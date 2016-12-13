Want to blow his mind with some lip locking moves that will leave him breathless? Or thinking about having your first kiss and feeling like you need some help – fast? Think you’re a bad kisser, but feel extremely insecure about it and really don’t know what to do?
Here’s everything you need to know about kissing, from every angle. Trust me, you will want to read this.
1. Making The Move
If you want to kiss the guy of your dreams , you’re going to have to drop some hints that you’re interested. There are some great ways to subtly tell him you want him to kiss you – without having to actually say it.
One great subtle signal is to let him catch you sneaking quick looks at his lips. When you’re trying to make yourself as inviting as possible, don’t have your lips pursed. Instead, keep them soft, and slightly parted. Try lip gloss to smooth over chapped lips and make sure your breath is fresh with a mint.
If you want to get the kissing started without making the whole move, a great way to do it is to give him a kiss on the cheek. Remember to keep your lips soft, don’t purse them on this one. Be extra “cheeky” and kiss him near the corner of his mouth to make sure he gets the hint!
Want to get him thinking about you romantically? Give him a real, sincere compliment – one that you really believe about him. When you give it to him, make eye contact and softly tell him – not so soft that he can’t hear, but soft enough that he’ll lean in to listen.
When you’re thinking about a compliment to give him, don’t tell him something that has no romantic content, like, “You’re really great at baseball.” Instead, draw your compliment from something romantic about him – like “You’ve got such beautiful eyes,” or “Your smile drives me crazy…”
Is he still not getting the hint? It might be time to flat out tell him what you want. This doesn’t have to be awkward – in fact, there are a few ways to ask in a sultry, sexy way.
You can tell him, “I want to kiss you so bad it’s driving me crazy …” or, “I just can’t stop thinking about kissing you right now…”
After that – if he doesn’t want to kiss , it was never meant to be. However, if he’s into it, you’re ready for some…
2. Super Important Basic Kissing Techniques
When you’re kissing him, you want to keep your lips soft (1). After all, you’re not kissing grandma here, you’re kissing the man you’re interested in!
At the beginning, try kissing him softly a few times. You want to start slow here – too much right out the gate is going to turn him off. Don’t worry about tongue yet.
This is all about light, gentle kisses to each other’s lips. Move slow, and build anticipation.
Make sure you’re not building up too much saliva. Drool is unattractive! If you’ve got too much saliva in your mouth, swallow it down occasionally to avoid a messy mistake.
If you’re ready – and you’re both turned on, you can move to the lip lock. This is where you position your lips so that they “lock” together, his top lip on top of yours, then his bottom lip, then yours (2). Try gently kissing and sucking on his lower lip while you’re in this position.
Don’t forget to breathe! When you’re kissing him, breathing through your nose is your first and best option, but if your nose is stuffed up for some reason, take a quick break from the kissing every so often to be able to breathe. If you do, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about! If you’re breathing hard, your partner will probably take it as a sign you’re really turned on and feel pretty good about himself.
While you’re kissing him, don’t let your hands just droop at your sides! Try putting your hands on his shoulders, and turn up the heat a little bit by pulling him closer. You can use your hands to stroke his face, or if you really want to get his motor running, put your hand around the back of his neck and bury it in his hair.
When things are getting hot and heavy, try slipping in some tongue (3). When you have his lower lip between yours, use your tongue and run it lightly over his lip. Don’t go too fast, slower is better, but not too slow! Then, watch for his response.
If that makes him press closer in with you and start using his tongue, it’s clear to say that he liked it and is looking to ramp up the intensity of the kiss. If he pulls away, try keeping things lighter and less heavy for now.
Remember to mix things up! If you’ve started using your tongue, you don’t have to use it the same way the whole time. You can build up to using a lot of tongue, then scale things back, or even go back to just kissing each other’s lips if you feel like it. When he can’t predict what’s going to happen next, his anticipation is going to go through the roof.
If you want to, and you feel in the mood, try ( lightly ) nibbling his lips when they’re between yours. Graze your teeth gently over his lower lip, using as light pressure as possible. You want to move slowly, and lightly, just for a bit before you go back to regular kissing. You’ll know if he’s into it or not by whether he reciprocates, or keeps looking for you to nibble on his lip.
Remember to take breaks! Don’t try kissing him nonstop for hours (even if you might want to!) You can keep the intensity high by taking short breaks to whisper in his ear, look him in the eyes, or run your hands over his cheeks and neck.
3. What About The First Kiss?
If you’re getting ready to have your first kiss, congratulations! Here are some things you should know and keep in mind:
First off, pick someone you trust. If you’re having your first kiss, chances are you’re feeling pretty nervous anyway, and being with someone who you don’t trust will make you feel even more uneasy.
If the first kiss turns out to be awkward, don’t worry! Kissing will always get better as you do more of it. If you have an awkward experience with him, no need to panic – you might actually wind up closer together from your shared experience.
Remember the advice from the first section and make sure your mouth looks and smells its best. A small amount of lip gloss and mint will help keep your mouth fresh! This really isn’t something to worry about – as long as you weren’t shoving whole garlic cloves in your mouth like 5 minutes before kissing him, your mouth isn’t going to taste bad.
Remember to slow down and enjoy it – you don’t have to rush! After all, you’re only going to have a first kiss once in your life, so there’s no need to rush through it. Take it slow, at your own pace.
If you’re nervous about not knowing what you’re doing (which you shouldn’t be – you can just do what’s natural), you can let him take the lead. Let him show you how to get going before you get confident enough to try out your own stuff. Then, once you’re off and running, the sky’s the limit!
4. After-Date Kissing Etiquette
So you’ve just had a date with this guy you really like, and you’re looking for a little post date smoochin afterwards. What to do?
First of all, you gotta get close to him. Since both of you have probably been thinking about this kiss since the moment the date started (or maybe before), don’t be afraid to start closing the physical gap between you early. During the date, look for excuses to get close to him and give him excuses to get close to you, if you want some post date fireworks.
Try making a lot of eye contact when you’re standing close to him. That’s pretty much the biggest green light that he’s going to get that you want a smooch (or maybe more) from him. If the eye contact stretches so long that it feels a little awkward, feel free to break it and then make eye contact again. A great way to do that? Steal a glance at his lips.
One thing that might happen is that you might start talking a little too much to each other – instead of kissing. Sometimes people who are nervous talk a lot to get their nervousness out – which makes it harder to kiss each other. Don’t end your conversation in an abrupt or awkward way… instead, stay friendly but give him minimal answers to signal that it’s not talking time, it’s kissing time.
One important thing to remember is this: especially if it’s your first date, or your first kiss with him, simpler is better. Don’t try to pull out all the stops with an over the top crazy kiss. Instead, just stick with the basics we talked about in section 2.
That’s it! If you can do that, and follow your date’s lead for what he wants to do and how he’s responding to the kiss, you’re golden! Get out there and happy smooching!
