5 Signs He is Falling In Love With You

If you’ve been in a relationship for a while and you’re starting to wonder if your new fella is falling in love with you, then this article will help you to get a clearer picture of his true feelings.

Often, it can be obvious when a guy is falling for you. However, some guys play their cards closer to their chest. Furthermore, if you are really into the guy and are hoping for things to work out the way you want, then sometimes your judgment can be clouded by your hopes and aspirations.

If you want to get a clear idea of whether he really loves you, then we highly recommend you read this article on the top signs he loves you to discover the answers.

For an insightful overview, read on to discover five clear signs that he may be falling in love.

He Is Very Attentive To What You Have To Say

When a guy is really into you, he will be very tentative to the conversations the two of you share. When you are talking, does it seem that he is really into the conversation and genuinely interested in what you have to say? If so, then he could be feeling closer to you.

A guy paying attention in this way is a great sign that he does actually genuinely care about what is important to you.

He Changes His Plans To See You

A guy who is willing to spend a lot of his spare time with you is probably into you in quite a big way. However, if he is also willing to change plans that he has already made in order to see you then this is a good sign that he may be in love with you.

It is important not to test a guy on this by trying to get him to break his plans to see you. It needs to be totally of his own accord in order to show an accurate indication of his affections. Furthermore, if you keep trying to get him to break his plans so he can see you, then he may soon get fed up and start to resent you.

He Wants You To Meet His Family

For most guys (and girls too), introducing someone, they are seeing romantically to their families can be kind of a big deal. Most guys won’t introduce their girlfriend to family members until they feel that they are serious about her.

Often, introducing a girlfriend to the family will bring up a lot of questions from family members later when you’re not around. So if he has brought you around to meet them, then he is willing to go through the interrogation of questions like, ‘So is it serious?’ ‘How did you meet?’ ‘Do you think she is the one?’ and so forth.

When you first meet his family members, it is crucial that you do your absolute best to make a good first impression. If they like you, then they will likely be saying positive things to him about you, which will reinforce in his mind that he has made a good decision to be with you.

If you are nervous about meeting his family then here are some tips to help you avoid making mistakes when meeting his family.

Using “We” Statements

When a guy is really into you, he will naturally start to want to include you more in his plans. An obvious sign of this is when he stops considering only himself and is including you in his statements regarding things that the two of you can do together.

If he is doing this, then it could mean that he is viewing the two of you more as a serious couple. Using the word “We” when talking about things the two of you can do together is a good sign that things are moving in the right direction.

Talking About The Future With You

If you have noticed that your man is more and more talking about future events that also involve you in some way, then he is most likely serious about you.

Talking about events like vacations, visiting friends and family members or even moving to a different area together can be a big indication that he is in love with you.

