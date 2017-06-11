16 Giveaway Signs A Guy Likes You Through Texting

So you want to know how to know whether a guy likes you through texting.

Figuring out how a guy feels about you just from how he texts you seems like it should be easy – but it’s actually harder than you might think.

Obviously, texting has completely revolutionized the way we communicate, talk, make plans, and flirt.

No longer can you just watch how someone behaves around you through their tone of voice or body language.

Now most of the time when you’re talking to him you’re actually writing back and forth! And that makes it much harder to figure out his feelings.

Why? Because it’s so easy to misunderstand what someone is saying through text and come to the wrong conclusions.

You don’t get to hear his tone or see their face – and it’s hard to tell when he’s joking or being sarcastic.

So gun to head – can you figure out whether a guy likes you through texting?

The answer is yes – you can figure out how he feels about you from his texts.

But it’s a lot easier to get a read on how he feels about you when you’re together. Look at his texts and look for these signs – if you get a lot of them there’s a really good chance that he likes you.

Use these signs to supplement your gut instinct for whether he likes you or not when he’s with you. His actions when he’s with you, combined with how he texts you, is going to give you the most accurate answer.

Without any further intro, here are the huge signs he likes you through texting.

The 16 Biggest Signs A Guy Likes You When He’s Texting You

1. He Talks About What You’d Be Doing If He Was There

If he’s always saying things like, “If I was there, we would…”

There’s a really good chance he likes you.

At a minimum, it means that he’s thinking and fantasizing about being with you.

Taken even further, it means he’s hoping to get youthinking about what you’d be doing if he was there with you.

Either way – it’s a big flirting move – and a big sign that he’s into you.

2. He’s Liberal With Flirty Emojis

I don’t want to generalize, because not all guys are the same, but most guys aren’t that huge on emojis.

Maybe they’ll send them as a joke to friends, but they’re not using them that much in every day conversations.

So if he’s using lots of flirty emojis (like the heart eyes one, or the tongue sticking out smiley face, or *gasp* the eggplant and peach emojis), it means he wants to be flirty and cute with you – because he likes you.

3. He Writes You Long Texts

For most guys, texting is not at the top of their list of priorities.

Guys don’t really like going back and forth with long texting threads generally.

So if he’s texting with you a lot – and sending long replies – it means that he really likes texting with you.

And the biggest reason that he would really like texting with you is because he really likes you.

4. He Texts You First

Generally, if you’re the one that’s always starting conversations with the guy you like, it’s a bad sign about how he feels about you.

That means that the opposite is also true – if he’s the one always texting you first and starting the conversation, it’s because he likes you and wants to talk to you more.

So if he’s the one sending the first text, that’s a very good sign.

5. He Usually Texts You Back Right Away

I’m not going to go as far as to say that a guy who likes you will always text you right back.

Sometimes he’s going to be busy, and sometimes he’s going to miss your text. Plus, sometimes a guy will wait before texting back to not seem “too eager”.

But if he’s generally texting back pretty quickly after you text him – and almost always replies when you send him a text – that’s a huge sign that he’s watching eagerly for your texts – and that he likes you.

6. He Texts You When He Wakes Up

This one is pretty self explanatory.

If he’s texting you right when he wakes up, that means you’re the first thing he thinks of when he wakes up in the morning.

If you don’t know what that means, I don’t know what to tell you.

7. He’s Curious About You And Asks Questions

If a guy likes you, he’s going to get a positive charge out of talking to you – and he’s going to want to keep the conversation going.

A great way to do that is to ask you about yourself – it gives him an excuse to keep talking to you and lets him know more about who you are.

So if he seems really curious and inquisitive when he’s texting you, it’s a good sign he’s into you.

8. He Gives You A Texting Nickname And Uses It A Lot

Lots of guys will give you a nickname when they like you.

Why?

Because it’s a “cute” way to build intimacy and have a little secret between you that only you two share.

So if he gives you a nickname early on and keeps using it over and over, that’s a big sign he’s trying to get closer with you.

9. You Two Come Up With Inside Jokes Together

This is a lot like the nickname.

Having inside jokes just between you two is a way to build the intimacy between you. It’s something private that you two share and don’t include the rest of the world in.

So if he’s making inside jokes with you, it’s because he wants to get closer and more intimate with you – and share other intimate things as well.

10. He Texts You Before He Goes To Sleep

This one is just like his good morning text.

If he’s texting you before he goes to sleep, it’s because you’re the last thing on his mind as he’s drifting off.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize what it means if he’s thinking of you while he’s lying in bed alone at the end of the day.

11. He Sends You Texts For No Reason

Like I said before, most guys don’t love texting – especially for no reasons.

Guys generally want to text to accomplish something and then stop. With friends, they keep the extra texting to a minimum.

So if he’s texting you out of the blue without really having a reason – it’s a good bet that he just wants to be talking to you… because he likes talking to you… because he likes you.

12. He Sends You Compliments

This one is very similar to how you’d react if he was complimenting you in person.

Guys compliment women that they’re interested in – both because they see more things to compliment in women they like and also to try to get those women to like them back.

So if he’s texting you compliments, it’s for one of those two reasons – which put your chances with him at “very good”.

13. He Doesn’t Send Multiple Texts In A Row

If a guy really likes a girl, he’s going to be really worried about seeming too desperate.

That means he’s going to avoid texting lots of times in a row without getting a text back.

A guy who wasn’t that into you or thought of you as a friend might not be so worried about looking desperate in front of you, and so might send a bunch of texts in a row.

But a guy who’s trying to “play it cool” because he likes you is going to avoid that – so if he doesn’t text you until you’ve texted him back, that’s a good sign.

14. He Confirms Plans With You

If he’s sending you texts like “Still on for tomorrow night?” or “I’ll see you on Friday, right?” – it means that those plans are important to him.

If they weren’t that important to him, he wouldn’t worry about definitely confirming them with you. He’d be ok with either letting them happen or not.

So if he’s reaching out to confirm a day or two in advance – it means he’s really looking forward to it – which means he’s really looking forward to seeing you. You can guess why that is.

15. He Tells You What’s Going On In His Life

As I’ve covered earlier, guys don’t like to have their conversations over text. They either like to talk in person or not really at all.

So if he’s telling you all the little things that are going on in his life – from how his day at work was to what he’s thinking about doing that night – it means that he wants to share his life with you.

A guy who’s sharing that much with you – especially unprompted – is a guy who just plain likes talking to you and wants to build the intimacy between you and share even more.

16. You Two Text Throughout The Day

Lots of guys think of texting almost like a bank robbery. Get in, get the job done, get out.

So if he’s lingering in a text conversation and keeps the back and forth going all day, it means that it must feel really good for him to talk to you and get texts from you.

If he’s that excited to keep getting texts from you and keep talking to you, it’s a very safe bet that he’s excited about the possibility of being with you.

I hope this article helps you figure out through his texts whether he likes you or not.

