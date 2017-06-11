The 9 Biggest Signs He Doesn’t Want To Be With You Anymore (And Might Not Love You)

You’re here because you want to know the signs that a guy doesn’t want to be with you anymore – and even might not love you anymore.

Maybe you’ve been with him for a while and things just feel off lately. It doesn’t feel like he’s putting in as much energy, attention, and focus.

Maybe it feels awful when you’re together – like you can’t stop fighting and half the time you don’t even know what you’re fighting about.

Maybe he’s just gotten really distant and cold recently and it feels like he might be pulling away for good.

Whatever the reason – things are going badly with him and you’re worried that this might be the end.

It could feel like he doesn’t even want to be there anymore – like he’s fallen out of love with you.

I know how awful that feels, and I’m here to help.

These are the biggest signs that a guy could have fallen out of love with you, and doesn’t want to be with you anymore.

One Quick Note Before We Start

Lots of these signs mean that he’s putting in less effort or even stopped putting in effort altogether.

Maybe that means he doesn’t want to be with you anymore, or maybe it doesn’t. It could just be that he’s gotten lazy and is taking the relationship for granted.

At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide what you’re going to tolerate from him. If you’re not getting what you need from him, and he’s not putting in the effort that you want, you have the power to leave him.

Sometimes if he realizes that you’re not going to put up with bad behavior, a guy will shape up and realize that he needs to put in effort if he wants to keep you.

All I’m saying is that a relationship is a two way street. I’m not telling you to do anything one way or the other – only you know the specifics of your situation.

But if he’s not providing what you need, you always have the power to find a better situation for yourself.

And now, without further intro:

These 9 Signs Mean He Doesn’t Want To Be With You Anymore

It seems like everything you do annoys him. He’s closed himself off from you and stopped sharing. He’s totally stopped texting you back. All of a sudden he needs lots of “space” in the relationship. He doesn’t help you when you’re hurting. He really tries to hurt you when you’re fighting. He’s gotten really selfish and stopped putting in effort. You’ve totally stopped having sex. It seems like he’s in a really bad mood all the time.

1. It Seems Like Everything You Do Annoys Him

The foundation of any great relationship is that it feels great to be with each other.

That’s how great relationships are built. Two people realize that they can be genuine and open with each other – and that they like who the other person genuinely truly is.

That’s why it’s a disconcerting sign when he starts getting annoyed at everything you do – even the little stuff.

Obviously, if he’s going through something really stressful, like losing his job or problems with his family, he might be a little short tempered.

But if he’s not going through anything specific and he doesn’t seem to snap out of it and keeps getting annoyed at you – that’s a big sign that he might be having second thoughts about your relationship.

2. He’s Closed Himself Off From You And Stopped Sharing

You have to compare his current behavior to his past behavior for this sign.

If he used to be really open with you – talking about his feelings, or how his day went, or really anything that was on his mind – and now he’s become more closed off and aloof, it’s a bad sign.

If he was never really that open with you in the first place, then nothing really changed – and it’s not a sign that he doesn’t want to be with you anymore.

Also, this is another one that could be because of some external circumstance – if he’s having a problem he doesn’t think he can talk about he might close off rather than mention it.

But if he used to be open with you and now he’s stubborn and closed off, and he stays that way for a long time, it could mean that he doesn’t want to share himself with you anymore, which is a very bad sign for the future of the relationship.

3. He’s Totally Stopped Texting You Back

If he’s super passive aggressive or he doesn’t like confrontation, this could be his way of telling you that he doesn’t want a serious relationship with you.

At the same time, it’s important to note that texting naturally falls off the longer you’re with someone.

At the beginning, you might have texted back and forth all the time. But as time goes on and the relationship deepens, most guys will scale back the amount of texting.

So if you’re just texting less, that’s not necessarily a sign he’s not interested anymore.

But if he’s routinely ignoring your texts for more than a few days and just flat out not communicating with you, it could be because he doesn’t want to be with you anymore.

4. All Of A Sudden He Needs Lots Of “Space” In The Relationship

Guys need space for lots of reasons. It’s completely, 100% normal for a guy to occasionally pull back and take some space in a relationship.

The best thing you can do when a guy needs space is let him take some space – normally he’ll return refreshed and ready to be with you.

Where it stops being normal is when he’s become so distant for so long that it has you wondering whether he even wants to be in the relationship at all.

I’m not talking about days, or even weeks here. If you were in a committed relationship and he’s pulled away and hasn’t come back for a significant period of time – it could be that he doesn’t really want to be there anymore.

There’s no use guessing – only he knows for sure. If he’s been withdrawn for way longer than a couple weeks, you’re well within your rights to ask him what’s going on in his head and whether he still wants to be with you.

5. He Doesn’t Help You When You’re Hurting

Relationships are all about supporting each other when needed.

Lots of the appeal of a relationship is having someone on your side who can help you when things are going really wrong and you feel awful.

It’s part of the emotional bond of a relationship. So if he’s not interested in comforting you or helping you when you feel down, he’s cutting off one of the most important ways to connect emotionally in your relationship – and it’s a sign that he could be thinking of cutting ties altogether.

6. He Really Tries To Hurt You When You’re Fighting

Everyone fights differently. One rule about successful couples is that they usually fight to solve a problem, instead of hurt each other.

That’s why it’s important to compare how you fight now to how you used to fight.

If fights in your relationship with him always eventually turned dirty and had one or both people saying mean things to each other, this isn’t such a big sign since nothing has really changed.

But if your fights used to be pretty reasonable, and have turned nasty, that’s a sign of a lot of negative emotions like anger and frustration about the relationship bubbling up in him, and that could definitely tear a relationship apart.

7. He’s Gotten Really Selfish And Stopped Putting In Effort

This is one of those signs where it’s up to you to decide what you want from the relationship.

Like I said before, this could just be him taking the relationship for granted and testing boundaries. If you make it clear that it’s not acceptable to you, he might shape up.

But if he shows no intentions of putting in more effort even after you make your needs clear, that’s a big sign that he’s not interested in doing what it takes to continue the relationship.

8. You’ve Totally Stopped Having Sex

Obviously, in almost every relationship your sex life slows down as the relationship goes on.

Every person is different, and everyone has different needs when it comes to intimacy in a relationship. The most important thing is that both partners feel like their needs and preferences are being met.

So if you’ve stopped having sex altogether – it’s a big sign that unless neither of you really wants sex in the first place, the intimacy in the relationship could be falling apart.

9. It Seems Like He’s In A Really Bad Mood All The Time

Like we talked about before, relationships are only as good as they feel.

If it doesn’t feel good to be with each other, the relationship doesn’t have much to stand on. After all, why choose to spend a ton of your time with another person who it doesn’t feel good to be with?

This is another sign that might not mean things are over if he’s going through lots of tough stuff in his life. If he’s under a lot of stress then it makes total sense why he might be in a bad mood.

But if he’s not going through anything in particular and it seems like he’s always in a bad mood when he’s around you – that’s a big sign that he doesn’t really want to be with you anymore.