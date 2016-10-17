Question: “I’ve been with my boyfriend for a few months now, and for the most part he’s been really good to me. He takes me out, he showers me with affection, and we get along so well…
There’s only one thing that he does that I can’t stand. He’s a liar. Like for example… the other day, he told me that he was going over to his brother’s house to help him move and pack his stuff… But I found out later on that he was actually hanging out at a sports bar with his guy friends watching a game… And I didn’t understand why he couldn’t have just told me he was watching the game rather than make up some story about helping his brother?!
The scary thing is…I think he lies to me about other things, too…I just can’t figure it out.
Listen, you deserve an honest answer about why men lie. (No pun intended).
Now, I am going to say something that might offend you, but I need you to realize the only reason I’m blunt is because you deserve to know the truth about how men really think.
No one has exposed the truth and taken you “behind the curtain” into the male psyche about why men really lie , until now.
First, I want to tell you a story to help illustrate a key point about what I am going to explain:
A lot of women do not listen.
Before you rant and rave and get upset, let me put it in context.
I once dated a woman named Trish. We had been dating for only a few weeks and I told her in the very beginning that I wasn’t looking for a relationship. I preferred dating and staying single.
In fact, every time she seemed to hint towards starting a relationship I would tell her again that no, I did not want a serious relationship.
One day, she joined me when I was out running my errands. While we were in the car, she asked me if I would like to have dinner with her parents the next night. I politely declined because I had already made plans.
This is where the “not listening” part comes in…
She immediately looked over at me, glared, and then said, “Why is it that you never want to take our relationship seriously?”
Even after I told her repeatedly that we weren’t in a relationship and that I didn’t want a relationship, she acted like my non-commitment to dinner with her parents was a complete surprise.
I said to her as gently as I could, “Listen, I don’t want a serious relationship right now. I’m not going to lead you on, so if you are only looking for a serious long-term relationship I’m not your guy. That’s it.”
“Then why have you led me on and lied to me these last few weeks?”
Honestly, I had to struggle not to raise my voice. I hadn’t lied to her and I had been very straightforward about my intentions but she chose to ignore that because she wanted a relationship and was determined to get one.
Although that was very draining for me to deal with, as I’m sure it was on her as well, I learned a valuable lesson from that experience.
Sometimes women take something a man says or doesn’t say… and selectively choose to listen to only parts of it… The parts that they want to hear. If you only listen to what you want to hear, though… and ignore the things you don’t want to hear… you may find yourself wondering “why did he lie?”
I am not saying this to be rude or to say that all women are “bad.” Hearing what you want to hear doesn’t make you a bad person.
It’s understandable. You like him and want him to like you back. You want to assume the best.
But you need to always listen to everything a guy says, not just selective parts. This will help you avoid a ton of heartbreak.
Now, I’m not saying this is what happened in your specific situation, but it is definitely the cause of many “misunderstandings” between men and women. So back to the initial question, why does he lie to you?
You have to understand that men don’t intend to lie to hurt you, unless you’re involved with a malicious sociopath. Men generally lie to smooth things over and keep an even keel in a relationship or dating situation.
Here are a few reasons:
He Thinks You’re Too Sensitive
It’s a fact that women are more in touch with their emotions and feel comfortable allowing themselves to feel the full weight of extreme feelings.
Men prefer to keep a more even and neutral emotional feeling. When he’s not sure how you’ll react, he may lie in order to keep you happy. The last thing he wants to do is trigger a flood of tears or make you upset.
He Wants To Avoid Drama
Like I said, if a guy feels like it’s necessary to lie in order to make the relationship feel easier and happier, no one wins. He is only doing that to avoid the disagreements, arguments, and potential screaming matches.
He Wants To Impress You
Maybe he’s lied about his job, his hobbies, or what he really thinks about topics you’ve brought up because he wants to show you he’s worthy of your attention, affection, and devotion.
On one hand, this seems like a compliment. He’s trying to impress you because he feels like he’s not good enough on his own for you. In reality, it’s not a compliment – it’s insecure behavior that doesn’t allow for a real foundation of a relationship to be built.
For a guy to be honest with you, he has to be secure enough in himself to know that you’ll still want him if he’s “real” with you.
