17 Incredible Home Remedies To Lose Belly Fat

Everyone wants to lose belly fat. It looks bad and just doesn’t feel good.

Not only that, it’s dangerous for your health as well. The visceral fat (also known as the fat around your abdomen) can cause many health issues including diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and even cancer.

Diet and exercise are the best ways to get rid of belly fat, but there are home remedies you can use to make them much more effective. Here are some natural home remedies to lose belly fat as quickly and easily as possible.

The Best Natural Home Remedies To Lose Your Belly Fat

1. Lose Belly Fat with Dandelion Tea

Some of your belly fat is probably water retention. Dandelion herb can help with this.

Dandelion is a natural diuretic, which means it makes you urinate more. This is good because it flushes our toxins and extra water from your body, especially from your belly.

How To Drink It:

The best way to consume dandelion is in the form of tea.

Pour 1 cup of boiling water over 1 teaspoon of dried dandelion leaves. Let simmer for 10 minutes, then strain out the leaves. Squeeze 2 tablespoons of lemon juice into the tea and add some honey for a sweetener.

If you have blocked bile ducts or any gall bladder related issues, avoid having dandelion tea, because it can cause more harm in those cases.

2. Lose Belly Fat with Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice has so many health benefits. Some of these benefits include: relief from utis (Urinary Tract Infections), respiratory disorders, kidney stones, and even cancer and heart disease.

Cranberry juice can be very strong and hard to drink on its own, so you can dilute it with some water if needed to make it more palatable.

It’s also rich in organic acids, which have an emulsifying effect on the fat deposits in our body. Therefore, it is good for anyone who needs to lose belly weight.

How To Drink It:

Mix 1/2 cup of 100% pure cranberry juice with 2 cups of water. Drink cranberry juice before each meal for best results.

3. Lose Belly Fat With Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that do wonders for the body. Green tea improves brain function and memory, and also fat loss.

It can even lower your risk of cancer! Green tea boosts your metabolism which in turn helps you burn fat.

How To Drink It:

Steep 1 green tea bag in a mug of boiling water for 5-10 minutes. You can also throw some mint leaves in there while the tea is steeping.

Add honey for a sweetener. It is best to drink green tea before meals.

4. Lose Belly Fat With Hot Peppers

Spicy foods are great for fat loss – especially hot peppers! They boost your metabolism which in turns helps you burn fat.

Hot peppers contain a substance called capsaicin which has thermogenic effects. It boosts your body’s heat production, which means it also uses more energy and burns more calories.

You can eat hot peppers raw, cooked, or dried. Habanero peppers have the most amount of capsaicin, but cayenne pepper is great too. You can add these peppers to your soups, stir fries, and other dinner dishes.

5. Lose Belly Fat With Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are an amazing way to get more omega 3 fatty acids in your diet.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan and don’t eat fish, chia seeds are something you should be consuming.

Chia seeds are also high in antioxidants, calcium, iron, and lots of fiber too. They help keep you full longer.

How To Eat Them:

Try consuming at least 1 tablespoon of chia seeds a day. You can easily add them to your smoothies, cereal, or oatmeal, but you can also make chia seed pudding with some water or non dairy milk for a filling and healthy snack.

6. Lose Belly Fat With Coconut Oil

Although coconut oil is a fat itself, it can still help you lose belly fat. It contains unique fatty acids that have a positive effect on your metabolism.

The fat in coconut oil is used by your body as an energy source. Coconut oil is also thermogenic, so it helps your body burn fat.

Studies have been done comparing different types of oil such as coconut oil compared to soybean oil.

One group of women were given 2 tablespoons of coconut oil a day, and the other group of women were given 2 tablespoons of soybean oil a day.

They continued this study for a month. At the end of the month, both groups of women lost the same amount of weight, but the group that was taking coconut oil lost more weight circumference, and those who took soybean oil had an increase in belly fat.

How to Use Coconut Oil:

Do not add coconut oil to the oils that you already use. You should replace your cooking oils with coconut oil.

Just have 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil a day for best results, more than that can hinder the results.

7. Lose Belly Fat with Ginger Tea

Ginger is a natural digestive aid, so it helps with nausea and an upset stomach. Ginger is also thermogenic, meaning it increases your body’s temperature to let it burn fat more efficiently.

Ginger also suppresses the production of cortisol, which is a stress hormone. Stress causes weight gain, so ginger helps prevent this. Drinking ginger tea daily can really help with losing belly fat.

How To Drink Ginger Tea:

The ingredients you need to make ginger tea is 1 tablespoon of freshly grated ginger, 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of raw honey or pure maple syrup, and the juice from 1/2 of a lemon.

Put the water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Then add the ginger, and turn off the heat. Place the lid on the pot and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Next, strain the tea into a mug, and then add the lemon juice and sweetener, and mix. At night before bedtime is a great time to drink this tea.

8. Lose Belly Fat Through Exercise

Exercise is a very important aspect of losing belly fat. You need to exercise your entire body, not just your belly.

Make sure that you do cardio often to help burn calories/fat. A good cardio exercise would be running or jump rope.

Don’t forget to build muscle with strength training! The more muscle you build, the faster your metabolism will be, so you will burn more calories throughout the day.

9. Lose Belly Fat With Herbs

Herbs are amazing things that aren’t just used for flavoring dishes. There are some amazing fat burning herbs out there.

Three popular ones are ginseng, ginger, and mint. These herbs are all fat burners; they boost your metabolism and encourage your body to burn fat.

What To Do With Them:

The best way to consume these herbs would be in tea form. Make a tea with some boiled water and mixing the herbs in them, letting it steep, and then straining them. You can add honey for a sweetener. It is best to drink the tea before meals.

