!
Great post. Most guys would love a girl that is all about the I LOVE YOU’s, but I like it when other words can be used.
I am the same way. If you can tell it to me in another phrase and without saying those words, I am totally going to be in love!
I consider myself an expert at the I LOVE YOU phrase. These are great additions to what I know.
I love you has become so common these days. Young people do not even know the words before they are saying to a partner.
All of these are nice. It would be nice to hear them from a man for a change!
Sometimes you have to surround yourself with the type of man that is willing to take the right steps and talk to a woman like this!
If a man cries he isn’t weak he has a pure heart. If a man says I LOVE YOU he means it. If a man can’t say I love you he doesn’t deserve you. There are two types of men, realists and romantics, realists get lots of girls, romantics get one girl and that girl is the only one he needs.
This is great. I love being able to say the same thing without always using the exact same words. It just starts to sound stale after a while.
I wish my last b/f would have done things like this. He rarely ever told me that he liked how I looked or even just kissed my on the cheek for good measure. It’s too bad for him, I really liked him a lot.
Romantic ways to say I LOVE YOU are a great way to let your partner know how much they mean to you!
My parents say it to each other all the time and I could never figure out whey they were never bored with it. Then my mom explained that they didn’t want to be apart without saying because it might be the last time they see each other.
Like many others here, I do not like to say it too much. The novelty wears off and then you are left with a bland statement.
The best part that I like about LOVE and expressing it, comes when you do that one thing that really catches your mate off guard and they melt right in front of you!
It helps that you have a guy that accepts this type of action, right? Otherwise it would seem like it is for nothing.
I was asked by my b/f if I was annoyed by him always saying the words I LOVE YOU. Now I can give him a couple of other options that he might not have thought about and it will mix things up a little for us both ;)
ALL of these are great ways to say I LOVE YOU. The best part is that for each of these you can find at least a few that will fit just about any personality. Saying I LOVE YOU and being romantic is the best :)
Awesome! Being able to say I LOVE YOU without saying those words is really a true art. The ones that have mastered it have my attention all the time!
I agree, I do not like the phrase going stale because it is said so often. These options keep that from happening.
I love you is very romantic already, but I can see how some of these would sound even better than just using the actual words.
Wow, page two has so many great ways to say I LOVE YOU that everyone could learn from them.
I wish I was an expert in saying these words. Instead, they are something that I have yet to even hear spoken to me.
Some people have it come naturally to them, while others have to be shown that this part of their brain does exist.
I always held I LOVE YOU as an important part of any relationship. Once I was in one that was longer than short, I realized that there are different ways to say it.
These are great. Saying I love you is one thing, but to be able to say it romantically is a whole other ballgame that you must learn.
I was taught very early in my life that saying I LOVE YOU was precious and it should not be just tossed around. I choose to say it different ways and that is a great way to keep it from getting “cheap”.
I agree! However, saying it too often takes away from what it means, right?
That is what I feel. I am sure that every one takes that differently, but that is how I always looked at it.