It takes maturity to be able to show people that you can handle and appreciate honesty. If you can show anyone, not just a guy, that you can handle their honesty, they will be honest with you more often as they learn to trust in that.
In fact, when you can show a guy it’s safe to be honest with you, he will bend over backwards to be as straightforward with you as he can possibly be.
Have you ever caught a guy in a lie and wondered why he would tell the lie in the first place? Sound off in the comments below and let me know your experiences! I read every single comment you write to me and I love having the chance to respond.
My hubby has always been an “I only have eyes for you” guy from the beginning, which I questioned a lot… from all his female facebook friends/flirts and dating sites he was on… Nonetheless, I chose to “believe” him (overlook it). Well, now I found evidence of my husband having looked at scantily clad women online, via history and downloads. I don’t even remember what caused me to check that anyway, since I don’t remember the last time I did. It’s not something I do regularly or whatever. The point is, it is (I mean WAS) all there in black and white, and he still blatantly lied to my face about it all. What’s up with that?
he lied to me about his marital status. i just found it out on facebook and i asked him about it and that was the only time that he told me the truth. He said that he was just too afraid that i will not accept him like the past gf he had. he was cheated on by the last gf with another guy why they are still in the relationship and dumped him after knowing the truth.
Well i caught my “man”on Facebook with a ton of female friends. And he was talking to one about i don’t no what but he liked her well i seem her face pop up on messenger and even tho i saw it and he no i did he’s still lying till this day and had the nerve to say its a manikin. But i no she’s real because she freinded me not knowing who I was but anyway ive busted him again in the most personal way and he’s still lying and says he loves and wants to be with me and he’s not a liar even tho o no he is he said some one hacked his page ane is accepting friends for him but i no thats not true why do the lies keep coming
I dated a guy once who I fell for. Everything was great between us & there was a special something there until he got cold feet. My ex told me that he had a heap of kids so I asked him & his reply was that his ex wife has 3 before they met. Anyway after it ended I found out that he had 5 children to his ex wife plus she had an additional 2. I couldn’t understand why he had lied especially the adhoc 3 kids part. What really upsets me is all that time I thought I wasn’t enough but I guess it was him that had insecurities.
Well im with my husband for 2 years but now him for about 4 years i have a child for him and i just found out dat he had 2 girls on his laps and if i didnt found out for my slef he would even tel me. I aked him if it was tru he said yes and asked him y did u even told me. We argued and argues but he seemed as if he was right wat he had done. What should i do? Im very confused about it. Dont know if i should leave or move on. He like playing pool but im afraid he goes and say im going to play pool and do the same thing agen so anybody have any idea what i should do.
My fiance lies about calling random sex shops. After hounding him about it I get the response of I just wanted to see who was working. I call bs. I confronted him numerous times getting a promise he’ll stop. Even up til last month he was calling. And stupidly using my house phone where I see all the activity. Then I find out he paid for tokens to tip people for having sex or masturbating on live cameras. So now to me he’s cheating in a new form. I then discovered he’s still got his plenty of fish account active when he lied telling me he forgot the password. Oh and let’s not forget the response to a Craigslist ad I found less than a month after the proposal asking how much for sex. But bc I find this he deleted that email account in order to put it in the past. Only to deny the response to the post. And back in the beginning of our relationship he posted an ad wanting people to listen to him jerk off. I think he’s either cheating for real or has some seriously sick porn addictions and I’m deathly afraid he’s still lying to me.
Men think they slick trying to play and think they’re messing with a stupid bitch.. but end up playing themselves.. I currently have true feelings for someone and he met lie about everything but if he wanna play me lol i say good luck with that !!!.; I say if he wants to be all lovely dovey to his other spouse ..then be it cuz at the end of the day men are gonna be men.. he said he don’t want A relationship.. ok … Then give him that… Easier for everyone.
I ain’t thirsty and sooner or later I gotta Go… I will GO !! He can lie all he wants that’s he’s KARMA.. *Good luck to him cuz no-one is gonna love him like I do and definitely he’s gotta have to find 2 bitches to do what I do in bed … ✌
WHAT HAPPENED TO HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY?
ME TO JOHNNY – ‘ARE YOU IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH JANE?
HE SAYS TO ME:
“I AM HAVING NOTHING TO DO WITH JANE. I AM IN MY WORLD AND SHE IS IN HER WORLD.”