10. Lose Belly Fat with Fish Oil

Fish oil is a fatty acid that is derived from the tissues of oily fish. It contains lots of omega-3 fatty acids, including epa and dha which are very important for your health.

Fish oil promotes healthy cholesterol levels, it boosts your mood and energy levels, and it helps to maintain strong bones. The acids in fish oil also help in breaking down fat while reducing fat storage around your waistline.

How To Take It:

It is recommended to take around 6 grams of fish oil a day, which is around 1 tablespoon of fish oil. Alternatively, you can eat fish such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna twice a week to get enough omega 3 fatty acids.

11. Lose Belly Fat with Lemon Water

Lemon water is amazing for losing belly fat.

Lemon water detoxifies your liver. This is important because when the liver is clean, it works best and it metabolizes fat so the fat doesn’t get stored in your stomach.

How To Drink It:

A simple recipe for lemon water is 2 cups of water, with the juice of half a lemon. Don’t be afraid to add some of the zest in there as well for added benefits.

All you do is squeeze the lemon into the water, grate some of the zest into the water, and then drink! The best time to drink lemon water is right in the morning before drinking or eating anything else.

12. Lose Belly Fat with Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great fat burner. Like ginger, cinnamon is thermogenic. This means that cinnamon produces heat through metabolic stimulation.

Therefore, cinnamon makes your body burn fat. Cinnamon also lowers your blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes.

How To Use It:

Try to include one teaspoon of ground cinnamon in your diet daily. Cinnamon is great to add to smoothies and oatmeal, and in baking as well. It is also easy to add to pancakes.

13. Lose Belly Fat with Garlic

Garlic is a true superfood. It is amazing for your cardiovascular system, because it reduces both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Garlic also reduces your triglyceride levels and strengthens your immune system. Garlic even prevents weight gain because it stops your pre fat cells from converting into actual fat cells. Raw garlic is especially beneficial for weight loss.

How To Make A Garlic Infused Honey:

Garlic and honey might seem like a weird combination, but it does wonders for your body.

What you will need is 3-4 heads of garlic, 1 cup of raw honey, and a small mason jar. Start by separating the heads of garlic into individual cloves. Don’t peel the cloves, just remove the outer layer. Fill the jar with the unpeeled garlic cloves.

Then slowly pour honey over the cloves. Use a spoon to make sure there aren’t any air bubbles. Make sure that all of the cloves are covered with honey, then put the lid on.

Allow the honey to infuse for a few days in the fridge or at room temperature. After it’s done, take a spoonful of the garlic infused honey each day on an empty stomach.

14. Lose Belly Fat with Lean Meat

Foods that have thermogenic properties can burn your calories while you eat them, and protein is very thermogenic!

Proteins from animal sources are more thermogenic than proteins from vegetables. Therefore, lean meats can help reduce belly fat.

By eating lean meat you will burn roughly 30% of the calories that it contains just by digesting the food!

Try to include some protein in your diet each day such as lean chicken, and lean beef or pork. The best time to eat it would be at dinner time, so that you can burn some of the calories at a time when your metabolism starts to slow done for the day.

15. Lose Belly Fat with Quick Tweaks To Your Habits

Sometimes eating healthy and exercising just isn’t enough. To see results quicker, you might want to try making a few tweaks to your lifestyle and habits.

A very important one is sleeping properly. A lack of sleep can cause fat to accumulate in the belly because your body doesn’t have time to digest the foods. Also, when you don’t sleep or when you stay up late, you are more likely to eat later on in the evening or snack.

Alcohol is another major weight loss hinder. Alcohol is full of empty calories that just accumulate around your waistline.

Take time each day to relax and have a few deep breaths. Stress contributes to weight gain, so it’s important to take deep breaths during the day and do things that de-stress you.

16. Drink More Water

Dehydration can cause more than just headaches. Dehydration can cause weight gain as well.

If you don’t drink enough water, your body will hold onto water and it can cause water weight on your body, which looks the same as fat and causes bloating.

Try to drink at least 2 liters of water a day so your body can constantly flush out toxins and stay hydrated.

17. Lose Belly Fat By Eating Better, Here’s How

Eating healthy is the best way to lose belly fat. Weight loss is 70% diet after all.

Snacking: If you are hungry, snack on wholesome foods such as fruits and vegetables. Apples, carrot sticks with hummus, bananas, and grapes are all great snacks. These snacks will be full of nutrients too that can help prevent cravings for junk food.

Cut down on sugar: Sugar contains no nutrients; it just provides empty calories that your body doesn’t use. It causes blood sugar rushes and insulin spikes. Try to cut down on baked goods and heavily processed cereals that contain lots of sugar.

Eat whole foods: Eating whole foods is the easiest way to lose weight. Whole foods are natural, filling, and low in calories. They are full of vitamins and minerals, and fiber which keeps you full and helps you lose weight.

Pack your diet with good fats: We all need fat in our diet, but the source of fat is very important. Choose fats from sources such as avocado, nuts and seeds, and coconut oil.

Eat more vitamin C: Consuming more vitamin C can help with weight loss. Drink orange juice, or eat fresh circus such as oranges, clementines, and grapefruits every day.

Don’t skip meals: Skipping meals will only set you up for failure. Starving your body and depriving it of food will make it hungry, and make you more likely to binge on unhealthy food later on.

Don’t eat before bed: Try eating at least 3-4 hours before bed time so your body has time to digest what you eat.

All of remedies can be done in the comfort of your home, but when you are ready to step outside, you’ll be slimmer, healthier, and happier.

Good Luck!

