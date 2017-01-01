Top 10 Giveaway Signs Your Ex Doesn’t Want You Back

So you want to know the biggest signs your ex doesn’t want you back.

It’s a brutal situation when you’re not sure how your ex feels about you – especially if you’re open to getting back together with him.

If you don’t know his feelings for you, then you don’t know how to act towards him and you don’t know how he’ll react.

Maybe you broke up a little while ago and you’re having second thoughts, but you don’t want to make the first move if you’re going to get rejected.

more: Find Out If Your Ex Still Loves You With These Hidden Signs

Maybe he’s been doing things lately that have you thinking he’s over you and that thought is freaking you out.

Maybe you just want to know where you stand with him so that you can make a decision and move on with your life.

Whatever the reason – you want to know for sure if he doesn’t want you back, and you’re sick of the uncertainty and not knowing.

Don’t worry – I’ve got you covered.

more: The Top Signs Your Ex Wants You Back

Take The Quiz: Can You Get Your Ex Back Or Is He Gone Forever?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Can You Get Your Ex Back” Quiz right now and find out if you can get your ex back or if he’s gone for good…

I’m going to give you the biggest signs he doesn’t want you back and is over you, so that you can know exactly what’s going on in his head and what you should do next.

Ready? Here they are:

The Top 10 Signs Your Ex Doesn’t Want You Back

He outright tells you that you should find someone new. He never responds to your messages. He always seems really angry at you. He tells you it’s not you… it’s him. He doesn’t flirt with you even a little bit. It’s been a long time since you broke up. He’s dating someone else. The trust between you is completely gone. He wants his stuff back and gives you back yours. He turns down any invites to meet up.

1. He Outright Tells You That You Should Find Someone New

A guy will never do this if he has even the slightest plans to get back together with you.

more: Can I Get My Ex Back?

The only time an ex boyfriend would encourage you to look for someone new is if he knows he’s never getting back together with you, and he wants you to move on.

If he’s said this to you, he either is tired of you trying to get him back or he’s tired of seeing you in pain over not being with him, and he wants you to move on more than anything.

So if he tells you to find someone new – that’s a huge sign he doesn’t want you back.

2. He Never Responds To Your Messages

This depends a little bit on when you broke up, but it’s still not a good sign for your future prospects.

more: Sneaky Giveaway Signs Your Ex Wants You Back But Won’t Admit It

I advise anyone who’s just broken up with their partner to go through a period of “no contact” with him. I think it’s the best way to get perspective on the relationship and know what to do next.

So if it’s only been a couple of weeks since you broke up and he’s incommunicado – it doesn’t necessarily mean he absolutely doesn’t want you back.

But if you’ve been broken up for a lengthy period of time and he’s still ignoring your texts and calls, that’s a very negative sign for any potential future with him.

more: The 10 Biggest Signs Your Ex Is Over You

3. He Always Seems Really Angry At You

This depends on how the relationship ended.

If you cheated on him or did something that really made him upset, it makes sense that he’d be angry with you for a while.

Still, him being angry at you isn’t ideal. It means that he still feels something for you, but if that something is anger then it’s a very bad sign for getting back together.

If he’s holding onto anger and resentment towards you, that’s not going to turn into longing overnight. Chances are, if he can’t talk to you without getting angry, he doesn’t want to get back together with you.

4. He Tells You It’s Not You… It’s Him

If a guy doesn’t want to get back together with his ex, he could come up with any of a million reasons why not.

But when he uses this reason, it very strongly means he doesn’t want to get back together.

Why? Because you have no control over this reason – and he knows it.

When he tells you it’s not you it’s him, what he’s really saying is that he doesn’t want to get back together, and that nothing you could say or do will change his mind.

more: Exactly How To Get Your Ex Boyfriend Back

He’s saying that he’s the reason why you can’t get back together, and that you should stop trying.

So if he’s said that it’s him, not you… it means he doesn’t want to get back together with you.

5. He Doesn’t Flirt With You Even A Little Bit

After a relationship ends, there’s always a degree of intimacy left between you.

After all, you dated each other and had an intimate connection with each other. That doesn’t really go away, and certainly doesn’t go away overnight.

That’s why it’s so common for exes to flirt with each other, and maybe even get back together for a night before breaking up again. The connection is too strong.

So if he doesn’t flirt with you at all (and shuts down your attempts to flirt), it means he’s trying to erase any sort of intimacy and connection between you.

more: How Guys Deal With Breakups

And the biggest reason a guy would do that is if he doesn’t want to get back together with you at all.

6. It’s Been A Long Time Since You Broke Up

The longer it’s been, the worse your chances are at getting back together.

You know the phrase “time heals all wounds”? It also means that as time goes on, intense feelings for someone fade.

If you were dating for a while and it’s only been a few weeks or a few months since you broke up – sure, not a lot of time has passed.

But if it’s been a really long time, and there’s no indication that you’re going to get back together – that’s a huge sign that he never intends to get back together with you, and he doesn’t want to.

more: 11 Signs Your Ex Has Moved On

7. He’s Dating Someone Else

One of the best ways to get over someone is to start dating someone else.

It gets your mind off your ex and fills part of the hole they left in your life with someone new and exciting.

Now, if you just broke up and he’s dating someone new, does that mean you have no chance at getting back together?

No. Lots of guys (and women) will jump into rebound relationships after breaking up… and those usually don’t last (or help them get over their exes).

But if he’s dating someone new and it’s been going on for a while, and it seems more serious than casual… that’s a big sign that he’s over you and doesn’t want to get back together with you.

more: Tips On How To Deal If Your Ex Doesn’t Want You Back

8. The Trust Between You Is Completely Gone

You can’t have a good relationship without trust. It’s like oxygen – without it the relationship can’t develop and withers away.

So if the trust between you is completely gone, and it’s unlikely that it will come back, it’s a huge block between you and getting back together.

If he doesn’t trust you, he’s not going to want to get back into a relationship with you. It’s as simple as that.

9. He Wants His Stuff Back And Gives You Back Yours

One of the big steps in processing a breakup is getting rid of anything that reminds you of your ex.

If he wants his stuff back from you and he wants to give you back anything you gave him, it’s a big sign that he still has feelings for you… but they’re negative feelings that he doesn’t want to deal with.

It means that he’s trying to get rid of anything that reminds him of you, and that he’s trying to get over you as quickly as possible.

If that’s the case, it’s a big sign he doesn’t want you back.

more: Even If He Does These Things He Doesn’t Want You Back

10. He Turns Down Any Invites To Meet Up

This is another sign that could get mixed up by the no contact rule.

If you recently broke up, he might be trying to follow the no contact rule, which would mean that he would definitely turn down any offers to meet up or spend time together.

But if it’s been a while since you broke up and he still has no interest in hanging out or spending time together, that’s a big sign that he wants to move on with his life… without you in it.

So if he turns down any invites to hang out, it usually means that he doesn’t want to get back together.

I hope this helped you understand the exact signs that your ex doesn’t want you back. Before you decide what to do next, there’s one more thing to remember – even if you can get him back it’s very difficult to keep him… unless you know how to make him want to be with you and only you forever. You need this secret formula to get your ex back in your arms for good. It will reveal how to get him to see you as “the one” and desperately crave you by his side forever. If you don’t read this now you might miss your chance to get him back forever so don’t wait: Do You Want Your Ex Back? Use This To Get Them Back…

Want to find out if you can get your ex back? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Can You Get Your Ex Back” Quiz right now and find out if you can ever get him back or if he’s gone for good…

Take The Quiz: Can You Get Your Ex Back Or Is He Gone Forever?