THEN A FEW DAYS LATER I SEE JANE POSTING ON FACEBOOK RESPONDING TO ONE OF HER FRIEND ABOUT A PARTY – “YES, ME AND MY MAN JOHNNY WILL BE ATTENDING THE PARTY.
WHAT DO YA’LL THINK ABOUT THAT???
It’s very simple to me , men admire another man’s ” Game ” if a guy is with his mates and lies to his GF in front of them they high five him and call him a legend ? it is seen as being a great hunter/ predator and something to aspire to.
when a woman does the same her female mates will see her as someone dishonest and will call her out on this ? so is it nature or nurture ?
things are changing in this regard however as women are becoming hunters/predators in their working lives , they now adopt the same values and many women now admire each others ” game ” my friend was dating a guy for 6 months without telling him she had a 2 year old child , she said she didn’t think he was a ” keeper ” so she was happy to just enjoy what they had for a while ? maybe she thought he was too sensitive to handle the truth or it would create drama ??
He went out to a club, but denies it.
Any MAN that is willing to lie to his partner is also lying to himself and does not deserve the person he is with.
There is no excuse for lying and there is no reason to sit around and worry about the reason someone did it.
This is probably the worst article for me to read at this time. I just got into a new relationship and things are going “good”. Aren’t they always going good right before they are not?
Cuz they are jerks.
LOL, pretty simple!
I have been in relationships where the words get twisted around and end up making things worse then they were to begin with.
Men lie for the same reasons that every one else does. They think they can get away with something and most of the time it is not even worth the lie.
People are hard to trust to begin with. If you find your guy lying to you, it has to be addressed right away~!
Anyone that lies is just being dishonest to themselves and ruining the lives of another person and that is not a good thing.
They are ruining more than a relationship, they are making themselves look bad and untrustworthy.
Men lie because they can. When you put a stop to that right away, it will stop happening. If you find a guy that does not see the consequences of lying, it is time to move along.
When there is NO relationship, there is nothing to worry about. I can’t understand why woman are that way.
It might take me a while to figure it out, but I WILL know if a guy is lying to me.
I would hope so, or the guy is going to be pulling one over on you all the time.
I hate liars so it is real bad when it is someone that is supposed to love and care about you.
I agree. This is one thing that will end any type of relationship with me.
It’s definitely a relationship killer. I don’t care how sensitive I may act, it doesn’t constitute being lied too. Just tell me the truth and let me decide if I want to continue dealing with you.
I try hard to be honest with every one in my life, so I do not tolerate lying in my relationships. If I catch a lie, I am going to call you out on it because I feel that is the fair thing to do.
That is a very good goal, Christena. There are many people that wish they could do this.
Christena and you should…
I try hard not to lie. I am in a committed relationship and told myself that is one thing that I am not going to do. However, there is always a slip up here and there. Still working at it.
thank you for sharing that bob. Good luck in your venture!
i like this article..
why do men lie?specially to their girlfriend?like for example..my bf and his ex are still friends ryt now..then it happen that my boyfriend is spending time to celebrate his ex gf birthday!yes!and its killing me when i see it on the mobile upload of his ex in facebook!i seem to understand but i told him just beyond limits..and he knows what i feel.but why he do that!?
This type of guy is not worth your time. You should also be willing to confront the person and ask him what he deal is. Then kick him to the curb and get a real man!
I DON’T REALY KNOW HOW TO PUT THIS.IM A STUDENT AND I GO TO VISIT MY BOYFRIEND AS OFTEN AS I CAN,WE HAVE SEX ALL THE TIM
Well, what problems are you having? I mean it sounds like there are things that are happening the right way, do you think he is lying to you?
Well, i guess what youve said is true. Guys do lie because theres a reason behind it. Guys think about their partners or bout our relationship with them before they lie. The reason is not to hurt us (even though they dont know that theyre already hurting us) or they do it for themselves (for you not to leave him; he doesnt want you to split up with him because of the wrong thing he did). But if you will explain to him that you want him to be honest with you. He’ll do it for you. Relationships need communication and understanding for it to work and for the two of you to earn trust.
My boyfriend is a big liar.not only me he lies to each and every person around him even when it is completely unnecessary. Lying is in his blood. But I know him very well.he is a nice person.loves me very much. The only problem in him is he wants to keep each and every person happy. For instance if I or his family don’t allow him to do something which can put him into trouble he will definitely do it to make someone happy who actually wants to harm him.and for this he wil lie to me as well as his family.he only tells the truth when we have a big quarrel arond that lie and i threaten him to leave him.but it is not possible all the time.i am now fed up of all this and just don’t have any clue how to handle him.
Most men use this line when they lie specially when you caught them cheating or lying because of another girl whether it’s his friend or ex “I just don’t want to hurt you” or “because you will be upset” all those excuses are bullshit. A honest and a real man will never lie even they know it will hurt his partner. It’s easier to forgive when you know he cheated once than lied that he cheats on you it will put you on a doubt if how many times he cheated on you.
I feel that men are not as tough as they appear to be. Sometimes, they do things they are not supposed to do. They realise that it can’t be undone so lie to avoid arguments… In fact they wish their lie to be the truth.
I agree.
I am not sure if anyone is really ever going to know the answer to this. There are many reasons that a person would lie and even though I think that none of them are good ones, you just never know.
The worst part of this whole thing is that each person is different, so one reason might not be what the reason is for another person.
I like it when woman think that their man does not lie :) There is always one lie, even if it is small, always one. Don’t be delusional, that makes it worse.
I agree with marty. There is always going to be the white lie, so do not think that there isn’t something that he might be hiding.
wants to avoid drama? that is not a good reason at all to lie. men lie mostly because they do not want to get caught doing something they should not have been doing!
LOL. That is like trying to figure out why a pig rolls in the mud. Its just one of those things that you never really get a comfortable answer to.
The bad thing about when men lie is the fact that once you catch them in one, you are not sure what they have NOT lied about in the past. That can be the most detrimental thing to a relationship, regardless of how long you have been together.
“Listen, I don’t want a serious relationship right now. I’m not going to lead you on, so if you are only looking for a serious long-term relationship I’m not your guy. That’s it.”
Pretty easy way to put it….nicely. I am guess that most guys do not take this approach and make themselves appear a little more like a dick.
Yeah, that is an easy way to put it. However, if you are dating someone that would rather be in a serious relationship, do them a favor and move on.
I am not sure that you will ever know an answer to something like this. Everyone has their own reasons, whether they are “good” ones or not is not the point. Talking to each other about things like this can really clear things up the way they should be.
Is is a surprise that some woman dont listen? It goes the same for men as well, so dont feel offended. Its just that sometimes they are talking more than they are listening and that can become a problem.
It is not any surprise to me that either sex does not listen, especially when they are not interested.
not making any excuses, but does he maybe not think the relationship is as big of deal as you do? maybe even a little “white” lie here and there is nothing to worry about?
They lie because they are all real big jerks! Don’t you think?
A lie is a lie and 1 is usually followed by more. That is the tough thing to figure out. You might want to know why he lied to you, but then you are thinking about all of the other things that you might have been lied to about in the past.
This might be the one thing that will never be known 100%. Everyone lies for there own reasons and there is always another person that finds the reasons bad ones to lie for, right?
Could some men feel that a white lie is nothing like a big deal? Do they lie to cover their tracks or do they think they are protecting their spouse? I guess everyone is different and that is going to offer up different reasons why they lie. It really comes down to how you would handle it if you were lied to.
Guys lie because they’re scared. They’re big scared babies who when the truth is hard to say just lie about it because they can’t handle doing hard things. Babies. I wish there were real men out there who weren’t afraid to tell the truth even when it’s hard to say.
Maybe. I might be able to see this excuse for SOME of the time, but I have known men that just lie because that was apparently the way they were brought up.
No matter what, it will not be easy to tell if someone is lying to you. Yeah the tips are good ones, but you could also jump to conclusions and look like the ass.
This is very true! You have to be careful and do your detective work before you make that accusation.
OK but what if the man I’m dating lied to me but it was just one time? And he says he’ll never lie again? My heart wants to believe him but my brain is telling me that he’s just going to play around on me again. I’m always worried that he’s lying to me, doesn’t that mean that I should leave him? Or can a man really change and start telling the truth?
my man NEVER lies to me. i dated guys who lied cheated slept around so glad i finally found a man that tells me the TRUTH.
That is good news to hear. It is hard to find a person that is so honest.